Dakota Ave., 7415-Brett and Brenna Scheideman to Christopher Scot and Miriam Bird, $308,000.
Karen Dr., 2820-Yvonne R. and Mark T. Bright to Steven E. and Ellen P. Bishop, $364,900.
Willows Rd., 4655-Rob R. Manley Sr. and Theresa L. Ramsey to Thomas John Suraci Jr., $650,000.
16th St., 3931-Nicholas A. Kohut and Kristi Lee Colavito to John Lewis and Amanda Ann Dixon, $305,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Greening Ct., 9901-Jamie L. Hartley to Robby and Nicole Haugh, $530,000.
Lantern Ct., 3610-Nham Hong Le to Mary Jennifer and Todd Alan Smith, $649,999.
Winesap Ct., 2601-Jason D. and Samantha M. Lord to Frank and Betsy Galvan, $405,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Cecil Lane, 2530-David K. and Dayl E. Sanders to Ronnie Hammond Jr. and Lauren A. Douglas, $459,000.
Mary Ct., 1039-Daniel Eugene and Rebecca Gail Wells to David E. Lutzow, $395,000.
Shady Lane, 4300-William D. and Belinda D. Allwang to Andrew D. and Megan N. Hess, $545,000.
Springbrook Ct., 2423-Gordon Frank Eckenrode and Rhonda L. Howser to Kolubah and Quita Whea Roberts, $585,000.
Wilson Rd., 1340-Howlin Investment Properties Corp. to Rosemary D. Leal, $275,000.
LUSBY AREA
Catalina Dr., 12100-Victoria Lee Hull to Pollanae Louise Johnson, $229,900.
Church Rd., 1040-Curtis O. and Joanne Thacker to Jonathan David and Stacy Thacker, $255,000.
Cove Lake Rd., 11440-Dinara Beasley to Gadyes G. Pegues Jr., $260,000.
Durango Dr., 11538-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jose Diaz, $159,000.
Fort Davis Trail, 1078-Pinnacle Homes Corp. to Corey James Parker, $275,000.
Hellen Creek Dr., 1300-James H. Bolin to James Edward and Sandra Shearer Wignall, $874,000.
Mills Creek Dr., 13042-Federal National Mortgage Association to Stewart Donald and Jo Ann Gibson, $73,000.
Prancer Ct., 11125-Charles F. and Dawn A. Nava to Nathan J. and Erin M. Quick, $359,900.
Tahoe Ct., 12405-Joshua Jae Kai and Barbara English to Robert Jay and Jennifer Kern, $213,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bedford Dr., 3688-Lisa and Chris Cheok to Ignatius Sanders, $326,000.
Glouster Dr., 3594-Jennifer Hays and Jennifer E. Rowe to Jennifer M. Sullivan, $312,000.
Fifth St., 3833-Casey M. and Andrew R. Buffenbarger to Nicholas A. Kohut and Kristi Lee Colavito, $410,000.
OWINGS AREA
Horace Ward Rd., 2020-Kevin Patrick Sheehy to Blaine B. Gasch, $305,000.
North Side Dr., 9507-Dillon A. and Casey C. Lyle to Nicklaus Andrew and Heidi Alexandra Fisher, $338,500.
Tuckers Trail, 8055-Anderson Baker and Melissa Anderson Rowan to Marty Roland and Amanda Lynn Holcomb, $425,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Consent Dr., 5185-Andrew C. and Shannon H. McNeil to Andrew R. and Jamie Brady, $377,000.
Theophilus Ct., 515-Matthew R. Drury to Gregory E. Foard, $229,900.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Buena Vista Rd., 4400-Dale Hutchins and Kara Laney to Jacob B. Ogden and Emily E. Watcher, $302,500.
Kathleens Way, 1907-Jason Eugene and Kimberly Ann James to Raymond L. and Marsha G. Galloway, $551,000.
Rachaels Way, 156-Travis and Amanda Howard to Harold Vincent Hull III, $242,990.
Simmons Ridge Rd., 195-Elizabeth L. O’Gorman and Elizabeth L.O’Gorman RLT to Sean D. O’Gorman and Susan C. O’Gorman, $562,500.
Yearling Dr., 612-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Trevor Raymond Woodruff, $406,981.
SOLOMONS AREA
Ensign Rd., 13915-Joseph C. Wharton Revocable Living Trust and Linda Jane Wharton Revocable Trust to Michele Brennan, $434,900.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Bond St., 6821-Lucy D. and Mark E. Tonacci to Jeffrey and Janet Barnes, $475,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Barrington Lane, 5015-Christopher Vandyke to Jacqueline M. and Brian K. Greenwell, $499,900.
