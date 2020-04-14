Brookeview Ct., 6316-Kathleen Flood to Slade T. and Amber Quinn, $327,500.
Deerfield Lane, 2535-Brian P. Yeager and Cassandra J. Shaut to Maria Oddo, $259,000.
McDuff Dr., 2817-Brittaney J. Miller and Philip Bryan Medlin to Brian P. and Chelsie M. Clark, $422,300.
DUNKIRK AREA
Kinder Lane, 11304-Heather L. Wood to Scott E. and Victoria L. Whetzel, $385,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Blacksmith Lane, 3054-Joseph J. and Meredith I. Mabry to Adam Michael and Melissa Montague Currie, $620,000.
Hollyberry Dr., 3741-Nahbb Holdings Corp. to Bill Hyun Sik and Haeran Choe Kim, $524,900.
Samanthas Way, 3680-Todd A. and Carol A. Ivener to Michelle Daley, $455,000.
LUSBY AREA
Cove Point Rd., 2605-George R. and Donna D. Godwin to Shane E. and Hope L. Roberts, $276,000.
Forest Glen Rd., 842-Jimmie and Kristin Meurrens to Donald Richard Head IV, $165,000.
Jurallo Ct., 2495-Roy A. and Carolyn M. Fraley to Debbra Lynn Riewer, $280,000.
Lighthouse Blvd., 3120-Bricca F. Carter to Julia George, $215,000.
Olivet Rd., 13095-Richard G. and Anne S. Gorman to Michael and Hannah Gerst, $375,000.
Platinum Dr., 1698-Edward F. and Clare R. Lavelle to Ryan M. and Ashley W. Brown, $344,900.
Rudolph Lane, 1680-Kit L. and Amber L. Harris to Tracy Thompson and William Ervin, $419,900.
Sollers Wharf Rd., 436-Rosetta Johnson and Eileen Dent to Rose Pickeral and David Brown, $60,000.
Tomahawk Trail, 11542-Matthew A. Dombrosky to Joshua Weigle, $227,000.
OWINGS AREA
Baker St., 9235-Michael Martocci to Shaun M. Kelsey and Sarah A. Lantz, $320,000.
Kerry Ct., 2630-Donna L. Ringgold and estate of Elaine Carey to Zachary and Theresa McGuire, $300,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Independence Dr., 4795-Eaan and Amanda Green to Noah D. and Elizabeth Pamelia Graeme, $555,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Runabout Loop, 521-William T. and Ruth T. Gardner to Janie A. Schutte, $245,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Mackall Rd., 6815-Richard and Laura Christensen to Joshua Seth and Sharon J. Norkevitz, $352,000.
Charles County
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Arbor Lane, 6890-Sahel Properties Inc. to Gary E. Baker and Sacoilya K. Daniel, $286,000.
Knight Ct., 2955-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Latrice K. Duncan, $435,990.
Sedgemore Pl., 2911-Tanya Mcrae Conner to Joe Lee Madison III, $315,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Hughesville Manor Dr., 15180-Katie Stickel to Nicholas Walton, $248,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Ford Dr., 6224D-Christopher and Sarah Swann to Latrice S. Chase, $232,400.
Leroy Pl., 8095-Anika E. and Ronald Gatling to Myron J. Dent and Rosemary Green, $260,000.
Oakside Lane, 5-Yvonne Moriba to Crystal R. Pinkney, $175,000.
ISSUE AREA
Wollaston Cir., 11602-Carolyn B. and Timothy Russell Willis to Anthony M. Rubolotta, $305,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Buckeye Cir., 226A-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Richard Carruth, $346,750.
Highland Farm Ct., 11481-Craig L. and Uliana Fleener to Erron Dajuan and Kimberly Hammond Latimore, $510,000.
Mitchell Rd., 8731-Ned L. and Catherine J. Upright to William James Taylor, $399,900.
Patuxent Dr. E., 1117-Robert J. and James Farrell to Paul Martin, $330,000.
Spanish Moss Dr., 203-Vincent L. and Diane M. Crouse to Robert Francis Ansell III, $240,000.
Well Spring Rd., 5404-William and Phillip Cooney to Cory J. Kalin, $266,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Beechwood Ct., 10963-Lee J. Harris Jr. to Adalgo E. and Elizabeth King, $265,000.
Calico Woods Pl., 11976-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lajuan A. Way, $215,000.
Fossilstone Pl., 3598-Yulonda Finney to Endale Guluma, $332,000.
Hazelwood Ct., 2368-Michele E. Ford to Rosalind Thompson, $222,000.
Meadow Lane, 3-Thomas Tyler Tomasky to Theodore Roosevelt Edmonds II, $239,900.
Ryon Ct., 3299-Deirdre N. Knight to Donald E. Anderson Jr. and Debra A. Smith, $200,000.
NANJEMOY AREA
Woodbury Rd., 11845-H. K. Properties Corp. to Jessie Settle, $215,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
All Hallows Ct., 2008-Leo Honebrink to William E. Green Jr., $247,000.
