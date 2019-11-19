Crest View Lane, 2545, No. 3-Nathaniel S. Ferrara to Aaron G. Gross, $285,000.

Moffat Run, 8142-Michael Messina to Nickolas A. and Jessica A. Smith, $300,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Knight Ave., 1459-Patricia L. Caloia to Miguel A. Uribarri, $380,000.

AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4279-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Jordan A. and Michaela Marie Watkins, $590,465.

Creek Ct. S., 4306-Samuel C. and Barbara J. Chase to Jordan C. and Alena C. Kuh, $570,000.

AD

Hidden Hill Dr., 4030-Tia Hutton to Joseph P. Beavers III, $315,000.

Marbey Dr., 3257-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Dennis G. Laurie and Alison K. Fields, $726,198.

Stella Dr., 2330-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Washington Mutual Asset Backed Certificates to Matthew R. Drury, $355,000.

LUSBY AREA

Capitol Ct., 45-Tresmarie W. and William E. Dove to Wilbert Jaimes Acuna and Teresa Gabino Osorio, $275,000.

Checota Ct., 12478-Tam Properties Corp. to Mark J. Hayes, $270,000.

AD

Coster Rd., 1665-Staci Barrett to Nadia A. Baroody, $236,000.

Evergreen Dr., 8331-DSDJ Properties Inc. to David Harley III, $179,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 537-Joseph Howard Willis to Michael Bellino and Sara Marie Bosket, $194,900.

Laurel Way, 12846-Rhea Webster to Brittany L. and Andrew John Gulvas, $263,500.

Mohawk Dr., 12942-Cartus Financial Corp. to Sean and Adrian R. Abramson, $229,000.

AD

Pueblo Ct., 12029-Michael C. and Jennifer H. Bryan to William Keith Belsom, $260,000.

Richard Lane, 1940-Wilberto and Misty Michelle Plaza to Stephen James and Kerinne Stephanie Thompson, $410,000.

Silver Rock Rd., 638-Jes Investment Group Corp. to Jason M. and Nina Detore, $223,500.

AD

Walnut Cove Dr., 120-Domenic M. Leone to William and Samantha Sowers, $424,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Glouster Dr., 3615-Bradley Michael and Candelaria Morgart to Julia M. Guerra, $315,000.

Seventh St., 3624-Mark W. Ernest and Amanda M. Krahling to Peggy Hightower, $220,000.

Ninth St., 4036-Jacqueline A. Payne Borden to Susan Real, $275,000.

OWINGS AREA

Grovefield Lane, 85-Michael D. Franklin to Paul S. Corridean and Pamela A. Wise, $506,000.

Prout Rd., 7092-Cynthia C. Rusk and estate of Robert A. Parks Jr. to Derick D. Call, $448,200.

AD

Southern Maryland Blvd., 9150-Alice J. Dickerson to Robert H. Perrin, $270,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Barstow Rd., 240-Barbara A. Fenwick and Alice Patricia Ann Mister to Melody Gallipeau, $251,100.

AD

Diane Ct., 4440-Charles H. and Sara E. Crew to Joseph N. and Kelly Manocchio, $365,000.

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2305-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Christy A. and Novia H. Rowzee, $566,607.

SOLOMONS AREA

Back Creek Loop, 1245-Alexis C. and William G. Gross to Charles and Bridgette Arata, $590,000.

Pelagic Lane, 217-Mary J. and Glenn Stephenson to Matthew S. and Alejandra B. Desmond, $670,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Shipyard Way, 400-Estate of Robert A. Smith to Michael G. and Teresa L. Parsons, $450,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvert Beach Rd., 1138-Sean O. Gorman to Anibal E. Cartagena Grau and Carmen Marengo Rivera, $293,000.

AD

Sandhill Ct., 205-Michael E. and Paige M. Niland to James C. and Karen E. Ritchie, $440,000.

AD

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Knight Ct., 2951-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Neil J. Hawkins, $419,990.

Oakwood Ct., 2414-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust Series to Varone Dontell Janey and Donna Worthy, $280,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Dubois Rd., 9020-Jerry and Shannon Amato to Lisa M. Hambrick, $483,750.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cracklingtown Rd., 6109-Bank of America to Edith M. Ramos, $235,000.

AD

Prince Frederick Rd., 16609-Cartus Financial Corp. to Jennifer Beasley, $330,000.

AD

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Strauss Ave., 4300-Karen Buck to Marilyn A. Calza, $219,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Brittany Lane, 10801-Jason and Brandy Hunter to Becky N. Leonard, $244,900.

Canterbury Lane, 1020-Gregory S. and Victoria Stevenson to Krystal M. Toles, $413,000.

