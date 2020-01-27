Saint Andrews Dr., 8838-Julio C. and Jessica C. Camacho to Jordan Matthew Shepeard, $311,500.

28th St., 3811-Joseph T. and Ryan E. Martisch to Shad and Melanie Montague, $213,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Prince St., 1219-Anne Marie and Thomas Edwin Mako to Crystal E. Ward, $258,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Birch Dr., 4037-Lorraine J. Cleary to Rebecca Anne Fields, $315,000.

Dorado Dr., 1150-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Dylan J. Oursler, $574,367.

Huntingtown Rd., 5355-Travis Ransome to Raphael and Jessi Tovar, $300,000.

Walton Rd., 85-Edward M. and Jolyn R. Nace to Jeremy D. Work, $380,000.

LUSBY AREA

Beach Dr., 10971-WBAJ Properties Corp. to Shawn and Samantha Brant, $275,000.

Cayuse Cir., 337-Devin W. Wilber to Cody Shoemaker, $180,000.

Cree Dr., 12948-Raymond Ernest and Skakuntala Baiddya Thomas to James K. and Shelby A. Landolt, $212,500.

Jurallo Ct., 2495-Roy A. and Carolyn M. Fraley to Debbra Lynn Riewerts, $280,000.

Red Rock Trail, 633-James D. and Alison M. Campbell to Christopher W. Hunt, $249,900.

Soundings Rd., 12740-Howlin Realty Management Inc. to Marisela Maldonado, $249,900.

White Sands Dr., 1251-Paula J. Dare to Richard Levon Kiser, $289,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Ninth St., 4005-James W. and Barbara W. Hetzler to Tony Merrill Dobson, $376,500.

OWINGS AREA

Fowler Rd., 1050-Roger E. and Laura L. McCrea to Andrew Benjamin Staddon, $610,000.

Ridge View Dr., 9633-Andrew P. and Karen A. Meinhart to Gary J. and Jennie Ann Swartz, $423,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adderton Dr., 73-Gilmer H. and Angela Clark to Marcela C. and Mitchell W. Potter, $420,000.

Cambridge Pl., 350-Katherine A. Hughes to Troy L. Nixon, $265,000.

Hallowing Point Rd., 5494-Daniel P. Stallard to Gene E. Gooslin, $301,000.

Resting Ridge Lane, 1904-Jeffrey M. and Kaela E. Sarnowski to Joseph M. and Dawn Renee Rucker, $510,000.

Willow Way, 711-Rebecca Gott and Matthew Fields to Laura C. Manion and Randy L. Joffe, $549,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Apple Way, 5207-Cynthia Lynn Jones to Kimberly C. and Yery Roman, $289,000.

Windmill Dr., 433-David A. Ford to Sean E. and Kayla S. Hayden, $405,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Langbrooke Ct., 6500-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kea Tashina Cheney, $512,000.

Woodberry Dr., 2283-James and Stephanie Anderson to Gregory C. and Ebony Moss Hardy, $370,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oaks Rd., 15070-Blue Oaks Investments Corp. and SJB Ventures Corp. to Kavon and Angelina Pickeral, $309,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Naylors Reserve Ct., 6318-Vertel T. and Julie M. Deal to Dennis L. Lavallee, $359,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3200-Jason R. Watson to Angela C. Capolino, $260,000.

Lox St., 3363-Joshua and Viviana Andrea Otero to Justin Rogers, $210,000.

Stuart Pl., 1-Guadagnoli Properties Inc. and Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. to Angel M. Almodovar and Marlyn Conde, $318,555.

LA PLATA AREA

Barley Dr., 2001-Eddy L. and Yalonda M. Dixon to Pargat S. Mand and Kaur Narinder, $466,466.

Mitchell Rd., 8980-Estate of Sarah C. Cox to Paul Sanford, $355,000.

Pollen Dr., 114-Asher Samuel to Derrick N. Kemp and Clarissa S. Stroud, $469,900.

Scarlet Oak Rd., 506-Michael James and Tracey Clavier Beall to Joseph B. and Barbara J. Windsor, $357,000.

