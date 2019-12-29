Lochness Lane, 2850-Mary Theresa and James Joseph Kennedy to Nancy V. and Jake W. Lydon, $309,000.

Tartan Ct., 8503-James C. and Rosalind Leigh Kellum to Steven John and Jolene R. Kojis, $330,500.

Windward Key Dr., 8086-Kathleen M. Jenkis to Michelle Ann Truscott and Robert Kelley White, $445,000.

11th St., 6571-Philip J. and Dolores E. Donahue to Terry Han and Brittney Allison Shoup, $283,000.

27th St., 3724-Ellen P. and Steven E. Bishop to Christopher A. Whitaker, $290,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Knight Ave., 1443-Matthew and Teresa Reddy to Katherine Ann Calle and Tai Willyard, $305,000.

Prince St., 1243-David L. and Kathy J. Dove to Nicholas R. Raines and Emily M. King, $355,000.

Yellow Bank Rd., 3728-Jackie W. and Tracey L. Dickerson to Christina E. Ittenbach, $635,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Hardesty Rd., 4255-Robert J. and Jennifer Eldon to Jason T. and Amy L. McAllum, $485,000.

Huntsman Dr., 3204-Kasey L. Mactighe to Michael and Meghan Nichols, $545,000.

Potts Point Rd., 2045-Steven and Elizabeth Smith to Richard E. Kelly, $720,000.

LUSBY AREA

Balsom Rd., 562-Mark A. and Karen E. Kirk to Timothy Gross, $215,000.

Chambers Pl., 2615-Mark K. and Dorota Legwant to Salvatore and Carol Petralia, $350,000.

Commanche Rd., 11234-Aaron and Sarah Bishop to Kaitlyn S. Torney and Clint Cooper Jr., $215,000.

Crabhouse Rd., 1425-Virginia M. Wells and estate of Horst P. Mueller to Carl J. Siegel, $550,000.

Gregg Dr., 1429-Craig S. Hennesy to Suleman Qazi, $725,000.

Lazy River Rd., 765-James L. and Linda L. Dodson to Travis I. Nelson, $260,000.

Olivet Rd., 12660-Resource Networking Inc. to Connor M. Sesso, $184,900.

Tongue Cove Dr., 1295-Mary E. Thies to Harry Jefferson and Lee Neuner Sturdevant, $275,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Ninth St., 3830-Leslie J. Stevens to Joshua Ryan Kenis and Elizabeth Johnson, $275,000.

OWINGS AREA

Hall Ct., 9130-Ana L. Daniel to Blake Andrew and Lindsey Ashton Messmore, $399,999.

Mount Harmony Lane, 8415-Donald Nice to Nicholas B. Parnes, $214,900.

Sycamore Lane, 655-Thomas J. and Marion Burkhalter Decoster to Kassandra Lee and Thad C. Bowman, $494,500.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Chippingwood Dr., 570-Thomas D. and Joanne M. Blanchflower to Fernando Alvarado, $412,000.

Grays Rd., 1650-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Brandon Wade Umbel and Cheyenne Rhodes, $255,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Baythorne Rd., 2011-James C. and Kaley D. Bennett to Daniel L. and Shana L. Brickner, $505,000.

Cambridge Pl., 346-Maureen Frederick to James J. Dodson II, $245,000.

English Oak Lane, 360-Carly Chapple Pumphrey to Russell Lee and Monica L. Card, $295,000.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1849-Mark W. and Janet A. Heagy to Ryan M. Augustine, $445,900.

Saint Phillips Ct., 309-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Quinn Timothy VanderMeersch and Victoria Wyn Molchany, $505,000.

Treasurers Ct., 2515-James and Elizabeth Weems to Katie A. and Christopher B. Blackistone, $575,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Bean Rd., 30-Marjorie M. and Richard R. Johnson to Daryl James Much, $350,000.

Leeward Way, 1031-Robert M. and Mary Ann Gallo to Margaret Guy, $235,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in August were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Beechnut Dr., 16038-Robert A. and Karen A. Smalley to Gloria M. Ramirez and Rosa E. Perez Mendez, $353,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Bowling Dr., 9945-Rodney M. Horrocks Jr. to James H. Adams, $299,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Bittersweet Dr., 14495-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Nicholas Mori and Kelly Gerrie, $302,255.

