Carousel Way, 4010-Joseph and Caroline P. Amsden to Elizabeth Phelps, $480,000.
Harrison Blvd., 8210-Wayne Anthony and Kenna M. Miani to Ryan J. and Melissa R. Wong, $396,000.
Lawrin Ct., 3045-Steven G. and Morgan A. Brissette to Daniel and Alisha Sepsey, $510,000.
Silver Fox Way, 8111-William E. Wills to Alina Kukharets and Gweke Adasen, $250,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Howes Rd., 9865-Robert and Patricia Hartley to Brian P. and Cassandra J. Shaut Yeager, $447,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Foxglove Dr., 3615-Anthony M. Koch to Charles G. and Michelle E. Moody, $435,000.
Primrose Lane, 1550-Ryan J. and Cristina M. Serio to George Francis Jackson III and Barbara J. Reynolds, $394,000.
Stoneleigh Ct., 1555-Paul H. and Elaine W. Darby to Christine A. and Daniel T. Van Vliet, $410,000.
Wilson Rd., 1808-Christina M. Prochownik to Kara Gilbert, $415,000.
LUSBY AREA
Bullet Bend Rd., 12756-Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Inc. to Neil J. and Kimberly A. Compton, $452,150.
Fort Davis Trail, 1092-Luis Rene Whitman and Alesha Marie Kelly to Devin and Marissa Laurence, $275,000.
Gunsmoke Trail, 424-Jack and Angela W. Norton to Glenn R. Battle Sr., $195,000.
San Rafael Rd., 11546-Pelican Real Estate Resources Inc. to Tammy Jackson, $252,000.
Susan Lane, 11940-Rodney Guy and Marsha L. Fleegle to Emily A. Massengill and Christian S. Walsh, $244,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Atlantic Ave., 9302-Kenneth and Heidi Brady to Jeff Jefferson and Angela J. Ahn, $926,500.
OWINGS AREA
Churchill Ct., 3401-Lisa Lamarre and Stephen E. Larkin to Neal and Rachel Miskell, $449,900.
Timberneck Dr., 2068-Billy R. and Vickie L. Frye to Joseph Richard and Courtney Distefano, $745,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Hidden Creek Rd., 4260-John E. Booth to Regina Barnes and Wali Ali, $671,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Adelina Rd., 2465-Daniel Brickner to Tara Grover and Clarence S. Farrall III, $394,900.
Clay Hammond Rd., 135-Suzanne E. Weems to Andrew Francis Vivian and Gail Ann Pepin, $375,333.
English Oak Lane, 543-Oak Tree Landing Holdings Corp. and Curtis Building Co. Corp. to Arian Rodriguez, $338,022.
Monnett Ct., 63-Patrece R. and Julius Daniel Simms to Ruby Lishon Black, $315,000.
Westlake Blvd., 112-Barbara S. Sparrow to Jacqueline Curtis, $249,900.
SOLOMONS AREA
Oyster Bay Pl., 312, No. 203-Calvert Marina Rentals Corp. to Steven E. Owens, $285,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Patuxent Dr., 7777-Linda Wood and Willard F. Simpson to Diane E. and Rickey Bennett, $365,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Fraser Rd., 3051-James B. and Heather L. Scutt to Edwin S. Hudsonodoi, $310,000.
Pauline Ct., 6700-Wayne R. Perry to Crystal Welch, $235,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Barbers Quarters Ct., 11218-Kristian D. and Tina M. Syvertsen to Carson Sawyer Wyatt Fields, $384,900.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Denise Lane, 7345-Erin M. Hoffman to Brandon Sizemore, $385,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Oak Ct., 5723-Aaron Maurice and Angela Pugh Pookrum to Kyra and Dyrell Dent, $410,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Andrea Lane, 10356-Glenn Haraske to Pamela Teri and Joseph Gill, $265,000.
Cardinal Ct., 119-William O. and Susan J. Needham to Alan Barkley and Maureen Catherine Harris, $364,900.
Crescent Run St., 12771-Ken and Tammera L. Konzen to Julie and Christopher Barrows, $463,000.
