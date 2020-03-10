DUNKIRK AREA

Lexington Dr., 11931-Joseph E. and Natalie A. Whittington to Jeffrey A. and Jill M. Kryski, $423,150.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Birch Dr., 4139-Robert Craig and Jessica Lee Mathers to Juliet Vanessa and Bernard Edward Butler, $332,500.

Fortuna Ct., 3561-Rodney and Stephanie Day to Francisco G. and Jennifer L. Jimenez, $450,000.

Marlin Lane, 1535-Calvert Corp. to John R. and Edlyn O. Price, $655,000.

Scarlett Dr., 75-Alan Hall and Rebecca H. Barnette to Steven Richard and Anna Frances Holaus, $520,000.

Willett Lane, 2520-Gregory W. and Laura Ann Kellner to Thomas Lee Harmon II, $480,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11702-Amy Krauser to Robert and Diane Hadley, $340,000.

Dancer Ct., 11219-Charles L. and Carla M. Sansing to Rodney W. and Melissa M. Price, $365,000.

Forest Glen Rd., 834-Christy N. Long to John Alexander Moreno, $183,000.

Lake Terr., 404-Harry Samuel Jones to Gillian S. Snoddy, $299,900.

Minot Ct., 929-David A. and Jada J. Stuckert to Lawann Denee Smith, $215,000.

Perch Ct., 8500-Shannon Stockton to Rachel K. Weems, $225,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 268-Thomas G. and Paula R. Webber to Melissa Ann and Michael Shane Gardner, $232,000.

Winnebago Lane, 11584-Gregory Fisher to Benjamin S. Parks, $270,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Bass Ct., 3925-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Vincent Troy Phillips, $159,000.

Ninth St., 3624-Mark E. and Amber L. Holson to David E. Frederick, $309,000.

OWINGS AREA

Hall Ct., 9105-Lauren M. and Justin D. Griffiths to Deryck W. and Shannon G. Parks, $449,990.

Michael Way, 9017-Geraldine B. and George W. Fox to Jonathan D. Johnson, $270,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adderton Dr., 93-Michael J. and Deborah K. Wentling to Gary A. and Jana L. Norman, $490,000.

Dares Wharf Rd., 130-Rodney Johnson to Carrie Marie and Keith Adam Akins, $410,000.

Oliver Dr., 2170-Michael and Amy Blasey to Daniel and Lacy Luppino, $430,000.

Sea Gull Beach Rd., 495-U.S. Bank National Association to Sami Mukhar, $1.06 million.

Yardley Dr., 825-Matthew J. and Renee Tucker to Deborah K. White, $250,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 411, No. 204-Robert I. and Julie B. Randall to Gerard Dipreta, $355,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Nostalgia Dr., 2006-Christopher M. Sloane to Robert L. and Jessica N. Webster, $237,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Federal Oak Dr., 6180-Kilby Construction Corp. to Alexander and Katherine Dombi, $600,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Kayak Dr., 4310-FTB Homes Corp. to Courtney M. Rhodes and Keoshia L. Proctor, $259,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Boxwood Cir., 2100-Charles M. and Karen L. Donaldson to Parris M. Robertson, $315,000.

Gerard Ct., 2429-Charmane Blalock to Deanne Wiggins, $239,000.

Thomas Rd., 2982-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Brittany Rawls, $168,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Edelen Rd., 12850-Raymond D. and Allison M. Brooks to Larry J. and Geertruida Margaretha Richards, $439,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Neale Sound Dr., 12548-Ralph W. and Linda E. Simons to Ellis Hyman, $590,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Clydesdale Pl., 16610-Michael D. and Laura C. Manion to Patrice L. and Darren S. Smith, $395,000.

Latham Ct., 7315-Janice J. Clark to Megan A. Lawless and Margaret M. Kund, $550,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Lookout Dr., 7-Chanda Farmer to Tamika A. Carey, $269,500.

ISSUE AREA

Bar Harbor Ct., 14670-Carl T. Wiles to Olga O. V. and Albert J. Stahl III, $425,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Colebrook Dr., 5147A-Joseph B. and Denise M. Sapienza to Ashton Higdon and Wayne Owens Jr., $325,000.

