Dakota Ave., 7415-Brett and Brenna Scheideman to Christopher Scot and Miriam Bird, $308,000.

Karen Dr., 2820-Yvonne R. and Mark T. Bright to Steven E. and Ellen P. Bishop, $364,900.

Willows Rd., 4655-Rob R. Manley Sr. and Theresa L. Ramsey to Thomas John Suraci Jr., $650,000.

16th St., 3931-Nicholas A. Kohut and Kristi Lee Colavito to John Lewis and Amanda Ann Dixon, $305,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Greening Ct., 9901-Jamie L. Hartley to Robby and Nicole Haugh, $530,000.

Lantern Ct., 3610-Nham Hong Le to Mary Jennifer and Todd Alan Smith, $649,999.

Winesap Ct., 2601-Jason D. and Samantha M. Lord to Frank and Betsy Galvan, $405,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Cecil Lane, 2530-David K. and Dayl E. Sanders to Ronnie Hammond Jr. and Lauren A. Douglas, $459,000.

Mary Ct., 1039-Daniel Eugene and Rebecca Gail Wells to David E. Lutzow, $395,000.

Shady Lane, 4300-William D. and Belinda D. Allwang to Andrew D. and Megan N. Hess, $545,000.

Springbrook Ct., 2423-Gordon Frank Eckenrode and Rhonda L. Howser to Kolubah and Quita Whea Roberts, $585,000.

Wilson Rd., 1340-Howlin Investment Properties Corp. to Rosemary D. Leal, $275,000.

LUSBY AREA

Catalina Dr., 12100-Victoria Lee Hull to Pollanae Louise Johnson, $229,900.

Church Rd., 1040-Curtis O. and Joanne Thacker to Jonathan David and Stacy Thacker, $255,000.

Cove Lake Rd., 11440-Dinara Beasley to Gadyes G. Pegues Jr., $260,000.

Durango Dr., 11538-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jose Diaz, $159,000.

Fort Davis Trail, 1078-Pinnacle Homes Corp. to Corey James Parker, $275,000.

Hellen Creek Dr., 1300-James H. Bolin to James Edward and Sandra Shearer Wignall, $874,000.

Mills Creek Dr., 13042-Federal National Mortgage Association to Stewart Donald and Jo Ann Gibson, $73,000.

Prancer Ct., 11125-Charles F. and Dawn A. Nava to Nathan J. and Erin M. Quick, $359,900.

Tahoe Ct., 12405-Joshua Jae Kai and Barbara English to Robert Jay and Jennifer Kern, $213,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3688-Lisa and Chris Cheok to Ignatius Sanders, $326,000.

Glouster Dr., 3594-Jennifer Hays and Jennifer E. Rowe to Jennifer M. Sullivan, $312,000.

Fifth St., 3833-Casey M. and Andrew R. Buffenbarger to Nicholas A. Kohut and Kristi Lee Colavito, $410,000.

OWINGS AREA

Horace Ward Rd., 2020-Kevin Patrick Sheehy to Blaine B. Gasch, $305,000.

North Side Dr., 9507-Dillon A. and Casey C. Lyle to Nicklaus Andrew and Heidi Alexandra Fisher, $338,500.

Tuckers Trail, 8055-Anderson Baker and Melissa Anderson Rowan to Marty Roland and Amanda Lynn Holcomb, $425,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Consent Dr., 5185-Andrew C. and Shannon H. McNeil to Andrew R. and Jamie Brady, $377,000.

Theophilus Ct., 515-Matthew R. Drury to Gregory E. Foard, $229,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Buena Vista Rd., 4400-Dale Hutchins and Kara Laney to Jacob B. Ogden and Emily E. Watcher, $302,500.

Kathleens Way, 1907-Jason Eugene and Kimberly Ann James to Raymond L. and Marsha G. Galloway, $551,000.

Rachaels Way, 156-Travis and Amanda Howard to Harold Vincent Hull III, $242,990.

Simmons Ridge Rd., 195-Elizabeth L. O’Gorman and Elizabeth L.O’Gorman RLT to Sean D. O’Gorman and Susan C. O’Gorman, $562,500.

Yearling Dr., 612-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing Inc. and Kris Lei Corp. to Trevor Raymond Woodruff, $406,981.

