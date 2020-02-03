Ivy Terr., 7872, No. 7-Kriss S. White and Julianna D. Booth to Kelly Nicole Boyer, $285,000.

Sansbury Dr., 2276-Lionel L. and Joyce J. Deschaine to Lara Rutherford Colon, $435,000.

29th St., 3619-Barbara L. Brantley to Todd William and Nanette K. Taylor, $325,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carlon Ct., 1436-George F. and Kimberley M. Dove to Kevin Timothy and Ritamarie Harding, $479,900.

Estate Dr., 4340-Brian and Rebecca Groff to Lindsay M. and Eddie Bosquez, $565,000.

Stephen Reid Rd., 6010-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Stephanie Thomas, $318,000.

Weeping Willow Lane, 4075-PNC Bank to Chad R. and Christine C. Callan, $454,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cove Dr., 256-Hongsheng Bi to William Dustin and Amanda F. Handy, $267,000.

Dasher Dr., 2036-Jon and Melissa Cox to Bruce D. and Corinne S. Grant, $350,000.

Grenada Lane, 674-Frank Douglass to Milton Kelley Jr., $259,950.

Reno Lane, 1133-Eric J. and Rachael Fuese to David and Rebecca Tinebra, $250,000.

Stagecoach Cir., 1169-Charles F. Herbert and Sandra G. Scaggs to Anthony G. Napolitano, $300,000.

Winnebago Lane, 11592-Richard Scott and Dawn Marie Good to Jamie S. and Jillian K. Sandau, $314,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Glouster Dr., 3682-Michael and Hannah Gerst to Scott R. Ghiringhelli and Jennifer Schubert, $319,900.

OWINGS AREA

Chaneyville Rd., 3510-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Nick Holden and Adrianna Espinosa, $425,000.

Good Shepherd Way, 659-Lane T. and Letoria G. Knight to Martin R. and Sharyn C. Ahmad, $749,900.

Rymer Way, 8836-Shawn M. and Katie L. Allen to Ronald L. and Birgit F. Sharp, $377,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Crane Rd., 3580-Michael A. and Kathleen M. Derr to Craig Matthew Hoying, $450,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cassell Blvd., 3810-Hamilton William and Catherine Cecelia Smith to Elizabeth Ann Moore, $242,000.

Derby Ct., 1900-Matthew C. Lewis to George Gray, $230,000.

Lottie Fowler Rd., 1695-Patrick J. Crawford to Megan E. Pilkerton, $385,000.

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2085-Christopher B. and Katie A. Blackistone to Nicholas and Lauren Nicole Leiter, $516,500.

SOLOMONS AREA

Clipper Cir., 13221-Philip D. Weiner to William T. and Naran L. Kelly, $187,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Aralia Ave., 6745-Robert Miles to Jacqueline M. Breidenbach and Alexander Stack, $237,500.

Long Beach Dr., 6599-Laura M. McDaniel and Richard E. Wilder to Benjamin Chicoski and Susan Oakley, $462,500.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Barrington Lane, 5048-Albert G. Decesaris Jr. to Zachary E. and Megan T. Zebron, $525,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Matthews Rd., 6585-Cleo A. Helland to Blake T. and Alonzo J. Nichols, $279,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Aunt Netties Pl., 10170-Richard A. Roddy to Roy Edward and Karen Vancamp, $410,900.

Olde Mill Rd., 12560-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Lisa M. and Steven M. Ritter, $568,490.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Burnt Store Rd., 14640-Dianne S. Roberts to Eric and Jessica Shelton, $364,000.

Deborah Pl., 7289-David Benjamin Kennedy to Mario A. Manzano Miranda and Bertila Manzano, $550,000.

Swanson Creek Lane, 6017-George L. and Nancy M. White to Ashley M. and Wayne W. Waid, $438,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3255-Shawn M. and Lori A. Seno to Cheryl Rene Pennington, $187,000.

Jenkins Lane, 3183-Department of Veterans Affairs to Julius Simescu, $198,000.

Mason Springs Rd., 6140-Dustin L. and Danielle R. Mayfield to Stephanie Ortiz, $275,000.

