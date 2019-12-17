Lawrin Ct., 3002-Kristen Lowder to Wayne T. and Lindsey O’Donnell, $495,000.
Richfield Lane, 2637-Stephen J. and Mary T. Berry to Jennifer D. Parkerson and Justin D. Hammond, $399,900.
Willows Rd., 4755-Alyson C. and Timothy Schwartz to Eric William and Stephanie Gail Reynolds, $399,900.
DUNKIRK AREA
Hewitt Ct., 3205-Jonathon E. and Jeanette M. Steele to Matthew T. and Sarah Petway, $545,000.
Legacy Dr., 12722-Wmroyer Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Robert Wayne and Maria Caridad Sanders, $806,206.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Claypipe Dr., 1070-Charles Greenwell Jr. and Tracy L. Mellor to Casey and Andrew Buffenbarger, $590,000.
Hunting Creek Rd., 3757-James D. Harrod to Pamela Hammett, $324,900.
Mill Branch Rd., 6135-Randall Gregory Roe Jr. to Tracy L. Mellor and Charles E. Greenwell Jr., $530,000.
Small Reward Rd., 629-Louis J. and Patricia A. Beyer to Jennifer L. Gorberg, $475,000.
Stephen Reid Rd., 5589-James and Caroline Bruce to James Porter, $380,000.
LUSBY AREA
Austin Lane, 12710-Cartus Financial Corp. to Branndon Gene and Anne Marie Grezeszak, $290,000.
Cattle Drive Lane, 1075-Donna R. Sperrazza Toney to Thomas L. Quattrini, $224,400.
Comet Lane, 11011-Michael R. and Carolyn M. Hart to Christopher S. and Wendy Boylan, $314,500.
Cove Point Rd., 2185-Anthony R. and Pamela M. Wood to Steven Lusby, $225,000.
El Dorado Dr., 1130-Somd Rental Homes Corp. to Kevin Glen and Tamikio Leonora Noel, $275,000.
Horizon Ct., 527-Douglas K. and Terri L. Bailey to William Barcliff and Pearl Cumberbatch, $270,000.
Lake View Dr., 12820-Justin Simoneau to Carleigh Ruleman, $249,900.
Manoe Ct., 11855-Andrew J. and Christina A. Brown to David J. and Jo Ann M. Vieke, $599,000.
Miriam Lane, 745-Christopher Munson to Richard Dell and Stacey Uhler, $349,900.
Santa Fe Trail, 644-Julia Pyrah to Kesha Marshall and William Gressen, $258,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 179-Anthony Ryan Marquez to Tammy L. and Nathaniel H. Fowler, $265,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bedford Dr., 3709-Dawn Marie and John Ivy Boice to Elizabeth Weems, $340,000.
Sea Breeze Ct., 9406-Nichlas J. Richardson to Shaneil Claggett, $234,990.
Fifth St., 3939-Carpenter Associates Corp. to Benigno Ayala Meza, $250,000.
OWINGS AREA
Battery Lane, 1826-Scott B. and Kimberly Lemasters to James A. and Jessica L. Bonnington, $500,000.
Kerry Ct., 2631-Kevin R. and Kathleen M. Bradshaw to Kimberley and Quintan White, $369,900.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Ball Rd., 1520-John S. and Lea M. Cranford to Clayton A. and Tara L. Brault, $420,000.
Glenmont Ct., 3850-George F. Jackson Jr. to Matthew J. Brown Jr., $315,000.
Tupelo Ct., 4255-Christopher and Nicole Deditz to James Daniel Harrod, $355,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Bunker Hill Ct., 2355-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Brandon R. and Jessica J. Thompson, $531,436.
Hallowing Point Rd., 4266-V. Max International Corp. to Heather and Kay Lynne Handy, $182,600.
Lottie Fowler Rd., 1280-Linda K. Callan to Donna N. Rowe and Richard Clohessy, $345,000.
Saint Margaret Blvd., 2324-Marcel and Stacey Marie Romard to Sharon Annette Hudson, $550,000.
Solomons Island Rd. S., 2130-William Page and Robert D. Ogden to Timothy Johnson, $230,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Back Creek Loop, 1202-Bernard and Cathleen Schmidt to Charles and Diana J. Pinto, $259,000.
Foxhall Rd., 14174, No. 12-Charles and Diana J. Pinto to William George and Jennifer Cloud King, $369,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Diamond Ct., 2745-James E. Huff III to Garrett J. and Colleen N. Pope, $310,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Claggett Rd., 541-Franklin M. and Margaret M. Canter to Justin R. Bittner, $420,000.
