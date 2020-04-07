Lawrin Ct., 3025-Adam M. and Melissa M. Currie to Amanda Mangum, $529,000.
Fourth St., 6109-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Brenda Collins, $193,600.
DUNKIRK AREA
Kaylorite St., 10100-James J. Snidero and estate of Mirco P. Snidero to Steven and Cornelia Blankenship, $600,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Hollow Way, 6400-Timothy A. and Sherri A. Uhlmann to Anthony B. and Laura A. Assia, $695,000.
Queensberry Dr., 2834-Gina M. Head to Patricia M. and Thomas J. Strong, $443,500.
LUSBY AREA
Catalina Dr., 12508-A&U Investments Corp. to Marsha, Judith and Trent Durnbaugh, $205,000.
Joy Rd., 13105-A&J Home Investors Corp. to Peggy Thompson, $254,995.
Pine Lane, 12913-BM Investments Corp. to Charles Allen Norwood Jr., $182,500.
Redeye Rd., 1061-David M. Dean to Collin Tarbox, $219,900.
Tomahawk Trail, 11527-Phillip and Megan Klohr to Ray Anthony and Melissa Ann Mackall, $225,000.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Fourth St., 3901-Angela Carle and Jamie M. Cupples to Catalina Alexandra Canales, $273,000.
OWINGS AREA
Easy St., 9100-Kachina Holdings Corp. to Victoria Barksdale and Joshua Blackburn, $332,000.
Saint Johns Chapel Rd., 5750-Melody and Raymond V. D’Arienzo to Luke Macaulay and Hannah Wood, $455,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Consent Dr., 5185-Andrew C. and Shannon H. McNeil to Andrew R. and Jamie Brady, $377,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Oyster Bay Pl., 634, No. 404-Jeanne Posner and estate of Marc H. Posner to William B. and Michelle M. Parrott, $299,900.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Cove View Dr., 5400-Rick C. Beavers to Adam Patrick Wilde, $359,900.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Bryans View Way, 6017-Nadia Stewart to Kayona Lashawn Bowman, $245,000.
Heather Dr., 6962-Eric E. and Jacqueline E. Burkhardt to Stephanie Gehrmann, $243,000.
Pauline Ct., 6753-Robert A. Frohlich to Levette Gray, $230,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Newman Dr., 7589-James A. and Frances E. Jones to Kimberly Yvette Morton, $232,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Forestal Ct., 17335-James and Patrice Hopkins to Tarik Smith and Tasheim Moran, $492,000.
Scout Camp Rd., 15400-John Francis Bozzi Jr. and estate of John Francis Bozzi Sr. to Stephen Jackson and Ashley Leveling, $195,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Chinaberry Lane, 32-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Michelle E. Brown, $180,000.
Oak St., 6-Reis J. and Rauf A. Demirkan to Marina Polio Argueta and Jose Amaya Ramirez, $214,900.
ISSUE AREA
Buckingham Ct., 14820-Patricia T. Didden to Julie Creedon, $325,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Bridgett Lane, 9060-Larry E. and Paula M. Johnson to Michael W.C. and Katie L. Christiansen Davis, $579,000.
Hickory Cir., 910-Ann Marie Fuentes and Patricia S. Gyorda to Jamie Marie and Sandra Marrero Jarmon, $275,000.
Mallard Lane, 119-Richard S. Lennon to Lindsay A. Longsine, $347,800.
Oak Ave., 119-Steven Nickelson to Jason and Joy Faraon Polk, $269,900.
Savanna Dr., 1003-James Lawrence Oakley Jr. to Floyd E. and Christal Denise Nelson, $485,000.
Walnut Hill Rd., 4-Ryan Posey to Cody B. Wilcoxson, $299,900.
Wood Duck Cir., 123-Mikel E. and Lisa R. Clendenen to Kristen R. Smith, $237,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Hawks Branch Ct., 13241-John Howard and Stephanie Nicole Bray to Latanya Youngblood, $340,000.
Pinewood Dr., 2674-T. Jean Conge and Rebecca A. Jones to Alexander F. and Rebecca A. Pettigrew, $227,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Potomac View Rd., 12260-Laura R. and Stephen Bache to Shane Alley, $415,000.
POMFRET AREA
Lowell Rd., 8795-Eric and Joan Shoemaker to Craig and Phyllipa Jones, $388,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Simms Landing Rd., 7425-Arvel B. Clark III to Dario Tomasevic and Angeline E. Lenz, $349,900.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Barnstormers Lane, 5660-Vin Investments Corp. to Lavon D. and Nichol B. Wallace McMullen, $335,000.
Chapelside Ct., 2082-Mary Elizabeth Gallo and Jesse Welsh to Ryan Adam Barney, $295,000.
Harford Ct., 2236-Igin and Tahiya Syeda Ismat to Maria Rosa Lopez, $330,000.