Clarks Run Rd., 531-Jason W. and Kimberly A. Sticht to Richard L. and Cynthia G. Gordon, $390,000.

Glen Albin Rd., 7404-Mary L. Shaffer to Kevin Christopher and Karrina Marie Abell, $422,000.

Horseshoe Pl., 10635-Charles Seifert and Sara Holden to Shawn Allen and Pamela Rollins Butler, $355,000.

Morris Dr., 100-Ryan M. and Jennifer L. Harris to Harry and Jeanette Hunsberger, $313,500.

AD

Scarlet Oak Rd., 511-Irene C. Armstrong to James E. and M. Angela McConkey, $389,900.

Tydings Ct., 10355-Jeffrey Randall and Deonne O. Johnson to Bryan M. and Stephanie T. Day, $545,000.

AD

Worcester St., 609-Estate of William L. Pfaehler to Kristine M. Tillotson, $229,000.

MARBURY AREA

Willoby Rd., 4250-Randal K. and Wendy A. Davis to Tyrone Cash, $350,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bridle Path Dr., 2266-James P. and Katina P. Thomas Farmer to Jose O. Zelaya Portillo and Helvin Melissa Aleman, $269,500.

Charter Oak Ct., 12454-Jamar A. Lucas to Carmen M. Butler, $265,000.

Cormorant Ct., 2908-Chanel N. Howard to Gary Monroe Bonhom, $355,000.

Ironwood Dr., 2317-Brittani D. McLemore to Solomon A. and Suzanna R. Smith, $324,900.

AD

Orkney Pl., 9712-D.R. Horton Inc. to Farrezzel Lofranco, $317,715.

Pinewood Dr., 2723-Community Bank of the Chesapeake to Robert John and Stephanie Melissa Schmitz, $220,000.

Spikerush Ct., 15775-Christina M. Scott to Christopher O. McCann and Andrea L. Oliver, $545,000.

AD

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Fairhaven Rd., 10220-Keith M. and Judith L. Dickinson to Wilson E. and Catherine D. Herbert, $209,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Merchant Meadows Pl., 9345-Brandon and Stacey Merchant to Daniel J. Duchak and Caitlin M. Dorshefski, $342,500.

POMFRET AREA

Marshall Corner Rd., 7515-Marquetta A. Walton and Virgil L. Smith to Katina P. Thomas and James Pernell Farmer, $385,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 7709-Bryan M. and Stephanie T. Day to Nicholas A. O’Brien, $299,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barrington Dr., 905-Sandra Servin and Hector Solis to Kevin Wiggins, $268,000.

Mooncoin Cir., 10-Robert Tranmer to Danielle Marie Ehrnstein, $285,000.

Nationals Lane, 11762-Brandon and Eurydice A. Donaldson to Brenda A. and Jerome Washington, $449,900.

Quigley Ct., 4208-Shatia N. Benedicto to Brandon Korn, $189,900.

AD

Scottsdale Pl., 4558-Jervon A. McBride to Angela Stanley, $299,900.

Sweetwood Pl., 12225-Belinda Jo and John Payne to Constance M. Banks, $240,000.

White Fir Ct., 3411-D-Brandis C. Pruitt to Erick Euceda Ortez, $210,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alava Ct., 2338-Superior Investment Properties Corp. to Antoinette Mattison, $435,000.

Ashford Lane, 2350-Frederick S. and Naironda L. Smith to Mohammad Z. Aslam and Sadiya Anwar Choudry, $395,001.

Bancroft Dr., 8873-NVR Inc. to Kanesha Taylor, $395,945.

Blacksmith Ct., 5118-Nadia S. Riley to Jimmy Darrell Broyles Kennedy, $295,000.

Downshire Ct., 2025-Victor and Alecia Aulton Taylor to Antoinne J. and La Keisha Wood, $430,000.

Gopher Ct., 6207-Michael and Jasmine Gigas to Tony and Rayjeanna B. Ennis, $315,000.

Heron Pl., 11214-D-Jacqueline Brooks Woolard to Curtis Gayle and Patreace Miller, $259,900.

Jaguar Ct., 6830-U.S. Bank and JP Morgan Alternative Loan Trust to Clifford and Anne L. Kubit, $245,101.

Paddlefish Ct., 5809-Joann Lee Reed to Justin William and Ashley N. Morse, $353,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 6128-Tia Michelle Davis to Roshanda Tremel James, $235,000.

Windon Ct., 8677-NVR Inc. to Caroline Brillantes and Odilon Delapaz, $515,715.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Commanders Lane, 11206-Arzina E. Herbert to Ian Lee Heung, $355,000.

Queensway Ct., 8648-Citibank and GSR Mortgage Loan Trust to Anthony and Crystal Cabbagestalk, $419,250.