Thomas Jefferson St., 133-Philip and Patricia L. Riedel to Eva A. Mead, $237,000.

Windsor Dr., 9270-Michael P. and Krissie E. Gilroy to Julie M. Woodburn, $290,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bainbridge Ct., 3628-Zachary Lees Beckner and Wambui Munge to Darin Edward and Kathleen Lorri Mathis, $380,000.

Cherrywood Pl., 3441-April and Floyd Alexander to Elizabeth V. Ward and Jacques Kalaw, $665,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2759-SM Hamilton Corp. to Brittney Janay Jackson and Michael D. Linder, $346,685.

Ironwood Dr., 2301-Michael W. Chard to Lakisha and Arthur Lee Stepney, $277,649.

Leland Pl., 11525-Bria Nichole Walker to Tancheng Su, $275,000.

Meadowbrook Pl., 4200-Timothy W. and Teresa A. Braun to Nicholas W. and Jamie D. Kwisnek, $775,000.

Overcup Oak Ct., 1708-Gale Clarisse and Earl C. Taylor to Daren Jahmal and Natasha Delong, $275,000.

Shady Hill Lane, 4745-Robert M. and Christina Heilmeier to Danielle Lynn Stair, $390,000.

Tyburn Oaks Ct., 2774-Weslee Properties Corp. to Laurenci Ibrahm Mejia Meza and Dwight E. Burk, $355,000.

Yorktown Dr., 3600-Justin R. and Jacquelyn M. Garlick to Juan F. Cruz Hernandez and Cindy Guadalupe Cruz, $318,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Woodbury Rd., 12020-Donna Coates and estate of Wayne T. Coates to Paula Scholten and Gregory Mayette, $260,000.

POMFRET AREA

Columbia Park Rd., 4340-Robert M. and Kimberly F. McDermott to Jonathon Price, $360,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2020-Kevin and Jennifer Sullivan to Millicent M. Kaburu and Oscar Andere, $265,000.

Bryan Ct., 1535-Donnie J. Pleasant to Francis Barnes Jr., $200,000.

Dorset Dr., 1006-Inez M. Early and Paulette Booth to Contessa Bernice Anderson, $212,000.

Garner Ave., 530-Iron Gate Development Corp. to Brian Hawkins, $300,000.

Lightner Ct., 3640-Scott M. Hughes to Jonathan Alexandre, $285,000.

Olympia Pl., 4953-Jennifer V. Thomas to Alex Proctor, $305,000.

Rock Ct., 4373-Bill Marr Bek Inc. to Tahlerra Maria Cole, $258,400.

Sheffield Cir., 4634-Dionne Benford to Shaheerah Carmichael, $405,000.

University Dr., 527-H & Z Investments Corp. to Ishrath Sultana and Mohammed A. Raheem, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Athens Pl., 2473-Tony and Stephany Tatum to Dwayne A. and Jamie F. Marcus, $299,900.

Bluebird Dr., 4077-Zeigler Construction Corp. to Kimberley Cherie Grant, $219,900.

Drake Ct., 4225-Ken S. and Tammera L. Konzen to Daniel Cummins, $235,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3133-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dolores E. Rivas Navarrette and John H. Norris, $255,000.

Goral Ct., 6340-Corris L. Jackson to Linda Diane and Myron Jerome Ziegler, $300,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 4747-Jonathan B. and Nicolette Deneen Meyers to Terra T. Woodland, $288,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3524-Roxanna M. Rodriguez Torres to Osmin and Kelley A. Rosario, $505,000.

Opaleye Ct., 5813-David A. Linn to Todd Singleton, $300,000.

Soldierfish St., 3903-David E. Herlong to Danielle S. Woods, $317,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Amberton Ct., 3471-Department of Veterans Affairs to Simon and Loretta Cox, $398,000.

Commanders Lane, 11122-Margaret Kund to Elizabeth Mary Boyd, $339,900.

Ford Terr., 10222-Douglas F. and Teresa L. Gilmore to John M. and Brittany D. Kearney, $310,000.

