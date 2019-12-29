Lochness Lane, 2850-Mary Theresa and James Joseph Kennedy to Nancy V. and Jake W. Lydon, $309,000.
Tartan Ct., 8503-James C. and Rosalind Leigh Kellum to Steven John and Jolene R. Kojis, $330,500.
Windward Key Dr., 8086-Kathleen M. Jenkis to Michelle Ann Truscott and Robert Kelley White, $445,000.
11th St., 6571-Philip J. and Dolores E. Donahue to Terry Han and Brittney Allison Shoup, $283,000.
27th St., 3724-Ellen P. and Steven E. Bishop to Christopher A. Whitaker, $290,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Knight Ave., 1443-Matthew and Teresa Reddy to Katherine Ann Calle and Tai Willyard, $305,000.
Prince St., 1243-David L. and Kathy J. Dove to Nicholas R. Raines and Emily M. King, $355,000.
Yellow Bank Rd., 3728-Jackie W. and Tracey L. Dickerson to Christina E. Ittenbach, $635,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Hardesty Rd., 4255-Robert J. and Jennifer Eldon to Jason T. and Amy L. McAllum, $485,000.
Huntsman Dr., 3204-Kasey L. Mactighe to Michael and Meghan Nichols, $545,000.
Potts Point Rd., 2045-Steven and Elizabeth Smith to Richard E. Kelly, $720,000.
LUSBY AREA
Balsom Rd., 562-Mark A. and Karen E. Kirk to Timothy Gross, $215,000.
Chambers Pl., 2615-Mark K. and Dorota Legwant to Salvatore and Carol Petralia, $350,000.
Commanche Rd., 11234-Aaron and Sarah Bishop to Kaitlyn S. Torney and Clint Cooper Jr., $215,000.
Crabhouse Rd., 1425-Virginia M. Wells and estate of Horst P. Mueller to Carl J. Siegel, $550,000.
Gregg Dr., 1429-Craig S. Hennesy to Suleman Qazi, $725,000.
Lazy River Rd., 765-James L. and Linda L. Dodson to Travis I. Nelson, $260,000.
Olivet Rd., 12660-Resource Networking Inc. to Connor M. Sesso, $184,900.
Tongue Cove Dr., 1295-Mary E. Thies to Harry Jefferson and Lee Neuner Sturdevant, $275,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Ninth St., 3830-Leslie J. Stevens to Joshua Ryan Kenis and Elizabeth Johnson, $275,000.
OWINGS AREA
Hall Ct., 9130-Ana L. Daniel to Blake Andrew and Lindsey Ashton Messmore, $399,999.
Mount Harmony Lane, 8415-Donald Nice to Nicholas B. Parnes, $214,900.
Sycamore Lane, 655-Thomas J. and Marion Burkhalter Decoster to Kassandra Lee and Thad C. Bowman, $494,500.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Chippingwood Dr., 570-Thomas D. and Joanne M. Blanchflower to Fernando Alvarado, $412,000.
Grays Rd., 1650-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Brandon Wade Umbel and Cheyenne Rhodes, $255,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Baythorne Rd., 2011-James C. and Kaley D. Bennett to Daniel L. and Shana L. Brickner, $505,000.
Cambridge Pl., 346-Maureen Frederick to James J. Dodson II, $245,000.
English Oak Lane, 360-Carly Chapple Pumphrey to Russell Lee and Monica L. Card, $295,000.
Lottie Fowler Rd., 1849-Mark W. and Janet A. Heagy to Ryan M. Augustine, $445,900.
Saint Phillips Ct., 309-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Quinn Timothy VanderMeersch and Victoria Wyn Molchany, $505,000.
Treasurers Ct., 2515-James and Elizabeth Weems to Katie A. and Christopher B. Blackistone, $575,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Bean Rd., 30-Marjorie M. and Richard R. Johnson to Daryl James Much, $350,000.
Leeward Way, 1031-Robert M. and Mary Ann Gallo to Margaret Guy, $235,000.
Charles County
BRANDYWINE AREA
Beechnut Dr., 16038-Robert A. and Karen A. Smalley to Gloria M. Ramirez and Rosa E. Perez Mendez, $353,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Bowling Dr., 9945-Rodney M. Horrocks Jr. to James H. Adams, $299,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Bittersweet Dr., 14495-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Nicholas Mori and Kelly Gerrie, $302,255.
