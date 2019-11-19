Crest View Lane, 2545, No. 3-Nathaniel S. Ferrara to Aaron G. Gross, $285,000.
Moffat Run, 8142-Michael Messina to Nickolas A. and Jessica A. Smith, $300,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Knight Ave., 1459-Patricia L. Caloia to Miguel A. Uribarri, $380,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Barberry Dr., 4279-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jordan A. and Michaela Marie Watkins, $590,465.
Creek Ct. S., 4306-Samuel C. and Barbara J. Chase to Jordan C. and Alena C. Kuh, $570,000.
Hidden Hill Dr., 4030-Tia Hutton to Joseph P. Beavers III, $315,000.
Marbey Dr., 3257-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Dennis G. Laurie and Alison K. Fields, $726,198.
Stella Dr., 2330-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Washington Mutual Asset Backed Certificates to Matthew R. Drury, $355,000.
LUSBY AREA
Capitol Ct., 45-Tresmarie W. and William E. Dove to Wilbert Jaimes Acuna and Teresa Gabino Osorio, $275,000.
Checota Ct., 12478-Tam Properties Corp. to Mark J. Hayes, $270,000.
Coster Rd., 1665-Staci Barrett to Nadia A. Baroody, $236,000.
Evergreen Dr., 8331-DSDJ Properties Inc. to David Harley III, $179,000.
Gunsmoke Trail, 537-Joseph Howard Willis to Michael Bellino and Sara Marie Bosket, $194,900.
Laurel Way, 12846-Rhea Webster to Brittany L. and Andrew John Gulvas, $263,500.
Mohawk Dr., 12942-Cartus Financial Corp. to Sean and Adrian R. Abramson, $229,000.
Pueblo Ct., 12029-Michael C. and Jennifer H. Bryan to William Keith Belsom, $260,000.
Richard Lane, 1940-Wilberto and Misty Michelle Plaza to Stephen James and Kerinne Stephanie Thompson, $410,000.
Silver Rock Rd., 638-Jes Investment Group Corp. to Jason M. and Nina Detore, $223,500.
Walnut Cove Dr., 120-Domenic M. Leone to William and Samantha Sowers, $424,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Glouster Dr., 3615-Bradley Michael and Candelaria Morgart to Julia M. Guerra, $315,000.
Seventh St., 3624-Mark W. Ernest and Amanda M. Krahling to Peggy Hightower, $220,000.
Ninth St., 4036-Jacqueline A. Payne Borden to Susan Real, $275,000.
OWINGS AREA
Grovefield Lane, 85-Michael D. Franklin to Paul S. Corridean and Pamela A. Wise, $506,000.
Prout Rd., 7092-Cynthia C. Rusk and estate of Robert A. Parks Jr. to Derick D. Call, $448,200.
Southern Maryland Blvd., 9150-Alice J. Dickerson to Robert H. Perrin, $270,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Barstow Rd., 240-Barbara A. Fenwick and Alice Patricia Ann Mister to Melody Gallipeau, $251,100.
Diane Ct., 4440-Charles H. and Sara E. Crew to Joseph N. and Kelly Manocchio, $365,000.
Saint Margaret Blvd., 2305-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Christy A. and Novia H. Rowzee, $566,607.
SOLOMONS AREA
Back Creek Loop, 1245-Alexis C. and William G. Gross to Charles and Bridgette Arata, $590,000.
Pelagic Lane, 217-Mary J. and Glenn Stephenson to Matthew S. and Alejandra B. Desmond, $670,000.
SOLOMONS LANDING AREA
Shipyard Way, 400-Estate of Robert A. Smith to Michael G. and Teresa L. Parsons, $450,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Calvert Beach Rd., 1138-Sean O. Gorman to Anibal E. Cartagena Grau and Carmen Marengo Rivera, $293,000.
Sandhill Ct., 205-Michael E. and Paige M. Niland to James C. and Karen E. Ritchie, $440,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Knight Ct., 2951-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Neil J. Hawkins, $419,990.
Oakwood Ct., 2414-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust Series to Varone Dontell Janey and Donna Worthy, $280,500.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Dubois Rd., 9020-Jerry and Shannon Amato to Lisa M. Hambrick, $483,750.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Cracklingtown Rd., 6109-Bank of America to Edith M. Ramos, $235,000.
Prince Frederick Rd., 16609-Cartus Financial Corp. to Jennifer Beasley, $330,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Strauss Ave., 4300-Karen Buck to Marilyn A. Calza, $219,900.
LA PLATA AREA
Brittany Lane, 10801-Jason and Brandy Hunter to Becky N. Leonard, $244,900.
Canterbury Lane, 1020-Gregory S. and Victoria Stevenson to Krystal M. Toles, $413,000.