Goldfinch Ct., 21-Edward N. and Dawn M. Gardiner to Patricia L. Scherer, $240,000.
Live Oak Ct., 105-Katie D. Jones Jackson to Shane H. Blandford, $255,000.
Palmetto Ct., 110-Kathleen Noel to Rachel E. Kagle, $250,000.
Station Dr., 1101-Jessica and Jeffrey Evangelista to Baboucar Sallah, $300,900.
Wildflower Dr., 3001-Casey E. and Lisa M. Watson to Jasmine B. and James E. Sanford, $400,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Brunston Castle Lane, 2893-James Henry and Petra Hopkins to Leroy and Elaine Foster, $360,000.
Harwich Dr., 1321-James W. and Carolyn E. Hays to Demetria Shelton, $319,900.
Keystone Dr., 2400-FTB Homes Corp. to Matthew D. Turner, $415,000.
Lisa Lane, 3506-Michael A. and Jennifer S. Cross to Arthur L. and Jonnesha Riggs, $324,900.
Red Oak Lane, 1749-Darren E. Jackson and Chavon C. Hyatt to Allen and Portia Richardson, $400,000.
Sorrel Ridge Lane, 15455-Mary Jeannette Adams and Thomas F. Way to Abram J. Harris, $430,000.
Trent Ct., 11674-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to David L. McCloud and Rhonda Alston, $365,000.
Westwood Dr., 2196-Edward F. Cox to Nathaniel Ransom, $270,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Hatton Rd. W., 12930-Karen K. Ruane to Courtney R. Schulz, $130,000.
POMFRET AREA
Oakwood Lane, 7977-Kyle E. Broughton to Matthew Thomas Hanna and Sonia Graziano, $350,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Charleton Ct., 3000-John K. and Sheila B. Polhemus to Shelda R. Turner, $219,000.
Duckwalk Ct., 2100-Gary Wayne and Marla Suzanne Turner to Robert A. and Shelbey Nichole Rainey, $310,000.
Manning Ct., 3206-Sharon L. Reynolds Hoffman to Jose A. Echeverria Urias, $178,000.
Pecan Ct., 3731-Amanda and William D. Handy to Reginald O. and Vicki D. Moore, $289,000.
Rooks Head Pl., 2673-Mario Crmaric to Jamal Alfonso Montague, $215,000.
Simpson Dr., 12845-Cordell W. and Rhondala S. Ackley to Valerie E., Matthew and Winston O. Scott, $356,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Barnswallow Pl., 11203, No. A-James E. and Linda Barber Adams to Kossivi A. Bessike, $285,000.
Captain Dement Dr., 3233-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ramonia Marcia Hines, $299,900.
Cornflower Lane, 2821-William H. and Kathleen Williams to Timothy W. Tyler, $399,999.
Eagle Ct., 4434-Kanesha C. Taylor to Carmen Elisha and Sherrie Matella Plummer, $205,000.
Glista Pl., 8520-Keith Uwe and Tonya Louise Tyler to Camille Rodriguez, $414,900.
Jurel Ct., 5001-Rianna E. Stokes and Simonne Robinson to Tarik and Nakhia Grays, $345,000.
Lubbock Pl., 2684-Bridgette Paiva to Ebonie T. Coles, $299,900.
Porpoise Ct., 6460-Michael S. Zawasky to Kia N. Walters, $320,000.
Valley Dr., 8677-Richard M. and Kartarii V. Lee to Roberto Garcia, $333,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chesham Ct., 7616-NVR Inc. to Shannon and Clarence Major, $423,030.
Corner Lot, -NVR Inc. to Stephanie Sharnise and Keith Everett Belle, $435,922.
Randall Dr., 9575-Susan L. Montfort to Adam Jordan Pegouske, $314,000.
Sandestin Pl., 11313-Porscha B. and Joann S. Logan to Crystal Williams Johnson, $350,000.
Sulphur Hills Pl. W., 11502-Phillip C. and Diane Robertson to Jazmyn Simms, $261,000.
Wordsworth Pl., 5515-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Natika Rene Waters, $334,640.
