DUNKIRK AREA
Lexington Dr., 11931-Joseph E. and Natalie A. Whittington to Jeffrey A. and Jill M. Kryski, $423,150.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Birch Dr., 4139-Robert Craig and Jessica Lee Mathers to Juliet Vanessa and Bernard Edward Butler, $332,500.
Fortuna Ct., 3561-Rodney and Stephanie Day to Francisco G. and Jennifer L. Jimenez, $450,000.
Marlin Lane, 1535-Calvert Corp. to John R. and Edlyn O. Price, $655,000.
Scarlett Dr., 75-Alan Hall and Rebecca H. Barnette to Steven Richard and Anna Frances Holaus, $520,000.
Willett Lane, 2520-Gregory W. and Laura Ann Kellner to Thomas Lee Harmon II, $480,000.
LUSBY AREA
Big Bear Lane, 11702-Amy Krauser to Robert and Diane Hadley, $340,000.
Dancer Ct., 11219-Charles L. and Carla M. Sansing to Rodney W. and Melissa M. Price, $365,000.
Forest Glen Rd., 834-Christy N. Long to John Alexander Moreno, $183,000.
Lake Terr., 404-Harry Samuel Jones to Gillian S. Snoddy, $299,900.
Minot Ct., 929-David A. and Jada J. Stuckert to Lawann Denee Smith, $215,000.
Perch Ct., 8500-Shannon Stockton to Rachel K. Weems, $225,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 268-Thomas G. and Paula R. Webber to Melissa Ann and Michael Shane Gardner, $232,000.
Winnebago Lane, 11584-Gregory Fisher to Benjamin S. Parks, $270,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Sea Bass Ct., 3925-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Vincent Troy Phillips, $159,000.
Ninth St., 3624-Mark E. and Amber L. Holson to David E. Frederick, $309,000.
OWINGS AREA
Hall Ct., 9105-Lauren M. and Justin D. Griffiths to Deryck W. and Shannon G. Parks, $449,990.
Michael Way, 9017-Geraldine B. and George W. Fox to Jonathan D. Johnson, $270,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Adderton Dr., 93-Michael J. and Deborah K. Wentling to Gary A. and Jana L. Norman, $490,000.
Dares Wharf Rd., 130-Rodney Johnson to Carrie Marie and Keith Adam Akins, $410,000.
Oliver Dr., 2170-Michael and Amy Blasey to Daniel and Lacy Luppino, $430,000.
Sea Gull Beach Rd., 495-U.S. Bank National Association to Sami Mukhar, $1.06 million.
Yardley Dr., 825-Matthew J. and Renee Tucker to Deborah K. White, $250,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Oyster Bay Pl., 411, No. 204-Robert I. and Julie B. Randall to Gerard Dipreta, $355,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Nostalgia Dr., 2006-Christopher M. Sloane to Robert L. and Jessica N. Webster, $237,000.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Federal Oak Dr., 6180-Kilby Construction Corp. to Alexander and Katherine Dombi, $600,000.
Charles County
BRANDYWINE AREA
Kayak Dr., 4310-FTB Homes Corp. to Courtney M. Rhodes and Keoshia L. Proctor, $259,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Boxwood Cir., 2100-Charles M. and Karen L. Donaldson to Parris M. Robertson, $315,000.
Gerard Ct., 2429-Charmane Blalock to Deanne Wiggins, $239,000.
Thomas Rd., 2982-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Brittany Rawls, $168,000.
BRYANTOWN AREA
Edelen Rd., 12850-Raymond D. and Allison M. Brooks to Larry J. and Geertruida Margaretha Richards, $439,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Neale Sound Dr., 12548-Ralph W. and Linda E. Simons to Ellis Hyman, $590,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Clydesdale Pl., 16610-Michael D. and Laura C. Manion to Patrice L. and Darren S. Smith, $395,000.
Latham Ct., 7315-Janice J. Clark to Megan A. Lawless and Margaret M. Kund, $550,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Lookout Dr., 7-Chanda Farmer to Tamika A. Carey, $269,500.
ISSUE AREA
Bar Harbor Ct., 14670-Carl T. Wiles to Olga O. V. and Albert J. Stahl III, $425,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Colebrook Dr., 5147A-Joseph B. and Denise M. Sapienza to Ashton Higdon and Wayne Owens Jr., $325,000.
