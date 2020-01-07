Carousel Way, 4010-Joseph and Caroline P. Amsden to Elizabeth Phelps, $480,000.

Harrison Blvd., 8210-Wayne Anthony and Kenna M. Miani to Ryan J. and Melissa R. Wong, $396,000.

Lawrin Ct., 3045-Steven G. and Morgan A. Brissette to Daniel and Alisha Sepsey, $510,000.

Silver Fox Way, 8111-William E. Wills to Alina Kukharets and Gweke Adasen, $250,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Howes Rd., 9865-Robert and Patricia Hartley to Brian P. and Cassandra J. Shaut Yeager, $447,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Foxglove Dr., 3615-Anthony M. Koch to Charles G. and Michelle E. Moody, $435,000.

Primrose Lane, 1550-Ryan J. and Cristina M. Serio to George Francis Jackson III and Barbara J. Reynolds, $394,000.

Stoneleigh Ct., 1555-Paul H. and Elaine W. Darby to Christine A. and Daniel T. Van Vliet, $410,000.

Wilson Rd., 1808-Christina M. Prochownik to Kara Gilbert, $415,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bullet Bend Rd., 12756-Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Inc. to Neil J. and Kimberly A. Compton, $452,150.

Fort Davis Trail, 1092-Luis Rene Whitman and Alesha Marie Kelly to Devin and Marissa Laurence, $275,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 424-Jack and Angela W. Norton to Glenn R. Battle Sr., $195,000.

San Rafael Rd., 11546-Pelican Real Estate Resources Inc. to Tammy Jackson, $252,000.

Susan Lane, 11940-Rodney Guy and Marsha L. Fleegle to Emily A. Massengill and Christian S. Walsh, $244,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Atlantic Ave., 9302-Kenneth and Heidi Brady to Jeff Jefferson and Angela J. Ahn, $926,500.

OWINGS AREA

Churchill Ct., 3401-Lisa Lamarre and Stephen E. Larkin to Neal and Rachel Miskell, $449,900.

Timberneck Dr., 2068-Billy R. and Vickie L. Frye to Joseph Richard and Courtney Distefano, $745,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Hidden Creek Rd., 4260-John E. Booth to Regina Barnes and Wali Ali, $671,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adelina Rd., 2465-Daniel Brickner to Tara Grover and Clarence S. Farrall III, $394,900.

Clay Hammond Rd., 135-Suzanne E. Weems to Andrew Francis Vivian and Gail Ann Pepin, $375,333.

English Oak Lane, 543-Oak Tree Landing Holdings Corp. and Curtis Building Co. Corp. to Arian Rodriguez, $338,022.

Monnett Ct., 63-Patrece R. and Julius Daniel Simms to Ruby Lishon Black, $315,000.

Westlake Blvd., 112-Barbara S. Sparrow to Jacqueline Curtis, $249,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 312, No. 203-Calvert Marina Rentals Corp. to Steven E. Owens, $285,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Patuxent Dr., 7777-Linda Wood and Willard F. Simpson to Diane E. and Rickey Bennett, $365,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Fraser Rd., 3051-James B. and Heather L. Scutt to Edwin S. Hudsonodoi, $310,000.

Pauline Ct., 6700-Wayne R. Perry to Crystal Welch, $235,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Barbers Quarters Ct., 11218-Kristian D. and Tina M. Syvertsen to Carson Sawyer Wyatt Fields, $384,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Denise Lane, 7345-Erin M. Hoffman to Brandon Sizemore, $385,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Oak Ct., 5723-Aaron Maurice and Angela Pugh Pookrum to Kyra and Dyrell Dent, $410,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Andrea Lane, 10356-Glenn Haraske to Pamela Teri and Joseph Gill, $265,000.

Cardinal Ct., 119-William O. and Susan J. Needham to Alan Barkley and Maureen Catherine Harris, $364,900.

Crescent Run St., 12771-Ken and Tammera L. Konzen to Julie and Christopher Barrows, $463,000.