Glen Albin Rd., 7072-Alison Heurich to Monica Clark, $349,900.

Kerrick Dr., 6200-Joseph M. and Sallie H. Abell to David H. and Jessica L. Hathcock, $550,000.

Martin Ct., 116-Jeffrey C. and Michelle E. Holter to Jacob T. and Anna M. Barrows, $363,450.

Redwood Cir., 1343-Francis X. and Sandra L. Hamby to Fergus A. and Ella G. Howie, $369,000.

Wales Dr., 1043-Sean L. and Veronica D. O’Donnell to Glenita W. Jones, $465,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bridle Path Cir., 10941-Michael E. and Kathleen B. Windsor to Essam Subhi Al Zubaidi, $280,000.

Chamberlin Ct. W., 10366-Robert A. and Cynthia Y. Spencer to Eric Bernard and Suzanne Bryant, $400,000.

Duckhorn Ct., 2165-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Ronald Scott Haynie Jr. and Shilla May Devera Castillo, $251,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2755-SM Hamilton Corp. to Robby Darris Garner, $358,410.

Legation Pl., 2529-Yvonne A. Alexander to Eric C. Brown, $245,000.

Meadowsweet Dr., 2619-Clarence Lipford to Aaron Whitefield and Dameone Keys, $410,000.

Moran Dr., 2789-Susan M. Fine to Troy Julian Gibson, $345,000.

Pinefield Rd., 2405-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Loan Management Services Corp. to Jorge Molina Alvarado, $229,900.

Sagewood Ct., 2485-Arthur S. and Dayle M. Tyng to Jessie S. and Brenda D. Dade, $224,995.

Silver Maple Dr., 12104-Daniel G. and Laura M. Santimays to Noah and Doris J. Santimays, $280,000.

Twin Oak Dr., 12825, No. A-Priscilla G. Thomas to Reynaldo Ramos Feliciano and Mirian O. Sanchez Ramos, $235,000.

Westdale Ct., 3330-Evangeline and Lawrence Quemuel to Arletha R. King, $240,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Riverside Ranch Pl., 2760-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Craig and Morgen Noel Story, $299,900.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Hawks Nest Pl., 16057-Lucas D. Marcek to Michael A. Langton, $182,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barrington Dr., 702A, No. 2A-Angelina Crutchfield to Yusuf A. Snyder, $206,000.

Clark Ave., 1121-Keith and Carrie Akins to Oreon Pinkston II and Albert P. Herbert Jr., $271,017.

Hazeltine Ct., 11706-Johnny C. and Nancy E. Scott to Steven Rodriguez, Charles E. Johnson and Tiffany A. Rodriguez, $398,000.

Montgomery Lane, 11928-Cynthia A. Boyd to Jose Alexander Archila Lazo, $314,900.

Old Washington Rd., 3805-Michael A. and Algenia White to Abel Morales, $220,000.

Peanuts Lane, 5536-Fred and Ruby M. Bunch to Katrina McNeil, $320,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11784-Carlton Watkins and estate of Sheila M. Adegbie to Cori Murphy, $280,000.

University Dr., 607-Charles S. Milbrook and estate of Charles W. Milbrook to Diana P. Pitts, $279,900.

Wonderboy Pl., 5633-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Mehret T. Tesfamicheal, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bluebird Dr., 4022-Eugene A. James and Michelle Coates to Winchester Banton, $211,000.

Cheetah Ct., 6309-Jeffrey Deloff to Darren and Christina Michelle McCorkhill, $330,000.

Copperhead Ct., 6410-Lewis L. and Cheryl A. Holden to Michael Damien Searight, $350,000.

Drum Ct., 5015-N&N Investments Inc. to Rodney Adams, $329,900.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3012-Ronnie M. and Dawn Hartman Rowe to Nathalie R. Page Goldbeck, $285,000.

Gopher Ct., 6213-Robert E. and Ruth K. Develbis to Jessica Vargas Echevarria, $286,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 4722-William and Dawn Chomicki to Jarel D. Gray, $293,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3509-Aaron M. McCoy to Cory Parker, $435,000.

Ocelot St., 6455-Louise Cynthia Easton to Jonathan Bryson and Nicolette Meyers, $509,099.

