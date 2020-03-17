Forest Ridge Terr., 2274, No. 10-John Taylor Aguon to Sandra Luckett Clark, $278,000.
Shirl Ct., 5920-Edward J. Boyle to Brent Jamison and Stefanie Dawn Bottles,
$385,000.
10th St., 6553-Esthefanie Zapata to Erin Goughnour and Lentrell Hall, $235,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Lakeside Dr., 11213-Big O Properties to Ian S. Zimmerman and Danielle L. Crescenzi, $465,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Deep Landing Rd., 3531-Carolyn J. Gill to Donald J. La Haye and Anne E. Meko, $659,900.
Jareds Walk, 4340-John D. and Dorothy L. Weathers to Joseph William and Karli Alexandria Mattingly, $510,000.
Wilson Rd., 1804-Beth A. Sansburry to John and Patricia Zalusky, $405,000.
LUSBY AREA
Cowpoke Cir., 11621-Todd L. and Monica A. Thomas to Sean Michael and Morgan Frances Stahl, $234,500.
Long Wolf Lane, 12115-Metropolitan Life Insurance to Frank Rainey, $250,000.
San Rafael Rd., 11535-Estate of George W. Van Kirk III to My Thi Bach, $124,000.
White Sands Dr., 1226-James A. and Theresa T. Dennis to Cathleen Denise and Edward William Rumenap, $480,000.
OWINGS AREA
Bayberry Crossing, 6895-Edward F. Gallagher to Daniel Wilson, $298,000.
Limerick Lane, 8961-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sharon and David Ellis, $214,000.
Solomons Island Rd., 8605-SSR Ventures to Randall Scott Thomas, $265,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Cambridge Pl., 258-John W. and Tanya D. Bond to Terry Melissa Richardson, $245,000.
Westlake Blvd., 415, No. 39-Paul and Patricia L. Vetterle to Frances C. Reigle, $250,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Runabout Loop, 831-John A. and Melody W. Mason to Robert S. and Susan B. Dudley, $240,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Coppersmith Pl., 2706-Christina Maria Redmond to Ning Xu and Huisheng Wang, $317,500.
Lake Ct. South, 6361-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III to Shawnta Bolton, $254,900.
Waters Edge Ct., 2821-Lora P. Hite to Starteese Williams, $210,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Audrey Rd., 17465-Eric J. Ships to Jeffrey S. Goldsmith, $235,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Leonardtown Rd., 7301-Metropolitan Exteriors to Ryshawn Butler, $330,000.
Serenity Dr., 7430-Stacy Lynn Murphy to Patrick K. Wyman, $379,900.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Green Meadows Dr., 3245-Jupiter Housing to Jeffery Huckstead, $309,000.
Livingston Rd., 3310-Barbara J. Tyler to Kimberly L. and Rodney A. Walton, $89,000.
Riverside Run Dr., 42-Adedapo Adeyemo to Paris M. Walton, $196,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Clarks Run Rd., 512-Rebecca Colona and Augusto Cuevas to Mark William Saar and Julie Diana, $355,000.
Hudson Dr., 8300-Zachary Nathaniel and Jennifer Leigh Keyton to Glenn C. and Angela J. Smith, $470,000.
Mount Pisgah Farm Rd., 6415-Herbert S. Isham Jr. to Carol Ann and Travis Boone Finkle, $196,650.
Pine St., 706-Leeann L. Reece to Quinton E. Ridgell and Taylor E. Beall, $225,000.
Suffolk Dr., 1016-Richard Timothy and Susan Puleo Barock to Andrew Sinclair, $455,000.
Wheatfield Dr., 130-Kimberly H. Urso to Ahmad R. and Donna C. Weaver, $495,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Beechwood Dr., 10508-Ellery A. and Alice L. Gumbs to Sheena Walker, $305,000.
Cedar Tree Ct., 2013-Ralph and Brenda Jones to Ralph Howard Jackson and Tanya D. Brown, $375,000.
Golden Gate Pl., 2745-SM Hamilton to Rachael Nicole Gold Brown and Ally Sued, $336,650.
Jorden Lane, 4456-Melanye V. Smith to Serge Signez, $500,000.
Meadow Creek Lane, 14205-Christopher Cory Cosmark to Leron Hai and Jessica Korpa, $461,287.
Raccoon Run Ct., 5730-Neil M. Green to Jewel Nolita Brockington, $509,000.
Saint Peters Church Rd., 2745-Bart and Noelia Ryon to Jennifer W. and Janet W. Yamnicky, $400,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Banks Odee Rd., 14690-Edward R. and Lucy A. Saunders to Robert Kissinger and Elizabeth Medel, $265,000.
View Rd. South, 13560-AMT Enterprises and Tam Properties to Kendra L. Peterson, $239,900.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Andrews Ridge Pl., 7790-Jason and Kadie Moffitt to John E. Gary Jr., $510,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
All Hallows Ct., 2042-Michael Jason B. Young Jr. and Connie L. Young to Christopher C. Eaton III and Marion Anita Davis Eaton, $332,000.
Blackpool Cir., 16-Karen Lea and Ralph Baker to Lucretia Sesay, $250,000.
Copley Ave., 1102-Deborah Q. Mitchell and estate of Deborah M. Ewell to Sandra Melendez Portillo and Christian Avila Hernandez, $229,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3058-Thomas W. and Tracy A. Dennis to Jasmine Gray, $149,000.
Red Lion Pl., 2723-Kriscia B. Rivas De Soto to Stacy Garner, $216,300.
