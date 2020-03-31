Heather Ct., 2906-Robin R. Stack to Marsha Cook, $345,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Jester Way, 11601-Ellen L. O’Dell to Ryan L. Hutchins, $345,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Miss Sams Way, 175-David C. and Laurie A. Uherek to Michael and Sarah Martocci, $568,000.

Solomons Island Rd., 5390-Michael J. Bowen to Vincent J. Fetterman and Dawn M. Berezoski, $203,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cardinal Dr., 487-Kyle and Jenna Mattingly to Dale W. and Rebecca Jackson, and Julian S. Jaso, $255,000.

El Dorado Dr., 1146-Brian M. Vanmeter to Kenneth L. Evans Jr., $290,000.

Homestead Lane, 12838-Edith Hoover and estate of Lewis Rose III to Jimmy W. and Andrea Zachary, $289,000.

Mill Bridge Rd., 11355-A. Douglas and Lisa Parran to Joseph L. and Andrea Cumberland, $307,000.

Thunderbird Dr., 275-Barry Marseglia to William Allen Rush Jr., $195,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8834-Noil Enterprises Corp. to Forest M. Aspinall, $235,000.

OWINGS AREA

Cross Point Dr., 118-Phyllis K. Oakland to Jason W. and Rhonda S. Naylor, $510,000.

Ramble Dr., 11821-William E. and Crystal L. Ridgeway to David J. Schlosser, $560,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Calvert St., 2150-John E. and Barbara T. Woodward to Debra A. and Robert M. Moriarty, $255,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Gallahan Rd., 1149-Timothy Alfred Tillett Jr. and Shelby Lynne Mettam to Zachary and Aubree Brammer, $450,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

C St., 230-Lawrence Arthur Herman to Dillon J. and Emily R. Scherger, $390,500.

Stowaway Ct., 13408-Robert M. Bolton and Joanne M. Williams to Bradley Dawnarowicz and Tyler Williams, $250,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Collins Ct., 2051-MTB Builders and Home Improvements Corp. to Wyatt L. Brickner, $191,500.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Lake Ridge Dr., 1149-Theresa M. Brazner to Zachary and Amy Duvall, $400,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2391-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kenneth Lamarr and Moya Maria Hill, $423,795.

Fraser Rd., 3181-Dorothy May Piegols and Diane L. Bicknell to Jose S. and Juanita Santos, $299,990.

Marshall Hall Rd., 2605-Michele L. and Gregg W. Bianchini to James Christopher Penfold, $315,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Rosecroft Pl., 5950-Silas R. Kennedy to Micah Adam and Melissa Leanne Wood, $395,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Butterfly Pl., 2805-Dianne Ferris and Claudia Deboy to Robert, Jacob W., Judy and Lynsi N. Weisman, $560,000.

Hard Bargain Cir., 6380-U.S. Bank National Association and Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Kirklin and Chrissy Anglin, $320,000.

Meadowside Ct., 14-Peter Hamelman to Hermione Marsia Corbett, $173,000.

Stoney Point Pl., 3980-Mark E. Polo to Marcus Chapman, $343,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Blue Jay Ct., 126-Kimberly M. and Calvin Williams to Elias and Pili Makaya, $329,900.

Hemlock Ct., 612-Mark D. Bougher to Laurel Marie Betti, $175,000.

Kennedy Pl., 100-Mary J. Cornwell to Charlotte C. and Abbott W. Martin Jr., $285,000.

Nelson Dr., 6411-Lyh Design and Remodeling Corp. to Byron Solano, $348,000.

Quailwood Pkwy., 116-Joseph V. and Nancy M. Homan to Karen Y. Mitchell, $549,950.

Valley Rd., 6525-Daniel J. Rucci and Barbara E. McGraw to John and Debra Sweeney, $250,000.

Winners Cir., 72-Lorie F. Cram to Karen L. and Charles Donaldson, $362,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Breakwater Ct., 2516-Corwin Laron and Jamie Lynn N. Smith to Nathaniel W. and Brenda D. Harris, $299,900.

Cheerio Pl., 12322-Antaeus and Teshawn Logan to Tanyelle Laquen Dyson, $325,000.

Greenwood Dr., 2103-Brian J. and Kimberly Ann Floehr to Kelly Sherese Hodge, $269,900.

Lucy Dr., 5435-Ronnie E. and Lorissa Martin to Russell Schultz and Solange Vasquez Liza, $318,000.

Ronna Cir., 6108-Vernon D. and Lari D. Edwards to William J. and Yolanda C. Potter, $310,000.