Jacksonhole Pl., 10658-Veronica Nelson to Samson and Danita Ojomo, $270,000.

Point Pl. W., 10966-Susan K. Peters to Cassandra Cheraquit, $270,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11237-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ruth Ellen Redmond, $318,390.

Stonegate Ct., 3897-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America Funding Corp. to Jose Hernan Perez, $349,000.

Tree Frog Pl., 10168-Kelvin Stroman to Monica L. Posey, $305,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5524-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kelli Aisha Brown, $382,740.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Barnes and Yeh Lane, 44735-David Russell Builders Corp. to Ward M. and Demi M. Wadsworth, $390,000.

Canna Ct., 23398-Patrick Floyd and Lisa Layton Mahoney to Michael David and Brenda I. Schwegman, $434,945.

Delphinium Dr., 44068-Amy C. Jeffries to Jason L. and Christina Pamblanco, $285,000.

Joan Dr., 22534-Donald G. and Wendy S. Wathen to Dale Redman, $217,150.

White Birch Ct., 23247, No. 11C-Joseph Wald to Ricky E. Eastburn, $135,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20825-Robert Miguel Huici to Natalie M. Lynch, $173,500.

CHAPTICO AREA

Roosevelt Blvd., 35979-Shawn and Jennifer Combs to Christopher L. Ridgell, $246,600.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Deerpath Ct., 22376-Erik Michael Thomas to Anthony J. Chinelly and Julie M. Hebern, $299,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Chandler Ct., 23405-Douglas and Amy Gunther to John and Tina Parquette, $549,900.

Jones Wharf Rd., 26369-Melinda D. Bean to Dawn M. Bland, $224,900.

Mount Pleasant Rd., 24460-Mary Frances Dicus and Jennifer Marie Kalendek to Christopher William Martin, $252,000.

Pleasant Valley Lane, 42001-Jonathan W. and Carolyn M. Selby to Steven Hammett and Christina Thomas, $519,000.

Sotterley Rd., 24820-Carroll W. and Angela M. Thomas Wine to Joseph C. Hillan and Charles J. Lemke, $269,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Bay Dr., 22515-Michael D. and Katherine J. Hennessy to Jennifer Taylor, $645,000.

Chestnut Hill St., 41337-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Peter J. and Jill Tamminga, $484,456.

Hanover Dr., 22195-John J. and Laura J. Egnaczyk to Timothy Dale and Amanda Danielle Mitchell, $463,000.

Pensive St., 41488-Ting Yan Zeng to Mitchell D. and Yuko Garrett, $438,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Ark Ct., 20849-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Joshua Dorsey, $259,900.

Chestnut St., 18393-Michele Hurley to David A. Myers and Stacy Hay, $385,000.

Hermanville Rd., 20578-Mary Lee Hayden and Marvin Ardell Raley to Kinsey N. Jones II, $279,900.

Scott Cir., 22233-Gloria J. Smith to Jiyati Verma, $270,000.

Three Notch Rd., 18514-Brian Rowan to Desmond Cousins, $278,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bay Dr., 40311-Linda E. Maines to David and Rebecca Warring, $227,500.

Bonny Lane, 38404-Michelle Moore to Larry Kinison, $376,900.

Delabrooke Rd., 40301-Homer C. and Gladys M. Malcom to Spencer Allen and Stephanie J. Quade, $30,000.

Esser Ct., 29639-Nicholas E. Adams to Jaclyn Marie Thompson, $225,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35472-Douglas and Jessica Williamson to James Anthony Chase, $284,900.

Hills Dr., 26050-Michael Marlatt to Dana Hepner, $230,000.

Morganza Turner Rd., 26767-Timothy D. Mitchell to Jonathan Daniel Hill and Allison Renee Deese, $275,000.

Oxley Dr., 27025-Katie Stickel to Benjamin N. and Jolynda A. Hetzell, $325,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Thomas Rd., 16213-Michael W. Bridgett to William Joseph Denuzzio Jr., $385,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Saint Inigoes Rd., 17672-Christopher F. Dorosz to Nora Louise and Matthew John Williford, $225,000.