Christiana Parran Rd., 4348-Marc G. Hall to Ellen M. Hayden and William R. Wright, $230,000.
Hart Lane, 8207-Tracy F. and Debbie E. Wilt to Zarinah T. Silas, $450,000.
Lochness Lane, 2888-William B. Duff to Taylor D. and Christina M. Pye, $349,000.
Eighth St., 6121-John P. and Melanie Otto to David Wayne and Denise Diane Thomas, $318,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Lena Ct., 12765-WM. Royer Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Clifford T. and Regina M. Hughes, $946,085.
Three Doctors Rd., 10400-Margaret G. and Grant H. Watkins to Robert C. Barwis, $539,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Colonial Oak Ct., 1641-Kenneth and Constance Lee to Kevin C. and Stephanie A. Polm, $386,000.
Holland Cliffs Rd., 3131-Richard L. and Mary Katherine Berry to John D. Luskey, $510,000.
Princess Ann Dr., 957-Robert and Kelley Magnuson to John W. and Kelly R. Ross, $635,000.
Sun Park Lane, 40-Mark and Amy Jackson to Bryan Lam Wu, $365,000.
Zacks Pl., 3166-Donald R. Wayson to Robert E. and Miranda Merriman, $555,000.
LUSBY AREA
Homestead Lane, 12847-Thomas L. and Deborah Lee Linehan to Natalie Pompell, $257,000.
Platinum Dr., 1723-Richard A. and Yumiko Ludke to Edger and Donna Welch, $370,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 348-Robert A. Guy to Stephen Kayser, $222,500.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Bay Ave., 9100, No. A405-Michele R. Page to Gloria Francisco, $202,500.
Sixth St., 3638-Monica L. Hayostek Baxter to Bonnie Moran, $306,000.
OWINGS AREA
Clearview Dr., 2085-Kassandra Lee and Thad C. Bowman to Adam Wesley and Jessi Joelle Lovell, $419,900.
Hall Creek Lane, 3520-Geraldine L. Chiesa Furman to Christine Ann and James Christopher Watson, $360,000.
Wander Dr., 1225-Patricia A. and Geaton J. Dizebba to Todd and Paula Green, $515,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Mills Pond Dr., 3155-Michael P. and Renee D. Stead to Joseph and Elise Hogan, $370,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Birds Nest Lane, 1810-Kane and Nicholle Shaver to Robert A. and Michelle J. Crocker, $480,000.
Clay Hammond Rd., 515-1219 Properties Corp. to Dylan T. Ruleman, $425,000.
German Chapel Rd., 1561-Van O. and Anita S. Hall to Brian and Aja Madison, $330,000.
Paula Terr., 425-Daniel A. Pilkerton to Shane Mathew Horn Sr., $290,000.
Willow Way, 611-Steven E. Jenkins to Leo and Barbara Almony, $375,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Patuxent Ave., 14833-Robert T. and Julie K. Luckritz to Robert and Petra Groat, $540,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Dalrymple Rd., 2859-Estate of Joshua Evan Hastings to Kyle Stanton Harrison, $325,000.
Charles County
BRANDYWINE AREA
Woodville Rd., 15527-Patricia A. and Mark J. Demartini to Vernon R. and Debra Gause, $535,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Heather Dr., 6982-Angela B. Watson to Ernest L. Manley Jr., $190,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Potomac River Dr., 15369-William R. and Laura K. Baldwin to Michael A. and Cynthia L. Deneault, $454,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Chalice Vine Ct., 15821-Emmanuel and Sharon Smith to David N. and Christine M. Clingerman, $460,000.
Grosstown Rd., 12630-Craig and Tracy Hartung to Michael A. and Tammy R. Nye, $387,500.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Bland Dr., 110-Paul E. Silbermann and Karen C. Whitehair to Agnes Regina Monroe, $189,000.
Indian Head Hwy., 4230, No. B-Steven E. and Andrika Dozier Wagstaff to Gilbert P. Mendoza, $180,000.
Sixth St., 12-Linda S. Gimmel to Cody Ray Ferrence, $195,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Andrea Lane, 10368-Timothy J. Kirk Jr. to Ryan Hays and Haley N. Patterson, $258,000.
