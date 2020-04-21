CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA
Forest Ridge Dr., 8043, No. 8-Thomas L. Mertz to Chandra Mauli Nautiyal, $230,000.
Silverton Ct., 8224-Curtis and Brittany Sharkey to Roslynn L. Bowens, $277,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 2810-Mark V. and Lisa R. Zobrisky to Kaitlyn M. and Kerry Ann Phipps, $477,000.
Lyons Creek Rd., 3920-Carl L. Pagliaro and Mary Jane Palmigiano to Neil E. and Angela Frillman, $382,000.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Marlboro Ct., 6490-Mary J. Walker to David J. and Ingrid Richards, $469,000.
LUSBY AREA
Algonquin Trail, 12508-Real Estate Growth Fund Corp. to Benida D. Johnson, $156,000.
Chestnut Dr., 402-Marsha E. Russell and estate of Richard Russell to Randall and Katherine Clark, $85,000.
Deer Dr., 171-Beverly A. and Thomas E. Gagnon to Frederick M. and Danni J. Wynkoop, $425,000.
Gringo Ct., 1009-Francisco L. and Melissa M. Capuano to Cassaundra Wilkins Marshall, $245,000.
Redlands Rd., 11417-Ann Marie Derfler to Mark Alan Robb, $239,900.
NORTH BEACH AREA
Atlantic Ave., 9312-Denise M. Bowyer and Amy M. Gifford to Michael P. and Michele O’Brien, $760,000.
Seventh St., 3808-Adair Duckett to John Edward and Constance H. Stone, $314,900.
OWINGS AREA
Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., 523-Patricia J. and Bert T. Shaffner to Samuel W. and Sarah M. Kramer, $417,000.
Hampton Way, 7850-John Richard and Kathleen Gallagher to Matthew Ronald and Crystal Wilkinson, $524,900.
Pushaw Station Rd., 8422-Robert T. Thorpe to Michael Ray and Janet Elaine Belt, $349,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Mallory Sq., 3101-Michael E. Moore and Jonathen Davey Robinson to Gerad L. and Valerijs Anne Paulk, $300,000.
PRINCE FREDERICK AREA
Foxtail Lane, 1451-Jennifer M. Bowman to Albert N. Tardiff III and Samantha M. Finn, $495,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Danielles Way, 105-Crystal L. and Bryan A. Desellem to Ryan Matthew Schwenk and Ashley Laigle, $360,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Long Beach Dr., 6395-Marvella M. Hawkins to Brett Nathaniel Gay, $245,000.
Charles County
BEL ALTON AREA
Soapberry Ct., 9075-Karen L. and Philip D. Hulsey to William and Christine Albrittain, $345,000.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Belden Lane, 2383-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Bradley and Tiffany Swint, $533,470.
Chippewa St., 2863-Barbara A. Harris to Joseph Johnson Morgan Jr., $230,000.
Euston Ct., 2750-Joseph E. and Angela D. Hardy to John A. and Carole L. Diaz, $382,000.
Indian Head Hwy., 7325-Catherine E. Jenkins to Juan Lucas and Reina Lucas Coca, $225,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Olde Mill Rd., 12390-Montgomery Arms Holdings Corp. to Mark S. and Cecelia Davis, $429,000.
FAULKNER AREA
Lomax Rd., 10000-Charles W. and Tammy E. Selkirk to Gene A. and Lynn M. Hopkins, $375,990.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Paternoster Lane, 6035-Lakesha L. Bailey to Damian D. Chapman and Danielle Brown, $390,400.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Cabinwood Ct., 5710-Justin R. Head and Darul T. West to Juvart T. Mingledolph II, $419,000.
LA PLATA AREA
Charles St., 10242-Patrick K. Wyman to George J. and Melissa Linneman, $360,000.
Heather Ct., 235-Dorothy A. Moats to Christin J. Waltersdorff, $247,950.
Linden Lane, 405-Michael D. and Crystal L. Muth to Ashley M. Gilbert, $249,900.
No Pl., 11864-Timothy James Rush to John Andrew and Maria Asuncion Leighton, $370,000.
Wiltshire Dr., 1025-Curtis J. and Debra K. Cheesman to Vicki L. Chance, $360,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Beechwood Ct., 10962-Dwayne and Patricia A. Session to Joseph Paul Ditter, $280,000.
Calico Woods Pl., 11978-Nicole Woods Adkins to Markquonda Mathis, $272,000.
Flagstaff Pl., 11256-SM Hamilton Corp. to Veronica Denise Smith, $344,280.
Golden Gate Pl., 2737-SM Hamilton Corp. to Karl Lawrence and Latoya Tiara Austin, $365,045.
Ironwood Dr., 2363-Patrick H. and Tonya Loveless to Kevin T. E. and Stacy Maria Southard, $335,000.
Mount Eagle Lane, 14087-Dennis M. and Mary J. Brady to Lucy and Joseph Citta, $435,000.
Sagramore Lane, 2064-Kevin J. and Latora S. Vigil to Vernon T. and Schrie Branson, $452,000.
Sprague Dr., 2718-Vitali Korobov and Anna Kurchinskaya to Kyle and Breanna Carter, $321,000.
