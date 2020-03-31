Heather Ct., 2906-Robin R. Stack to Marsha Cook, $345,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Jester Way, 11601-Ellen L. O’Dell to Ryan L. Hutchins, $345,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Miss Sams Way, 175-David C. and Laurie A. Uherek to Michael and Sarah Martocci, $568,000.
Solomons Island Rd., 5390-Michael J. Bowen to Vincent J. Fetterman and Dawn M. Berezoski, $203,000.
LUSBY AREA
Cardinal Dr., 487-Kyle and Jenna Mattingly to Dale W. and Rebecca Jackson, and Julian S. Jaso, $255,000.
El Dorado Dr., 1146-Brian M. Vanmeter to Kenneth L. Evans Jr., $290,000.
Homestead Lane, 12838-Edith Hoover and estate of Lewis Rose III to Jimmy W. and Andrea Zachary, $289,000.
Mill Bridge Rd., 11355-A. Douglas and Lisa Parran to Joseph L. and Andrea Cumberland, $307,000.
Thunderbird Dr., 275-Barry Marseglia to William Allen Rush Jr., $195,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8834-Noil Enterprises Corp. to Forest M. Aspinall, $235,000.
OWINGS AREA
Cross Point Dr., 118-Phyllis K. Oakland to Jason W. and Rhonda S. Naylor, $510,000.
Ramble Dr., 11821-William E. and Crystal L. Ridgeway to David J. Schlosser, $560,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Calvert St., 2150-John E. and Barbara T. Woodward to Debra A. and Robert M. Moriarty, $255,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Gallahan Rd., 1149-Timothy Alfred Tillett Jr. and Shelby Lynne Mettam to Zachary and Aubree Brammer, $450,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
C St., 230-Lawrence Arthur Herman to Dillon J. and Emily R. Scherger, $390,500.
Stowaway Ct., 13408-Robert M. Bolton and Joanne M. Williams to Bradley Dawnarowicz and Tyler Williams, $250,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Collins Ct., 2051-MTB Builders and Home Improvements Corp. to Wyatt L. Brickner, $191,500.
SUNDERLAND AREA
Lake Ridge Dr., 1149-Theresa M. Brazner to Zachary and Amy Duvall, $400,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Belden Lane, 2391-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kenneth Lamarr and Moya Maria Hill, $423,795.
Fraser Rd., 3181-Dorothy May Piegols and Diane L. Bicknell to Jose S. and Juanita Santos, $299,990.
Marshall Hall Rd., 2605-Michele L. and Gregg W. Bianchini to James Christopher Penfold, $315,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Rosecroft Pl., 5950-Silas R. Kennedy to Micah Adam and Melissa Leanne Wood, $395,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Butterfly Pl., 2805-Dianne Ferris and Claudia Deboy to Robert, Jacob W., Judy and Lynsi N. Weisman, $560,000.
Hard Bargain Cir., 6380-U.S. Bank National Association and Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Kirklin and Chrissy Anglin, $320,000.
Meadowside Ct., 14-Peter Hamelman to Hermione Marsia Corbett, $173,000.
Stoney Point Pl., 3980-Mark E. Polo to Marcus Chapman, $343,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Blue Jay Ct., 126-Kimberly M. and Calvin Williams to Elias and Pili Makaya, $329,900.
Hemlock Ct., 612-Mark D. Bougher to Laurel Marie Betti, $175,000.
Kennedy Pl., 100-Mary J. Cornwell to Charlotte C. and Abbott W. Martin Jr., $285,000.
Nelson Dr., 6411-Lyh Design and Remodeling Corp. to Byron Solano, $348,000.
Quailwood Pkwy., 116-Joseph V. and Nancy M. Homan to Karen Y. Mitchell, $549,950.
Valley Rd., 6525-Daniel J. Rucci and Barbara E. McGraw to John and Debra Sweeney, $250,000.
Winners Cir., 72-Lorie F. Cram to Karen L. and Charles Donaldson, $362,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Breakwater Ct., 2516-Corwin Laron and Jamie Lynn N. Smith to Nathaniel W. and Brenda D. Harris, $299,900.
Cheerio Pl., 12322-Antaeus and Teshawn Logan to Tanyelle Laquen Dyson, $325,000.
Greenwood Dr., 2103-Brian J. and Kimberly Ann Floehr to Kelly Sherese Hodge, $269,900.
Lucy Dr., 5435-Ronnie E. and Lorissa Martin to Russell Schultz and Solange Vasquez Liza, $318,000.
Ronna Cir., 6108-Vernon D. and Lari D. Edwards to William J. and Yolanda C. Potter, $310,000.