James Lee Dr., 6565-Robert K. and Barbara L. Armour to David L. Windsor Jr. and Diana M. Bell, $365,000.
Overhill Way, 16455-Michael Paul Marshall to Jennifer Dawn and James Matthew McConkey, $225,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Box Turtle Ct., 5009-Anthony and Terricetia Henderson to Carolyn M. Stanfield, $440,000.
Mattingly Ave., 12-Barbara A. Kile to Joshua E. Dudley, $182,000.
Smith Dr., 5324-Rashawn and Daryl Branch to Lucienne V. Defay, $216,635.
LA PLATA AREA
Currant Ct., 638-Keenan J. and Vicki R. Bayol to Cecelia Maxine Stauffer, $289,900.
Golden Willow Way, 8-NVR Inc. to Tracey Suzette McAllister and Charles Brown, $357,990.
Hickory Cir., 400-Karen Ann Traggorth and estate of Peter Baxter Traggorth Sr. to Charles M. and Sara H. Seifert, $385,000.
Leeds Way, 106-Thomas William and Elizabeth Arnold Langley to Quentin and Kristin Dotson, $469,000.
Olivers Shop Rd., 7681-George H. and Karen Rea Davis to Bruce Edward Knott Jr. and Angela Marie Middleton, $300,000.
Pheasant Lane, 21-Michael A. Fritz to Debora R. Barr, $355,000.
Simms Dr., 6142-Alex P. and Mary Beth Gruber to Albert J. and Dawn Zanger, $555,000.
Steven Lane, 10461-J. Alexander Rehabs Corp. to Christopher A. Duelley Jr. and Lauren Richardson, $340,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Albermarle Pl., 2742-Tiffany Britt to Latoya Roberts, $240,000.
Burning Oak Ct., 12307-Jing Ke and Zhong Hu to Tracy Ann Loveless, $372,500.
Cedar Tree Ct., 2009-Robert W. and Nevalle Wade to Tonya P. and David J. Thompson, $382,000.
Green Cove Pl., 3280-Derrick N. Kemp to Brandon Jeremy Dent, $330,000.
Hunting Lane, 2422-Janet K. Ritter to Kevin J. and Jacqueline Brock, $313,000.
Pin Oak Dr., 1524-Momar Thioune to Jonesse Tameaka Briscoe, $205,000.
Selkie Lane, 10062-D.R. Horton Inc. to Debbie Y. Poe, $454,990.
Westdale Ct., 3272-Alice M. Newcomb to Tiffany R. Tucker, $206,000.
Westwood Dr., 2283-Helen M. Alvey to Bernetta and Cecilia Aishia McCree Green, $285,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Overlook Cir., 9310-Mildred E. Black Hawkins to Earl R. and Kay R. Harrod, $250,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Candon Rd., 8610-Gregg and Allison E. Adams to Matthew MacDougall, $265,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Copley Ave., 1111-Joseph Weingarden to Dylan S. and Katie M. Perry, $288,000.
Guildhall Ct., 11713-Kristi M. Westbrooks Neal to Chris E. and Bryan L. English, $411,000.
Huntington Cir., 3294-Bonita L. Moore to Christi L. Roberts Hairston, $253,000.
Lyon Ct., 2862-Stanley Mark and Christine Elaine Ireson to Marion C. and Keith Wheeler, $242,000.
Nationals Lane, 11755-Crystal Pettigrew Anderson to Nathaniel and Corrinne Bridgewater, $437,900.
Olympia Pl., 4952-Christopher Curtis to Tanya Holland, $316,999.
Quillen Cir., 4432-Katherine King to Junetta Jones, $275,000.
Royal Birkdale Ave., 5117-George C. and Charleen Mader Hartman to Dwayne M. and Michelle Livingston, $354,900.
Simpson Dr., 12833-Martin L. Kearns to Corey Terrell and Shantel McCormick, $350,000.
Winged Foot Ct., 11963-Andrew and Laura Smith to William H. and Naiya L. Johnson, $430,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Hubbard Ct., 10155-Dale Thomas and Julie Rhoades to Aisha and Daryl Morrow, $389,900.
Nobility Ct., 3220-Bernard and Deirdre Hayes Taylor to Marta B. Tsegaye and Abunu M. Wanora, $415,000.
Silvervine Ct., 10456-Thomas H. and Naomi P. Dennis to Brenda Smith and Fredrick Warren Taylor Jr., $460,000.