Clarks Run Rd., 531-Jason W. and Kimberly A. Sticht to Richard L. and Cynthia G. Gordon, $390,000.
Glen Albin Rd., 7404-Mary L. Shaffer to Kevin Christopher and Karrina Marie Abell, $422,000.
Horseshoe Pl., 10635-Charles Seifert and Sara Holden to Shawn Allen and Pamela Rollins Butler, $355,000.
Morris Dr., 100-Ryan M. and Jennifer L. Harris to Harry and Jeanette Hunsberger, $313,500.
Scarlet Oak Rd., 511-Irene C. Armstrong to James E. and M. Angela McConkey, $389,900.
Tydings Ct., 10355-Jeffrey Randall and Deonne O. Johnson to Bryan M. and Stephanie T. Day, $545,000.
Worcester St., 609-Estate of William L. Pfaehler to Kristine M. Tillotson, $229,000.
MARBURY AREA
Willoby Rd., 4250-Randal K. and Wendy A. Davis to Tyrone Cash, $350,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Bridle Path Dr., 2266-James P. and Katina P. Thomas Farmer to Jose O. Zelaya Portillo and Helvin Melissa Aleman, $269,500.
Charter Oak Ct., 12454-Jamar A. Lucas to Carmen M. Butler, $265,000.
Cormorant Ct., 2908-Chanel N. Howard to Gary Monroe Bonhom, $355,000.
Ironwood Dr., 2317-Brittani D. McLemore to Solomon A. and Suzanna R. Smith, $324,900.
Orkney Pl., 9712-D.R. Horton Inc. to Farrezzel Lofranco, $317,715.
Pinewood Dr., 2723-Community Bank of the Chesapeake to Robert John and Stephanie Melissa Schmitz, $220,000.
Spikerush Ct., 15775-Christina M. Scott to Christopher O. McCann and Andrea L. Oliver, $545,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Fairhaven Rd., 10220-Keith M. and Judith L. Dickinson to Wilson E. and Catherine D. Herbert, $209,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Merchant Meadows Pl., 9345-Brandon and Stacey Merchant to Daniel J. Duchak and Caitlin M. Dorshefski, $342,500.
POMFRET AREA
Marshall Corner Rd., 7515-Marquetta A. Walton and Virgil L. Smith to Katina P. Thomas and James Pernell Farmer, $385,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Port Tobacco Rd., 7709-Bryan M. and Stephanie T. Day to Nicholas A. O’Brien, $299,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barrington Dr., 905-Sandra Servin and Hector Solis to Kevin Wiggins, $268,000.
Mooncoin Cir., 10-Robert Tranmer to Danielle Marie Ehrnstein, $285,000.
Nationals Lane, 11762-Brandon and Eurydice A. Donaldson to Brenda A. and Jerome Washington, $449,900.
Quigley Ct., 4208-Shatia N. Benedicto to Brandon Korn, $189,900.
Scottsdale Pl., 4558-Jervon A. McBride to Angela Stanley, $299,900.
Sweetwood Pl., 12225-Belinda Jo and John Payne to Constance M. Banks, $240,000.
White Fir Ct., 3411-D-Brandis C. Pruitt to Erick Euceda Ortez, $210,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Alava Ct., 2338-Superior Investment Properties Corp. to Antoinette Mattison, $435,000.
Ashford Lane, 2350-Frederick S. and Naironda L. Smith to Mohammad Z. Aslam and Sadiya Anwar Choudry, $395,001.
Bancroft Dr., 8873-NVR Inc. to Kanesha Taylor, $395,945.
Blacksmith Ct., 5118-Nadia S. Riley to Jimmy Darrell Broyles Kennedy, $295,000.
Downshire Ct., 2025-Victor and Alecia Aulton Taylor to Antoinne J. and La Keisha Wood, $430,000.
Gopher Ct., 6207-Michael and Jasmine Gigas to Tony and Rayjeanna B. Ennis, $315,000.
Heron Pl., 11214-D-Jacqueline Brooks Woolard to Curtis Gayle and Patreace Miller, $259,900.
Jaguar Ct., 6830-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Alternative Loan Trust to Clifford and Anne L. Kubit, $245,101.
Paddlefish Ct., 5809-Joann Lee Reed to Justin William and Ashley N. Morse, $353,000.
Saint Anthonys Ct., 6128-Tia Michelle Davis to Roshanda Tremel James, $235,000.
Windon Ct., 8677-NVR Inc. to Caroline Brillantes and Odilon Delapaz, $515,715.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Commanders Lane, 11206-Arzina E. Herbert to Ian Lee Heung, $355,000.
Queensway Ct., 8648-Citibank and GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Anthony and Crystal Cabbagestalk, $419,250.
