Lawrin Ct., 3002-Kristen Lowder to Wayne T. and Lindsey O’Donnell, $495,000.

Richfield Lane, 2637-Stephen J. and Mary T. Berry to Jennifer D. Parkerson and Justin D. Hammond, $399,900.

Willows Rd., 4755-Alyson C. and Timothy Schwartz to Eric William and Stephanie Gail Reynolds, $399,900.

AD

DUNKIRK AREA

Hewitt Ct., 3205-Jonathon E. and Jeanette M. Steele to Matthew T. and Sarah Petway, $545,000.

AD

Legacy Dr., 12722-Wmroyer Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Robert Wayne and Maria Caridad Sanders, $806,206.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Claypipe Dr., 1070-Charles Greenwell Jr. and Tracy L. Mellor to Casey and Andrew Buffenbarger, $590,000.

Hunting Creek Rd., 3757-James D. Harrod to Pamela Hammett, $324,900.

Mill Branch Rd., 6135-Randall Gregory Roe Jr. to Tracy L. Mellor and Charles E. Greenwell Jr., $530,000.

Small Reward Rd., 629-Louis J. and Patricia A. Beyer to Jennifer L. Gorberg, $475,000.

Stephen Reid Rd., 5589-James and Caroline Bruce to James Porter, $380,000.

AD

LUSBY AREA

Austin Lane, 12710-Cartus Financial Corp. to Branndon Gene and Anne Marie Grezeszak, $290,000.

Cattle Drive Lane, 1075-Donna R. Sperrazza Toney to Thomas L. Quattrini, $224,400.

Comet Lane, 11011-Michael R. and Carolyn M. Hart to Christopher S. and Wendy Boylan, $314,500.

AD

Cove Point Rd., 2185-Anthony R. and Pamela M. Wood to Steven Lusby, $225,000.

El Dorado Dr., 1130-Somd Rental Homes Corp. to Kevin Glen and Tamikio Leonora Noel, $275,000.

Horizon Ct., 527-Douglas K. and Terri L. Bailey to William Barcliff and Pearl Cumberbatch, $270,000.

Lake View Dr., 12820-Justin Simoneau to Carleigh Ruleman, $249,900.

Manoe Ct., 11855-Andrew J. and Christina A. Brown to David J. and Jo Ann M. Vieke, $599,000.

AD

Miriam Lane, 745-Christopher Munson to Richard Dell and Stacey Uhler, $349,900.

Santa Fe Trail, 644-Julia Pyrah to Kesha Marshall and William Gressen, $258,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 179-Anthony Ryan Marquez to Tammy L. and Nathaniel H. Fowler, $265,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3709-Dawn Marie and John Ivy Boice to Elizabeth Weems, $340,000.

Sea Breeze Ct., 9406-Nichlas J. Richardson to Shaneil Claggett, $234,990.

AD

Fifth St., 3939-Carpenter Associates Corp. to Benigno Ayala Meza, $250,000.

OWINGS AREA

Battery Lane, 1826-Scott B. and Kimberly Lemasters to James A. and Jessica L. Bonnington, $500,000.

Kerry Ct., 2631-Kevin R. and Kathleen M. Bradshaw to Kimberley and Quintan White, $369,900.

AD

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Ball Rd., 1520-John S. and Lea M. Cranford to Clayton A. and Tara L. Brault, $420,000.

Glenmont Ct., 3850-George F. Jackson Jr. to Matthew J. Brown Jr., $315,000.

Tupelo Ct., 4255-Christopher and Nicole Deditz to James Daniel Harrod, $355,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Bunker Hill Ct., 2355-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Brandon R. and Jessica J. Thompson, $531,436.

Hallowing Point Rd., 4266-V. Max International Corp. to Heather and Kay Lynne Handy, $182,600.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1280-Linda K. Callan to Donna N. Rowe and Richard Clohessy, $345,000.

AD

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2324-Marcel and Stacey Marie Romard to Sharon Annette Hudson, $550,000.

AD

Solomons Island Rd. S., 2130-William Page and Robert D. Ogden to Timothy Johnson, $230,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Back Creek Loop, 1202-Bernard and Cathleen Schmidt to Charles and Diana J. Pinto, $259,000.

