Christiana Parran Rd., 4348-Marc G. Hall to Ellen M. Hayden and William R. Wright, $230,000.

Hart Lane, 8207-Tracy F. and Debbie E. Wilt to Zarinah T. Silas, $450,000.

Lochness Lane, 2888-William B. Duff to Taylor D. and Christina M. Pye, $349,000.

Eighth St., 6121-John P. and Melanie Otto to David Wayne and Denise Diane Thomas, $318,000.

AD

DUNKIRK AREA

Lena Ct., 12765-WM. Royer Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Clifford T. and Regina M. Hughes, $946,085.

AD

Three Doctors Rd., 10400-Margaret G. and Grant H. Watkins to Robert C. Barwis, $539,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Colonial Oak Ct., 1641-Kenneth and Constance Lee to Kevin C. and Stephanie A. Polm, $386,000.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3131-Richard L. and Mary Katherine Berry to John D. Luskey, $510,000.

Princess Ann Dr., 957-Robert and Kelley Magnuson to John W. and Kelly R. Ross, $635,000.

Sun Park Lane, 40-Mark and Amy Jackson to Bryan Lam Wu, $365,000.

Zacks Pl., 3166-Donald R. Wayson to Robert E. and Miranda Merriman, $555,000.

LUSBY AREA

Homestead Lane, 12847-Thomas L. and Deborah Lee Linehan to Natalie Pompell, $257,000.

AD

Platinum Dr., 1723-Richard A. and Yumiko Ludke to Edger and Donna Welch, $370,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 348-Robert A. Guy to Stephen Kayser, $222,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A405-Michele R. Page to Gloria Francisco, $202,500.

AD

Sixth St., 3638-Monica L. Hayostek Baxter to Bonnie Moran, $306,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clearview Dr., 2085-Kassandra Lee and Thad C. Bowman to Adam Wesley and Jessi Joelle Lovell, $419,900.

Hall Creek Lane, 3520-Geraldine L. Chiesa Furman to Christine Ann and James Christopher Watson, $360,000.

Wander Dr., 1225-Patricia A. and Geaton J. Dizebba to Todd and Paula Green, $515,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mills Pond Dr., 3155-Michael P. and Renee D. Stead to Joseph and Elise Hogan, $370,000.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Birds Nest Lane, 1810-Kane and Nicholle Shaver to Robert A. and Michelle J. Crocker, $480,000.

Clay Hammond Rd., 515-1219 Properties Corp. to Dylan T. Ruleman, $425,000.

German Chapel Rd., 1561-Van O. and Anita S. Hall to Brian and Aja Madison, $330,000.

Paula Terr., 425-Daniel A. Pilkerton to Shane Mathew Horn Sr., $290,000.

AD

Willow Way, 611-Steven E. Jenkins to Leo and Barbara Almony, $375,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Patuxent Ave., 14833-Robert T. and Julie K. Luckritz to Robert and Petra Groat, $540,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Dalrymple Rd., 2859-Estate of Joshua Evan Hastings to Kyle Stanton Harrison, $325,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BRANDYWINE AREA

Woodville Rd., 15527-Patricia A. and Mark J. Demartini to Vernon R. and Debra Gause, $535,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Heather Dr., 6982-Angela B. Watson to Ernest L. Manley Jr., $190,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15369-William R. and Laura K. Baldwin to Michael A. and Cynthia L. Deneault, $454,000.

AD

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Chalice Vine Ct., 15821-Emmanuel and Sharon Smith to David N. and Christine M. Clingerman, $460,000.

Grosstown Rd., 12630-Craig and Tracy Hartung to Michael A. and Tammy R. Nye, $387,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Bland Dr., 110-Paul E. Silbermann and Karen C. Whitehair to Agnes Regina Monroe, $189,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 4230, No. B-Steven E. and Andrika Dozier Wagstaff to Gilbert P. Mendoza, $180,000.

AD

Sixth St., 12-Linda S. Gimmel to Cody Ray Ferrence, $195,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Andrea Lane, 10368-Timothy J. Kirk Jr. to Ryan Hays and Haley N. Patterson, $258,000.

Cedar Ct., 811-Alicia Utterback to Alaina Roy, $195,000.