Veronica Ct., 4966-Jennifer Ann and Ernest Chambers to Benjamin David Underwood Jr. and Dario Emilio Calderon, $430,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clarks Run Rd., 701-Karen M. and James F. Kleyle to Mollie E. and Jennifer M. Crisp Rugila, $342,500.

Fieldcrest Pl., 6440-Susanne L. and James W. Wills III to Brian and Ashley Castillo, $649,900.

Huntley Dr., 9790-Joshua and Shannon L. Church to Dennis T. Day Jr., $445,000.

Mustang Dr., 10-Brooke McNab Smalling to Anthony T. Sciaretta III, $326,300.

Powhatan Ct., 103-Christopher M. Barrows to Christopher T. Clark, $345,000.

Simms Dr., 6080-John T. and Gladys B. O’Connell to Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner, $649,999.

Valley Rd., 6385A-Philip K. and Sandra L. Golden to Daniel L. and Sarah Elizabeth Seitz, $360,000.

Winterberry Ct., 9-James K. and Karen B. Langdon to Ross S. and Ellen Olson, $399,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Council Oak Dr., 12632-Valerie M. Sommer and Daren M. Williams to Talaya Alexus James and Robert Charles Williams, $265,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2761-SM Hamilton Corp. to Ashawn and Sorabel Crandall, $358,610.

Josephine Rd., 6306-Ana M. and Chevon C. Gibson to Linda Gross and Charles B. Morse, $297,999.

Lisa Dr., 2507-Gerald W. Mahdik to Larry and Mary Jeffcoat, $324,900.

Mirkwood Lane, 12560-Meh Enterprise Corp. to Shaun and Christina Holness, $234,000.

Shellcove Ct., 2444-Timothy A. and Heather E. Wienke to Mindy L. DePhillips, $315,000.

Timberbrook Dr., 11539-Richard L. and Patty J. Mayo to Braden Nault, $295,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ryceville Rd. N., 9465-Manasse A. and Franey A. Yoder to Levi I. and Emma S. Swarey, $240,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Azalea Pl., 3433-B-Dawoyea Arouni to Lance Tyrell and Delores Lasalle Thompson, $282,000.

Bucknell Cir., 303-Vicky M. Delgado to Stephen M. and Sharon K. Mroz, $310,000.

Dorset Dr., 1058-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Charda Laurese Hammonds, $234,000.

Guilford Dr., 3166-Joyce D. Douglas to Edwina Garnett, $315,000.

Lomax Ct., 2815-Rogacion Barrientos to Gary A. Manning, $260,000.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5043-Rickey and Tanesha N. Harris to Raymond Green, $268,000.

Rookewood Pl., 4707, No. A-Mark A. Gray to Carlos Jose Lopez, $182,000.

Sheffield Cir., 4784-Derrick and Lawan D. Jones Joseph to Levaughn and Cameel T. Grant, $399,900.

Waddell Rd., 905-Carrie Cianciolo to Cenia N. Pena, $240,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Athens Pl., 2474-Donna Cornish to Latisha Alaina Wright, $270,000.

Bramley Ct., 10557-Joseph E. and Marie A. Clark to Jonathan G. Coleman, $400,000.

Cony Ct., 6954-John H. and Langston Kay Wilkinson to M. Michele and Patrick German, $325,000.

Fur Seal Ct., 6305-House Buyers of America Inc. to Angela McIntosh, $255,000.

Grebe Pl., 4634-Pars Investment Group Corp. to Lovonda A. Frayer, $253,000.

Jay St., 9420C-Richard Day and Anne Stephen to Travis W. Crampton and Christen Hutcheson, $275,000.

Lockbury Ct., 10502-Corey L. and Katanya L. Lee to Timothy K. and Courtenaye G. Anderson, $369,900.

Oxford Shire Ct., 2317-Katrina and Arundel Robinson to Angela Baptiste and David Anthony Pope, $416,000.

Richmond Way, 2431-Jessica Elaine and Charles Allen McCoy to Jamar R. Hazelwood, $403,990.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Commanders Lane, 11177-Ronald E. and Joyce C. Jackson to Mary D. and Steve D. Burch, $350,000.

Gateway Blvd., 4162-Melissa A. and Mark S. Flagg to Gloria R. Reyes and Oscar R. Lopez, $280,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11239-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Alieu Bakarr and Kelly Elizabeth Howard, $354,565.

