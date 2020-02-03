Ivy Terr., 7872, No. 7-Kriss S. White and Julianna D. Booth to Kelly Nicole Boyer, $285,000.
Sansbury Dr., 2276-Lionel L. and Joyce J. Deschaine to Lara Rutherford Colon, $435,000.
29th St., 3619-Barbara L. Brantley to Todd William and Nanette K. Taylor, $325,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Carlon Ct., 1436-George F. and Kimberley M. Dove to Kevin Timothy and Ritamarie Harding, $479,900.
Estate Dr., 4340-Brian and Rebecca Groff to Lindsay M. and Eddie Bosquez, $565,000.
Stephen Reid Rd., 6010-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Stephanie Thomas, $318,000.
Weeping Willow Lane, 4075-PNC Bank to Chad R. and Christine C. Callan, $454,000.
LUSBY AREA
Cove Dr., 256-Hongsheng Bi to William Dustin and Amanda F. Handy, $267,000.
Dasher Dr., 2036-Jon and Melissa Cox to Bruce D. and Corinne S. Grant, $350,000.
Grenada Lane, 674-Frank Douglass to Milton Kelley Jr., $259,950.
Reno Lane, 1133-Eric J. and Rachael Fuese to David and Rebecca Tinebra, $250,000.
Stagecoach Cir., 1169-Charles F. Herbert and Sandra G. Scaggs to Anthony G. Napolitano, $300,000.
Winnebago Lane, 11592-Richard Scott and Dawn Marie Good to Jamie S. and Jillian K. Sandau, $314,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Glouster Dr., 3682-Michael and Hannah Gerst to Scott R. Ghiringhelli and Jennifer Schubert, $319,900.
OWINGS AREA
Chaneyville Rd., 3510-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Nick Holden and Adrianna Espinosa, $425,000.
Good Shepherd Way, 659-Lane T. and Letoria G. Knight to Martin R. and Sharyn C. Ahmad, $749,900.
Rymer Way, 8836-Shawn M. and Katie L. Allen to Ronald L. and Birgit F. Sharp, $377,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Crane Rd., 3580-Michael A. and Kathleen M. Derr to Craig Matthew Hoying, $450,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Cassell Blvd., 3810-Hamilton William and Catherine Cecelia Smith to Elizabeth Ann Moore, $242,000.
Derby Ct., 1900-Matthew C. Lewis to George Gray, $230,000.
Lottie Fowler Rd., 1695-Patrick J. Crawford to Megan E. Pilkerton, $385,000.
Saint Margaret Blvd., 2085-Christopher B. and Katie A. Blackistone to Nicholas and Lauren Nicole Leiter, $516,500.
SOLOMONS AREA
Clipper Cir., 13221-Philip D. Weiner to William T. and Naran L. Kelly, $187,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Aralia Ave., 6745-Robert Miles to Jacqueline M. Breidenbach and Alexander Stack, $237,500.
Long Beach Dr., 6599-Laura M. McDaniel and Richard E. Wilder to Benjamin Chicoski and Susan Oakley, $462,500.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Barrington Lane, 5048-Albert G. Decesaris Jr. to Zachary E. and Megan T. Zebron, $525,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Matthews Rd., 6585-Cleo A. Helland to Blake T. and Alonzo J. Nichols, $279,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Aunt Netties Pl., 10170-Richard A. Roddy to Roy Edward and Karen Vancamp, $410,900.
Olde Mill Rd., 12560-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Lisa M. and Steven M. Ritter, $568,490.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Burnt Store Rd., 14640-Dianne S. Roberts to Eric and Jessica Shelton, $364,000.
Deborah Pl., 7289-David Benjamin Kennedy to Mario A. Manzano Miranda and Bertila Manzano, $550,000.
Swanson Creek Lane, 6017-George L. and Nancy M. White to Ashley M. and Wayne W. Waid, $438,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Green Meadows Dr., 3255-Shawn M. and Lori A. Seno to Cheryl Rene Pennington, $187,000.
Jenkins Lane, 3183-Department of Veterans Affairs to Julius Simescu, $198,000.
Mason Springs Rd., 6140-Dustin L. and Danielle R. Mayfield to Stephanie Ortiz, $275,000.
Veronica Ct., 4966-Jennifer Ann and Ernest Chambers to Benjamin David Underwood Jr. and Dario Emilio Calderon, $430,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Clarks Run Rd., 701-Karen M. and James F. Kleyle to Mollie E. and Jennifer M. Crisp Rugila, $342,500.