James Lee Dr., 6565-Robert K. and Barbara L. Armour to David L. Windsor Jr. and Diana M. Bell, $365,000.

Overhill Way, 16455-Michael Paul Marshall to Jennifer Dawn and James Matthew McConkey, $225,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Box Turtle Ct., 5009-Anthony and Terricetia Henderson to Carolyn M. Stanfield, $440,000.

Mattingly Ave., 12-Barbara A. Kile to Joshua E. Dudley, $182,000.

Smith Dr., 5324-Rashawn and Daryl Branch to Lucienne V. Defay, $216,635.

LA PLATA AREA

Currant Ct., 638-Keenan J. and Vicki R. Bayol to Cecelia Maxine Stauffer, $289,900.

Golden Willow Way, 8-NVR Inc. to Tracey Suzette McAllister and Charles Brown, $357,990.

Hickory Cir., 400-Karen Ann Traggorth and estate of Peter Baxter Traggorth Sr. to Charles M. and Sara H. Seifert, $385,000.

Leeds Way, 106-Thomas William and Elizabeth Arnold Langley to Quentin and Kristin Dotson, $469,000.

Olivers Shop Rd., 7681-George H. and Karen Rea Davis to Bruce Edward Knott Jr. and Angela Marie Middleton, $300,000.

Pheasant Lane, 21-Michael A. Fritz to Debora R. Barr, $355,000.

Simms Dr., 6142-Alex P. and Mary Beth Gruber to Albert J. and Dawn Zanger, $555,000.

Steven Lane, 10461-J. Alexander Rehabs Corp. to Christopher A. Duelley Jr. and Lauren Richardson, $340,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Albermarle Pl., 2742-Tiffany Britt to Latoya Roberts, $240,000.

Burning Oak Ct., 12307-Jing Ke and Zhong Hu to Tracy Ann Loveless, $372,500.

Cedar Tree Ct., 2009-Robert W. and Nevalle Wade to Tonya P. and David J. Thompson, $382,000.

Green Cove Pl., 3280-Derrick N. Kemp to Brandon Jeremy Dent, $330,000.

Hunting Lane, 2422-Janet K. Ritter to Kevin J. and Jacqueline Brock, $313,000.

Pin Oak Dr., 1524-Momar Thioune to Jonesse Tameaka Briscoe, $205,000.

Selkie Lane, 10062-D.R. Horton Inc. to Debbie Y. Poe, $454,990.

Westdale Ct., 3272-Alice M. Newcomb to Tiffany R. Tucker, $206,000.

Westwood Dr., 2283-Helen M. Alvey to Bernetta and Cecilia Aishia McCree Green, $285,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Overlook Cir., 9310-Mildred E. Black Hawkins to Earl R. and Kay R. Harrod, $250,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Candon Rd., 8610-Gregg and Allison E. Adams to Matthew MacDougall, $265,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Copley Ave., 1111-Joseph Weingarden to Dylan S. and Katie M. Perry, $288,000.

Guildhall Ct., 11713-Kristi M. Westbrooks Neal to Chris E. and Bryan L. English, $411,000.

Huntington Cir., 3294-Bonita L. Moore to Christi L. Roberts Hairston, $253,000.

Lyon Ct., 2862-Stanley Mark and Christine Elaine Ireson to Marion C. and Keith Wheeler, $242,000.

Nationals Lane, 11755-Crystal Pettigrew Anderson to Nathaniel and Corrinne Bridgewater, $437,900.

Olympia Pl., 4952-Christopher Curtis to Tanya Holland, $316,999.

Quillen Cir., 4432-Katherine King to Junetta Jones, $275,000.

Royal Birkdale Ave., 5117-George C. and Charleen Mader Hartman to Dwayne M. and Michelle Livingston, $354,900.

Simpson Dr., 12833-Martin L. Kearns to Corey Terrell and Shantel McCormick, $350,000.

Winged Foot Ct., 11963-Andrew and Laura Smith to William H. and Naiya L. Johnson, $430,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Hubbard Ct., 10155-Dale Thomas and Julie Rhoades to Aisha and Daryl Morrow, $389,900.

Nobility Ct., 3220-Bernard and Deirdre Hayes Taylor to Marta B. Tsegaye and Abunu M. Wanora, $415,000.

Silvervine Ct., 10456-Thomas H. and Naomi P. Dennis to Brenda Smith and Fredrick Warren Taylor Jr., $460,000.