Springfish Pl., 5778-Michael M. Lee to Uju Emechebe, $225,000.
WELCOME AREA
Lanseair Farm, 9200-River Point Corp. to Gregory S. and Dianne M. Proctor, $990,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Brideshead Ct., 5124-William Padilla Jr. to Patrick Jude and Kimberly Grey Herdman, $425,000.
Clifford Dr., 9327-Stephen M. and Maureen Walker to Anna Hancina and Christopher Edward Reese, $324,000.
Foxhall Pl., 3700-Wilson Clifton and Colleen Kay Kennedy Roberts to Traci Tewann Fuller and Ashley William Toon III, $524,900.
Killington Ct., 4133-Muscoe Realty Solutions Corp. to David Lloyd Coleman III, $409,900.
Queensway Ct., 8657-Shannon T. McCrory to Troy Batson, $409,000.
Wamsley Ct., 10025-Sharon and Latosha Anderson to Melanie D. Hunter, $345,000.
St. Mary's County
BUSHWOOD AREA
Hilltop Dr., 23176-Lawrence J. Bissett Sr. to Shawnelle Sallis, $199,500.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bayside Way, 22781-Yvette Johnson to Caitlin Tobin, $225,000.
Chestnut Oak Ct., 23242, No. 9E-Patrick Michael Kelly to Lauren Bowie, $154,000.
Jonquil Lane, 23310-Matthew D. and Natalie L. Bohlin to William Anthony Hill, $290,000.
Outrigger Way, 44140-TCS Corp. to John Harritt, $232,400.
Saint Andrews Lane, 44199-William L. Fleury to Brenton Campbell, $280,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Jo Marie Way, 20904-Catherine M. Love Depperschmidt to Phillip and Stephanie Melton, $163,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Mohawk Dr., 37808-Braun Builders Corp. to Donna M. and James E. Alexander, $333,600.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Chancellors Run Rd., 21925-William J. Corrigan to Peter John Gilmore, $185,000.
Guenther Dr., 45908-Gary John Nelson to James R. Lewis, $211,000.
Woodcroft Way, 45526-Dominick W. and Sharmella A. Riggs to Patrick Grant and Gina O’Mara, $295,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Briscoe Thompson Way, 25020-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Steven Sedwick, $210,000.
Hillendale Rd., 26420-Teresa I. King to Ashley Sampson, $189,000.
McIntosh Ct., 42002-Jeffrey M. Johnson to Mark and Donna L. Fanelli, $415,000.
Three Notch Rd., 25715-Ires MD Corp. to Ashley Estevez and William King, $230,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Cedar St., 22367-Nickolas and Brandy Tulley to Vernon and Joanne Van Brunt, $216,900.
Gunnell Dr., 23583-Jesse and Sandra J. Crews to Michael J. and Rayleen R. Bell, $399,000.
Osborne Lane, 41447-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Michael A. Jacques, $412,259.
Yoke Ct., 41590-Jeffrey Allan and Debra J. Jones to Cynthia Leigh Kerig, $355,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Columbia St., 21580-Nancy Jane and Jerry Marlin Kiger to Hunter L. and Amber N. Gibson, $225,000.
Gunston Dr., 23025-Merry Lutz and estate of Larry Gene Lutz to Nicholas and Kimberly Etienne, $269,000.
Marshall Rd., 23120-Gordon C. Meyer and Maria Suzan Adams to Eric F. and Natasha Y. Faidley, $396,000.
Pembrooke St., 46992-Adam J. and Kerstin T. Howard to Zakary Monin and Amanda Lamoureux, $355,000.
Spruce Dr., 45804-Patsy H. Baxley to John L. and Lydia M. Richey, $295,900.
Wingate Pl., 48114-Jennifer M. Hayden to Amy Leigh and Jeffrey David Kelnberger, $284,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Golf Course Dr., 35435-Barbara E. Shewbridge to Christopher A. Hayden, $305,000.
Morganza Turner Rd., 26826-Randy L. Wheeler and Loretta L. Stroth to Kasie M. and Thomas W. Buckler, $335,000.
Three Notch Rd., 26495-Dennis Richard and Karen Ann Adams to Michael and Tiffany Carroll, $272,000.
Waterview Dr., 40511-Roger Kirk to Amber E. and Martin K. Page, $357,695.
PARK HALL AREA
Jeremy Ct., 47342-Christopher and Wendy Boylan to Roger Lee Corder II and Kathryn A. Hill, $353,755.