Wordsworth Pl., 5530-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Arlene Star Carter, $322,390.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Arnold Rd., 21079-Evelyn W. and Richard D. Arnold to Brian P. and Cheryl L. Raley, $279,900.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bethfield Way, 45878-Joseph C. Hall to Laurie Beth Wassink, $263,000.
Catalina Lane, 45571-Joshua R. Layne to Zachary Alan and Meijun Huang Sparks, $253,600.
Gray Wolf St., 44509-Anthony Jared and Kaitlyn M. Mooney to Hong V. and Jessica Nguyen, $284,000.
Pansy Way, 23111-Andrew M. and Blaine E. McKee to Angel M. Gracia, $349,000.
White Oak Ct., 44695, No. 7C-Zorian and Malvina Shimanov to Zaida M. Toro Miura, $146,000.
COLTONS POINT AREA
Dukeharts Creek Rd., 38081-Sandra J. Goldsmith and estate of Mary Estelle Knott to Gary L. and Cheryl L. Garman, $267,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Brigantine Ct., 21970-John Sterling Houser to Sean Anthony Escobar, $190,000.
Longfields Village Dr., 45632-Thomas D. Wise to Kelvin J. Del Valle Velazquez, $179,900.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Clarks Mill Rd., 44890-Walter and Johanna L. Marusic to Robert and Patricia Ford, $347,500.
Riverside Dr., 43308-Susan Carol Gatton and Deborah Ann Morgan to Dane O. and April L. Whiteman, $397,000.
Whiskey Creek Rd., 25895-Mark A. Wilson to Benjamin I. Lynch and Kelsi L. Eiane, $500,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Calvert St., 22565-John M. and Ann M. Slaughter to Sean Patrick and Lauren Kristin Lawson, $270,000.
Coventry Dr., 23767-Thomas Huston and Stephanie R. Hoover to David Joseph and Robin Marie Madera, $484,500.
Medleys Neck Rd., 43337-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Vincent J. Aloia, $276,000.
Singletree Dr., 41530-Laurie Wassink to Joseph C. and Mary R. Hall, $415,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Beechwood Pl., 45850-Neal F. and Jeanette A. Offenbacher to Robert E. and Karen Adele Miller, $259,000.
Gooseneck Dr., 46052-Gabriel P. Britcher to Claudette M. Lindo Ebanks, $215,000.
Old Hermanville Rd., 20408-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Christine Quade, $225,000.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21825, No. C-NVR Inc. to Alexus Carter, $173,495.
Scott Cir., 22276-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Bryce W. Hutson, $280,000.
Town Creek Dr., 23076-Cora L. White to Rayanne M. Charland, $259,890.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Argentina Dr., 26298-Cousineau Properties II Corp. to Brittany Jordan and Jonathan Henry Bukowski, $325,000.
Beach Dr., 40220-Harold Wayne Hodges to Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells, $220,000.
Bush Ct., 25857-Edward F. and Karen D. Joy to Annmarie Kocsis, $291,000.
Dogwood Lane, 27129-Jordan K. and Paula K. Quade to James T. and Kristen L. Goble, $375,000.
Forest Hall Dr., 26293-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Aames Mortgage Investment Trust to Katie Stickel, $254,500.
Grandview Haven Dr., 39797-Chad Tyler and Candice Wash to Trisha H. Baggott and Steven G. Brown, $490,000.
Mason Dr., 39556-Knott Investments Corp. to Kyle and Madeline Perrin, $289,900.
Saint Thomas Dr., 39432-Darius William and Patricia C. Vanaman to Kristi H. Combs, $360,000.
Tin Top School Rd., 26317-James Allen and Tammy M. Gilleland to James C. Gentner, $324,000.
PINEY POINT AREA
River Run Lane, 46238-Brian E. Ford and Susan F. Campbell to Paul David and Celia M. Lipp, $699,900.
SCOTLAND AREA
E Way, 14511-Karl Martin Operle to Jon Michael Cress, $218,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Companion Lane, 45484-David E. and Laura L. Clarkson to James and Kimberly Day, $399,900.