Saint Andrews Dr., 8838-Julio C. and Jessica C. Camacho to Jordan Matthew Shepeard, $311,500.
28th St., 3811-Joseph T. and Ryan E. Martisch to Shad and Melanie Montague, $213,500.
DUNKIRK AREA
Prince St., 1219-Anne Marie and Thomas Edwin Mako to Crystal E. Ward, $258,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Birch Dr., 4037-Lorraine J. Cleary to Rebecca Anne Fields, $315,000.
Dorado Dr., 1150-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Dylan J. Oursler, $574,367.
Huntingtown Rd., 5355-Travis Ransome to Raphael and Jessi Tovar, $300,000.
Walton Rd., 85-Edward M. and Jolyn R. Nace to Jeremy D. Work, $380,000.
LUSBY AREA
Beach Dr., 10971-WBAJ Properties Corp. to Shawn and Samantha Brant, $275,000.
Cayuse Cir., 337-Devin W. Wilber to Cody Shoemaker, $180,000.
Cree Dr., 12948-Raymond Ernest and Skakuntala Baiddya Thomas to James K. and Shelby A. Landolt, $212,500.
Jurallo Ct., 2495-Roy A. and Carolyn M. Fraley to Debbra Lynn Riewerts, $280,000.
Red Rock Trail, 633-James D. and Alison M. Campbell to Christopher W. Hunt, $249,900.
Soundings Rd., 12740-Howlin Realty Management Inc. to Marisela Maldonado, $249,900.
White Sands Dr., 1251-Paula J. Dare to Richard Levon Kiser, $289,900.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Ninth St., 4005-James W. and Barbara W. Hetzler to Tony Merrill Dobson, $376,500.
OWINGS AREA
Fowler Rd., 1050-Roger E. and Laura L. McCrea to Andrew Benjamin Staddon, $610,000.
Ridge View Dr., 9633-Andrew P. and Karen A. Meinhart to Gary J. and Jennie Ann Swartz, $423,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Adderton Dr., 73-Gilmer H. and Angela Clark to Marcela C. and Mitchell W. Potter, $420,000.
Cambridge Pl., 350-Katherine A. Hughes to Troy L. Nixon, $265,000.
Hallowing Point Rd., 5494-Daniel P. Stallard to Gene E. Gooslin, $301,000.
Resting Ridge Lane, 1904-Jeffrey M. and Kaela E. Sarnowski to Joseph M. and Dawn Renee Rucker, $510,000.
Willow Way, 711-Rebecca Gott and Matthew Fields to Laura C. Manion and Randy L. Joffe, $549,900.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Apple Way, 5207-Cynthia Lynn Jones to Kimberly C. and Yery Roman, $289,000.
Windmill Dr., 433-David A. Ford to Sean E. and Kayla S. Hayden, $405,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Langbrooke Ct., 6500-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kea Tashina Cheney, $512,000.
Woodberry Dr., 2283-James and Stephanie Anderson to Gregory C. and Ebony Moss Hardy, $370,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Oaks Rd., 15070-Blue Oaks Investments Corp. and SJB Ventures Corp. to Kavon and Angelina Pickeral, $309,900.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Naylors Reserve Ct., 6318-Vertel T. and Julie M. Deal to Dennis L. Lavallee, $359,900.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Green Meadows Dr., 3200-Jason R. Watson to Angela C. Capolino, $260,000.
Lox St., 3363-Joshua and Viviana Andrea Otero to Justin Rogers, $210,000.
Stuart Pl., 1-Guadagnoli Properties Inc. and Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. to Angel M. Almodovar and Marlyn Conde, $318,555.
LA PLATA AREA
Barley Dr., 2001-Eddy L. and Yalonda M. Dixon to Pargat S. Mand and Kaur Narinder, $466,466.
Mitchell Rd., 8980-Estate of Sarah C. Cox to Paul Sanford, $355,000.
Pollen Dr., 114-Asher Samuel to Derrick N. Kemp and Clarissa S. Stroud, $469,900.
Scarlet Oak Rd., 506-Michael James and Tracey Clavier Beall to Joseph B. and Barbara J. Windsor, $357,000.