Dolly Dr., 7535-Douglas Tyler Manuel to Gary R. and Tracie S. Pomrenke, $447,000.

Hawthorne Rd., 6930-Evelyn Marie Piper and Nancy Moose to Christopher Matthew Resler, $160,000.

AD

Llano Dr., 1002-Krystopher K. Douglas Jr. to Michael Paul McDonald Jr., $342,000.

Partridge Ct., 12-Frederick M. and Terry G. Prater to Michael L. Wittrien II and Michelle Rajotte, $375,000.

Redbud Ct., 100-David L. Evans and Margaret E. Sirk to Lee Tabor, $312,000.

AD

Steeplechase Dr., 17-Erica M. Victoria to Kartarii Lee, $290,000.

Wildflower Dr., 3031-La Shawn Deal to Mickey and Keyana Green, $475,000.

MARBURY AREA

Marbury Run Rd., 5055-Jack W. Hicks to William F. Proctor Jr., $283,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Calico Woods Pl., 12010-Valerie D. Stanfield to Darcell L. and Charlett Hardaway, $270,000.

Doris Dr., 5308-Daniel L. and Sarah E. Seitz to Kevin A. and Tahira Rasoot Egypt, $285,000.

Harwich Dr., 4631-Clinton J. and Aideliz O. Oliver to Delisa Anne Gaines, $290,000.

Lantern Lane, 11584-Ellen Conyers to Zaquetta Juwan Carter, $345,000.

AD

Marbella Dr., 2138-Agustin and Maureen Elias to Mamerto Hernandez Castro, $270,000.

AD

Nicholas Rd., 1519-Henry Leroy and Deanduesa E. Davis to Ronald K. and Nigadel Harris, $329,000.

Stillwater Lane, 4300-Jefferson Eskew to Barbara W. Proctor, $315,000.

Trumpeter Ct., 2791-Lasalle E. and Charlotte L. Rose to Davon J. Gallishaw, $434,900.

Williamsburg Dr., 3411-Walter and Nancy G. Cunningham to Shenda A. Latimore, $359,900.

NANJEMOY AREA

Riverside Rd., 12665-Frank W. Loomis to Kevin Buie, $349,900.

POMFRET AREA

Preston Lane, 4972-Cathryn Cristin Sniffen and Thomas Kite to Janette Williams, $295,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Copley Ave., 838-Federal National Mortgage Association to Luis Rolando Mendez Rivera and Sandra Noemi Ochoa Argueta, $240,000.

AD

Fountainhead Ct., 11680-Glenn I. and Desiree Warren to Quinn T. Flood, $415,000.

AD

High Timber Ct., 3203-Mikel M. Meister to Justin C. Jay and Jennifer N. Jolicoeur, $290,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3723-Phillip Bishop to Debbie E. Allen, $219,000.

Mciver Dr., 906-Dannie R. and Tammy R. Bowen to Ghydeon R. Stuart and Zophia Anna Galvan Lam, $259,900.

Saint Linus Dr., 11867-Sandra B. Allen to Sean B. Garland Jr. and Ma Chae Chanel Brown, $309,000.

Tamarack Ct., 3456-Ralph Samuel and Rebecca G. Littreal to Kindra S. Washington, $329,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alava Ct., 2330-Donnell S. and Leara L. Dory to Jean Vincent, $540,000.

Barnswallow Pl., 11206, No. C-Muhammad Rashid to Shailesh G. Patel, $270,000.

Captain Dement Dr., 3260-Danny J. and Laura A. McCamley to Marie Albina Trzil and Jeffrey Alan Patterson, $378,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10757-NVR Inc. to David A. Schenkel, $445,000.

Cottontail Ct., 6604-Yurt Corp. to Nicholas E. and Jacqueline P. Tompkins, $320,000.

AD

Grouse Pl., 4514-A’Lelianne Warren to Anthony E. Morton, $215,000.

Kaspar Ct., 3011-Mid-Atlantic Federal Credit Union to Juan Argueta, $349,900.

Marylea Ct., 3411-Toby W. and Michelle R. Allen to Danielle R. Muse, $475,000.