Foxhall Rd., 14174, No. 12-Charles and Diana J. Pinto to William George and Jennifer Cloud King, $369,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Diamond Ct., 2745-James E. Huff III to Garrett J. and Colleen N. Pope, $310,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Claggett Rd., 541-Franklin M. and Margaret M. Canter to Justin R. Bittner, $420,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

AD

BEL ALTON AREA

Fifth St., 9155-George S. Thompson to Eric Ridge and Katherine Burroughs, $310,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Meandering Dr., 16020-Michael W. and Alycia Baird to Kelly and Dane Rose, $585,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 14913-Adriaan F. and Kim E. Radder to Stacy Allen and Darla Lynette Richardson, $375,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Orchard View Lane, 6990-John G. and Patricia Hodson to Monica and Karon Moses, $429,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Mattawoman Ct., 31-Vincent R. Janes Jr. to Willie C. Green, $175,500.

ISSUE AREA

Mohawk Dr., 14795-AHR Corp. to Diana Rowlett, $425,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clover Cir., 1004-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Thomas W. and Jenna M. Bauer, $349,900.

AD

Glen Oak Ct., 1015-Richard A. and Florina Rosetta to Curtis T. Weis, $387,500.

Hibiscus Ct., 225-Jonathan E. Hangey to Gary L. Bowie Jr., $249,000.

AD

Norfolk Dr., 1025-Lawrence J. and Evelyn M. Wenzel to Lucia Mejia and Adam Benjamin, $467,000.

Penns Hill Rd., 9120-Robert and Jennifer R. Ross to Helen Rose and Fraser Paul Tuffee, $385,000.

Silver Run Rd., 7000-George O. Lyon Jr. to Gary V. and Coral A. Showalter, $505,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 51-Edward L. and Susie Smith to James F. and Karen Gesl, $349,000.

Willow Woods Dr., 30-NVR Inc. to Raymond and Aminat Odunewu Seese, $368,990.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brewster Cir., 3813-Paul E. Morris III and Caroline A. Foreman to Jonathan Cabatbat, $255,000.

AD

Careysbrook Ct., 3237-Erica L. Beckett to Kenniel Emanuel Rhymer, $340,000.

Cygnet Dr., 11645-Fred L. Hodges Jr. to Molton and Tyra Turner, $369,900.

Gallant Lane, 14551-Danny D. Reed and Dennis L. Burroughs to Shahid and Saima Nazir, $660,000.

Homestead Pl., 11911-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Feliciano, $196,000.

AD

Legation Pl., 2521-John W. Baylor Jr. to Desire T. Fikoue and Micaille F. Mawamba Keumbou, $259,000.

Peach Dr., 4001-Richard J. and Phyllis J. Saunders to Alicia R. Ahl, $285,000.

Saint Peters Church Rd., 3120-James W. and Joanne Olsen to Michael Matthew Douglass, $419,000.

Westdale Ct., 3170-Maliki Connor to Danun Thomas, $210,000.

Westwood Dr., 2208-James A. and Michelle S. Summers to Pondra Walker, $306,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Oriental Pl., 2300-Kimberli J. Bransom to Allan H. Gillespie, $285,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Milton Hill Pl., 11060-Joseph B. and Jane B. Higdon to Charles Reilly and Julia A. Crenshaw, $585,000.

POMFRET AREA

Warren Dr., 8520-Duane Scott and Carmen A. Lewis to Steven Michael and Brittany Leigh Reitz, $416,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Russell Croft Ct., 7271-G. Croft Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Sunil K. and Prabha Dwivedi, $623,801.

AD

ST. CHARLES AREA

Augusta St., 4254-Dalawn and Llesenia L. Parrish to Shaa Ron Y. Williams II and Tera D. Williams, $375,000.

Fairchild Ct., 2127-Patricia K. Duncan to Anthony Lewis, $190,000.

Heart River Ct., 11664-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. Alternative Loan Trust to Sheraud Marquel Ashton, $283,500.

Mountain Ash Ct., 3620-Kevin T. Orlando to Ariana N. Snyder, $284,900.

Piney Church Rd., 4902C-Ruth T. and Joseph T. Kaclik to Barry Tillery, $270,000.

Roy Hobbs Pl., 11999-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Forrest C. Baggarly, $322,000.

Sheffield Cir., 4754-Jonathan L. Dixon to Souadou Traore and Mohamed Sow, $399,900.

Turkeyfoot Lake St., 5256-David C. and Monja McKelvin to Jasper Francis Jr., $395,000.

Wilson Ct., 620-Felicia S. Benjamin Hunter to Charles D. Hursey, $270,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cottongrass St., 8956-Robert Fay to Joseph Kevin Lansang and Jamie Esmedia Aguilar, $420,000.

Halifax St., 2923-Audrey Terry to Ralph V. and Evelyn Marie Allen Jones, $449,000.

Manta Ct., 5005-Andrew C. and Laurie A. Bosak to Warren C. and Maria Cooper, $370,000.