Shelburne Ct., 8320-Jennifer F. and Cornell D. Wade to James Leon and Angela Denise Millhouse, $409,950.

Threshfield St., 3566-Elaine S. Boston and Daryl E. Bullock Jr. to Elias M. and Yanci C. Quintanilla, $445,000.

Wamsley Ct., 10064-Luis and Marilandy A. Sousa to Alexander A. and Alexandra C. Barajas, $439,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in July were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Autumn Leaf Way, 23112-John N. and Sarah L. Hill to Stephanie S. St. Peter, $289,999.

Bethfield Way, 45675-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Antonio M. Llegus Santiago and Ana A. Rodriguez Roman, $265,357.

Chestnut Oak Ct., 23254, No. 1A-Erica Powell Sullivan to Wayne Warren, $110,000.

Jonquil Lane, 23314-Gurkirpal Singh and Kuljit K. Deo to Matthew L. and Kimberly G. Jordan, $265,000.

Othello Lane, 22695-Federal National Mortgage Association to Bernard P. Lake, $125,000.

Riverwood Way, 23685-Ryan J. and Kelly Nave to James D. and Sara N. Dephillip, $476,500.

Sweetbay St., 43742-Jessel and Jaime L. Colon to Paul M. and Anne C. Wright, $408,000.

Wild Rose Lane, 45920-George K. Edwards to Ryder Bolin and Emily Widmeyer, $325,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Thorne Pl., 24259-Ashley M. Cole Patterson to Megan Ashley Schoolcraft, $299,900.

DRAYDEN AREA

Secluded Way Ct., 19260-Robert K. Williams to Christopher T. Jones and Monique E.L. Jones, $459,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Mockingbird Ct., 22185-Thomas A. Musick to Joseph W. and Ashlee B. Dantuono, $310,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Baldridge Ct., 43415-Allen R. Ford to Gregory M. and Erin K.S. Hein, $441,000.

Cherry Lane, 26332-Skyler L. and Morrighan Hart Lefave to Chadwick and Casey Hodgkins, $375,000.

Keith Ct., 42426-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Thomas Lee Bowen and Emily Marie Walton, $269,900.

Old Three Notch Rd., 24760-Arnold E. and Loretta Joy to Raymond E. and Margielyn D. Riley, $235,000.

Rosalinds Dr., 43245-Christopher and Kristen Turner to Luke J. and Rachael J. Zelechoski, $444,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Armstrong Dr., 22359-Christopher L. and Colleen S. Blundell to Kelly Jo Perry, $310,000.

Charismatic Way, 41468-Department of Veterans Affairs to David P. Gates, $410,000.

Doctors Crossing Rd., 41392-Christopher and Brandy Radke to Paul M. and Jenelle Gucwa, $439,000.

Lake Dr., 19141-Cortes J. Randell to Kyle B. and Emily D. Barcomb, $315,000.

Margrove Cir., 41560-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to William J. and Talicia C. Bosso, $333,900.

Meynard Ct., 41855-Francis P. and Margaret E. Hayden to Michael Alexander Mancil, $366,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 22271-Teresa L. Bohannon and estate of Josephine Dean to Dee and Nita F. Coombs, $108,600.

Rosalie Way, 21639-Michael Allen to Matthew Neal and Isabel Sarah Gallagher, $400,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Carmarthen Dr., 20588-Kevin and Casey Bittle to Colin H. and Susan Renee Castle, $336,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 45853-Kayla B. and James Steven Lankford to William Middleton, $330,000.

Pembrooke St., 46968-Edward W. and Lora E. Cheah to Ninah Hinson, $355,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21845, No. A-NVR Inc. to James and Cheryl A. Ellsworth, $193,990.

Snow Hill Manor Rd. N., 19491-R. Gary and Linda S. Williams to Joseph D. Martin and Sarah E. Brant Martin, $975,000.

Surfside Dr., 48373-Kenneth F. Swedo to Marianne Dietz, $275,000.

Westbury Blvd. W., 46090-James William and Donna Marie Godfrey to Rolland A. Smith, $215,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Barger Dr., 29999-Glenn and Sherry Wood to Brittany L. Vann, $274,000.

Chaney Lane, 38714-Sean and Caroline Litz to Michael Gardiner and Laura Raley, $555,000.

Ellen Ct., 39555-Terry L. and Peggy L. Nelson to Matthew W. Stout, $267,000.

Oakleaf Cir., 39720-Paul and Shannon Ferro to Christopher J. and Shelba Whitlock, $265,000.

Riverwatch Dr., 28790-Robert Brown to Cody R. and Shelle A. Reck, $450,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA