Lawrin Ct., 3025-Adam M. and Melissa M. Currie to Amanda Mangum, $529,000.

Fourth St., 6109-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Brenda Collins, $193,600.

DUNKIRK AREA

Kaylorite St., 10100-James J. Snidero and estate of Mirco P. Snidero to Steven and Cornelia Blankenship, $600,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Hollow Way, 6400-Timothy A. and Sherri A. Uhlmann to Anthony B. and Laura A. Assia, $695,000.

Queensberry Dr., 2834-Gina M. Head to Patricia M. and Thomas J. Strong, $443,500.

LUSBY AREA

Catalina Dr., 12508-A&U Investments Corp. to Marsha, Judith and Trent Durnbaugh, $205,000.

Joy Rd., 13105-A&J Home Investors Corp. to Peggy Thompson, $254,995.

Pine Lane, 12913-BM Investments Corp. to Charles Allen Norwood Jr., $182,500.

Redeye Rd., 1061-David M. Dean to Collin Tarbox, $219,900.

Tomahawk Trail, 11527-Phillip and Megan Klohr to Ray Anthony and Melissa Ann Mackall, $225,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Fourth St., 3901-Angela Carle and Jamie M. Cupples to Catalina Alexandra Canales, $273,000.

OWINGS AREA

Easy St., 9100-Kachina Holdings Corp. to Victoria Barksdale and Joshua Blackburn, $332,000.

Saint Johns Chapel Rd., 5750-Melody and Raymond V. D’Arienzo to Luke Macaulay and Hannah Wood, $455,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Consent Dr., 5185-Andrew C. and Shannon H. McNeil to Andrew R. and Jamie Brady, $377,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 634, No. 404-Jeanne Posner and estate of Marc H. Posner to William B. and Michelle M. Parrott, $299,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Cove View Dr., 5400-Rick C. Beavers to Adam Patrick Wilde, $359,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Bryans View Way, 6017-Nadia Stewart to Kayona Lashawn Bowman, $245,000.

Heather Dr., 6962-Eric E. and Jacqueline E. Burkhardt to Stephanie Gehrmann, $243,000.

Pauline Ct., 6753-Robert A. Frohlich to Levette Gray, $230,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Newman Dr., 7589-James A. and Frances E. Jones to Kimberly Yvette Morton, $232,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Forestal Ct., 17335-James and Patrice Hopkins to Tarik Smith and Tasheim Moran, $492,000.

Scout Camp Rd., 15400-John Francis Bozzi Jr. and estate of John Francis Bozzi Sr. to Stephen Jackson and Ashley Leveling, $195,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chinaberry Lane, 32-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Michelle E. Brown, $180,000.

Oak St., 6-Reis J. and Rauf A. Demirkan to Marina Polio Argueta and Jose Amaya Ramirez, $214,900.

ISSUE AREA

Buckingham Ct., 14820-Patricia T. Didden to Julie Creedon, $325,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bridgett Lane, 9060-Larry E. and Paula M. Johnson to Michael W.C. and Katie L. Christiansen Davis, $579,000.

Hickory Cir., 910-Ann Marie Fuentes and Patricia S. Gyorda to Jamie Marie and Sandra Marrero Jarmon, $275,000.

Mallard Lane, 119-Richard S. Lennon to Lindsay A. Longsine, $347,800.

Oak Ave., 119-Steven Nickelson to Jason and Joy Faraon Polk, $269,900.

Savanna Dr., 1003-James Lawrence Oakley Jr. to Floyd E. and Christal Denise Nelson, $485,000.

Walnut Hill Rd., 4-Ryan Posey to Cody B. Wilcoxson, $299,900.

Wood Duck Cir., 123-Mikel E. and Lisa R. Clendenen to Kristen R. Smith, $237,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Hawks Branch Ct., 13241-John Howard and Stephanie Nicole Bray to Latanya Youngblood, $340,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2674-T. Jean Conge and Rebecca A. Jones to Alexander F. and Rebecca A. Pettigrew, $227,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Potomac View Rd., 12260-Laura R. and Stephen Bache to Shane Alley, $415,000.

POMFRET AREA

Lowell Rd., 8795-Eric and Joan Shoemaker to Craig and Phyllipa Jones, $388,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7425-Arvel B. Clark III to Dario Tomasevic and Angeline E. Lenz, $349,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5660-Vin Investments Corp. to Lavon D. and Nichol B. Wallace McMullen, $335,000.

Chapelside Ct., 2082-Mary Elizabeth Gallo and Jesse Welsh to Ryan Adam Barney, $295,000.

Harford Ct., 2236-Igin and Tahiya Syeda Ismat to Maria Rosa Lopez, $330,000.