Charles County
BEL ALTON AREA
Twinberry Dr., 9345-Kennedy C. and Desney V. Bowen to Isven Rogari Licon, $425,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Formosa Lane, 15970-Greg and Susan Olsen to Kevin and Kristin Robertson, $394,900.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Pauline Ct., 6720-Kevin Brown to Herminia Cabely Reyes, $235,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Chalice Vine Ct., 15829-Charles P. and Meggan S. Barker to Marques D. Young and Adrienne Perry, $450,000.
Maxwell Dr., 7120-Gwendolyn Newcomb to Harry Lee Hobbs Jr., $445,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Black Chaw St., 5054-Angelica L. Brooks and Carlene D. Nolan to Delanta L. and Elois L. Uzzle, $378,000.
Fairfax Hills Pl., 5195-Anthony M. Jones and Kelly L. McNeil Jones to Edmar E. Del Prado and Rosa Yanira Ramirez, $350,000.
ISSUE AREA
Keokee Ct., 11230-James F. and Karen B. Gesl to Jason E. and Catherine Moore, $665,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 206-Pamela Harrison to Ronald Liberi, $235,900.
Hawthorne Greene Cir., 100-Richard V. and Mary K. Moore to the Shaffer Living Trust, $329,950.
Kripple Kreek Pl., 5945-John P. and Elizabeth E. Madore to Colleen Nanette Jones, $644,900.
Mustang Dr., 6-Pamela D. James to Christopher Neal Lawrence, $297,000.
Owna Lane, 5660-Stacy Carruth to Alonzo W. Thomas and Tamika Washington, $275,000.
Quince Ct., 530-Layla and Marisha Candice Maine Proctor to Melissa Louise Carpenter, $269,000.
Spanish Moss Dr., 111-Katrena M. Gregory Mays to Stephanie J. Rinks, $250,000.
Willow Woods Dr., 21-NVR Inc. to Sean and Rachel Barker, $364,990.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Beechwood Dr., 10517-Richard A. and Abigail J. Nabors to Gloria E. Tate, $285,000.
Careysbrook Ct., 3233-Ellis M. Parran Jr. to Dennis Hines, $337,000.
Cygnet Dr., 11635-Kenneth and Brandy Watson to Georgette Johnson, $350,000.
Further Lane, 10156-Angela Davis to Mary E. and Rahsaan Maurice Sanders, $315,000.
Green Spring St., 4072-Rosemarie Nazareno Whitley to Ryan Murphy, $262,000.
Josephine Rd., 6333-David M. and Carol A. Carr to Edward T. and Vivian M. Herring, $299,000.
Orkney Pl., 9741-D.R. Horton Inc. to Toshiba N. Phillips, $305,990.
Poplar Hill Rd., 14540-Jonathan Peter and Katherine Janet Pogranicy to Melricca Hunter, $405,000.
Trefoil Pl., 370-Elite Basements Corp. to Tyrone N. Neal II, $241,000.
Westdale Dr., 234-Martha A. Toliver to James Adams, $206,000.
Yorktown Dr., 3616-Richard and Olivia Wallio to Alexander True and Casey Miller, $365,000.
POMFRET AREA
Preston Lane, 4971-Erica Williams to Lauren Nicole Powell, $339,900.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Port Tobacco Hills Ct., 7525-John D. Hungerford and Vicki Wegand to Timothy S. Hoelscher and Callie Grace Russell, $465,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Acadia Rd., 205-Wanda S. Pasternak to Joseph Bearjar, $272,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3669-Steven E. and Tracy N. Williams to Christopher and Priscilla Valdes, $234,900.
Lambeth Hill Dr., 3007-Ronald Holston Sr. to Erica Paulk, $274,891.
McCoy Dr., 787-J. Russell Boyce to Kenneth Glymph II, $202,000.
Old Bailey Ct., 2255-Quinton D. Coleman to Julia E. Manuel, $337,000.
Pecan Ct., 3727-Felicia Lee Parks to Jaquinta M. Brooks, $299,000.
Scottsdale Pl., 4577-Stephen Akowuah Davis to Bintou Beretey, $325,000.
White Fir Ct., 3407-D-Clear Sky Financial Corp. to Shadonna L. Claiborne, $216,300.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bass Ct., 5031-Flagship Investments Corp. to Iheanyi Mbakwe, $324,900.
Constitution Dr., 10839-James and Robyn Cataldo to Tonja and James Polly, $395,000.
Gray Fox Ct., 6809-Paul R. and Janice L. McCool to Ursula Simone Stephens, $367,900.