Pupfish Ct., 5004-Chad and Andrea Muntz to Teraun and Evalene Marcus, $392,500.

Rockfish Ct., 5201-Andrew Y. Zheng to Teresa and Garry L. Duson, $317,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11320-Anthony Sgro to Mary W. Fomban, $262,500.

Whistlers Pl., 6303-Rcity Homes Corp. to Ebony Romaniello, $249,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7644-NVR Inc. to Emilia Peete, $440,530.

Foxhall Dr., 3757-Douglas A. and Laura M. Ellison to Jacob Douglas Farrier and Laura Marie Farbeann Pickard, $457,500.

Jambeau Pl., 4225-Darrell Sawyer and Latisha Jackson to Rhonise Simpson, $219,000.

Montclair Ct., 11144-John T. and Barbara H. Phillips to Sandra Barnes and William Powell, $355,000.

Threshfield St., 3562-Marcus A. and Melissa Anne Dismuke to Jovaun A. Postell, $419,900.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Colton Point Rd., 22165-Barbara Annette Smith to Michael Wayne and Sheila Marie Goldsborough, $175,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Aspen Lane, 44584-Philip G. and Maureen T. Farrell to Lynden D. and Jennifer B. Whitmer, $398,990.

Catalina Lane, 45601-Radhika Mahesh to Celeste M. and Raymond Jimenez, $244,000.

Great Laurel Way, 43702-Brandon J. and Robin L. Gatton to Robert A. and Amanda Mottola, $370,000.

Ocelot Way, 44321-Anne M. Heald to Tarise Nicole Singletary, $260,250.

Redbud Lane, 44093-Jessica Bensel Lynch to Joshua R. and Erin L. Laird, $342,500.

CALLAWAY AREA

Jackson Rd., 20361-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to Douglas K. Lamb Sr., $148,500.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Callahan Dr., 22337-Andrew D. McCarthy to Sharon D. Dorsey, $249,000.

Goldenrod Dr., 22131-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Garry and Nicole Wright, $300,000.

Mark Way, 19661-Douglas E. and Leandra A. Harris to Timothy John and Deena Marie Kelly, $430,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Briscoe Rd., 25029-Joseph M. Cusic to Robert Joseph and Dawn Marie Lessel, $730,500.

Greg St., 43473-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Philip Brennan Sahut and Melinda R. Isemann, $499,638.

Luckton Ct., 23180-Ryan Haley and Ashley Marie Burgan to Raymond Alvey, $429,000.

Steer Horn Neck Rd., 44245-Right Timing Property Solutions Corp. to Brendan C. and Elizabeth C. Ellixson, $272,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Bay Dr., 22580-Barbara Cecil and Edward Clyde Lawrence to Sean and Lauren Lawson, $340,000.

Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2303-Bradley D. and Kathryn D. Newkirk to Jason and Cortney Dvorak, $199,900.

Medleys Neck Rd., 42021-Ferdinand Walter and Bonita Rae Hetzel to Ronald E. Gass Jr., $219,900.

Wathen Rd., 40269-Aisha P. and Curtis Erik Alston to Wendy Marie Barry, $340,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Camelot Ct., 45585-Michael R. and Robyn B. Jones to James D. Hayes, $315,000.

Green Holly Rd., 23289-Kathryn L. and William P. McCarthy to Walter D. and Adriana Burch, $413,000.

Oxford Dr., 21567-Chris A. and Tana L. Anderson to Jackie Marie Aishman, $325,000.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47232-Joseph A. and Katherine M. Hagstrom to Laura Elizabeth Ross, $288,000.

Weatherby Lane, 21625-Clayton C. Hanning Franklin to Matthew K. and Jordan Alyssa Connolly, $280,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cathedral Dr., 27986-John Clay and Laurie Ann Parris to Betty Ann and Abel Matias, $499,900.

Golf Course Dr., 35301-Matthew S. and Leslie Daughhetee to Jerald and Selene Green, $295,000.

Guy Farm Dr., 27615-Neill A. Beswick and Kimberly D. Shughart to Ryon C. and Deborah R. Rabon, $415,000.

Tanglewood Ct., 39019-George J. and Courtney E. Erskine to Tiara Walls, $235,000.

Walnut Cir., 39564-Rudolph Ignatius and Marcia M. Harding to Constance L. Hammer, $249,850.

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27343-Gary P. and Erin S. Thompson to Alicia and Brandon Wright, $355,500.

PINEY POINT AREA

Lighthouse Rd., 45168-Stephen M. and Corey R. Combs to Christopher and Melissa Cartagena Hluchyj, $430,000.