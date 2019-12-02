Karen Dr., 2725-Richard and Kimberly Poole to Nicole Cane and Jeremiah William Kenworthy, $350,000.

Tiswood Ct., 3307-William F. and Elizabeth A. Lang to Gail Myers, $435,000.

Woodland Lane, 8145-Leonard V. and Kara Antonio to Sheri L. Martin, $269,000.

13th St., 3901-Cordell A. and Corinne Antoinette Black to Stephanie L. Sorg and Jimmy A. Kratt, $336,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lakeside Ct., 3912-Free State Home Buyers Corp. and United Home Buyers to Brian M. and Allison L. Cherry, $525,500.

Smith Way, 9710-Theresa A. Bottner to Robert and Tracey Csillag, $515,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carla Dr., 540-M. Susan Cole to Laura J. White, $424,900.

Hinton Dr., 1230-Margaret A. Guy to Nicholas and Stephen Thompson, $350,000.

Lower Marlboro Rd., 2000-Robert A. Lee to Audrey German and Alex Humm, $275,000.

Ridge Rd., 2828-George D. and Kathryn A. Mather to Kristen Michelle Irvin and Anthony Fernando Coates Jr., $235,000.

Wessex Lane, 3620-Emran M. and Seeman A. Hussain to Eric S. and Anjelica Eitel, $429,900.

LUSBY AREA

Calvert Dr., 215-Brian and Linda Hacker to Michele A. Zavos and Ellen Cull, $385,000.

Chippewa Lane, 342-Nicholas Wallmark to Kiara S. Washington, $250,000.

Comstock Dr., 426-Riverside One Corp. to James Ryan Chavis, $289,900.

Deer Lane, 473-Estate of June Marie McCall to Robert Rowe and Eleanor Wright, $190,000.

Evergreen Dr., 8339-Ronald D. Mellott Jr. to Cherie Harrison, $157,500.

Johnson Dr., 115-Kenneth D. Milhoan to Michael C. and Thi Trippett, $460,000.

Mesa Trail, 11622-Anne Lusby Harrison to Tammy and Roderick Shaffer, $220,500.

Planters Wharf Rd., 1010-David L. Chessler and Richard D. Lloyd to Douglas M. and Sheri R. Hostetler, $269,000.

Tumbleweed Trail, 450-Eric and June Pratt to Ella Thompson, $219,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8610-Joshua E. and Samantha E. Beck to Tyler R. Winters, $245,000.

Fifth St., 3615-Maren McAvoy to Steven W. Sapienza, $300,000.

Ninth St., 4100-Karen Ann Fugini and estate of Heather L. Williamson to Patrick E. and Mary Healey, $401,525.

OWINGS AREA

Hall Creek Lane, 3322-William M. and Elizabeth M. Lewis to Logan N. and Kaye M. Hawkins, $430,000.

Sherbrook Ct., 8915-Mark N. and Deena B. Fisher to Tommie L. and Angela L. Houston, $613,500.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Chippingwood Dr., 670-Robert A. and Barbara V. Kreger to Eric Richard and Tara L. Hoopes, $510,000.

Mallory Sq., 3131-Daniel M. and Lauren R. Hayden to Jean M. Kohut and James W. Quam, $399,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Baythorne Rd., 2028-David K. and Bridget L. Parrish to Charles and Meggan S. Barker, $509,900.

Cassell Blvd., 4218-Roger A. Murphy to Wayne R. and Michelle M. Boyce, $229,000.

English Oak Lane, 462-Carrie and Susan Nelson to Angela M. and David L. Williams, $343,000.

Paula Terr., 521-James B. Curtin III to Kimberly Adams, $287,500.

Whirlaway Dr., 301-Xarden S. and Lovely Brandes to Paul D. Moffat Jr. and Lillianne Ueno, $320,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Clipper Cir., 13240-Janet E. Aremu Cole to Phyllis A. Musgrove, $208,000.

Stowaway Ct., 13460-Robert M. Lehman to Andrew Tyler Brightwell and Briana Lucia Capuano, $269,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Oriole Way, 1965-Richard K. and Crystal G. Hill to William B. and Samantha L. Johnson, $395,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Sunnyhills Dr., 5030-Jason and Amy L. McAllum to Adam C. and Rebecca J. Watson, $339,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Michele Ct., 6421-Hicham Balbali to Bethany K. Kregar, $244,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Oriole Dr., 17551-James R. and Stacey L. Curtin to Brooke A. Shnipes, $195,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Burnt Store Rd., 14660-RMBS Reo Holdings Corp. to Craig and Jacqueline Cleaveland, $305,500.

