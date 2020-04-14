Brookeview Ct., 6316-Kathleen Flood to Slade T. and Amber Quinn, $327,500.

Deerfield Lane, 2535-Brian P. Yeager and Cassandra J. Shaut to Maria Oddo, $259,000.

McDuff Dr., 2817-Brittaney J. Miller and Philip Bryan Medlin to Brian P. and Chelsie M. Clark, $422,300.

DUNKIRK AREA

Kinder Lane, 11304-Heather L. Wood to Scott E. and Victoria L. Whetzel, $385,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Blacksmith Lane, 3054-Joseph J. and Meredith I. Mabry to Adam Michael and Melissa Montague Currie, $620,000.

Hollyberry Dr., 3741-Nahbb Holdings Corp. to Bill Hyun Sik and Haeran Choe Kim, $524,900.

Samanthas Way, 3680-Todd A. and Carol A. Ivener to Michelle Daley, $455,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cove Point Rd., 2605-George R. and Donna D. Godwin to Shane E. and Hope L. Roberts, $276,000.

Forest Glen Rd., 842-Jimmie and Kristin Meurrens to Donald Richard Head IV, $165,000.

Jurallo Ct., 2495-Roy A. and Carolyn M. Fraley to Debbra Lynn Riewer, $280,000.

Lighthouse Blvd., 3120-Bricca F. Carter to Julia George, $215,000.

Olivet Rd., 13095-Richard G. and Anne S. Gorman to Michael and Hannah Gerst, $375,000.

Platinum Dr., 1698-Edward F. and Clare R. Lavelle to Ryan M. and Ashley W. Brown, $344,900.

Rudolph Lane, 1680-Kit L. and Amber L. Harris to Tracy Thompson and William Ervin, $419,900.

Sollers Wharf Rd., 436-Rosetta Johnson and Eileen Dent to Rose Pickeral and David Brown, $60,000.

Tomahawk Trail, 11542-Matthew A. Dombrosky to Joshua Weigle, $227,000.

OWINGS AREA

Baker St., 9235-Michael Martocci to Shaun M. Kelsey and Sarah A. Lantz, $320,000.

Kerry Ct., 2630-Donna L. Ringgold and estate of Elaine Carey to Zachary and Theresa McGuire, $300,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Independence Dr., 4795-Eaan and Amanda Green to Noah D. and Elizabeth Pamelia Graeme, $555,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Runabout Loop, 521-William T. and Ruth T. Gardner to Janie A. Schutte, $245,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Mackall Rd., 6815-Richard and Laura Christensen to Joshua Seth and Sharon J. Norkevitz, $352,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6890-Sahel Properties Inc. to Gary E. Baker and Sacoilya K. Daniel, $286,000.

Knight Ct., 2955-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Latrice K. Duncan, $435,990.

Sedgemore Pl., 2911-Tanya Mcrae Conner to Joe Lee Madison III, $315,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Hughesville Manor Dr., 15180-Katie Stickel to Nicholas Walton, $248,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Ford Dr., 6224D-Christopher and Sarah Swann to Latrice S. Chase, $232,400.

Leroy Pl., 8095-Anika E. and Ronald Gatling to Myron J. Dent and Rosemary Green, $260,000.

Oakside Lane, 5-Yvonne Moriba to Crystal R. Pinkney, $175,000.

ISSUE AREA

Wollaston Cir., 11602-Carolyn B. and Timothy Russell Willis to Anthony M. Rubolotta, $305,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 226A-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Richard Carruth, $346,750.

Highland Farm Ct., 11481-Craig L. and Uliana Fleener to Erron Dajuan and Kimberly Hammond Latimore, $510,000.

Mitchell Rd., 8731-Ned L. and Catherine J. Upright to William James Taylor, $399,900.

Patuxent Dr. E., 1117-Robert J. and James Farrell to Paul Martin, $330,000.

Spanish Moss Dr., 203-Vincent L. and Diane M. Crouse to Robert Francis Ansell III, $240,000.

Well Spring Rd., 5404-William and Phillip Cooney to Cory J. Kalin, $266,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Beechwood Ct., 10963-Lee J. Harris Jr. to Adalgo E. and Elizabeth King, $265,000.

Calico Woods Pl., 11976-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lajuan A. Way, $215,000.

Fossilstone Pl., 3598-Yulonda Finney to Endale Guluma, $332,000.

Hazelwood Ct., 2368-Michele E. Ford to Rosalind Thompson, $222,000.

Meadow Lane, 3-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Theodore Roosevelt Edmonds II, $239,900.

Ryon Ct., 3299-Deirdre N. Knight to Donald E. Anderson Jr. and Debra A. Smith, $200,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Woodbury Rd., 11845-H. K. Properties Corp. to Jessie Settle, $215,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

All Hallows Ct., 2008-Leo Honebrink to William E. Green Jr., $247,000.