Charles County
BEL ALTON AREA
Fifth St., 9155-George S. Thompson to Eric Ridge and Katherine Burroughs, $310,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Meandering Dr., 16020-Michael W. and Alycia Baird to Kelly and Dane Rose, $585,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Potomac River Dr., 14913-Adriaan F. and Kim E. Radder to Stacy Allen and Darla Lynette Richardson, $375,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Orchard View Lane, 6990-John G. and Patricia Hodson to Monica and Karon Moses, $429,900.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Mattawoman Ct., 31-Vincent R. Janes Jr. to Willie C. Green, $175,500.
ISSUE AREA
Mohawk Dr., 14795-AHR Corp. to Diana Rowlett, $425,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Clover Cir., 1004-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Thomas W. and Jenna M. Bauer, $349,900.
Glen Oak Ct., 1015-Richard A. and Florina Rosetta to Curtis T. Weis, $387,500.
Hibiscus Ct., 225-Jonathan E. Hangey to Gary L. Bowie Jr., $249,000.
Norfolk Dr., 1025-Lawrence J. and Evelyn M. Wenzel to Lucia Mejia and Adam Benjamin, $467,000.
Penns Hill Rd., 9120-Robert and Jennifer R. Ross to Helen Rose and Fraser Paul Tuffee, $385,000.
Silver Run Rd., 7000-George O. Lyon Jr. to Gary V. and Coral A. Showalter, $505,000.
Steeplechase Dr., 51-Edward L. and Susie Smith to James F. and Karen Gesl, $349,000.
Willow Woods Dr., 30-NVR Inc. to Raymond and Aminat Odunewu Seese, $368,990.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Brewster Cir., 3813-Paul E. Morris III and Caroline A. Foreman to Jonathan Cabatbat, $255,000.
Careysbrook Ct., 3237-Erica L. Beckett to Kenniel Emanuel Rhymer, $340,000.
Cygnet Dr., 11645-Fred L. Hodges Jr. to Molton and Tyra Turner, $369,900.
Gallant Lane, 14551-Danny D. Reed and Dennis L. Burroughs to Shahid and Saima Nazir, $660,000.
Homestead Pl., 11911-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jose Feliciano, $196,000.
Legation Pl., 2521-John W. Baylor Jr. to Desire T. Fikoue and Micaille F. Mawamba Keumbou, $259,000.
Peach Dr., 4001-Richard J. and Phyllis J. Saunders to Alicia R. Ahl, $285,000.
Saint Peters Church Rd., 3120-James W. and Joanne Olsen to Michael Matthew Douglass, $419,000.
Westdale Ct., 3170-Maliki Connor to Danun Thomas, $210,000.
Westwood Dr., 2208-James A. and Michelle S. Summers to Pondra Walker, $306,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Oriental Pl., 2300-Kimberli J. Bransom to Allan H. Gillespie, $285,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Milton Hill Pl., 11060-Joseph B. and Jane B. Higdon to Charles Reilly and Julia A. Crenshaw, $585,000.
POMFRET AREA
Warren Dr., 8520-Duane Scott and Carmen A. Lewis to Steven Michael and Brittany Leigh Reitz, $416,900.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Russell Croft Ct., 7271-G. Croft Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Sunil K. and Prabha Dwivedi, $623,801.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Augusta St., 4254-Dalawn and Llesenia L. Parrish to Shaa Ron Y. Williams II and Tera D. Williams, $375,000.
Fairchild Ct., 2127-Patricia K. Duncan to Anthony Lewis, $190,000.
Heart River Ct., 11664-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. Alternative Loan Trust to Sheraud Marquel Ashton, $283,500.
Mountain Ash Ct., 3620-Kevin T. Orlando to Ariana N. Snyder, $284,900.
Piney Church Rd., 4902C-Ruth T. and Joseph T. Kaclik to Barry Tillery, $270,000.
Roy Hobbs Pl., 11999-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Forrest C. Baggarly, $322,000.
Sheffield Cir., 4754-Jonathan L. Dixon to Souadou Traore and Mohamed Sow, $399,900.
Turkeyfoot Lake St., 5256-David C. and Monja McKelvin to Jasper Francis Jr., $395,000.
Wilson Ct., 620-Felicia S. Benjamin Hunter to Charles D. Hursey, $270,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Cottongrass St., 8956-Robert Fay to Joseph Kevin Lansang and Jamie Esmedia Aguilar, $420,000.
Halifax St., 2923-Audrey Terry to Ralph V. and Evelyn Marie Allen Jones, $449,000.
Manta Ct., 5005-Andrew C. and Laurie A. Bosak to Warren C. and Maria Cooper, $370,000.
Pupfish Ct., 5004-Chad and Andrea Muntz to Teraun and Evalene Marcus, $392,500.