Jackson Ct., 2909-Brandon Kennedy to Shavawn Lee, $255,000.
Newman Ct., 3905-Aki A. and Krettressa Witherspoon to William Gabriel Lopez Diaz, $261,590.
Pimlico Ct., 2454-Brian K. and Ashlynne A. Moulden to Necole R. and Kendrick A. James, $315,000.
Satinleaf Ct., 3641-Robert and Pamela M. Naylor to Harvey Richard Carey Jr., $334,000.
University Dr., 534-Brenda L. Vitanovec to Alfred J. and Merlyn S. McDuffie, $249,900.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Bison Ct., 6110-Charles A. and Anne C. Costa to Kevin D. and Ukela S. Proctor, $320,000.
Cougar Ct., 6615-Scott and Terri Wolf to Robert Bradley, $280,000.
Gadwell Pl., 4677-Robert D. Williams to Jermaine Rashad Goss, $214,990.
Halbert Ct., 10560-Edward M. and Marjorie S. Connolly to Mei Ling Liu, $428,000.
Linden Grove Dr., 3456-Todd L. and Rebecca L. Frasier to Tiffani and Ryan D. Jones, $399,000.
Oxford Shire Ct., 2307-Marc Demitrius and Dawn M. Young to Katina A. McCluney, $425,000.
Snow Owl Pl., 11326-F-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Stephanie Reed, $270,000.
Tacoma Pl., 2402-Ryan and Jessica Imes to Tyreeka Amelia Julia Tillery, $275,000.
WELCOME AREA
William Stone Pl., 5475-David M. and Heather R. Bastain to Eric and Risheena Lerae Schwemle, $508,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Diamond Ridge Lane, 4688-Thomas J. and Mary E. Roth to Calvin Kirby Jr., $340,207.
Hanson Rd., 4001-Benjamin T. Green to Tavares Pittman, $329,950.
Pages Ct., 10035-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Jorge V. Bejar Enriquez, $340,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11199-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Esther Franchesca Carrasco, $374,515.
Smugglers Notch Ct., 10830-Matthew T. and Cassandra M. Darling to Latia Torres and Korey Mondul, $380,000.
Wordsworth Pl., 5534-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bernadette Senn, $371,270.
Wordsworth Pl., 5544-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Nicole Elizabeth Giddens, $328,390.
St. Mary's County
AVENUE AREA
Olen Mattingly Rd., 21050-Joseph L. and Felicia A. Wheeler to Raymond S. Morgan III, $279,900.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Black Oak Ct., 23364-Juliana N. Martinez to Edward E. Clark III, $225,000.
Jonquil Lane, 23343-George P. and Sandra L. Mason to Marcus and Jennifer Martinez, $292,000.
Max Way, 23520-Walter I. Hatch to Henry and Tiffany Dent, $288,000.
Ringtail Dr., 22986-Tara E. Machado to Derek and Elizabeth Watson, $379,000.
White Oak Ct., 44695, No. 1C-Jeffrey Daniel Tharp to John Christopher Schultz, $105,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Church Dr., 45901-James J. Moscardini to Shelby Boone and Joyce Carol Kenner, $244,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Allston Lane, 25346-Cherish Anne Scott and estate of Roben Pellington to Carlos D. and Catherine N. Mays, $250,000.
Clarkes Landing Rd., 45150-Pamela Ann Derrenger to Luke A. Glass and Whitney N. Coppins, $145,000.
Jones Wharf Rd., 26407A-Kandy D. Bruno to Laura J. Wolfe, $223,000.
Three Notch Rd., 24858-Brian James and Nancy Granados to Steven R. and Nicole L. Adams, $195,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Downs Cir., 22935-Michael B. Hillan to Traci Joleigh Drummond, $250,000.
Landing Way, 22529-Robert A. and Cynthia J. Ballard to Linda G. Muller, $385,000.
Town Run Dr., 23158-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Bennett Wilson and Richard Tarr, $558,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Dean Ct., 46375- Emily H. and Thomas W. Joyner Jr. to Robert Roy and Tiffani Rose Wahrenbrock, $511,000.
Lake Dr., 23236-Gregory S. and Elizabeth Welsh to Joshua Dean and Sarah K. Keene, $375,000.
Wilson Ct., 46060-Oliver B. Dale to Robert R. and Donna R. McNeil, $750,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Bonny Lane, 38416-Imogene Jones and estate of Shirley K. Jones to Cierra A. and Darryl J. Johnson, $360,000.
Lee Rd., 29831-Richard J. Szatkowski to Robert L. and Paula M. Sorrells, $245,900.
PINEY POINT AREA
Crab Pot Lane, 17259-Kimberly A. Jones to Charlotte D. Long, $318,000.
VALLEY LEE AREA
Nelson Ct., 19232-Joseph W. and Georgiana L. Arvai to Curtis Lee and Elizabeth S. Jones, $514,000.