Judgement Pl., 16610-Ronny P. and Amy D. Bigham to Daryl L. and Carolyn M. Williams, $499,900.

Triple Crown Ct., 16440-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. to David Edward Kane, $232,050.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Charles Pl., 111-Fred Cecil Hurd II to Meagan R. Gillespie, $170,000.

Jennifer Dr., 107-Carol Kay Harrison to Jekeia A. Sledge, $325,000.

Nelson Point Rd., 5393-Joshua T. Eller to David J. and Marilyn P. Peterson Sauls, $186,770.

ISSUE AREA

Balsam Ct., 14620-Roy C. Brooks Jr. to Thomas M. and Linda Vermillion, $220,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 239-Isven R. and Maria De Lourdes Licon to Shereil Watkins, $285,000.

Dobbins Lane, 11350-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Trevor Dean and Natalie Nicole Hedman, $429,900.

Gwynn Rd., 5165-Mednick Construction Corp. to Christofer Michael and Kelli Leigh Wells, $433,439.

Highland Farm Ct., 11573-Pablo and Marcela M. Benitez to Russell and Jeanette T. James, $649,900.

Lindy Lane, 9140-Carson Lee Hornsby to Jeffrey Ignatius Abel Hammett, $329,000.

Oriole Lane, 119-Jacob Bustamante to Rhammi Elshazli, $300,000.

Quailwood Pkwy., 18-Brent E. and Linda K. Snyder to Nicholas R. Hartmann and Julie M. Tierson, $400,000.

Sorghum Pl., 100-Austin John Brady to Earnesteen Ginn White, $339,900.

Sycamore Lane, 912-Goldbert Investments Inc. to Laquicha Amiga Moore, $165,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Arbroth Ct., 2106-D.R. Horton Inc. to Steven Quang and Nga Thuy Thi Nguyen, $449,990.

Calico Woods Pl., 11966-Anthony J. and Lori Ann McMahon to Tierra L. and Londell A. Malone, $282,699.

Chamberlin Ct. E., 10383-Dominick and Ashley Hudson to Christopher D. Campbell, $321,600.

Fernwood Ct., 2556-Joseph M. and Monica J. Hodge to Bianca Iman Hughes, $225,000.

Green Pine Ct., 2535-Malcolm B. and Amy L. Lawson to William Taylor and Galissia Cause, $371,000.

Indian Lane, 12615-Paul L. and Pauline A. Huff to Ralph Patrick Jr., $315,000.

Mark Dr., 10463T-Herman Ip to Nilson I. Hernandez Rivas, $307,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2815-Kaitlyn Renae Evans and Dustin Tyler Edward Arant to Robert Glen and Ashley Rae Pukay Martin, $295,000.

Shearwater Dr., 11491-Alan Scott and Lakisha Michelle Tucker to Ronald Lee and Nicole Nelson, $345,600.

Westdale Ct., 3314-Sondra Skiba and Peter Mihovich to Jessica Painter and Levi Tack, $242,000.

Williamsburg Dr., 3451-Charles Alan and Vida Hanson to Nicoletta M. Hawkins and Brandy Merriman, $362,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Channelview Dr., 12427-Jacob M. Youngblood to Robert W. King, $173,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 7810-Canes Purchase Corp. to Lisa A. Lawler and Alan B. Colvin, $370,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bannister Cir., 1057-Dwight T. and Donna L. Conrad to Earl A. Jones Jr., $288,000.

Daisy Pl., 3437-Toby A. and Susan L. Andrews to Haley Anne Keglovits and Matthew James Lint, $284,950.

Guilford Dr., 3234-Joseph Alan Blackwell to Angel and Kara Perez, $300,000.

Kearnys Inn Pl., 3861-Jameera A. Wardlaw to Dawn Elise Watts Azuh, $210,000.

Kitchen Ct., 3300-Marcia D. Vreatt to Daniel White Jr. and Yakia L. Shorts, $265,000.

Manning Ct., 3208-Edward G. and Joyce A. Greskovic to Joyce D. Tolbert, $199,900.

Old Bailey Ct., 2241-Roger Williams Jr. and Jaheera White to Denise Platt, $322,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11690-Francisco Sandoval to David C. Williams Sr., $315,000.

Red Bud Ct., 3701-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Parveen Kundhi, $255,000.

Sweetwood Pl., 12216-Sandra Y. Young Ford to Dawayne C. Bryant, $230,000.