Sour Cherry Ct., 3490-Monica Strobel to Fred McNeil II, $255,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Beaver Ct., 6302-Michael K. and Lynn L. Green to Son N. Huynh, $319,990.
Bluebird Dr., 4138-Crystal N. Hunt to Jessie E. Cole, $222,000.
Carthage Ct., 9024-Corey D. and Avia Cumberbatch to Marcus A. and Charmain M. Trotter, $390,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10744-NVR to Colette Marie Kerns and Tyree Woodland, $488,599.
Finsbury Aly., 10852-Roy Brent and Lori H. Harlan to Brian E. and Yvette Z. Rameau, $335,000.
Golden Eagle Pl., 11318-C-Jennifer Brooks to Tawanna Allum, $274,000.
Maytide St., 9122-Tina D. Brown to Jessica and Paul Reginald Owens, $415,000.
Saint Anthonys Ct., 6130-Calvin Kirby Jr. to Al Kesna Foster, $226,000.
Springfish Pl., 5818-John D. and Ellen Moran to Ronnese Daniel, $220,000.
Valley Dr., 8761-Jeremy B. Waldron to Vincent and Nicole Johnson, $269,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Billingsley Rd., 8505-K&N Properties General Partnership to Beverly R. Beam and Brittany N. Coley, $325,000.
Esprit Pl., 10726-Cynthia A. Parkinson to Brittany Monch E. Harley, $265,000.
Highgrove Dr., 3418-NVR to Yvonne Renee Hill, $452,165.
Saint Luke Dr., 11269-U.S. Home and Lennar to Nicole Renee and Darryl Perry Crouch, $358,240.
St Luke Ct., 11195-U.S. Home and Lennar to Steven Andre Matthews, $380,830.
Tioga Lane, 11137-U.S. Home and Lennar to Sheila Ann Crawford, $469,990.
Wordsworth Pl., 5537-U.S. Home and Lennar to Prashant J. and Chinmay M. Patel, $313,289.
Wordsworth Pl., 5546-U.S. Home and Lennar to Miaya Michelle Patterson, $347,640.
St. Mary's County
ABELL AREA
Abell Rd., 21615-Mark Fanelli to George Woodrow and Katherine M. Warring, $80,000.
BUSHWOOD AREA
Springfield Rd., 21410-Orange Thunder Properties to Joseph L. and Felicia A. Wheeler, $375,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 407-Betty J. San Antonio to Margaret Marie Kissinger, $72,000.
Louisdale Rd., 44081-Peggy Y. Pugh to Shawn M. and Luciana S. Naegele, $257,800.
Patuxent Beach Rd. North, 24197-Leslie D. Wood to Robert Jessee McGraw and Bonnie Kathryn Fell McGraw, $567,000.
Windflower Way, 23253-Paul M. McGinty to Omar F. and Johany M. Rios, $365,000.
DAMERON AREA
Shipwreck Way, 18480-Michael and Maria Ficalora to Jason William Cross and Sara Ann Desavage, $497,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Harrison St., 21719-Jeffrey C. Miller to Glendon James Bartlett, $315,000.
Upper Kells Lane, 22580-Antoine K. Charles to Kyle Stephen and Jordan Nicole Labombarbe, $149,900.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Blackistone Rd., 24541-Lions Mane SOMD to Charles A. and Kerry Johanna Messmer, $272,900.
Ewell Lane, 23840-Rose Marie and Allen Elmer Ewell to Saad N. and Selina N. Tabet, $375,000.
Joy Chapel Rd., 44850-Michele A. Aloisio to Lee A. and Tanya J. Bassett, $990,000.
Stargazer Lane, 24615-Edward B. Faillace to Christopher L. and Kristi S. Barrera, $535,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Breton Bay Farm Rd., 42228-Merrell Homes to Savanna Jacqueline Carter, $259,900.
Old Breton Beach Rd., 40467-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ronald P. and Michelle F. Raqueno, $93,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Bryan Rd., 46863-JPMorgan Chase to Randy Brooks Jr., $180,000.
Green Leaf Rd., 47167-Tennay L. Davis to Ryan Joseph and Sarah Anne Gueho, $318,500.
Olympia Ct., 20915-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mark Cullison, $59,500.
Rickys Pl., 21038-Donald B. Anderson and Heather N. Pulliam to Anthony and Elizabeth Barnabe, $262,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Anne Ct., 26497-Steven J. and Lacy A. Stiles to Dawn Kathryn Joy M. Reyes, $280,000.
Cochise Ct., 30108-Raymond A. Hamilton to Amanda Lynn Edwards and Russell Howard III, $335,000.
Gibson Dr., 41975-Linda M. and Daniel Lee Morris to Kimberly A. and Bradley J. Guy, $542,000.
Guy Family Way, 39170-Christopher Clarke and Claudia Bautista Guy to Shawn Timothy and Julie Ann Krahling, $370,000.
Meadow Wood Dr., 26301-Julie Ann Krahling to Monica Lynne Sweeney and William Bradford Redmond, $349,900.
Shoreview Dr., 29958-Jeanne C. and Michael G. Whittington to Jennifer E. McLellan, $224,900.
Vincent Cir., 29757-Eagle Bay 1 to Christine Anne Rivera, $269,000.
RIDGE AREA
Bean Rd., 48583-Corinthian Yacht Club to Charles and Mary Elizabeth Brown, $360,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
River Shore Dr., 17785-James P. Dove to Patrick Alan and Arlene M. Vandegrift, $535,000.