Silver Spur Pl., 12009-Adrienne Taylor to Roger Harley Jr., $230,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Navajo Pl., 7865-Derek B. and Claire E. Parkin to Kyle John and Crystal Lynn Dudley, $429,900.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Silverthorne Ct., 7570-Department of Veterans Affairs to Miguel Cruz, $340,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Ferrell Ct., 2402-Marie Ivette Vazquez Lopez to Percy M. Reeder, $198,000.
Heathcote Rd., 3139-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Kevaughn A. Davis, $190,100.
Light Arms Pl., 3927-Nichol B. Wallace McMullen to Sherron D. Powell, $225,000.
Pear Tree Ct., 2432-Tiger Paw Properties Corp. to Ronald Thompson and Omar Rodriguez, $280,000.
Rooks Head Pl., 2607-Stephanie D. Allen to Marvin J. Murphy and Ebony M. Lambert, $220,000.
Underwood Ct., 4800-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Ruby Juanita Townsend, $219,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Angel Fish Ct., 5020-Douglas and Heather A. Aliano to Jose Orlando Zelaya Rivera and Clara Noemy Cienfuegos Garcia, $303,500.
Berry Rd., 9620-John Clifton and estate of Mary V. Clifton to Robert Joseph Lord, $400,000.
Bremen Ct., 9839-Delfonte D. and Teonna Dyer Johnson to Sloan and Durell McCoy, $400,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10729-NVR Inc. to Samantha Elizabeth Roberts, $477,032.
Cottongrass St., 8906-Sullivan and Jacqueline McGraw to James Albert Wheeler Jr. and Martina Green, $455,000.
Eagle Ct., 4396-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Stacey Ferris, $223,000.
Grassland Ct., 8709-Dwayne and Jacqueline Dandridge to Mack C. and Belkis M. Osborne, $485,000.
Kelso Ct., 10468-Tiffany A. Scott to Raquel M. and Fortunato N. Bautista, $385,000.
Old McDaniel Rd., 10370-Fabian and Clarissa Gonzalez to Priscilla G. Thomas, $440,000.
Sirenia Pl., 6068-Sumit Kapoor to Sandra Johnson, $250,000.
WELCOME AREA
Chestnut Hill Pl., 8255-Jacob W. and Lynsi N. Weisman to Justin T. Bacon, $279,900.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Gateway Blvd., 4150-Anthony M. Rubolotta to Brian K. Dunn, $319,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11197-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Neffrie Nabor Luciano, $363,390.
Wordsworth Pl., 5529-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marlyn Josey, $334,765.
Wordsworth Pl., 5540-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lakeshia Denise Summers, $381,240.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Marguerite Way, 43582-Julie L. Thomas and Julie Mendenhall to George Jesse Meszaros Jr., $264,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Church Dr., 45791-Jennifer L. Rasmussen to Adam Burgett, $159,900.
Longfields Blvd., 45534-Joel A. Wathen to Christian M. Winkle and Adrianna Parillo, $312,000.
Westmeath Way, 45521, No. E12-George Pottanat to Adriene Gross, $108,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Captains Point Lane, 26106-Lewis B. Armistead to Tara Cassandra and Mark Edward Polo, $606,000.
Pembrook Dr., 23072-Frank L. and Page T. Faust to Nicole L. and Paul M. Perrin, $469,000.
Thornbury Dr., 22998-Carlos M. and Kimberly Tilliman to Robert T. West and Letitia A. Page, $499,900.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Lake and Breton View Dr., 40987-Aaron Joseph Gomez to Shari Knowlton and Adrian Hall, $299,000.
Russell Rd., 19030-Christopher F. and Toni R. Yagmin to Salvador and Shannon L. Romero, $479,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Dark Star Way, 22418, No. 29-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Frank Chen and Xiang Qing Guo, $176,000.
King James Pkwy., 19281-Thomas Michael and Christina A. Ward to Kyle and Linh Kanode, $430,000.
Pershing Dr., 20561-Joshua G. Kelley to Kevin Dozier, $330,000.
Weatherby Lane, 21635-Daniel J. and Trisha Rae Radocaj to Brianna L. Valladares, $285,200.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Ben Oaks Dr., 28340-Benjamin and Jennifer E. Voorhaar to Daniel Lee Gardner II, $512,500.
Golf Course Dr., 35467-David C. and Page S. Dubinsky to Charles and Julia Reppucci, $325,000.
Spicer Dr. E., 37325-James A. and Debra D.L. Neuberger to James Nathaniel Wray and Jessica Ann Wickham, $290,000.
RIDGE AREA
Saint Peters Clavers Rd., 17067-Joseph and Rebekah L. Brandenburg to Gregory and Katherine Michelle Barrick, $175,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Shallow Ford Ct., 44639-Melissa A. and Steven B. Wenzel to Russell J. and Margaret A. Cecchini, $575,000.