Glen Albin Rd., 7072-Alison Heurich to Monica Clark, $349,900.
Kerrick Dr., 6200-Joseph M. and Sallie H. Abell to David H. and Jessica L. Hathcock, $550,000.
Martin Ct., 116-Jeffrey C. and Michelle E. Holter to Jacob T. and Anna M. Barrows, $363,450.
Redwood Cir., 1343-Francis X. and Sandra L. Hamby to Fergus A. and Ella G. Howie, $369,000.
Wales Dr., 1043-Sean L. and Veronica D. O’Donnell to Glenita W. Jones, $465,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Bridle Path Cir., 10941-Michael E. and Kathleen B. Windsor to Essam Subhi Al Zubaidi, $280,000.
Chamberlin Ct. W., 10366-Robert A. and Cynthia Y. Spencer to Eric Bernard and Suzanne Bryant, $400,000.
Duckhorn Ct., 2165-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Ronald Scott Haynie Jr. and Shilla May Devera Castillo, $251,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2755-SM Hamilton Corp. to Robby Darris Garner, $358,410.
Legation Pl., 2529-Yvonne A. Alexander to Eric C. Brown, $245,000.
Meadowsweet Dr., 2619-Clarence Lipford to Aaron Whitefield and Dameone Keys, $410,000.
Moran Dr., 2789-Susan M. Fine to Troy Julian Gibson, $345,000.
Pinefield Rd., 2405-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Jorge Molina Alvarado, $229,900.
Sagewood Ct., 2485-Arthur S. and Dayle M. Tyng to Jessie S. and Brenda D. Dade, $224,995.
Silver Maple Dr., 12104-Daniel G. and Laura M. Santimays to Noah and Doris J. Santimays, $280,000.
Twin Oak Dr., 12825, No. A-Priscilla G. Thomas to Reynaldo Ramos Feliciano and Mirian O. Sanchez Ramos, $235,000.
Westdale Ct., 3330-Evangeline and Lawrence Quemuel to Arletha R. King, $240,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Riverside Ranch Pl., 2760-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Craig and Morgen Noel Story, $299,900.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Hawks Nest Pl., 16057-Lucas D. Marcek to Michael A. Langton, $182,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barrington Dr., 702A, No. 2A-Angelina Crutchfield to Yusuf A. Snyder, $206,000.
Clark Ave., 1121-Keith and Carrie Akins to Oreon Pinkston II and Albert P. Herbert Jr., $271,017.
Hazeltine Ct., 11706-Johnny C. and Nancy E. Scott to Steven Rodriguez, Charles E. Johnson and Tiffany A. Rodriguez, $398,000.
Montgomery Lane, 11928-Cynthia A. Boyd to Jose Alexander Archila Lazo, $314,900.
Old Washington Rd., 3805-Michael A. and Algenia White to Abel Morales, $220,000.
Peanuts Lane, 5536-Fred and Ruby M. Bunch to Katrina McNeil, $320,000.
Sunset Ridge Pl., 11784-Carlton Watkins and estate of Sheila M. Adegbie to Cori Murphy, $280,000.
University Dr., 607-Charles S. Milbrook and estate of Charles W. Milbrook to Diana P. Pitts, $279,900.
Wonderboy Pl., 5633-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Mehret T. Tesfamicheal, $305,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bluebird Dr., 4022-Eugene A. James and Michelle Coates to Winchester Banton, $211,000.
Cheetah Ct., 6309-Jeffrey Deloff to Darren and Christina Michelle McCorkhill, $330,000.
Copperhead Ct., 6410-Lewis L. and Cheryl A. Holden to Michael Damien Searight, $350,000.
Drum Ct., 5015-N&N Investments Inc. to Rodney Adams, $329,900.
Eutaw Forest Dr., 3012-Ronnie M. and Dawn Hartman Rowe to Nathalie R. Page Goldbeck, $285,000.
Gopher Ct., 6213-Robert E. and Ruth K. Develbis to Jessica Vargas Echevarria, $286,000.
Hummingbird Dr., 4722-William and Dawn Chomicki to Jarel D. Gray, $293,000.
Linden Grove Dr., 3509-Aaron M. McCoy to Cory Parker, $435,000.
Ocelot St., 6455-Louise Cynthia Easton to Jonathan Bryson and Nicolette Meyers, $509,099.