Silver Spur Pl., 12009-Adrienne Taylor to Roger Harley Jr., $230,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Navajo Pl., 7865-Derek B. and Claire E. Parkin to Kyle John and Crystal Lynn Dudley, $429,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Silverthorne Ct., 7570-Department of Veterans Affairs to Miguel Cruz, $340,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Ferrell Ct., 2402-Marie Ivette Vazquez Lopez to Percy M. Reeder, $198,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3139-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Kevaughn A. Davis, $190,100.

Light Arms Pl., 3927-Nichol B. Wallace McMullen to Sherron D. Powell, $225,000.

Pear Tree Ct., 2432-Tiger Paw Properties Corp. to Ronald Thompson and Omar Rodriguez, $280,000.

Rooks Head Pl., 2607-Stephanie D. Allen to Marvin J. Murphy and Ebony M. Lambert, $220,000.

Underwood Ct., 4800-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Ruby Juanita Townsend, $219,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Angel Fish Ct., 5020-Douglas and Heather A. Aliano to Jose Orlando Zelaya Rivera and Clara Noemy Cienfuegos Garcia, $303,500.

Berry Rd., 9620-John Clifton and estate of Mary V. Clifton to Robert Joseph Lord, $400,000.

Bremen Ct., 9839-Delfonte D. and Teonna Dyer Johnson to Sloan and Durell McCoy, $400,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10729-NVR Inc. to Samantha Elizabeth Roberts, $477,032.

Cottongrass St., 8906-Sullivan and Jacqueline McGraw to James Albert Wheeler Jr. and Martina Green, $455,000.

Eagle Ct., 4396-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Stacey Ferris, $223,000.

Grassland Ct., 8709-Dwayne and Jacqueline Dandridge to Mack C. and Belkis M. Osborne, $485,000.

Kelso Ct., 10468-Tiffany A. Scott to Raquel M. and Fortunato N. Bautista, $385,000.

Old McDaniel Rd., 10370-Fabian and Clarissa Gonzalez to Priscilla G. Thomas, $440,000.

Sirenia Pl., 6068-Sumit Kapoor to Sandra Johnson, $250,000.

WELCOME AREA

Chestnut Hill Pl., 8255-Jacob W. and Lynsi N. Weisman to Justin T. Bacon, $279,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Gateway Blvd., 4150-Anthony M. Rubolotta to Brian K. Dunn, $319,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11197-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Neffrie Nabor Luciano, $363,390.

Wordsworth Pl., 5529-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marlyn Josey, $334,765.

Wordsworth Pl., 5540-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lakeshia Denise Summers, $381,240.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Marguerite Way, 43582-Julie L. Thomas and Julie Mendenhall to George Jesse Meszaros Jr., $264,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Church Dr., 45791-Jennifer L. Rasmussen to Adam Burgett, $159,900.

Longfields Blvd., 45534-Joel A. Wathen to Christian M. Winkle and Adrianna Parillo, $312,000.

Westmeath Way, 45521, No. E12-George Pottanat to Adriene Gross, $108,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Captains Point Lane, 26106-Lewis B. Armistead to Tara Cassandra and Mark Edward Polo, $606,000.

Pembrook Dr., 23072-Frank L. and Page T. Faust to Nicole L. and Paul M. Perrin, $469,000.

Thornbury Dr., 22998-Carlos M. and Kimberly Tilliman to Robert T. West and Letitia A. Page, $499,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Lake and Breton View Dr., 40987-Aaron Joseph Gomez to Shari Knowlton and Adrian Hall, $299,000.

Russell Rd., 19030-Christopher F. and Toni R. Yagmin to Salvador and Shannon L. Romero, $479,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Dark Star Way, 22418, No. 29-Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Frank Chen and Xiang Qing Guo, $176,000.

King James Pkwy., 19281-Thomas Michael and Christina A. Ward to Kyle and Linh Kanode, $430,000.

Pershing Dr., 20561-Joshua G. Kelley to Kevin Dozier, $330,000.

Weatherby Lane, 21635-Daniel J. and Trisha Rae Radocaj to Brianna L. Valladares, $285,200.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ben Oaks Dr., 28340-Benjamin and Jennifer E. Voorhaar to Daniel Lee Gardner II, $512,500.

Golf Course Dr., 35467-David C. and Page S. Dubinsky to Charles and Julia Reppucci, $325,000.

Spicer Dr. E., 37325-James A. and Debra D.L. Neuberger to James Nathaniel Wray and Jessica Ann Wickham, $290,000.

RIDGE AREA

Saint Peters Clavers Rd., 17067-Joseph and Rebekah L. Brandenburg to Gregory and Katherine Michelle Barrick, $175,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Shallow Ford Ct., 44639-Melissa A. and Steven B. Wenzel to Russell J. and Margaret A. Cecchini, $575,000.