Jackson Ct., 2909-Brandon Kennedy to Shavawn Lee, $255,000.

Newman Ct., 3905-Aki A. and Krettressa Witherspoon to William Gabriel Lopez Diaz, $261,590.

Pimlico Ct., 2454-Brian K. and Ashlynne A. Moulden to Necole R. and Kendrick A. James, $315,000.

Satinleaf Ct., 3641-Robert and Pamela M. Naylor to Harvey Richard Carey Jr., $334,000.

University Dr., 534-Brenda L. Vitanovec to Alfred J. and Merlyn S. McDuffie, $249,900.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bison Ct., 6110-Charles A. and Anne C. Costa to Kevin D. and Ukela S. Proctor, $320,000.

Cougar Ct., 6615-Scott and Terri Wolf to Robert Bradley, $280,000.

Gadwell Pl., 4677-Robert D. Williams to Jermaine Rashad Goss, $214,990.

Halbert Ct., 10560-Edward M. and Marjorie S. Connolly to Mei Ling Liu, $428,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3456-Todd L. and Rebecca L. Frasier to Tiffani and Ryan D. Jones, $399,000.

Oxford Shire Ct., 2307-Marc Demitrius and Dawn M. Young to Katina A. McCluney, $425,000.

Snow Owl Pl., 11326-F-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Stephanie Reed, $270,000.

Tacoma Pl., 2402-Ryan and Jessica Imes to Tyreeka Amelia Julia Tillery, $275,000.

WELCOME AREA

William Stone Pl., 5475-David M. and Heather R. Bastain to Eric and Risheena Lerae Schwemle, $508,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4688-Thomas J. and Mary E. Roth to Calvin Kirby Jr., $340,207.

Hanson Rd., 4001-Benjamin T. Green to Tavares Pittman, $329,950.

Pages Ct., 10035-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Jorge V. Bejar Enriquez, $340,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11199-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Esther Franchesca Carrasco, $374,515.

Smugglers Notch Ct., 10830-Matthew T. and Cassandra M. Darling to Latia Torres and Korey Mondul, $380,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5534-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bernadette Senn, $371,270.

Wordsworth Pl., 5544-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nicole Elizabeth Giddens, $328,390.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Olen Mattingly Rd., 21050-Joseph L. and Felicia A. Wheeler to Raymond S. Morgan III, $279,900.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Black Oak Ct., 23364-Juliana N. Martinez to Edward E. Clark III, $225,000.

Jonquil Lane, 23343-George P. and Sandra L. Mason to Marcus and Jennifer Martinez, $292,000.

Max Way, 23520-Walter I. Hatch to Henry and Tiffany Dent, $288,000.

Ringtail Dr., 22986-Tara E. Machado to Derek and Elizabeth Watson, $379,000.

White Oak Ct., 44695, No. 1C-Jeffrey Daniel Tharp to John Christopher Schultz, $105,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Church Dr., 45901-James J. Moscardini to Shelby Boone and Joyce Carol Kenner, $244,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Allston Lane, 25346-Cherish Anne Scott and estate of Roben Pellington to Carlos D. and Catherine N. Mays, $250,000.

Clarkes Landing Rd., 45150-Pamela Ann Derrenger to Luke A. Glass and Whitney N. Coppins, $145,000.

Jones Wharf Rd., 26407A-Kandy D. Bruno to Laura J. Wolfe, $223,000.

Three Notch Rd., 24858-Brian James and Nancy Granados to Steven R. and Nicole L. Adams, $195,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Downs Cir., 22935-Michael B. Hillan to Traci Joleigh Drummond, $250,000.

Landing Way, 22529-Robert A. and Cynthia J. Ballard to Linda G. Muller, $385,000.

Town Run Dr., 23158-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Bennett Wilson and Richard Tarr, $558,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Dean Ct., 46375- Emily H. and Thomas W. Joyner Jr. to Robert Roy and Tiffani Rose Wahrenbrock, $511,000.

Lake Dr., 23236-Gregory S. and Elizabeth Welsh to Joshua Dean and Sarah K. Keene, $375,000.

Wilson Ct., 46060-Oliver B. Dale to Robert R. and Donna R. McNeil, $750,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bonny Lane, 38416-Imogene Jones and estate of Shirley K. Jones to Cierra A. and Darryl J. Johnson, $360,000.

Lee Rd., 29831-Richard J. Szatkowski to Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells, $245,900.

PINEY POINT AREA

Crab Pot Lane, 17259-Kimberly A. Jones to Charlotte D. Long, $318,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Nelson Ct., 19232-Joseph W. and Georgiana L. Arvai to Curtis Lee and Elizabeth S. Jones, $514,000.