Goldfinch Ct., 21-Edward N. and Dawn M. Gardiner to Patricia L. Scherer, $240,000.

Live Oak Ct., 105-Katie D. Jones Jackson to Shane H. Blandford, $255,000.

Palmetto Ct., 110-Kathleen Noel to Rachel E. Kagle, $250,000.

Station Dr., 1101-Jessica and Jeffrey Evangelista to Baboucar Sallah, $300,900.

Wildflower Dr., 3001-Casey E. and Lisa M. Watson to Jasmine B. and James E. Sanford, $400,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brunston Castle Lane, 2893-James Henry and Petra Hopkins to Leroy and Elaine Foster, $360,000.

Harwich Dr., 1321-James W. and Carolyn E. Hays to Demetria Shelton, $319,900.

Keystone Dr., 2400-FTB Homes Corp. to Matthew D. Turner, $415,000.

Lisa Lane, 3506-Michael A. and Jennifer S. Cross to Arthur L. and Jonnesha Riggs, $324,900.

Red Oak Lane, 1749-Darren E. Jackson and Chavon C. Hyatt to Allen and Portia Richardson, $400,000.

Sorrel Ridge Lane, 15455-Mary Jeannette Adams and Thomas F. Way to Abram J. Harris, $430,000.

Trent Ct., 11674-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to David L. McCloud and Rhonda Alston, $365,000.

Westwood Dr., 2196-Edward F. Cox to Nathaniel Ransom, $270,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Hatton Rd. W., 12930-Karen K. Ruane to Courtney R. Schulz, $130,000.

POMFRET AREA

Oakwood Lane, 7977-Kyle E. Broughton to Matthew Thomas Hanna and Sonia Graziano, $350,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Charleton Ct., 3000-John K. and Sheila B. Polhemus to Shelda R. Turner, $219,000.

Duckwalk Ct., 2100-Gary Wayne and Marla Suzanne Turner to Robert A. and Shelbey Nichole Rainey, $310,000.

Manning Ct., 3206-Sharon L. Reynolds Hoffman to Jose A. Echeverria Urias, $178,000.

Pecan Ct., 3731-Amanda and William D. Handy to Reginald O. and Vicki D. Moore, $289,000.

Rooks Head Pl., 2673-Mario Crmaric to Jamal Alfonso Montague, $215,000.

Simpson Dr., 12845-Cordell W. and Rhondala S. Ackley to Valerie E., Matthew and Winston O. Scott, $356,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Barnswallow Pl., 11203, No. A-James E. and Linda Barber Adams to Kossivi A. Bessike, $285,000.

Captain Dement Dr., 3233-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ramonia Marcia Hines, $299,900.

Cornflower Lane, 2821-William H. and Kathleen Williams to Timothy W. Tyler, $399,999.

Eagle Ct., 4434-Kanesha C. Taylor to Carmen Elisha and Sherrie Matella Plummer, $205,000.

Glista Pl., 8520-Keith Uwe and Tonya Louise Tyler to Camille Rodriguez, $414,900.

Jurel Ct., 5001-Rianna E. Stokes and Simonne Robinson to Tarik and Nakhia Grays, $345,000.

Lubbock Pl., 2684-Bridgette Paiva to Ebonie T. Coles, $299,900.

Porpoise Ct., 6460-Michael S. Zawasky to Kia N. Walters, $320,000.

Valley Dr., 8677-Richard M. and Kartarii V. Lee to Roberto Garcia, $333,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7616-NVR Inc. to Shannon and Clarence Major, $423,030.

Corner Lot, -NVR Inc. to Stephanie Sharnise and Keith Everett Belle, $435,922.

Randall Dr., 9575-Susan L. Montfort to Adam Jordan Pegouske, $314,000.

Sandestin Pl., 11313-Porscha B. and Joann S. Logan to Crystal Williams Johnson, $350,000.

Sulphur Hills Pl. W., 11502-Phillip C. and Diane Robertson to Jazmyn Simms, $261,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5515-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Natika Rene Waters, $334,640.