Pep Rally Lane, 9508-Celerity Ventures Corp. to William F. Covington Jr., $465,000.

Sea Lion Pl., 6154-Ryan C. Jones to Adzua Martin, $244,225.

Sugarberry St., 10367-Department of Veterans Affairs to Zynise D.B. Washington, $404,000.

Tapir Pl., 6094-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Shauntay Byrd, $227,900.

Witten Ct., 2104-Kenneth D. Anderson to Faydra G. and Jeffery McNair, $414,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Chesham Ct., 7632-NVR Inc. to Arminta Scott Henry, $421,955.

Killington Ct., 4120-Tina Cooper to Alrick Brown, $355,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11249-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Danielle Phillips Morgan, $368,140.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Jasmine Way, 23100-Catherine M. Napoletano to Terry E. and Joanna B. Bothel, $360,000.

Saint Andrews Church Rd., 43720-Russell Allen and Samantha R. Heskett to Nicholas Hamilton, $305,000.

Swift Fox Dr., 44013-Kelly N. Ennis to Sherry L. Taylor, $254,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Mallard Pl., 44889-Carol Ann Collins to Ian Ihde and Corrine Hickin, $318,049.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Indian Creek Dr., 38030-Eric R. Blomquist and Sharon E. Reidt to James D. Smith Jr. and Amber L. Breckenridge, $290,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Hyatt Ct., 46445-Jack A. and Doris J. Sciara to David George and Irma I. Heinauer, $559,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Coronado Dr., 45525-Melissa Ann and Michael Shane Gardner to Venus Denise Scott, $170,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Pembrook Dr., 23250-Jared Merrill and Christina Davis to Steve and Michelle Theders, $445,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Culpepper Way, 41451-Jared M. and Sarah Kate Mauldin to Kathryn L. Bonnevier and Christopher A. Hogue, $440,000.

Jenifer Ct., 23241-Gregory S. and Margaret H. Williams to Orales Alexander and Jesica Sugely Stroud, $476,875.

Lytle Lane, 42815-Roger Ramon and Jane E. King to Jason Hiner and Kathleen Gately, $274,900.

Medleys Neck Rd., 44956-Steven Hebert to Brett Alan Buckmaster, $375,000.

Starlight Dr., 42074-Kenneth P.N. and Stephanie L. Thomson to Matthew Eric Hamilton, $360,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bolden Ct., 45943-Rhett A. and Esmeralda Arceo Cabanacan to Michael Anthony McGuire, $245,000.

Defender St., 21630-Darcy M. and Victoria L. Hansen to Brandon William Stephan, $279,000.

Hilton Run Ct., 20670-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to Myra S. Armstrong and Abdaalah Bawazir, $370,907.

Lucas Cove Lane, 47522-Linda M. Hopkins to Tamara A. Pennell and Jeffrey S. Thomas, $290,000.

Oak Ct., 19762-House Buyers of America Inc. to James Starr, $171,900.

Planters Ct., 46770-Stephanie C. and Sandra Raynor to Justin K. and Elizabeth A. Caulder, $259,999.

Woodland Ct., 20872-Patrick C. and Buffy R. Moran to Richard and Martha J. Cotterell, $305,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Birch Manor Cir., 27295-Home Flipper Corp. to Michael A. and Katherine L. Brooke, $288,000.

Cox Dr., 27263-Sandra L. Graves and Sandra L. Magelssen to William E. Dade, $279,900.

Jesse Dr., 41160-Vincent Shontere Jr. to Kara L. and Joel Sostre, $250,000.

Livingston Dr., 28931-Benjamin F. and Martha Ann Asher to Jessica A. and James E. Breeden, $385,000.

Prospect Hill Rd., 25940-Dean Jones to Alex Peksa and Taryn Lowry, $289,000.

Walnut Cir., 39625-Roger J. and Sally A. Wood to Matthew Gregory Fields, $310,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 18641-Nachnani Family Corp. to Lori Ellen and Thomas David Ball, $425,000.

RIDGE AREA

Airedele Rd., 49841-Diane M. Varner to John David and Melissa Michelle Albertsen, $300,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Second St., 17855-Stacy M. Strolle to Kevin Rodgers, $214,000.