Pep Rally Lane, 9508-Celerity Ventures Corp. to William F. Covington Jr., $465,000.
Sea Lion Pl., 6154-Ryan C. Jones to Adzua Martin, $244,225.
Sugarberry St., 10367-Department of Veterans Affairs to Zynise D.B. Washington, $404,000.
Tapir Pl., 6094-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Shauntay Byrd, $227,900.
Witten Ct., 2104-Kenneth D. Anderson to Faydra G. and Jeffery McNair, $414,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chesham Ct., 7632-NVR Inc. to Arminta Scott Henry, $421,955.
Killington Ct., 4120-Tina Cooper to Alrick Brown, $355,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11249-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Danielle Phillips Morgan, $368,140.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Jasmine Way, 23100-Catherine M. Napoletano to Terry E. and Joanna B. Bothel, $360,000.
Saint Andrews Church Rd., 43720-Russell Allen and Samantha R. Heskett to Nicholas Hamilton, $305,000.
Swift Fox Dr., 44013-Kelly N. Ennis to Sherry L. Taylor, $254,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Mallard Pl., 44889-Carol Ann Collins to Ian Ihde and Corrine Hickin, $318,049.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Indian Creek Dr., 38030-Eric R. Blomquist and Sharon E. Reidt to James D. Smith Jr. and Amber L. Breckenridge, $290,000.
DRAYDEN AREA
Hyatt Ct., 46445-Jack A. and Doris J. Sciara to David George and Irma I. Heinauer, $559,900.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Coronado Dr., 45525-Melissa Ann and Michael Shane Gardner to Venus Denise Scott, $170,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Pembrook Dr., 23250-Jared Merrill and Christina Davis to Steve and Michelle Theders, $445,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Culpepper Way, 41451-Jared M. and Sarah Kate Mauldin to Kathryn L. Bonnevier and Christopher A. Hogue, $440,000.
Jenifer Ct., 23241-Gregory S. and Margaret H. Williams to Orales Alexander and Jesica Sugely Stroud, $476,875.
Lytle Lane, 42815-Roger Ramon and Jane E. King to Jason Hiner and Kathleen Gately, $274,900.
Medleys Neck Rd., 44956-Steven Hebert to Brett Alan Buckmaster, $375,000.
Starlight Dr., 42074-Kenneth P.N. and Stephanie L. Thomson to Matthew Eric Hamilton, $360,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bolden Ct., 45943-Rhett A. and Esmeralda Arceo Cabanacan to Michael Anthony McGuire, $245,000.
Defender St., 21630-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Brandon William Stephan, $279,000.
Hilton Run Ct., 20670-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Myra S. Armstrong and Abdaalah Bawazir, $370,907.
Lucas Cove Lane, 47522-Linda M. Hopkins to Tamara A. Pennell and Jeffrey S. Thomas, $290,000.
Oak Ct., 19762-House Buyers of America Inc. to James Starr, $171,900.
Planters Ct., 46770-Stephanie C. and Sandra Raynor to Justin K. and Elizabeth A. Caulder, $259,999.
Woodland Ct., 20872-Patrick C. and Buffy R. Moran to Richard and Martha J. Cotterell, $305,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Birch Manor Cir., 27295-Home Flipper Corp. to Michael A. and Katherine L. Brooke, $288,000.
Cox Dr., 27263-Sandra L. Graves and Sandra L. Magelssen to William E. Dade, $279,900.
Jesse Dr., 41160-Vincent Shontere Jr. to Kara L. and Joel Sostre, $250,000.
Livingston Dr., 28931-Benjamin F. and Martha Ann Asher to Jessica A. and James E. Breeden, $385,000.
Prospect Hill Rd., 25940-Dean Jones to Alex Peksa and Taryn Lowry, $289,000.
Walnut Cir., 39625-Roger J. and Sally A. Wood to Matthew Gregory Fields, $310,000.
PARK HALL AREA
Point Lookout Rd., 18641-Nachnani Family Corp. to Lori Ellen and Thomas David Ball, $425,000.
RIDGE AREA
Airedele Rd., 49841-Diane M. Varner to John David and Melissa Michelle Albertsen, $300,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Second St., 17855-Stacy M. Strolle to Kevin Rodgers, $214,000.