Wordsworth Pl., 5530-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Arlene Star Carter, $322,390.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Arnold Rd., 21079-Evelyn W. and Richard D. Arnold to Brian P. and Cheryl L. Raley, $279,900.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45878-Joseph C. Hall to Laurie Beth Wassink, $263,000.

Catalina Lane, 45571-Joshua R. Layne to Zachary Alan and Meijun Huang Sparks, $253,600.

Gray Wolf St., 44509-Anthony Jared and Kaitlyn M. Mooney to Hong V. and Jessica Nguyen, $284,000.

Pansy Way, 23111-Andrew M. and Blaine E. McKee to Angel M. Gracia, $349,000.

White Oak Ct., 44695, No. 7C-Zorian and Malvina Shimanov to Zaida M. Toro Miura, $146,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Dukeharts Creek Rd., 38081-Sandra J. Goldsmith and estate of Mary Estelle Knott to Gary L. and Cheryl L. Garman, $267,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Brigantine Ct., 21970-John Sterling Houser to Sean Anthony Escobar, $190,000.

Longfields Village Dr., 45632-Thomas D. Wise to Kelvin J. Del Valle Velazquez, $179,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 44890-Walter and Johanna L. Marusic to Robert and Patricia Ford, $347,500.

Riverside Dr., 43308-Susan Carol Gatton and Deborah Ann Morgan to Dane O. and April L. Whiteman, $397,000.

Whiskey Creek Rd., 25895-Mark A. Wilson to Benjamin I. Lynch and Kelsi L. Eiane, $500,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Calvert St., 22565-John M. and Ann M. Slaughter to Sean Patrick and Lauren Kristin Lawson, $270,000.

Coventry Dr., 23767-Thomas Huston and Stephanie R. Hoover to David Joseph and Robin Marie Madera, $484,500.

Medleys Neck Rd., 43337-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Vincent J. Aloia, $276,000.

Singletree Dr., 41530-Laurie Wassink to Joseph C. and Mary R. Hall, $415,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Beechwood Pl., 45850-Neal F. and Jeanette A. Offenbacher to Robert E. and Karen Adele Miller, $259,000.

Gooseneck Dr., 46052-Gabriel P. Britcher to Claudette M. Lindo Ebanks, $215,000.

Old Hermanville Rd., 20408-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Christine Quade, $225,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21825, No. C-NVR Inc. to Alexus Carter, $173,495.

Scott Cir., 22276-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Bryce W. Hutson, $280,000.

Town Creek Dr., 23076-Cora L. White to Rayanne M. Charland, $259,890.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Argentina Dr., 26298-Cousineau Properties II Corp. to Brittany Jordan and Jonathan Henry Bukowski, $325,000.

Beach Dr., 40220-Harold Wayne Hodges to Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells, $220,000.

Bush Ct., 25857-Edward F. and Karen D. Joy to Annmarie Kocsis, $291,000.

Dogwood Lane, 27129-Jordan K. and Paula K. Quade to James T. and Kristen L. Goble, $375,000.

Forest Hall Dr., 26293-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Aames Mortgage Investment Trust to Katie Stickel, $254,500.

Grandview Haven Dr., 39797-Chad Tyler and Candice Wash to Trisha H. Baggott and Steven G. Brown, $490,000.

Mason Dr., 39556-Knott Investments Corp. to Kyle and Madeline Perrin, $289,900.

Saint Thomas Dr., 39432-Darius William and Patricia C. Vanaman to Kristi H. Combs, $360,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 26317-James Allen and Tammy M. Gilleland to James C. Gentner, $324,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

River Run Lane, 46238-Brian E. Ford and Susan F. Campbell to Paul David and Celia M. Lipp, $699,900.

SCOTLAND AREA

E Way, 14511-Karl Martin Operle to Jon Michael Cress, $218,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Companion Lane, 45484-David E. and Laura L. Clarkson to James and Kimberly Day, $399,900.