Velvet Ash Ct., 3408-William G. and Sandra L. McFarland to Theresa J. Monk, $285,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Barnswallow Pl., 11204-C-Brian J. Oestringer to Kyana R. Jennings, $285,000.

Coati Ct., 6707-Janice Larue Stuart to Charleen E. Jenkins, $270,000.

Goldenrod Ct., 2518-Kyle L. Hadley and Julie Barns to Pedro Javier Bezada and Wendy Yudelka Alcantara Duran, $385,000.

Joy Lane, 3704-Gerald and Kathleen Golba to Cordis A. McCain Jr., $344,900.

Pam Dr., 10804-Garfield and Angela C. Cottrell to Minkah Ali, $399,900.

Sirenia Pl., 6019-Sewofia B. Aziagbe Doh to Kimberly Brown, $235,000.

Sun Valley Dr., 2722-Franklin S. Rivera to Cynthia A. Hudson, $370,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Catalina Pl., 10541-Howard Brown to Reginald M. Russell, $280,000.

Coastal Blvd., 4628-Jesus A. and Leticia S. Ramirez to Nicholas J. and Tiffany M. Behning, $335,000.

Lonsdale Ct., 3431-NVR Inc. to Diane E. Elam, $428,907.

Sandhurst Pl., 11384-Robert and Marguerite Boarman to Brittany T. Washington, $300,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Longview Blvd., 23200-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel and Valerie Rhodes, $206,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44114-David A. Burke to John M. and Kiersten Shorb, $384,900.

Chestnut Oak Ct., 23244, No. 3F-Michael A. Brooks to William Ernest and Rachael Elizabeth Riviere, $135,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 22424-Charles W. Kerr to Oliver J. and Carolyn M. Baker, $150,000.

Patuxent Beach Rd. S., 23560-Lee and Sidney A. Wristen to Luis Portillo, $307,000.

Tiffany Way, 44905-John M. and Betty A. McClernan to Ryan and Sara Danielle Neil, $391,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Mallard Pl., 44896-Kristjon A. and Shannon Reuling to Benjamin Kyle and Allison Baker, $349,999.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Kayak Ct., 46220-Billy Jo and Jessica Sievers to Ryan Swales and Karla Somerville, $460,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Abis St., 43530-Erick J. and Deborah C. Shumaker to John D. Winn and Kaylee A. Arceo, $391,900.

Joy Lane, 43144-Joyce L. and Robert H. Remmel to Aaron and Michelle Percich, $197,000.

Vista Rd., 24870-Lorraine C. and Robert Morrissette to Robin L. and Brandon J. Gatton, $469,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Clearfields Ct., 40688-Cynthia L. Kerig to Andrew D. and Christina M. Blocher, $440,000.

Holiday Ct., 41372-John A. and Marika D. Edwards to Stacie M. and Steven M. Osborne, $549,000.

Potomac Shores Rd., 43669-William H. and Patrice E. Borland to Carl T. Stutts, $280,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Alydar Dr., 22400-Tony N. Dorsey and Christine V. Butler to Tina L. Sinclair, $275,000.

Concord Ct., 20836-Joshua D. and Joann M. Spencer to Aaron Lee Bachman, $368,000.

Mary Lynn Dr., 48028-Steven E. and Mary C. Vaughan to Chloe Leeann and Jeffrey Lloyd O’Dell, $235,000.

Pershing Dr., 20594-Stacy L. and Kim McIlvain to Andrea and Anthony Sharples, $355,000.

Stoney Brook Ct., 21963-Cory J. Seeger to Diante Lateef and Jatia Monique Walker, $235,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Alan Lane, 42384-Mark C. and Stacie Roy to Zachary R. Keiter and Samantha L. Hughes, $410,000.

Erin Dr., 26963-Jason Dvorak to Shan M. and Kaitlyn Willoughby, $325,000.

Grandview Haven Dr., 39923-Anthony L. and Natosha R. Carter to Joseph R. and Shelley A. Mascaro, $515,000.

Queen Arbor Ct., 41019-Estate of Theresa Ann McVerry to Jeffery Anderson and Lacey Suite, $325,000.

Timothy Ct., 25806-Laura K. Raley to Richard Joseph and Jessica Wah Ni Tahe Bamberger, $355,000.

Wilson Rd., 29766-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Cody A. Potter, $252,500.

PINEY POINT AREA

Crab Pot Lane, 17282-William O. and Teresa H. Filbert to Jacquelyn Louise Sola, $300,500.

VALLEY LEE AREA