SOLOMONS AREA

Ensign Rd., 13915-Joseph C. Wharton Revocable Living Trust and Linda Jane Wharton Revocable Trust to Michele Brennan, $434,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bond St., 6821-Lucy D. and Mark E. Tonacci to Jeffrey and Janet Barnes, $475,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Barrington Lane, 5015-Christopher Vandyke to Jacqueline M. and Brian K. Greenwell, $499,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Twinberry Dr., 9345-Kennedy C. and Desney V. Bowen to Isven Rogari Licon, $425,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Formosa Lane, 15970-Greg and Susan Olsen to Kevin and Kristin Robertson, $394,900.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Pauline Ct., 6720-Kevin Brown to Herminia Cabely Reyes, $235,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Chalice Vine Ct., 15829-Charles P. and Meggan S. Barker to Marques D. Young and Adrienne Perry, $450,000.

Maxwell Dr., 7120-Gwendolyn Newcomb to Harry Lee Hobbs Jr., $445,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Black Chaw St., 5054-Angelica L. Brooks and Carlene D. Nolan to Delanta L. and Elois L. Uzzle, $378,000.

Fairfax Hills Pl., 5195-Anthony M. Jones and Kelly L. McNeil Jones to Edmar E. Del Prado and Rosa Yanira Ramirez, $350,000.

ISSUE AREA

Keokee Ct., 11230-James F. and Karen B. Gesl to Jason E. and Catherine Moore, $665,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Edelen Station Pl., 800, No. 206-Pamela Harrison to Ronald Liberi, $235,900.

Hawthorne Greene Cir., 100-Richard V. and Mary K. Moore to the Shaffer Living Trust, $329,950.

Kripple Kreek Pl., 5945-John P. and Elizabeth E. Madore to Colleen Nanette Jones, $644,900.

Mustang Dr., 6-Pamela D. James to Christopher Neal Lawrence, $297,000.

Owna Lane, 5660-Stacy Carruth to Alonzo W. Thomas and Tamika Washington, $275,000.

Quince Ct., 530-Layla and Marisha Candice Maine Proctor to Melissa Louise Carpenter, $269,000.

Spanish Moss Dr., 111-Katrena M. Gregory Mays to Stephanie J. Rinks, $250,000.

Willow Woods Dr., 21-NVR Inc. to Sean and Rachel Barker, $364,990.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Beechwood Dr., 10517-Richard A. and Abigail J. Nabors to Gloria E. Tate, $285,000.

Careysbrook Ct., 3233-Ellis M. Parran Jr. to Dennis Hines, $337,000.

Cygnet Dr., 11635-Kenneth and Brandy Watson to Georgette Johnson, $350,000.

Further Lane, 10156-Angela Davis to Mary E. and Rahsaan Maurice Sanders, $315,000.

Green Spring St., 4072-Rosemarie Nazareno Whitley to Ryan Murphy, $262,000.

Josephine Rd., 6333-David M. and Carol A. Carr to Edward T. and Vivian M. Herring, $299,000.

Orkney Pl., 9741-D.R. Horton Inc. to Toshiba N. Phillips, $305,990.

Poplar Hill Rd., 14540-Jonathan Peter and Katherine Janet Pogranicy to Melricca Hunter, $405,000.

Trefoil Pl., 370-Elite Basements Corp. to Tyrone N. Neal II, $241,000.

Westdale Dr., 234-Martha A. Toliver to James Adams, $206,000.

Yorktown Dr., 3616-Richard and Olivia Wallio to Alexander True and Casey Miller, $365,000.

POMFRET AREA

Preston Lane, 4971-Erica Williams to Lauren Nicole Powell, $339,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Hills Ct., 7525-John D. Hungerford and Vicki Wegand to Timothy S. Hoelscher and Callie Grace Russell, $465,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Acadia Rd., 205-Wanda S. Pasternak to Joseph Bearjar, $272,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3669-Steven E. and Tracy N. Williams to Christopher and Priscilla Valdes, $234,900.

Lambeth Hill Dr., 3007-Ronald Holston Sr. to Erica Paulk, $274,891.

McCoy Dr., 787-J. Russell Boyce to Kenneth Glymph II, $202,000.

Old Bailey Ct., 2255-Quinton D. Coleman to Julia E. Manuel, $337,000.

Pecan Ct., 3727-Felicia Lee Parks to Jaquinta M. Brooks, $299,000.

Scottsdale Pl., 4577-Stephen Akowuah Davis to Bintou Beretey, $325,000.

White Fir Ct., 3407-D-Clear Sky Financial Corp. to Shadonna L. Claiborne, $216,300.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bass Ct., 5031-Flagship Investments Corp. to Iheanyi Mbakwe, $324,900.

Constitution Dr., 10839-James and Robyn Cataldo to Tonja and James Polly, $395,000.