Bellew Ct., 15-SNC Home Improvement Corp. to Fred and Ruby Bunch, $279,000.
Charleton Ct., 3012-Benjamin and Rachel A. Penrod to Charlene Sutton, $200,000.
King James Pl., 12-Anjuli D. Partlow to Kandes A. Carter, $185,000.
Ravenglass Rd., 5-James W. Shelton Jr. to Benjamin J. and Cherith B. Yuly, $309,990.
Willow View Pl., 12606-Darin Leray Mann to Eric and Rita Osborne, $267,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Athens Pl., 2477-Julie A. Reed to Danielle Lynese Henry, $292,000.
Bluebird Dr., 4104-Robert J. and Arlene S. Brown to Andrea P. Stockton Barton, $233,500.
Canvasback Ct., 4029-Lisa D. Jones to Kimberly Anne Thompson and Jerrelle Byron Cox, $250,000.
Cheryl Turn, 10740-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Scott, $464,769.
Damselfish Ct., 5010-Harry O. and Victoria S. Ambrose to Gregory Allen Plunkett, $288,000.
Ethridge Dr., 10001-Kenneth and Gabbrielle Kiesel to Ayan Abdi and Basheer L. Kareem, $417,000.
Madison Pl., 10910-Mark Alexander to Lashaun Rena Henderson, and Timothy E. and Denise Harris, $359,000.
Pimpernel Dr., 2436-Gunter and Juliette C. Finkenauer to Tony and Natasha Anthony, $475,000.
Tattler Ct., 5203-Brittany R. Wood to Ferdinand Bozo, $295,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Billingsley Rd., 8211-Alberto A. Pianesi to Joseph C. and Shannon R. Jones, $242,000.
Duley Dr., 4625-James E. and Deborah L. Miles to Felix Edgardo Nunez Escobar, $445,000.
Hastings Ct., 3701-Rickie and Kiana Mack to Apollo Emmanuel Bell and Shenita Lawane Pittman, $386,500.
Saint Luke Dr., 11267-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Renee Betty Brown, $322,365.
Smugglers Notch Ct., 10841-Cheryl Robinson to James Keeve, $325,000.
Stewards Chance Lane, 10323-Trina Jefferson to David M. and Cristine Gerez Oldenhouse, $364,900.
Wordsworth Pl., 5535-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Crystal Ianthe Thompson and Kimon D. Thom, $311,130.
Wordsworth Pl., 5545-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Crystal Michelle Williams, $324,890.
St. Mary's County
BUSHWOOD AREA
Mill Creek Dr., 22561-Jimmie and Mildred Dyson to Sean Hall, $200,000.
CALIFORNIA AREA
Chestnut Oak Ct., 23250, No. 11C-Wilbur H. Kirby Jr. to Chelsea Hines, $140,000.
Laurel Hill Dr., 23259-Hal Edwin Cole to Erica Headrick, $232,500.
Monterey Lane, 45475-Gilles Syglowski to Melissa A. and Cody R. Towles, $242,000.
White Pine Ct., 44525-Stephen C. and Beverly L. Wilson to Sandra German Vasquez, $242,000.
DAMERON AREA
Saint Jeromes Neck Rd., 17600-Ralph T. and Julie A. Ritchie to Richard and Yumiko Ludke, $490,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Grant Pl., 45492-John W. Griffin Jr. to Chad C. Zillioux, $301,400.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Barbet Dr., 43404-Victor M. and Maribel Feal to Jason Brent Nelson, $400,000.
Clover Hill Ct., 41895-Henry E. Dosker Jr. to Terry Roach and Jennifer Toepper, $269,000.
Joy Lane, 43115-Bradley J. and Kimberly A. Guy to Nicole Ashley and Charles Jenkins Mattingly, $520,000.
Ruff Ruff Lane, 24524-Justin Lee Smith to Dennis P. Brady Jr., $360,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Armstrong Dr., 22483-Carol Thorp to Don Otis Norman, $300,000.
Hunting Ct., 21265-Michael J. and Debra L. Kratochvil to Christopher J. Owen, $545,000.
Wathen Rd., 40435-John J. and Jacob A. Cullison to Danny D. Reed and Dennis L. Burroughs, $535,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Olympia Ct., 20904-Broderick D. Petett to Chandra M. Demory, $298,000.
Woods Lane, 22610-Duc Huu Vu to Michael J. Comer, $329,900.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Three Notch Rd., 26849-Eddie A. and Juanita S. Bennett to Alexander Medina, $250,000.
PINEY POINT AREA
Lighthouse Rd., 44725-Michael A. McEntee and estate of Patricia A. McEntee to Joshua Matthew and Amy Lynn Wallish, $440,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Piney Point Rd., 17830-Alexandria and Caitlyn Baker to Andres Meza and Sierra Jones, $267,000.