Cedar Ct., 811-Alicia Utterback to Alaina Roy, $195,000.
Dolly Dr., 7535-Douglas Tyler Manuel to Gary R. and Tracie S. Pomrenke, $447,000.
Hawthorne Rd., 6930-Evelyn Marie Piper and Nancy Moose to Christopher Matthew Resler, $160,000.
Llano Dr., 1002-Krystopher K. Douglas Jr. to Michael Paul McDonald Jr., $342,000.
Partridge Ct., 12-Frederick M. and Terry G. Prater to Michael L. Wittrien II and Michelle Rajotte, $375,000.
Redbud Ct., 100-David L. Evans and Margaret E. Sirk to Lee Tabor, $312,000.
Steeplechase Dr., 17-Erica M. Victoria to Kartarii Lee, $290,000.
Wildflower Dr., 3031-La Shawn Deal to Mickey and Keyana Green, $475,000.
MARBURY AREA
Marbury Run Rd., 5055-Jack W. Hicks to William F. Proctor Jr., $283,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Calico Woods Pl., 12010-Valerie D. Stanfield to Darcell L. and Charlett Hardaway, $270,000.
Doris Dr., 5308-Daniel L. and Sarah E. Seitz to Kevin A. and Tahira Rasoot Egypt, $285,000.
Harwich Dr., 4631-Clinton J. and Aideliz O. Oliver to Delisa Anne Gaines, $290,000.
Lantern Lane, 11584-Ellen Conyers to Zaquetta Juwan Carter, $345,000.
Marbella Dr., 2138-Agustin and Maureen Elias to Mamerto Hernandez Castro, $270,000.
Nicholas Rd., 1519-Henry Leroy and Deanduesa E. Davis to Ronald K. and Nigadel Harris, $329,000.
Stillwater Lane, 4300-Jefferson Eskew to Barbara W. Proctor, $315,000.
Trumpeter Ct., 2791-Lasalle E. and Charlotte L. Rose to Davon J. Gallishaw, $434,900.
Williamsburg Dr., 3411-Walter and Nancy G. Cunningham to Shenda A. Latimore, $359,900.
NANJEMOY AREA
Riverside Rd., 12665-Frank W. Loomis to Kevin Buie, $349,900.
POMFRET AREA
Preston Lane, 4972-Cathryn Cristin Sniffen and Thomas Kite to Janette Williams, $295,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Copley Ave., 838-Federal National Mortgage Association to Luis Rolando Mendez Rivera and Sandra Noemi Ochoa Argueta, $240,000.
Fountainhead Ct., 11680-Glenn I. and Desiree Warren to Quinn T. Flood, $415,000.
High Timber Ct., 3203-Mikel M. Meister to Justin C. Jay and Jennifer N. Jolicoeur, $290,000.
Kempsford Field Pl., 3723-Phillip Bishop to Debbie E. Allen, $219,000.
Mciver Dr., 906-Dannie R. and Tammy R. Bowen to Ghydeon R. Stuart and Zophia Anna Galvan Lam, $259,900.
Saint Linus Dr., 11867-Sandra B. Allen to Sean B. Garland Jr. and Ma Chae Chanel Brown, $309,000.
Tamarack Ct., 3456-Ralph Samuel and Rebecca G. Littreal to Kindra S. Washington, $329,900.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Alava Ct., 2330-Donnell S. and Leara L. Dory to Jean Vincent, $540,000.
Barnswallow Pl., 11206, No. C-Muhammad Rashid to Shailesh G. Patel, $270,000.
Captain Dement Dr., 3260-Danny J. and Laura A. McCamley to Marie Albina Trzil and Jeffrey Alan Patterson, $378,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10757-NVR Inc. to David A. Schenkel, $445,000.
Cottontail Ct., 6604-Yurt Corp. to Nicholas E. and Jacqueline P. Tompkins, $320,000.
Grouse Pl., 4514-A’Lelianne Warren to Anthony E. Morton, $215,000.
Kaspar Ct., 3011-Mid-Atlantic Federal Credit Union to Juan Argueta, $349,900.
Marylea Ct., 3411-Toby W. and Michelle R. Allen to Danielle R. Muse, $475,000.