Thomas Jefferson St., 133-Philip and Patricia L. Riedel to Eva A. Mead, $237,000.
Windsor Dr., 9270-Michael P. and Krissie E. Gilroy to Julie M. Woodburn, $290,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Bainbridge Ct., 3628-Zachary Lees Beckner and Wambui Munge to Darin Edward and Kathleen Lorri Mathis, $380,000.
Cherrywood Pl., 3441-April and Floyd Alexander to Elizabeth V. Ward and Jacques Kalaw, $665,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2759-SM Hamilton Corp. to Brittney Janay Jackson and Michael D. Linder, $346,685.
Ironwood Dr., 2301-Michael W. Chard to Lakisha and Arthur Lee Stepney, $277,649.
Leland Pl., 11525-Bria Nichole Walker to Tancheng Su, $275,000.
Meadowbrook Pl., 4200-Timothy W. and Teresa A. Braun to Nicholas W. and Jamie D. Kwisnek, $775,000.
Overcup Oak Ct., 1708-Gale Clarisse and Earl C. Taylor to Daren Jahmal and Natasha Delong, $275,000.
Shady Hill Lane, 4745-Robert M. and Christina Heilmeier to Danielle Lynn Stair, $390,000.
Tyburn Oaks Ct., 2774-Weslee Properties Corp. to Laurenci Ibrahm Mejia Meza and Dwight E. Burk, $355,000.
Yorktown Dr., 3600-Justin R. and Jacquelyn M. Garlick to Juan F. Cruz Hernandez and Cindy Guadalupe Cruz, $318,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Woodbury Rd., 12020-Donna Coates and estate of Wayne T. Coates to Paula Scholten and Gregory Mayette, $260,000.
POMFRET AREA
Columbia Park Rd., 4340-Robert M. and Kimberly F. McDermott to Jonathon Price, $360,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
All Hallows Ct., 2020-Kevin and Jennifer Sullivan to Millicent M. Kaburu and Oscar Andere, $265,000.
Bryan Ct., 1535-Donnie J. Pleasant to Francis Barnes Jr., $200,000.
Dorset Dr., 1006-Inez M. Early and Paulette Booth to Contessa Bernice Anderson, $212,000.
Garner Ave., 530-Iron Gate Development Corp. to Brian Hawkins, $300,000.
Lightner Ct., 3640-Scott M. Hughes to Jonathan Alexandre, $285,000.
Olympia Pl., 4953-Jennifer V. Thomas to Alex Proctor, $305,000.
Rock Ct., 4373-Bill Marr Bek Inc. to Tahlerra Maria Cole, $258,400.
Sheffield Cir., 4634-Dionne Benford to Shaheerah Carmichael, $405,000.
University Dr., 527-H & Z Investments Corp. to Ishrath Sultana and Mohammed A. Raheem, $305,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Athens Pl., 2473-Tony and Stephany Tatum to Dwayne A. and Jamie F. Marcus, $299,900.
Bluebird Dr., 4077-Zeigler Construction Corp. to Kimberley Cherie Grant, $219,900.
Drake Ct., 4225-Ken S. and Tammera L. Konzen to Daniel Cummins, $235,000.
Eutaw Forest Dr., 3133-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dolores E. Rivas Navarrette and John H. Norris, $255,000.
Goral Ct., 6340-Corris L. Jackson to Linda Diane and Myron Jerome Ziegler, $300,000.
Hummingbird Dr., 4747-Jonathan B. and Nicolette Deneen Meyers to Terra T. Woodland, $288,000.
Linden Grove Dr., 3524-Roxanna M. Rodriguez Torres to Osmin and Kelley A. Rosario, $505,000.
Opaleye Ct., 5813-David A. Linn to Todd Singleton, $300,000.
Soldierfish St., 3903-David E. Herlong to Danielle S. Woods, $317,900.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Amberton Ct., 3471-Department of Veterans Affairs to Simon and Loretta Cox, $398,000.
Commanders Lane, 11122-Margaret Kund to Elizabeth Mary Boyd, $339,900.
Ford Terr., 10222-Douglas F. and Teresa L. Gilmore to John M. and Brittany D. Kearney, $310,000.
Jacksonhole Pl., 10658-Veronica Nelson to Samson and Danita Ojomo, $270,000.