Stonehedge Ct., 4951-Barbara Jean and Joseph Bernard Windsor to Thurman Allen Gray and Senney Evelyn Turner, $354,900.

Willetts Crossing Rd., 10481-Jon Stuart and Debra Anne Fellner to Jeremy Bartholomew, $319,900.

Wordsworth Pl., 5526-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark Anthony and Tiara Shontel Hartley, $366,740.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bayside Way, 22722-Jullien Thomas to Timothy Jerome Fallos, $245,000.

Catalina Lane, 45568-Carlos M. Garcia Jr. to Kyle Lockrow, $239,999.

Falling Leaf Lane, 23172-James M. and Lambrinie Arnold to Ruth and James Marsh, $262,000.

Joan Dr., 22586-Jacqualyn Miller Anderson to Christopher M. Palmer, $208,000.

Oak Hill Lane, 23235-Don V. Aurand and Joyce L. Townsend to Guillermo F. Guerrero, $308,770.

White Oak Ct., 44693, No. 2B-Scarlett Lynn Auker to Pennie A. Platt, $131,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20850-Joan Brooks Bruce and Joan Brooks Kaitchuck to Jordan Nicole Walker and Gary F. Crawford, $162,500.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Apache Rd., 37799-Fuller A. Dodson III to Nicole J. Collins, $335,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Beach Rd., 38091-Deborah L. Gofreed to John J. and Tara L. Quinnette, $725,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Brawny St., 45515-Louise Irene Turner to Shane R. and Joan Brooks Kaitchuck, $265,000.

Longfields Village Dr., 45617-Colleen D. O’Hare to Terri Ann Newby, $175,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Mount Pleasant Rd., 24495-Jennifer Ryan to Lynsey Nichole Hayden, $304,950.

Three Coves Rd., 44679-Bank of America to Laura Lynn Morgan, $473,550.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Beach Rd., 40315-Howard S. and Dea M. Hawks to John Tyler Cohen, $295,000.

Courthouse Dr., 41704-Michael and Florence A. Michalski to Amy L. Bonnevier, $195,000.

Hart Ct., 42888-Andrew J. and Stephanie N. Rogers to Jennifer L. Kinnison, $310,000.

Margrave Dr., 23603-Christina J. Thomas to Luke and Kristine Davis, $470,000.

Pipits Lane, 40977-American Intl. Relocation Corp. and Ellen Pollack to Benjamin A. Hinds and Natalie P. Hopkins, $499,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Ark Ct., 20854-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Vanessa E. Touchard and Michael R. Rice Jr., $270,500.

Chickadee Cir., 22589, No. 1-2-Kimberly A. Long to Milton Eugene Wolfe III, $155,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 45846-Robert W. and Diandrea A. Tompkins to Joshua Dill, $315,300.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21825, No. A-NVR Inc. to Damita Davis, $200,000.

Scott Cir., 22261-Alison E. and Christopher A. Forgue to Amber Lee and Scott Bryan Damon, $290,000.

Three Notch Rd., 20940-Boyd I. Thompson to Thomas A. and Bettie Lou Reece, $205,500.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bay Dr., 40396-Christina L. Day to Rainer William and Dianne Curley Hersh, $240,000.

Browns Way, 37734-Steven G. Brown and Helene N. Hunter to Michael A. Flores and Kathleen Hardin, $485,000.

Dockser Dr., 40332-Louis L. Strother to Don M. Dehanas, $290,000.

Esther Lane, 39425-Jesse D. Peterson to Casey Lynn and Michael Dixon, $335,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35696-Johnathon Terrell Somerville to Colton S. Marcus and Elizabeth M. Fulginiti, $315,000.

Lupes Ct., 38995-Charles C. Williams III to Tyler J. Brown, $295,000.

Multiflora Ct., 28428-Michelle Barnes and Michelle W. Messick to Kevin Henry and Rebecca A. Danis, $420,000.

Oxley Dr., 27046F-Wells Fargo Bank to John C. Heilmeier Jr., $241,000.

Sage Way, 38890-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Argent Securities Inc. to Christopher Mitchell, $267,750.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Whitestone Dr., 17585-Greg L. Callaway and estate of Lorraine L. Callaway to James W. and Phyllis L. Chaison Parrish, $625,000.