Fieldcrest Pl., 6440-Susanne L. and James W. Wills III to Brian and Ashley Castillo, $649,900.
Huntley Dr., 9790-Joshua and Shannon L. Church to Dennis T. Day Jr., $445,000.
Mustang Dr., 10-Brooke McNab Smalling to Anthony T. Sciaretta III, $326,300.
Powhatan Ct., 103-Christopher M. Barrows to Christopher T. Clark, $345,000.
Simms Dr., 6080-John T. and Gladys B. O’Connell to Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner, $649,999.
Valley Rd., 6385A-Philip K. and Sandra L. Golden to Daniel L. and Sarah Elizabeth Seitz, $360,000.
Winterberry Ct., 9-James K. and Karen B. Langdon to Ross S. and Ellen Olson, $399,900.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Council Oak Dr., 12632-Valerie M. Sommer and Daren M. Williams to Talaya Alexus James and Robert Charles Williams, $265,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2761-SM Hamilton Corp. to Ashawn and Sorabel Crandall, $358,610.
Josephine Rd., 6306-Ana M. and Chevon C. Gibson to Linda Gross and Charles B. Morse, $297,999.
Lisa Dr., 2507-Gerald W. Mahdik to Larry and Mary Jeffcoat, $324,900.
Mirkwood Lane, 12560-Meh Enterprise Corp. to Shaun and Christina Holness, $234,000.
Shellcove Ct., 2444-Timothy A. and Heather E. Wienke to Mindy L. DePhillips, $315,000.
Timberbrook Dr., 11539-Richard L. and Patty J. Mayo to Braden Nault, $295,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Ryceville Rd. N., 9465-Manasse A. and Franey A. Yoder to Levi I. and Emma S. Swarey, $240,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Azalea Pl., 3433-B-Dawoyea Arouni to Lance Tyrell and Delores Lasalle Thompson, $282,000.
Bucknell Cir., 303-Vicky M. Delgado to Stephen M. and Sharon K. Mroz, $310,000.
Dorset Dr., 1058-Chinquapin Holdings Corp. to Charda Laurese Hammonds, $234,000.
Guilford Dr., 3166-Joyce D. Douglas to Edwina Garnett, $315,000.
Lomax Ct., 2815-Rogacion Barrientos to Gary A. Manning, $260,000.
Oyster Reef Pl., 5043-Rickey and Tanesha N. Harris to Raymond Green, $268,000.
Rookewood Pl., 4707, No. A-Mark A. Gray to Carlos Jose Lopez, $182,000.
Sheffield Cir., 4784-Derrick and Lawan D. Jones Joseph to Levaughn and Cameel T. Grant, $399,900.
Waddell Rd., 905-Carrie Cianciolo to Cenia N. Pena, $240,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Athens Pl., 2474-Donna Cornish to Latisha Alaina Wright, $270,000.
Bramley Ct., 10557-Joseph E. and Marie A. Clark to Jonathan G. Coleman, $400,000.
Cony Ct., 6954-John H. and Langston Kay Wilkinson to M. Michele and Patrick German, $325,000.
Fur Seal Ct., 6305-House Buyers of America Inc. to Angela McIntosh, $255,000.
Grebe Pl., 4634-Pars Investment Group Corp. to Lovonda A. Frayer, $253,000.
Jay St., 9420C-Richard Day and Anne Stephen to Travis W. Crampton and Christen Hutcheson, $275,000.
Lockbury Ct., 10502-Corey L. and Katanya L. Lee to Timothy K. and Courtenaye G. Anderson, $369,900.
Oxford Shire Ct., 2317-Katrina and Arundel Robinson to Angela Baptiste and David Anthony Pope, $416,000.
Richmond Way, 2431-Jessica Elaine and Charles Allen McCoy to Jamar R. Hazelwood, $403,990.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Commanders Lane, 11177-Ronald E. and Joyce C. Jackson to Mary D. and Steve D. Burch, $350,000.
Gateway Blvd., 4162-Melissa A. and Mark S. Flagg to Gloria R. Reyes and Oscar R. Lopez, $280,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11239-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Alieu Bakarr and Kelly Elizabeth Howard, $354,565.