Bellew Ct., 15-SNC Home Improvement Corp. to Fred and Ruby Bunch, $279,000.

Charleton Ct., 3012-Benjamin and Rachel A. Penrod to Charlene Sutton, $200,000.

King James Pl., 12-Anjuli D. Partlow to Kandes A. Carter, $185,000.

Ravenglass Rd., 5-James W. Shelton Jr. to Benjamin J. and Cherith B. Yuly, $309,990.

Willow View Pl., 12606-Darin Leray Mann to Eric and Rita Osborne, $267,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Athens Pl., 2477-Julie A. Reed to Danielle Lynese Henry, $292,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4104-Robert J. and Arlene S. Brown to Andrea P. Stockton Barton, $233,500.

Canvasback Ct., 4029-Lisa D. Jones to Kimberly Anne Thompson and Jerrelle Byron Cox, $250,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10740-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Scott, $464,769.

Damselfish Ct., 5010-Harry O. and Victoria S. Ambrose to Gregory Allen Plunkett, $288,000.

Ethridge Dr., 10001-Kenneth and Gabbrielle Kiesel to Ayan Abdi and Basheer L. Kareem, $417,000.

Madison Pl., 10910-Mark Alexander to Lashaun Rena Henderson, and Timothy E. and Denise Harris, $359,000.

Pimpernel Dr., 2436-Gunter and Juliette C. Finkenauer to Tony and Natasha Anthony, $475,000.

Tattler Ct., 5203-Brittany R. Wood to Ferdinand Bozo, $295,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Billingsley Rd., 8211-Alberto A. Pianesi to Joseph C. and Shannon R. Jones, $242,000.

Duley Dr., 4625-James E. and Deborah L. Miles to Felix Edgardo Nunez Escobar, $445,000.

Hastings Ct., 3701-Rickie and Kiana Mack to Apollo Emmanuel Bell and Shenita Lawane Pittman, $386,500.

Saint Luke Dr., 11267-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Renee Betty Brown, $322,365.

Smugglers Notch Ct., 10841-Cheryl Robinson to James Keeve, $325,000.

Stewards Chance Lane, 10323-Trina Jefferson to David M. and Cristine Gerez Oldenhouse, $364,900.

Wordsworth Pl., 5535-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Crystal Ianthe Thompson and Kimon D. Thom, $311,130.

Wordsworth Pl., 5545-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Crystal Michelle Williams, $324,890.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Mill Creek Dr., 22561-Jimmie and Mildred Dyson to Sean Hall, $200,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Chestnut Oak Ct., 23250, No. 11C-Wilbur H. Kirby Jr. to Chelsea Hines, $140,000.

Laurel Hill Dr., 23259-Hal Edwin Cole to Erica Headrick, $232,500.

Monterey Lane, 45475-Gilles Syglowski to Melissa A. and Cody R. Towles, $242,000.

White Pine Ct., 44525-Stephen C. and Beverly L. Wilson to Sandra German Vasquez, $242,000.

DAMERON AREA

Saint Jeromes Neck Rd., 17600-Ralph T. and Julie A. Ritchie to Richard and Yumiko Ludke, $490,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Grant Pl., 45492-John W. Griffin Jr. to Chad C. Zillioux, $301,400.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Barbet Dr., 43404-Victor M. and Maribel Feal to Jason Brent Nelson, $400,000.

Clover Hill Ct., 41895-Henry E. Dosker Jr. to Terry Roach and Jennifer Toepper, $269,000.

Joy Lane, 43115-Bradley J. and Kimberly A. Guy to Nicole Ashley and Charles Jenkins Mattingly, $520,000.

Ruff Ruff Lane, 24524-Justin Lee Smith to Dennis P. Brady Jr., $360,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Armstrong Dr., 22483-Carol Thorp to Don Otis Norman, $300,000.

Hunting Ct., 21265-Michael J. and Debra L. Kratochvil to Christopher J. Owen, $545,000.

Wathen Rd., 40435-John J. and Jacob A. Cullison to Danny D. Reed and Dennis L. Burroughs, $535,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Olympia Ct., 20904-Broderick D. Petett to Chandra M. Demory, $298,000.

Woods Lane, 22610-Duc Huu Vu to Michael J. Comer, $329,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Three Notch Rd., 26849-Eddie A. and Juanita S. Bennett to Alexander Medina, $250,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Lighthouse Rd., 44725-Michael A. McEntee and estate of Patricia A. McEntee to Joshua Matthew and Amy Lynn Wallish, $440,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Piney Point Rd., 17830-Alexandria and Caitlyn Baker to Andres Meza and Sierra Jones, $267,000.