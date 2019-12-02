Karen Dr., 2725-Richard and Kimberly Poole to Nicole Cane and Jeremiah William Kenworthy, $350,000.
Tiswood Ct., 3307-William F. and Elizabeth A. Lang to Gail Myers, $435,000.
Woodland Lane, 8145-Leonard V. and Kara Antonio to Sheri L. Martin, $269,000.
13th St., 3901-Cordell A. and Corinne Antoinette Black to Stephanie L. Sorg and Jimmy A. Kratt, $336,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Lakeside Ct., 3912-Free State Home Buyers Corp. and United Home Buyers to Brian M. and Allison L. Cherry, $525,500.
Smith Way, 9710-Theresa A. Bottner to Robert and Tracey Csillag, $515,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Carla Dr., 540-M. Susan Cole to Laura J. White, $424,900.
Hinton Dr., 1230-Margaret A. Guy to Nicholas and Stephen Thompson, $350,000.
Lower Marlboro Rd., 2000-Robert A. Lee to Audrey German and Alex Humm, $275,000.
Ridge Rd., 2828-George D. and Kathryn A. Mather to Kristen Michelle Irvin and Anthony Fernando Coates Jr., $235,000.
Wessex Lane, 3620-Emran M. and Seeman A. Hussain to Eric S. and Anjelica Eitel, $429,900.
LUSBY AREA
Calvert Dr., 215-Brian and Linda Hacker to Michele A. Zavos and Ellen Cull, $385,000.
Chippewa Lane, 342-Nicholas Wallmark to Kiara S. Washington, $250,000.
Comstock Dr., 426-Riverside One Corp. to James Ryan Chavis, $289,900.
Deer Lane, 473-Estate of June Marie McCall to Robert Rowe and Eleanor Wright, $190,000.
Evergreen Dr., 8339-Ronald D. Mellott Jr. to Cherie Harrison, $157,500.
Johnson Dr., 115-Kenneth D. Milhoan to Michael C. and Thi Trippett, $460,000.
Mesa Trail, 11622-Anne Lusby Harrison to Tammy and Roderick Shaffer, $220,500.
Planters Wharf Rd., 1010-David L. Chessler and Richard D. Lloyd to Douglas M. and Sheri R. Hostetler, $269,000.
Tumbleweed Trail, 450-Eric and June Pratt to Ella Thompson, $219,500.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8610-Joshua E. and Samantha E. Beck to Tyler R. Winters, $245,000.
Fifth St., 3615-Maren McAvoy to Steven W. Sapienza, $300,000.
Ninth St., 4100-Karen Ann Fugini and estate of Heather L. Williamson to Patrick E. and Mary Healey, $401,525.
OWINGS AREA
Hall Creek Lane, 3322-William M. and Elizabeth M. Lewis to Logan N. and Kaye M. Hawkins, $430,000.
Sherbrook Ct., 8915-Mark N. and Deena B. Fisher to Tommie L. and Angela L. Houston, $613,500.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Chippingwood Dr., 670-Robert A. and Barbara V. Kreger to Eric Richard and Tara L. Hoopes, $510,000.
Mallory Sq., 3131-Daniel M. and Lauren R. Hayden to Jean M. Kohut and James W. Quam, $399,900.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Baythorne Rd., 2028-David K. and Bridget L. Parrish to Charles and Meggan S. Barker, $509,900.
Cassell Blvd., 4218-Roger A. Murphy to Wayne R. and Michelle M. Boyce, $229,000.
English Oak Lane, 462-Carrie and Susan Nelson to Angela M. and David L. Williams, $343,000.
Paula Terr., 521-James B. Curtin III to Kimberly Adams, $287,500.
Whirlaway Dr., 301-Xarden S. and Lovely Brandes to Paul D. Moffat Jr. and Lillianne Ueno, $320,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Clipper Cir., 13240-Janet E. Aremu Cole to Phyllis A. Musgrove, $208,000.
Stowaway Ct., 13460-Robert M. Lehman to Andrew Tyler Brightwell and Briana Lucia Capuano, $269,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Oriole Way, 1965-Richard K. and Crystal G. Hill to William B. and Samantha L. Johnson, $395,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Sunnyhills Dr., 5030-Jason and Amy L. McAllum to Adam C. and Rebecca J. Watson, $339,900.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Michele Ct., 6421-Hicham Balbali to Bethany K. Kregar, $244,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Oriole Dr., 17551-James R. and Stacey L. Curtin to Brooke A. Shnipes, $195,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Burnt Store Rd., 14660-RMBS Reo Holdings Corp. to Craig and Jacqueline Cleaveland, $305,500.