Shelburne Ct., 8320-Jennifer F. and Cornell D. Wade to James Leon and Angela Denise Millhouse, $409,950.
Threshfield St., 3566-Elaine S. Boston and Daryl E. Bullock Jr. to Elias M. and Yanci C. Quintanilla, $445,000.
Wamsley Ct., 10064-Luis and Marilandy A. Sousa to Alexander A. and Alexandra C. Barajas, $439,000.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Autumn Leaf Way, 23112-John N. and Sarah L. Hill to Stephanie S. St. Peter, $289,999.
Bethfield Way, 45675-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Antonio M. Llegus Santiago and Ana A. Rodriguez Roman, $265,357.
Chestnut Oak Ct., 23254, No. 1A-Erica Powell Sullivan to Wayne Warren, $110,000.
Jonquil Lane, 23314-Gurkirpal Singh and Kuljit K. Deo to Matthew L. and Kimberly G. Jordan, $265,000.
Othello Lane, 22695-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bernard P. Lake, $125,000.
Riverwood Way, 23685-Ryan J. and Kelly Nave to James D. and Sara N. Dephillip, $476,500.
Sweetbay St., 43742-Jessel and Jaime L. Colon to Paul M. and Anne C. Wright, $408,000.
Wild Rose Lane, 45920-George K. Edwards to Ryder Bolin and Emily Widmeyer, $325,000.
CHAPTICO AREA
Thorne Pl., 24259-Ashley M. Cole Patterson to Megan Ashley Schoolcraft, $299,900.
DRAYDEN AREA
Secluded Way Ct., 19260-Robert K. Williams to Christopher T. Jones and Monique E.L. Jones, $459,900.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Mockingbird Ct., 22185-Thomas A. Musick to Joseph W. and Ashlee B. Dantuono, $310,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Baldridge Ct., 43415-Allen R. Ford to Gregory M. and Erin K.S. Hein, $441,000.
Cherry Lane, 26332-Skyler L. and Morrighan Hart Lefave to Chadwick and Casey Hodgkins, $375,000.
Keith Ct., 42426-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Thomas Lee Bowen and Emily Marie Walton, $269,900.
Old Three Notch Rd., 24760-Arnold E. and Loretta Joy to Raymond E. and Margielyn D. Riley, $235,000.
Rosalinds Dr., 43245-Christopher and Kristen Turner to Luke J. and Rachael J. Zelechoski, $444,900.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Armstrong Dr., 22359-Christopher L. and Colleen S. Blundell to Kelly Jo Perry, $310,000.
Charismatic Way, 41468-Department of Veterans Affairs to David P. Gates, $410,000.
Doctors Crossing Rd., 41392-Christopher and Brandy Radke to Paul M. and Jenelle Gucwa, $439,000.
Lake Dr., 19141-Cortes J. Randell to Kyle B. and Emily D. Barcomb, $315,000.
Margrove Cir., 41560-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to William J. and Talicia C. Bosso, $333,900.
Meynard Ct., 41855-Francis P. and Margaret E. Hayden to Michael Alexander Mancil, $366,000.
Point Lookout Rd., 22271-Teresa L. Bohannon and estate of Josephine Dean to Dee and Nita F. Coombs, $108,600.
Rosalie Way, 21639-Michael Allen to Matthew Neal and Isabel Sarah Gallagher, $400,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Carmarthen Dr., 20588-Kevin and Casey Bittle to Colin H. and Susan Renee Castle, $336,000.
Kingfisher Ct., 45853-Kayla B. and James Steven Lankford to William Middleton, $330,000.
Pembrooke St., 46968-Edward W. and Lora E. Cheah to Ninah Hinson, $355,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. A-NVR Inc. to James and Cheryl A. Ellsworth, $193,990.
Snow Hill Manor Rd. N., 19491-R. Gary and Linda S. Williams to Joseph D. Martin and Sarah E. Brant Martin, $975,000.
Surfside Dr., 48373-Kenneth F. Swedo to Marianne Dietz, $275,000.
Westbury Blvd. W., 46090-James William and Donna Marie Godfrey to Rolland A. Smith, $215,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Barger Dr., 29999-Glenn and Sherry Wood to Brittany L. Vann, $274,000.
Chaney Lane, 38714-Sean and Caroline Litz to Michael Gardiner and Laura Raley, $555,000.
Ellen Ct., 39555-Terry L. and Peggy L. Nelson to Matthew W. Stout, $267,000.
Oakleaf Cir., 39720-Paul and Shannon Ferro to Christopher J. and Shelba Whitlock, $265,000.
Riverwatch Dr., 28790-Robert Brown to Cody R. and Shelle A. Reck, $450,000.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Waterview Lane, 18277-Linda D. Barrett and David Roche to Paul David and Alicia Camille Glass, $433,000.