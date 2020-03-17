Forest Ridge Terr., 2274, No. 10-John Taylor Aguon to Sandra Luckett Clark, $278,000.

Shirl Ct., 5920-Edward J. Boyle to Brent Jamison and Stefanie Dawn Bottles,

$385,000.

10th St., 6553-Esthefanie Zapata to Erin Goughnour and Lentrell Hall, $235,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lakeside Dr., 11213-Big O Properties to Ian S. Zimmerman and Danielle L. Crescenzi, $465,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Deep Landing Rd., 3531-Carolyn J. Gill to Donald J. La Haye and Anne E. Meko, $659,900.

Jareds Walk, 4340-John D. and Dorothy L. Weathers to Joseph William and Karli Alexandria Mattingly, $510,000.

Wilson Rd., 1804-Beth A. Sansburry to John and Patricia Zalusky, $405,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cowpoke Cir., 11621-Todd L. and Monica A. Thomas to Sean Michael and Morgan Frances Stahl, $234,500.

Long Wolf Lane, 12115-Metropolitan Life Insurance to Frank Rainey, $250,000.

San Rafael Rd., 11535-Estate of George W. Van Kirk III to My Thi Bach, $124,000.

White Sands Dr., 1226-James A. and Theresa T. Dennis to Cathleen Denise and Edward William Rumenap, $480,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bayberry Crossing, 6895-Edward F. Gallagher to Daniel Wilson, $298,000.

Limerick Lane, 8961-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sharon and David Ellis, $214,000.

Solomons Island Rd., 8605-SSR Ventures to Randall Scott Thomas, $265,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 258-John W. and Tanya D. Bond to Terry Melissa Richardson, $245,000.

Westlake Blvd., 415, No. 39-Paul and Patricia L. Vetterle to Frances C. Reigle, $250,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Runabout Loop, 831-John A. and Melody W. Mason to Robert S. and Susan B. Dudley, $240,000.

Charles County

This sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November 2019 was provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Coppersmith Pl., 2706-Christina Maria Redmond to Ning Xu and Huisheng Wang, $317,500.

Lake Ct. South, 6361-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III to Shawnta Bolton, $254,900.

Waters Edge Ct., 2821-Lora P. Hite to Starteese Williams, $210,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Audrey Rd., 17465-Eric J. Ships to Jeffrey S. Goldsmith, $235,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Leonardtown Rd., 7301-Metropolitan Exteriors to Ryshawn Butler, $330,000.

Serenity Dr., 7430-Stacy Lynn Murphy to Patrick K. Wyman, $379,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3245-Jupiter Housing to Jeffery Huckstead, $309,000.

Livingston Rd., 3310-Barbara J. Tyler to Kimberly L. and Rodney A. Walton, $89,000.

Riverside Run Dr., 42-Adedapo Adeyemo to Paris M. Walton, $196,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clarks Run Rd., 512-Rebecca Colona and Augusto Cuevas to Mark William Saar and Julie Diana, $355,000.

Hudson Dr., 8300-Zachary Nathaniel and Jennifer Leigh Keyton to Glenn C. and Angela J. Smith, $470,000.

Mount Pisgah Farm Rd., 6415-Herbert S. Isham Jr. to Carol Ann and Travis Boone Finkle, $196,650.

Pine St., 706-Leeann L. Reece to Quinton E. Ridgell and Taylor E. Beall, $225,000.

Suffolk Dr., 1016-Richard Timothy and Susan Puleo Barock to Andrew Sinclair, $455,000.

Wheatfield Dr., 130-Kimberly H. Urso to Ahmad R. and Donna C. Weaver, $495,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Beechwood Dr., 10508-Ellery A. and Alice L. Gumbs to Sheena Walker, $305,000.

Cedar Tree Ct., 2013-Ralph and Brenda Jones to Ralph Howard Jackson and Tanya D. Brown, $375,000.

Golden Gate Pl., 2745-SM Hamilton to Rachael Nicole Gold Brown and Ally Sued, $336,650.

Jorden Lane, 4456-Melanye V. Smith to Serge Signez, $500,000.

Meadow Creek Lane, 14205-Christopher Cory Cosmark to Leron Hai and Jessica Korpa, $461,287.

Raccoon Run Ct., 5730-Neil M. Green to Jewel Nolita Brockington, $509,000.

Saint Peters Church Rd., 2745-Bart and Noelia Ryon to Jennifer W. and Janet W. Yamnicky, $400,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Banks Odee Rd., 14690-Edward R. and Lucy A. Saunders to Robert Kissinger and Elizabeth Medel, $265,000.

View Rd. South, 13560-AMT Enterprises and Tam Properties to Kendra L. Peterson, $239,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Andrews Ridge Pl., 7790-Jason and Kadie Moffitt to John E. Gary Jr., $510,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2042-Michael Jason B. Young Jr. and Connie L. Young to Christopher C. Eaton III and Marion Anita Davis Eaton, $332,000.

Blackpool Cir., 16-Karen Lea and Ralph Baker to Lucretia Sesay, $250,000.

Copley Ave., 1102-Deborah Q. Mitchell and estate of Deborah M. Ewell to Sandra Melendez Portillo and Christian Avila Hernandez, $229,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3058-Thomas W. and Tracy A. Dennis to Jasmine Gray, $149,000.

Red Lion Pl., 2723-Kriscia B. Rivas De Soto to Stacy Garner, $216,300.