Poundberry Camp Pl., 11144-Joseph Kevin and Jamie Esmedia Aguilar to Kongyu Chen, $270,500.
Saltbush Ct., 10317-Elijah Donnell and Nicole Travis Jackson to La Donica and David Small, $484,000.
Wichita Ct., 9855-Giovanni C. Licorish to Rosemarie J. Henry, $310,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chesham Ct., 7636-NVR Inc. to Hodaine Dyer and Mellicia Davis, $393,275.
Duley Dr., 4645-John T. Barrasso to Jerry M. and Joyce St. John, $310,000.
Housely Pl., 10361-Richard J. Almarez to Keyanta L. Dandridge, $277,000.
Markby Ct., 10452-Herman T. and Karen S. Shivers to Manuel Reyes Velez and Surelys Ortiz De Hostos, $385,000.
Saint Brides St., 4765-Levi and Judith Williford to Miriam A. Jordan, $375,000.
Smugglers Notch Ct., 10850-Gregory Karl and Regina D. Smith to Cornelius and Bridget Anita Jackson, $367,000.
Telluride Pl., 10470-Helen K. Schreur to Robert Blades, $285,000.
Wordsworth Pl., 5517-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ayanna Ann Keith, $353,525.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Birch Way, 44595-Walter A. and Nicole Reynolds to Michael A. Stone, $339,500.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 302-John and Jean Patten to Elizabeth and Luther Mellen, $118,000.
Grey Squirrel Lane, 23141-Michael E. and Michele P. Hiles to Rebecca Hobley, $349,000.
Lakeview Dr., 23321-Olan L. and Joyce K. Finto to Stefan Miller and Sarah Bryner, $305,000.
Saint Andrews Lane, 44193-Elliot William Riley to Janet L. Graves, $219,000.
White Pine Ct., 44533-Alan L. and Virginia E. Craig to Sean Millham, $225,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Mount Wolf Rd., 38030-Estate of Mary Edsel Copsey to Stephanie A. Carroll and Clifton J. Cole, $163,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Athboy Ct., 45588-Stephen C. Summerlin to Jason Michael Paul and Mary Grace Comandante Johnson, $229,000.
Caravel Ct., 22063-Myron D. and Demetria Hall to Marketta Chase, $239,475.
Schooner Ct., 45650-Steven A. and Paula F. Decker to Brittany Russell, $237,405.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Contrail Rd., 44920-Kelli L. and Gary A. Garner to Mary Carla Emory, $255,000.
Pembrook Dr. S., 22992-Robin H. and Gina Locksley to Arlene Patricia and Jeremy Keith Dean, $530,000.
Saint Johns Rd., 43439-Mariel S. and Adam C. Connell to Craig N. and Angel M. Cole, $374,000.
Windward Way, 41921-James B. and Amanda J. Taylor to Britt D. Thorne and Jessica Woodburn, $324,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Candela Pl., 40580-Steven J. and Mikel L. Proulx to Brandon M. Cox, $369,000.
Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2202-Kathryn L. Bonnevier to Caroline M. Raley, $219,900.
Knight Rd., 40905-Jessica M. Woodburn to Thomas W. Raley, $301,000.
Sparrow Ct., 22491-Chelsey Lynn Guy to Harold Keith and Trisha Ann Koerper, $310,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bolden Ct., 45916-Lisa Itoh to Winfield Mark Thompson Jr., $285,000.
Gooseneck Dr., 46120-Mark W. Mozingo to Paulo Kouhei and Olivia A. Santos, $316,000.
Rolling Rd., 45966-Christopher S. Perkinson and Jeffrey B. Worcester to Carlos L. Torres Santos, $249,900.
Williams Dr., 21373-Brian Joseph and Sarah Marie Howley to Louis Knell, $226,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Army Navy Dr., 35763-Leslie Hubbell to Sharon M. Dvorak, $295,000.
Cedarwood Ct., 39091-James G. MacDonald to Ashley R. Sparks, $279,500.
Friendship School Rd., 25190-Hugh Francis and Marilyn M. Meehan to Thomas P. Underwood, $208,000.
Oak Ct., 39453-Michael J. and Christina Renee Juneau to Cynthia and Andrew Harre, $276,800.