Judgement Pl., 16610-Ronny P. and Amy D. Bigham to Daryl L. and Carolyn M. Williams, $499,900.
Triple Crown Ct., 16440-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. to David Edward Kane, $232,050.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Charles Pl., 111-Fred Cecil Hurd II to Meagan R. Gillespie, $170,000.
Jennifer Dr., 107-Carol Kay Harrison to Jekeia A. Sledge, $325,000.
Nelson Point Rd., 5393-Joshua T. Eller to David J. and Marilyn P. Peterson Sauls, $186,770.
ISSUE AREA
Balsam Ct., 14620-Roy C. Brooks Jr. to Thomas M. and Linda Vermillion, $220,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Buckeye Cir., 239-Isven R. and Maria De Lourdes Licon to Shereil Watkins, $285,000.
Dobbins Lane, 11350-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Trevor Dean and Natalie Nicole Hedman, $429,900.
Gwynn Rd., 5165-Mednick Construction Corp. to Christofer Michael and Kelli Leigh Wells, $433,439.
Highland Farm Ct., 11573-Pablo and Marcela M. Benitez to Russell and Jeanette T. James, $649,900.
Lindy Lane, 9140-Carson Lee Hornsby to Jeffrey Ignatius Abel Hammett, $329,000.
Oriole Lane, 119-Jacob Bustamante to Rhammi Elshazli, $300,000.
Quailwood Pkwy., 18-Brent E. and Linda K. Snyder to Nicholas R. Hartmann and Julie M. Tierson, $400,000.
Sorghum Pl., 100-Austin John Brady to Earnesteen Ginn White, $339,900.
Sycamore Lane, 912-Goldbert Investments Inc. to Laquicha Amiga Moore, $165,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Arbroth Ct., 2106-D.R. Horton Inc. to Steven Quang and Nga Thuy Thi Nguyen, $449,990.
Calico Woods Pl., 11966-Anthony J. and Lori Ann McMahon to Tierra L. and Londell A. Malone, $282,699.
Chamberlin Ct. E., 10383-Dominick and Ashley Hudson to Christopher D. Campbell, $321,600.
Fernwood Ct., 2556-Joseph M. and Monica J. Hodge to Bianca Iman Hughes, $225,000.
Green Pine Ct., 2535-Malcolm B. and Amy L. Lawson to William Taylor and Galissia Cause, $371,000.
Indian Lane, 12615-Paul L. and Pauline A. Huff to Ralph Patrick Jr., $315,000.
Mark Dr., 10463T-Herman Ip to Nilson I. Hernandez Rivas, $307,000.
Pinewood Dr., 2815-Kaitlyn Renae Evans and Dustin Tyler Edward Arant to Robert Glen and Ashley Rae Pukay Martin, $295,000.
Shearwater Dr., 11491-Alan Scott and Lakisha Michelle Tucker to Ronald Lee and Nicole Nelson, $345,600.
Westdale Ct., 3314-Sondra Skiba and Peter Mihovich to Jessica Painter and Levi Tack, $242,000.
Williamsburg Dr., 3451-Charles Alan and Vida Hanson to Nicoletta M. Hawkins and Brandy Merriman, $362,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Channelview Dr., 12427-Jacob M. Youngblood to Robert W. King, $173,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Port Tobacco Rd., 7810-Canes Purchase Corp. to Lisa A. Lawler and Alan B. Colvin, $370,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Bannister Cir., 1057-Dwight T. and Donna L. Conrad to Earl A. Jones Jr., $288,000.
Daisy Pl., 3437-Toby A. and Susan L. Andrews to Haley Anne Keglovits and Matthew James Lint, $284,950.
Guilford Dr., 3234-Joseph Alan Blackwell to Angel and Kara Perez, $300,000.
Kearnys Inn Pl., 3861-Jameera A. Wardlaw to Dawn Elise Watts Azuh, $210,000.
Kitchen Ct., 3300-Marcia D. Vreatt to Daniel White Jr. and Yakia L. Shorts, $265,000.
Manning Ct., 3208-Edward G. and Joyce A. Greskovic to Joyce D. Tolbert, $199,900.
Old Bailey Ct., 2241-Roger Williams Jr. and Jaheera White to Denise Platt, $322,000.
Palm Desert Pl., 11690-Francisco Sandoval to David C. Williams Sr., $315,000.
Red Bud Ct., 3701-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Parveen Kundhi, $255,000.
Sweetwood Pl., 12216-Sandra Y. Young Ford to Dawayne C. Bryant, $230,000.
Velvet Ash Ct., 3408-William G. and Sandra L. McFarland to Theresa J. Monk, $285,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Barnswallow Pl., 11204-C-Brian J. Oestringer to Kyana R. Jennings, $285,000.