Poundberry Camp Pl., 11144-Joseph Kevin and Jamie Esmedia Aguilar to Kongyu Chen, $270,500.

Saltbush Ct., 10317-Elijah Donnell and Nicole Travis Jackson to La Donica and David Small, $484,000.

Wichita Ct., 9855-Giovanni C. Licorish to Rosemarie J. Henry, $310,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7636-NVR Inc. to Hodaine Dyer and Mellicia Davis, $393,275.

Duley Dr., 4645-John T. Barrasso to Jerry M. and Joyce St. John, $310,000.

Housely Pl., 10361-Richard J. Almarez to Keyanta L. Dandridge, $277,000.

Markby Ct., 10452-Herman T. and Karen S. Shivers to Manuel Reyes Velez and Surelys Ortiz De Hostos, $385,000.

Saint Brides St., 4765-Levi and Judith Williford to Miriam A. Jordan, $375,000.

Smugglers Notch Ct., 10850-Gregory Karl and Regina D. Smith to Cornelius and Bridget Anita Jackson, $367,000.

Telluride Pl., 10470-Helen K. Schreur to Robert Blades, $285,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5517-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ayanna Ann Keith, $353,525.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September 2019 were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Birch Way, 44595-Walter A. and Nicole Reynolds to Michael A. Stone, $339,500.

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 302-John and Jean Patten to Elizabeth and Luther Mellen, $118,000.

Grey Squirrel Lane, 23141-Michael E. and Michele P. Hiles to Rebecca Hobley, $349,000.

Lakeview Dr., 23321-Olan L. and Joyce K. Finto to Stefan Miller and Sarah Bryner, $305,000.

Saint Andrews Lane, 44193-Elliot William Riley to Janet L. Graves, $219,000.

White Pine Ct., 44533-Alan L. and Virginia E. Craig to Sean Millham, $225,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mount Wolf Rd., 38030-Estate of Mary Edsel Copsey to Stephanie A. Carroll and Clifton J. Cole, $163,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Athboy Ct., 45588-Stephen C. Summerlin to Jason Michael Paul and Mary Grace Comandante Johnson, $229,000.

Caravel Ct., 22063-Myron D. and Demetria Hall to Marketta Chase, $239,475.

Schooner Ct., 45650-Steven A. and Paula F. Decker to Brittany Russell, $237,405.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Contrail Rd., 44920-Kelli L. and Gary A. Garner to Mary Carla Emory, $255,000.

Pembrook Dr. S., 22992-Robin H. and Gina Locksley to Arlene Patricia and Jeremy Keith Dean, $530,000.

Saint Johns Rd., 43439-Mariel S. and Adam C. Connell to Craig N. and Angel M. Cole, $374,000.

Windward Way, 41921-James B. and Amanda J. Taylor to Britt D. Thorne and Jessica Woodburn, $324,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Candela Pl., 40580-Steven J. and Mikel L. Proulx to Brandon M. Cox, $369,000.

Eastwick Lane, 41810, No. 2202-Kathryn L. Bonnevier to Caroline M. Raley, $219,900.

Knight Rd., 40905-Jessica M. Woodburn to Thomas W. Raley, $301,000.

Sparrow Ct., 22491-Chelsey Lynn Guy to Harold Keith and Trisha Ann Koerper, $310,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bolden Ct., 45916-Lisa Itoh to Winfield Mark Thompson Jr., $285,000.

Gooseneck Dr., 46120-Mark W. Mozingo to Paulo Kouhei and Olivia A. Santos, $316,000.

Rolling Rd., 45966-Christopher S. Perkinson and Jeffrey B. Worcester to Carlos L. Torres Santos, $249,900.

Williams Dr., 21373-Brian Joseph and Sarah Marie Howley to Louis Knell, $226,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35763-Leslie Hubbell to Sharon M. Dvorak, $295,000.

Cedarwood Ct., 39091-James G. MacDonald to Ashley R. Sparks, $279,500.

Friendship School Rd., 25190-Hugh Francis and Marilyn M. Meehan to Thomas P. Underwood, $208,000.

Oak Ct., 39453-Michael J. and Christina Renee Juneau to Cynthia and Andrew Harre, $276,800.