Sour Cherry Ct., 3490-Monica Strobel to Fred McNeil II, $255,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Beaver Ct., 6302-Michael K. and Lynn L. Green to Son N. Huynh, $319,990.

Bluebird Dr., 4138-Crystal N. Hunt to Jessie E. Cole, $222,000.

Carthage Ct., 9024-Corey D. and Avia Cumberbatch to Marcus A. and Charmain M. Trotter, $390,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10744-NVR to Colette Marie Kerns and Tyree Woodland, $488,599.

Finsbury Aly., 10852-Roy Brent and Lori H. Harlan to Brian E. and Yvette Z. Rameau, $335,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11318-C-Jennifer Brooks to Tawanna Allum, $274,000.

Maytide St., 9122-Tina D. Brown to Jessica and Paul Reginald Owens, $415,000.

Saint Anthonys Ct., 6130-Calvin Kirby Jr. to Al Kesna Foster, $226,000.

Springfish Pl., 5818-John D. and Ellen Moran to Ronnese Daniel, $220,000.

Valley Dr., 8761-Jeremy B. Waldron to Vincent and Nicole Johnson, $269,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 8505-K&N Properties General Partnership to Beverly R. Beam and Brittany N. Coley, $325,000.

Esprit Pl., 10726-Cynthia A. Parkinson to Brittany Monch E. Harley, $265,000.

Highgrove Dr., 3418-NVR to Yvonne Renee Hill, $452,165.

Saint Luke Dr., 11269-U.S. Home and Lennar to Nicole Renee and Darryl Perry Crouch, $358,240.

St Luke Ct., 11195-U.S. Home and Lennar to Steven Andre Matthews, $380,830.

Tioga Lane, 11137-U.S. Home and Lennar to Sheila Ann Crawford, $469,990.

Wordsworth Pl., 5537-U.S. Home and Lennar to Prashant J. and Chinmay M. Patel, $313,289.

Wordsworth Pl., 5546-U.S. Home and Lennar to Miaya Michelle Patterson, $347,640.

St. Mary's County

ABELL AREA

Abell Rd., 21615-Mark Fanelli to George Woodrow and Katherine M. Warring, $80,000.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Springfield Rd., 21410-Orange Thunder Properties to Joseph L. and Felicia A. Wheeler, $375,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 407-Betty J. San Antonio to Margaret Marie Kissinger, $72,000.

Louisdale Rd., 44081-Peggy Y. Pugh to Shawn M. and Luciana S. Naegele, $257,800.

Patuxent Beach Rd. North, 24197-Leslie D. Wood to Robert Jessee McGraw and Bonnie Kathryn Fell McGraw, $567,000.

Windflower Way, 23253-Paul M. McGinty to Omar F. and Johany M. Rios, $365,000.

DAMERON AREA

Shipwreck Way, 18480-Michael and Maria Ficalora to Jason William Cross and Sara Ann Desavage, $497,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Harrison St., 21719-Jeffrey C. Miller to Glendon James Bartlett, $315,000.

Upper Kells Lane, 22580-Antoine K. Charles to Kyle Stephen and Jordan Nicole Labombarbe, $149,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Blackistone Rd., 24541-Lions Mane SOMD to Charles A. and Kerry Johanna Messmer, $272,900.

Ewell Lane, 23840-Rose Marie and Allen Elmer Ewell to Saad N. and Selina N. Tabet, $375,000.

Joy Chapel Rd., 44850-Michele A. Aloisio to Lee A. and Tanya J. Bassett, $990,000.

Stargazer Lane, 24615-Edward B. Faillace to Christopher L. and Kristi S. Barrera, $535,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton Bay Farm Rd., 42228-Merrell Homes to Savanna Jacqueline Carter, $259,900.

Old Breton Beach Rd., 40467-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ronald P. and Michelle F. Raqueno, $93,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bryan Rd., 46863-JPMorgan Chase to Randy Brooks Jr., $180,000.

Green Leaf Rd., 47167-Tennay L. Davis to Ryan Joseph and Sarah Anne Gueho, $318,500.

Olympia Ct., 20915-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mark Cullison, $59,500.

Rickys Pl., 21038-Donald B. Anderson and Heather N. Pulliam to Anthony and Elizabeth Barnabe, $262,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Anne Ct., 26497-Steven J. and Lacy A. Stiles to Dawn Kathryn Joy M. Reyes, $280,000.

Cochise Ct., 30108-Raymond A. Hamilton to Amanda Lynn Edwards and Russell Howard III, $335,000.

Gibson Dr., 41975-Linda M. and Daniel Lee Morris to Kimberly A. and Bradley J. Guy, $542,000.

Guy Family Way, 39170-Christopher Clarke and Claudia Bautista Guy to Shawn Timothy and Julie Ann Krahling, $370,000.

Meadow Wood Dr., 26301-Julie Ann Krahling to Monica Lynne Sweeney and William Bradford Redmond, $349,900.

Shoreview Dr., 29958-Jeanne C. and Michael G. Whittington to Jennifer E. McLellan, $224,900.

Vincent Cir., 29757-Eagle Bay 1 to Christine Anne Rivera, $269,000.

RIDGE AREA

Bean Rd., 48583-Corinthian Yacht Club to Charles and Mary Elizabeth Brown, $360,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

River Shore Dr., 17785-James P. Dove to Patrick Alan and Arlene M. Vandegrift, $535,000.