Rockfish Ct., 5201-Andrew Y. Zheng to Teresa and Garry L. Duson, $317,000.
Snow Owl Pl., 11320-Anthony Sgro to Mary W. Fomban, $262,500.
Whistlers Pl., 6303-Rcity Homes Corp. to Ebony Romaniello, $249,900.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chesham Ct., 7644-NVR Inc. to Emilia Peete, $440,530.
Foxhall Dr., 3757-Douglas A. and Laura M. Ellison to Jacob Douglas Farrier and Laura Marie Farbeann Pickard, $457,500.
Jambeau Pl., 4225-Darrell Sawyer and Latisha Jackson to Rhonise Simpson, $219,000.
Montclair Ct., 11144-John T. and Barbara H. Phillips to Sandra Barnes and William Powell, $355,000.
Threshfield St., 3562-Marcus A. and Melissa Anne Dismuke to Jovaun A. Postell, $419,900.
St. Mary's County
BUSHWOOD AREA
Colton Point Rd., 22165-Barbara Annette Smith to Michael Wayne and Sheila Marie Goldsborough, $175,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Aspen Lane, 44584-Philip G. and Maureen T. Farrell to Lynden D. and Jennifer B. Whitmer, $398,990.
Catalina Lane, 45601-Radhika Mahesh to Celeste M. and Raymond Jimenez, $244,000.
Great Laurel Way, 43702-Brandon J. and Robin L. Gatton to Robert A. and Amanda Mottola, $370,000.
Ocelot Way, 44321-Anne M. Heald to Tarise Nicole Singletary, $260,250.
Redbud Lane, 44093-Jessica Bensel Lynch to Joshua R. and Erin L. Laird, $342,500.
CALLAWAY AREA
Jackson Rd., 20361-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to Douglas K. Lamb Sr., $148,500.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Callahan Dr., 22337-Andrew D. McCarthy to Sharon D. Dorsey, $249,000.
Goldenrod Dr., 22131-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Garry and Nicole Wright, $300,000.
Mark Way, 19661-Douglas E. and Leandra A. Harris to Timothy John and Deena Marie Kelly, $430,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Briscoe Rd., 25029-Joseph M. Cusic to Robert Joseph and Dawn Marie Lessel, $730,500.
Greg St., 43473-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Philip Brennan Sahut and Melinda R. Isemann, $499,638.
Luckton Ct., 23180-Ryan Haley and Ashley Marie Burgan to Raymond Alvey, $429,000.
Steer Horn Neck Rd., 44245-Right Timing Property Solutions Corp. to Brendan C. and Elizabeth C. Ellixson, $272,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Bay Dr., 22580-Barbara Cecil and Edward Clyde Lawrence to Sean and Lauren Lawson, $340,000.
Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2303-Bradley D. and Kathryn D. Newkirk to Jason and Cortney Dvorak, $199,900.
Medleys Neck Rd., 42021-Ferdinand Walter and Bonita Rae Hetzel to Ronald E. Gass Jr., $219,900.
Wathen Rd., 40269-Aisha P. and Curtis Erik Alston to Wendy Marie Barry, $340,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Camelot Ct., 45585-Michael R. and Robyn B. Jones to James D. Hayes, $315,000.
Green Holly Rd., 23289-Kathryn L. and William P. McCarthy to Walter D. and Adriana Burch, $413,000.
Oxford Dr., 21567-Chris A. and Tana L. Anderson to Jackie Marie Aishman, $325,000.
Schwartzkopf Dr., 47232-Joseph A. and Katherine M. Hagstrom to Laura Elizabeth Ross, $288,000.
Weatherby Lane, 21625-Clayton C. Hanning Franklin to Matthew K. and Jordan Alyssa Connolly, $280,500.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Cathedral Dr., 27986-John Clay and Laurie Ann Parris to Betty Ann and Abel Matias, $499,900.
Golf Course Dr., 35301-Matthew S. and Leslie Daughhetee to Jerald and Selene Green, $295,000.
Guy Farm Dr., 27615-Neill A. Beswick and Kimberly D. Shughart to Ryon C. and Deborah R. Rabon, $415,000.
Tanglewood Ct., 39019-George J. and Courtney E. Erskine to Tiara Walls, $235,000.
Walnut Cir., 39564-Rudolph Ignatius and Marcia M. Harding to Constance L. Hammer, $249,850.
Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27343-Gary P. and Erin S. Thompson to Alicia and Brandon Wright, $355,500.
PINEY POINT AREA
Lighthouse Rd., 45168-Stephen M. and Corey R. Combs to Christopher and Melissa Cartagena Hluchyj, $430,000.