Gray Fox Ct., 6809-Paul R. and Janice L. McCool to Ursula Simone Stephens, $367,900.

Leighland Ct., 9808-Manuel Alonso and Silvia Da Rocha to Philip and Purificacion Gravina, $465,000.

Paper Birch Ct., 8758-Barbie Williams to Thomas Matthews Jr. and Deborah Yates, $360,000.

Rock Beauty Ct., 5102-Justin R. and Samantha Ladouceur to Bethzaida Collazo Santos and Candido Luis Santini Laracuente, $350,000.

Vess Ct., 9475-James A. and Mako Kneale to Dalawn and Llesenia L. Parrish, $438,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Atlantis Lane, 5096-Deborah T. Miller to Ayodeji I. and Oyindamola Mubarkat Gbadamosi, $420,000.

Chesham Ct., 7601-NVR Inc. to Lakia S. Crudup, $421,830.

Dundee Lane, 5463-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Clifton Daniel Mitchell, $444,390.

Jacksonhole Pl., 10651-Andrew P. and Genelle W.B. Seward to Shandra C. Howard, $312,000.

Lonsdale Ct., 3435-NVR Inc. to Tonicia Lucinda Ivory McLeod and Brandon Oredugba, $389,990.

Stockport Pl., 11490-St. Charles GEG Corp. to Forrest C. Baggarly, $332,000.

Windsor Heights Pl., 4004-Dale R. and Tisha R. Harrison to Richard and Nakyria Bartholomew, $275,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Colton Point Rd., 22085-Penerene Inc. to Tabatha L. Griffin, $245,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44285-Alison E. Alt Lea to Brittani N. Lonergan, $242,000.

Elmbrook Dr., 45339-Julia A. Crenshaw to Andrew Superior Jr. and Sarah Hayes, $295,000.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 23132-Robert A. and Amanda A. Mottola to Rena R. DiSanto, $274,900.

Pine Needle Ct., 23036-Robert E. and Sandra Ulibarri to Matthew and Chelsea Rogers, $316,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Piney Point Rd., 20460-Anita Detemple to Lee Trey Bostick, $739,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Garfield St., 21701-Three Notch Corp. to Nathaniel Johnston, $345,000.

Longfields Blvd., 45531-Scot Douglas Napoletano to Phillip and Lesley Nageldinger, $305,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Blue Heron Lane, 25245-John R. and Cynthia H. Miller to Jeffrey M. and Kristina M. Johnson, $650,000.

Clarks Mill Rd., 45130-Laura L. Soule to Rick Gerald and Teresa Annette Vogt, $480,000.

Locust Green Lane, 25543-Joyce Nicole Brooks to Joseph M. Wald, $270,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23635-David W. and Teresa K. Sukhram to Joseph and Michelle Taylor, $445,000.

Cooper Dr., 40913-Wendy Barry to Thomas J. and Lucy E.B. Russell, $319,900.

Margrove Cir., 41548-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Steve C. Gallassero II, $323,900.

Richey Rd., 44409-Edward Wayne and Janie Denise to Scott and Mindy Stauffer, $301,225.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Brookstone Ct., 20948-Glenn and Jenny M. Gray to Timothy Joseph and Kelly Alayne Cullen, $310,000.

Fordwick Way, 47940-Robert L. and Adrienne M. Somerville to William A. Sikkink and Laura L. Gastaliturri, $404,000.

Long Lane, 48346-Lowell Robert and Deborah Dutcher to Kelly Nicole Martin and Justin Patrick Gordon, $240,000.

Mattapany Rd., 48284-Eddie Reece and Teresa Orencia to James M. and Judith M. Tennyson, $310,000.

Rosewood Dr., 46474-Paul M. Zeller to Jose and Veronica Betancourtcantu, $225,000.

Three Notch Rd., 18622-Pine View Rentals Corp. to Travis L. and Emily E. Bice, $220,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bryan Ct., 26040-Richard Charles and Marjorie J. Hicks to Shalyce Y. and Chad A. Smith, $345,000.

Faunkirk Dr., 27105-Ronald E. Karl III to Lindsey Nicole and Donald Bernard Burch, $262,000.

Green Gables Ct., 38463-William R. and Traci A. Bridgett to Michelle and Charles Barnes, $565,000.

Summitt Ct., 30312-George C. and Mandy L. Yates to Charles C. and Sarah Catherine Williams, $375,000.

Tin top School Rd., 26790-Theresa E. Long to John R. and Kelly M. Garner, $348,250.