Springfish Pl., 5778-Michael M. Lee to Uju Emechebe, $225,000.

WELCOME AREA

Lanseair Farm, 9200-River Point Corp. to Gregory S. and Dianne M. Proctor, $990,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Brideshead Ct., 5124-William Padilla Jr. to Patrick Jude and Kimberly Grey Herdman, $425,000.

Clifford Dr., 9327-Stephen M. and Maureen Walker to Anna Hancina and Christopher Edward Reese, $324,000.

Foxhall Pl., 3700-Wilson Clifton and Colleen Kay Kennedy Roberts to Traci Tewann Fuller and Ashley William Toon III, $524,900.

Killington Ct., 4133-Muscoe Realty Solutions Corp. to David Lloyd Coleman III, $409,900.

Queensway Ct., 8657-Shannon T. McCrory to Troy Batson, $409,000.

Wamsley Ct., 10025-Sharon and Latosha Anderson to Melanie D. Hunter, $345,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Hilltop Dr., 23176-Lawrence J. Bissett Sr. to Shawnelle Sallis, $199,500.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22781-Yvette Johnson to Caitlin Tobin, $225,000.

Chestnut Oak Ct., 23242, No. 9E-Patrick Michael Kelly to Lauren Bowie, $154,000.

Jonquil Lane, 23310-Matthew D. and Natalie L. Bohlin to William Anthony Hill, $290,000.

Outrigger Way, 44140-TCS Corp. to John Harritt, $232,400.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44199-William L. Fleury to Brenton Campbell, $280,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Jo Marie Way, 20904-Catherine M. Love Depperschmidt to Phillip and Stephanie Melton, $163,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mohawk Dr., 37808-Braun Builders Corp. to Donna M. and James E. Alexander, $333,600.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Chancellors Run Rd., 21925-William J. Corrigan to Peter John Gilmore, $185,000.

Guenther Dr., 45908-Gary John Nelson to James R. Lewis, $211,000.

Woodcroft Way, 45526-Dominick W. and Sharmella A. Riggs to Patrick Grant and Gina O’Mara, $295,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Briscoe Thompson Way, 25020-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Steven Sedwick, $210,000.

Hillendale Rd., 26420-Teresa I. King to Ashley Sampson, $189,000.

McIntosh Ct., 42002-Jeffrey M. Johnson to Mark and Donna L. Fanelli, $415,000.

Three Notch Rd., 25715-Ires MD Corp. to Ashley Estevez and William King, $230,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Cedar St., 22367-Nickolas and Brandy Tulley to Vernon and Joanne Van Brunt, $216,900.

Gunnell Dr., 23583-Jesse and Sandra J. Crews to Michael J. and Rayleen R. Bell, $399,000.

Osborne Lane, 41447-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Michael A. Jacques, $412,259.

Yoke Ct., 41590-Jeffrey Allan and Debra J. Jones to Cynthia Leigh Kerig, $355,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Columbia St., 21580-Nancy Jane and Jerry Marlin Kiger to Hunter L. and Amber N. Gibson, $225,000.

Gunston Dr., 23025-Merry Lutz and estate of Larry Gene Lutz to Nicholas and Kimberly Etienne, $269,000.

Marshall Rd., 23120-Gordon C. Meyer and Maria Suzan Adams to Eric F. and Natasha Y. Faidley, $396,000.

Pembrooke St., 46992-Adam J. and Kerstin T. Howard to Zakary Monin and Amanda Lamoureux, $355,000.

Spruce Dr., 45804-Patsy H. Baxley to John L. and Lydia M. Richey, $295,900.

Wingate Pl., 48114-Jennifer M. Hayden to Amy Leigh and Jeffrey David Kelnberger, $284,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Golf Course Dr., 35435-Barbara E. Shewbridge to Christopher A. Hayden, $305,000.

Morganza Turner Rd., 26826-Randy L. Wheeler and Loretta L. Stroth to Kasie M. and Thomas W. Buckler, $335,000.

Three Notch Rd., 26495-Dennis Richard and Karen Ann Adams to Michael and Tiffany Carroll, $272,000.

Waterview Dr., 40511-Roger Kirk to Amber E. and Martin K. Page, $357,695.

PARK HALL AREA

Jeremy Ct., 47342-Christopher and Wendy Boylan to Roger Lee Corder II and Kathryn A. Hill, $353,755.