Point Pl. W., 10966-Susan K. Peters to Cassandra Cheraquit, $270,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11237-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ruth Ellen Redmond, $318,390.
Stonegate Ct., 3897-U.S. Bank National Association and Bank of America Funding Corp. to Jose Hernan Perez, $349,000.
Tree Frog Pl., 10168-Kelvin Stroman to Monica L. Posey, $305,000.
Wordsworth Pl., 5524-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kelli Aisha Brown, $382,740.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Barnes and Yeh Lane, 44735-David Russell Builders Corp. to Ward M. and Demi M. Wadsworth, $390,000.
Canna Ct., 23398-Patrick Floyd and Lisa Layton Mahoney to Michael David and Brenda I. Schwegman, $434,945.
Delphinium Dr., 44068-Amy C. Jeffries to Jason L. and Christina Pamblanco, $285,000.
Joan Dr., 22534-Donald G. and Wendy S. Wathen to Dale Redman, $217,150.
White Birch Ct., 23247, No. 11C-Joseph Wald to Ricky E. Eastburn, $135,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Harlequin Lane, 20825-Robert Miguel Huici to Natalie M. Lynch, $173,500.
CHAPTICO AREA
Roosevelt Blvd., 35979-Shawn and Jennifer Combs to Christopher L. Ridgell, $246,600.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Deerpath Ct., 22376-Erik Michael Thomas to Anthony J. Chinelly and Julie M. Hebern, $299,900.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Chandler Ct., 23405-Douglas and Amy Gunther to John and Tina Parquette, $549,900.
Jones Wharf Rd., 26369-Melinda D. Bean to Dawn M. Bland, $224,900.
Mount Pleasant Rd., 24460-Mary Frances Dicus and Jennifer Marie Kalendek to Christopher William Martin, $252,000.
Pleasant Valley Lane, 42001-Jonathan W. and Carolyn M. Selby to Steven Hammett and Christina Thomas, $519,000.
Sotterley Rd., 24820-Carroll W. and Angela M. Thomas Wine to Joseph C. Hillan and Charles J. Lemke, $269,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Bay Dr., 22515-Michael D. and Katherine J. Hennessy to Jennifer Taylor, $645,000.
Chestnut Hill St., 41337-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Peter J. and Jill Tamminga, $484,456.
Hanover Dr., 22195-John J. and Laura J. Egnaczyk to Timothy Dale and Amanda Danielle Mitchell, $463,000.
Pensive St., 41488-Ting Yan Zeng to Mitchell D. and Yuko Garrett, $438,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Ark Ct., 20849-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Joshua Dorsey, $259,900.
Chestnut St., 18393-Michele Hurley to David A. Myers and Stacy Hay, $385,000.
Hermanville Rd., 20578-Mary Lee Hayden and Marvin Ardell Raley to Kinsey N. Jones II, $279,900.
Scott Cir., 22233-Gloria J. Smith to Jiyati Verma, $270,000.
Three Notch Rd., 18514-Brian Rowan to Desmond Cousins, $278,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bay Dr., 40311-Linda E. Maines to David and Rebecca Warring, $227,500.
Bonny Lane, 38404-Michelle Moore to Larry Kinison, $376,900.
Delabrooke Rd., 40301-Homer C. and Gladys M. Malcom to Spencer Allen and Stephanie J. Quade, $30,000.
Esser Ct., 29639-Nicholas E. Adams to Jaclyn Marie Thompson, $225,000.
Golf Course Dr., 35472-Douglas and Jessica Williamson to James Anthony Chase, $284,900.
Hills Dr., 26050-Michael Marlatt to Dana Hepner, $230,000.
Morganza Turner Rd., 26767-Timothy D. Mitchell to Jonathan Daniel Hill and Allison Renee Deese, $275,000.
Oxley Dr., 27025-Katie Stickel to Benjamin N. and Jolynda A. Hetzell, $325,000.
PINEY POINT AREA
Thomas Rd., 16213-Michael W. Bridgett to William Joseph Denuzzio Jr., $385,000.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Saint Inigoes Rd., 17672-Christopher F. Dorosz to Nora Louise and Matthew John Williford, $225,000.