Coati Ct., 6707-Janice Larue Stuart to Charleen E. Jenkins, $270,000.
Goldenrod Ct., 2518-Kyle L. Hadley and Julie Barns to Pedro Javier Bezada and Wendy Yudelka Alcantara Duran, $385,000.
Joy Lane, 3704-Gerald and Kathleen Golba to Cordis A. McCain Jr., $344,900.
Pam Dr., 10804-Garfield and Angela C. Cottrell to Minkah Ali, $399,900.
Sirenia Pl., 6019-Sewofia B. Aziagbe Doh to Kimberly Brown, $235,000.
Sun Valley Dr., 2722-Franklin S. Rivera to Cynthia A. Hudson, $370,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Catalina Pl., 10541-Howard Brown to Reginald M. Russell, $280,000.
Coastal Blvd., 4628-Jesus A. and Leticia S. Ramirez to Nicholas J. and Tiffany M. Behning, $335,000.
Lonsdale Ct., 3431-NVR Inc. to Diane E. Elam, $428,907.
Sandhurst Pl., 11384-Robert and Marguerite Boarman to Brittany T. Washington, $300,000.
St. Mary's County
BUSHWOOD AREA
Longview Blvd., 23200-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel and Valerie Rhodes, $206,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Beaver Creek Dr., 44114-David A. Burke to John M. and Kiersten Shorb, $384,900.
Chestnut Oak Ct., 23244, No. 3F-Michael A. Brooks to William Ernest and Rachael Elizabeth Riviere, $135,000.
MacArthur Blvd., 22424-Charles W. Kerr to Oliver J. and Carolyn M. Baker, $150,000.
Patuxent Beach Rd. S., 23560-Lee and Sidney A. Wristen to Luis Portillo, $307,000.
Tiffany Way, 44905-John M. and Betty A. McClernan to Ryan and Sara Danielle Neil, $391,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Mallard Pl., 44896-Kristjon A. and Shannon Reuling to Benjamin Kyle and Allison Baker, $349,999.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Kayak Ct., 46220-Billy Jo and Jessica Sievers to Ryan Swales and Karla Somerville, $460,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Abis St., 43530-Erick J. and Deborah C. Shumaker to John D. Winn and Kaylee A. Arceo, $391,900.
Joy Lane, 43144-Joyce L. and Robert H. Remmel to Aaron and Michelle Percich, $197,000.
Vista Rd., 24870-Lorraine C. and Robert Morrissette to Robin L. and Brandon J. Gatton, $469,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Clearfields Ct., 40688-Cynthia L. Kerig to Andrew D. and Christina M. Blocher, $440,000.
Holiday Ct., 41372-John A. and Marika D. Edwards to Stacie M. and Steven M. Osborne, $549,000.
Potomac Shores Rd., 43669-William H. and Patrice E. Borland to Carl T. Stutts, $280,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Alydar Dr., 22400-Tony N. Dorsey and Christine V. Butler to Tina L. Sinclair, $275,000.
Concord Ct., 20836-Joshua D. and Joann M. Spencer to Aaron Lee Bachman, $368,000.
Mary Lynn Dr., 48028-Steven E. and Mary C. Vaughan to Chloe Leeann and Jeffrey Lloyd O’Dell, $235,000.
Pershing Dr., 20594-Stacy L. and Kim McIlvain to Andrea and Anthony Sharples, $355,000.
Stoney Brook Ct., 21963-Cory J. Seeger to Diante Lateef and Jatia Monique Walker, $235,500.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Alan Lane, 42384-Mark C. and Stacie Roy to Zachary R. Keiter and Samantha L. Hughes, $410,000.
Erin Dr., 26963-Jason Dvorak to Shan M. and Kaitlyn Willoughby, $325,000.
Grandview Haven Dr., 39923-Anthony L. and Natosha R. Carter to Joseph R. and Shelley A. Mascaro, $515,000.
Queen Arbor Ct., 41019-Estate of Theresa Ann McVerry to Jeffery Anderson and Lacey Suite, $325,000.
Timothy Ct., 25806-Laura K. Raley to Richard Joseph and Jessica Wah Ni Tahe Bamberger, $355,000.
Wilson Rd., 29766-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Cody A. Potter, $252,500.
PINEY POINT AREA
Crab Pot Lane, 17282-William O. and Teresa H. Filbert to Jacquelyn Louise Sola, $300,500.
VALLEY LEE AREA
White Oak Farm Lane, 19230-Metropolitan Exteriors Inc. to Walter C. Hobbs Jr. and Joyce N. Brooks, $429,000.