Leighland Ct., 9808-Manuel Alonso and Silvia Da Rocha to Philip and Purificacion Gravina, $465,000.
Paper Birch Ct., 8758-Barbie Williams to Thomas Matthews Jr. and Deborah Yates, $360,000.
Rock Beauty Ct., 5102-Justin R. and Samantha Ladouceur to Bethzaida Collazo Santos and Candido Luis Santini Laracuente, $350,000.
Vess Ct., 9475-James A. and Mako Kneale to Dalawn and Llesenia L. Parrish, $438,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Atlantis Lane, 5096-Deborah T. Miller to Ayodeji I. and Oyindamola Mubarkat Gbadamosi, $420,000.
Chesham Ct., 7601-NVR Inc. to Lakia S. Crudup, $421,830.
Dundee Lane, 5463-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Clifton Daniel Mitchell, $444,390.
Jacksonhole Pl., 10651-Andrew P. and Genelle W.B. Seward to Shandra C. Howard, $312,000.
Lonsdale Ct., 3435-NVR Inc. to Tonicia Lucinda Ivory McLeod and Brandon Oredugba, $389,990.
Stockport Pl., 11490-St. Charles GEG Corp. to Forrest C. Baggarly, $332,000.
Windsor Heights Pl., 4004-Dale R. and Tisha R. Harrison to Richard and Nakyria Bartholomew, $275,000.
St. Mary's County
BUSHWOOD AREA
Colton Point Rd., 22085-Penerene Inc. to Tabatha L. Griffin, $245,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Beaver Creek Dr., 44285-Alison E. Alt Lea to Brittani N. Lonergan, $242,000.
Elmbrook Dr., 45339-Julia A. Crenshaw to Andrew Superior Jr. and Sarah Hayes, $295,000.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 23132-Robert A. and Amanda A. Mottola to Rena R. DiSanto, $274,900.
Pine Needle Ct., 23036-Robert E. and Sandra Ulibarri to Matthew and Chelsea Rogers, $316,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Piney Point Rd., 20460-Anita Detemple to Lee Trey Bostick, $739,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Garfield St., 21701-Three Notch Corp. to Nathaniel Johnston, $345,000.
Longfields Blvd., 45531-Scot Douglas Napoletano to Phillip and Lesley Nageldinger, $305,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Blue Heron Lane, 25245-John R. and Cynthia H. Miller to Jeffrey M. and Kristina M. Johnson, $650,000.
Clarks Mill Rd., 45130-Laura L. Soule to Rick Gerald and Teresa Annette Vogt, $480,000.
Locust Green Lane, 25543-Joyce Nicole Brooks to Joseph M. Wald, $270,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Belmar Dr., 23635-David W. and Teresa K. Sukhram to Joseph and Michelle Taylor, $445,000.
Cooper Dr., 40913-Wendy Barry to Thomas J. and Lucy E.B. Russell, $319,900.
Margrove Cir., 41548-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Steve C. Gallassero II, $323,900.
Richey Rd., 44409-Edward Wayne and Janie Denise to Scott and Mindy Stauffer, $301,225.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Brookstone Ct., 20948-Glenn and Jenny M. Gray to Timothy Joseph and Kelly Alayne Cullen, $310,000.
Fordwick Way, 47940-Robert L. and Adrienne M. Somerville to William A. Sikkink and Laura L. Gastaliturri, $404,000.
Long Lane, 48346-Lowell Robert and Deborah Dutcher to Kelly Nicole Martin and Justin Patrick Gordon, $240,000.
Mattapany Rd., 48284-Eddie Reece and Teresa Orencia to James M. and Judith M. Tennyson, $310,000.
Rosewood Dr., 46474-Paul M. Zeller to Jose and Veronica Betancourtcantu, $225,000.
Three Notch Rd., 18622-Pine View Rentals Corp. to Travis L. and Emily E. Bice, $220,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bryan Ct., 26040-Richard Charles and Marjorie J. Hicks to Shalyce Y. and Chad A. Smith, $345,000.
Faunkirk Dr., 27105-Ronald E. Karl III to Lindsey Nicole and Donald Bernard Burch, $262,000.
Green Gables Ct., 38463-William R. and Traci A. Bridgett to Michelle and Charles Barnes, $565,000.
Summitt Ct., 30312-George C. and Mandy L. Yates to Charles C. and Sarah Catherine Williams, $375,000.
Tin top School Rd., 26790-Theresa E. Long to John R. and Kelly M. Garner, $348,250.
Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27274-Alicia and Brandon Wright to Lindsey Welch, $340,000.