Stonehedge Ct., 4951-Barbara Jean and Joseph Bernard Windsor to Thurman Allen Gray and Senney Evelyn Turner, $354,900.
Willetts Crossing Rd., 10481-Jon Stuart and Debra Anne Fellner to Jeremy Bartholomew, $319,900.
Wordsworth Pl., 5526-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Mark Anthony and Tiara Shontel Hartley, $366,740.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Bayside Way, 22722-Jullien Thomas to Timothy Jerome Fallos, $245,000.
Catalina Lane, 45568-Carlos M. Garcia Jr. to Kyle Lockrow, $239,999.
Falling Leaf Lane, 23172-James M. and Lambrinie Arnold to Ruth and James Marsh, $262,000.
Joan Dr., 22586-Jacqualyn Miller Anderson to Christopher M. Palmer, $208,000.
Oak Hill Lane, 23235-Don V. Aurand and Joyce L. Townsend to Guillermo F. Guerrero, $308,770.
White Oak Ct., 44693, No. 2B-Scarlett Lynn Auker to Pennie A. Platt, $131,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Harlequin Lane, 20850-Joan Brooks Bruce and Joan Brooks Kaitchuck to Jordan Nicole Walker and Gary F. Crawford, $162,500.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Apache Rd., 37799-Fuller A. Dodson III to Nicole J. Collins, $335,000.
COLTONS POINT AREA
Beach Rd., 38091-Deborah L. Gofreed to John J. and Tara L. Quinnette, $725,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Brawny St., 45515-Louise Irene Turner to Shane R. and Joan Brooks Kaitchuck, $265,000.
Longfields Village Dr., 45617-Colleen D. O’Hare to Terri Ann Newby, $175,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Mount Pleasant Rd., 24495-Jennifer Ryan to Lynsey Nichole Hayden, $304,950.
Three Coves Rd., 44679-Bank of America to Laura Lynn Morgan, $473,550.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Beach Rd., 40315-Howard S. and Dea M. Hawks to John Tyler Cohen, $295,000.
Courthouse Dr., 41704-Michael and Florence A. Michalski to Amy L. Bonnevier, $195,000.
Hart Ct., 42888-Andrew J. and Stephanie N. Rogers to Jennifer L. Kinnison, $310,000.
Margrave Dr., 23603-Christina J. Thomas to Luke and Kristine Davis, $470,000.
Pipits Lane, 40977-American Intl. Relocation Corp. and Ellen Pollack to Benjamin A. Hinds and Natalie P. Hopkins, $499,900.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Ark Ct., 20854-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Vanessa E. Touchard and Michael R. Rice Jr., $270,500.
Chickadee Cir., 22589, No. 1-2-Kimberly A. Long to Milton Eugene Wolfe III, $155,000.
Kingfisher Ct., 45846-Robert W. and Diandrea A. Tompkins to Joshua Dill, $315,300.
Primrose Willow Lane, 21825, No. A-NVR Inc. to Damita Davis, $200,000.
Scott Cir., 22261-Alison E. and Christopher A. Forgue to Amber Lee and Scott Bryan Damon, $290,000.
Three Notch Rd., 20940-Boyd I. Thompson to Thomas A. and Bettie Lou Reece, $205,500.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bay Dr., 40396-Christina L. Day to Rainer William and Dianne Curley Hersh, $240,000.
Browns Way, 37734-Steven G. Brown and Helene N. Hunter to Michael A. Flores and Kathleen Hardin, $485,000.
Dockser Dr., 40332-Louis L. Strother to Don M. Dehanas, $290,000.
Esther Lane, 39425-Jesse D. Peterson to Casey Lynn and Michael Dixon, $335,000.
Golf Course Dr., 35696-Johnathon Terrell Somerville to Colton S. Marcus and Elizabeth M. Fulginiti, $315,000.
Lupes Ct., 38995-Charles C. Williams III to Tyler J. Brown, $295,000.
Multiflora Ct., 28428-Michelle Barnes and Michelle W. Messick to Kevin Henry and Rebecca A. Danis, $420,000.
Oxley Dr., 27046F-Wells Fargo Bank to John C. Heilmeier Jr., $241,000.
Sage Way, 38890-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Argent Securities Inc. to Christopher Mitchell, $267,750.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Whitestone Dr., 17585-Greg L. Callaway and estate of Lorraine L. Callaway to James W. and Phyllis L. Chaison Parrish, $625,000.