Truro Lane, 917-Doris T. Spriggs to Terri K. Bailey, $245,000.
Woodley Rd., 3644-Ani Real Estate Investment Corp. to Antonio R. Hill, Tammy Moss Hill and Keaira Kittrell, $352,800.
NANJEMOY AREA
Starry Night Pl., 2910-Austin Davis and Dominique Traynham to Christina Crystal Johnson, $267,770.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Simms Lane, 13588-Robert L. and Joann M. Andrews to Sharan V. Blohm, $321,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Locust Grove Dr., 8668-Peter F. Murphy to Edgaredmanuel Troche and Belmari Gonzalez Maldonado, $547,900.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Bannister Cir., 1147-Kirk Shartzer to Dana L. Turner Harvey, $189,000.
Hackney Lane, 2831-Flagship Investments Corp. to Nyema Stanton, $329,990.
Mansfield Pl., 3651-Robert Tolbert to Ashley M. Armstrong, $265,500.
Quillen Cir., 4402-Kevin T. Gallagher to Brittany A. Davis, $249,000.
Saint Linus Dr., 11891-NVR Inc. to Todd Leland Frasier, $471,000.
University Dr., 706-Geoffrey C. Pershing to Norma Shorter and Jaymara Perry, $265,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Cedar Run, 8108-Donali Corp. to Anthony Darneil Woodward, $345,000.
Elsa Ave., 3145-Dayne and Jessica Pogue to William Hopson, $389,900.
Grassland Ct., 8771-Harold L. Boyd Jr. to Jesse Jerome Cobb Jr., $399,975.
Herring Ct., 5906-Rac Closing Services Corp. to Clint J. Regennitter, $381,000.
Kenbrook Ct., 2470-Gregory A. and Wanza D. Johnson to Abner Isai Gonzalez Velasco, $359,900.
Rushland Ct., 2470-Antonio M. Webster Sr. to Brett Alan McLean, $355,000.
Springknoll Ct., 10602-Randall A. and Donita J. Ogden to Yomi and Akintoye Akinribide, $361,500.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Duley Dr., 4628-David E. Arnold to Delores A. Onianwah, $345,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11275-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michelle Krystal Couser, $373,240.
Sunridge Lane, 4110-Nilsa and Joseph Jimenez to Cesar Gustavo and Ashley Theurer Moreno, $415,000.
Wordsworth Pl., 5525-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Honesty M. Wells and Chanel Jackson, $327,990.
Wordsworth Pl., 5554-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tishia Dominique Richardson, $359,940.
Wordsworth Pl., 5561-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tyrell Emmanuel Mcrae, $338,640.
Wordsworth Pl., 5572-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Corey Terrell Brown, $363,990.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Beaver Creek Dr., 44289-Morgan B. Valeski Green to Bennett Donald Schultz, $241,000.
Elizabeth Hill St., 21204-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Tina Brown, $323,400.
Myrtle Point Rd., 23531-Ronald A. and Nancy A. Hickman to Barbara C. Abell, $440,000.
Willow Oak Ct., 44672-Brian M. Norris to Ryer A. and Emily D. Schelling, $199,000.
CALLAWAY AREA
Rickle Hill Lane, 44868-Tracy A. and Amy L. Neal to Stephanie M. Wells, $340,000.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Edge Mill Ct., 45652-U.S. Bank and Wachovia Bank to Ryan B. and Hannah W. Anderson, $300,000.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Mervell Ct. E., 44062-Steven F. and Barbara A. Reilly to Valerie Sharps, $425,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Army Way, 40111-Eugene N. and Mary J. St. Clair to Peter and Eileen Carroccio, $1.1 million.
Ferber Ct., 41640-Katherine C. and Matthew J. Dickens to Garrett M. and Ciara L. Bacon, $420,000.
Klear Ct., 40645-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Rajesh Dharia, $270,000.
Reins Ct., 41505-John A. and Mary Ada Candela to Jeffrey M. and Erin L. Colvin, $499,900.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Cecil Rd., 46259-John B. and Cathy E. Crim to Brian J. Granados and Alexandra B. Philipson, $325,000.
Hillary Ct., 21483-Bret and Jill M. Clingen to Abdulkalim Zakari, $237,000.
Princess Ct., 48406-Chad B. Reed to Caroline I. Remeika, $387,000.
Schwartzkopf Dr., 47134-Graham & Co. Custom Creations Corp. to Bret and Jill M. Clingen, $325,000.
Spitfire Ct., 20255-Stephen L. and Laurie E. Elwin to Kelley Ann Wallen, $265,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Allen Rd., 29769-Neil A. Myers Jr. to Neil Brandon and Rebeckah D. Myers, $285,000.
Ben Oaks Dr., 28417-Zachary A. and Megan M. Kennan to Christopher Matthews and Felicia Howard, $465,000.
Faith Hills Way, 38860-Jason P. and Carolyn Lorraine Rose to Ali Moasser, $385,000.
Old Village Rd., 28743-John D. and Vincent C. Hungerford to Byron V. Day Sr., $343,000.
Ronald Dr., 29931-Brett C. and Carmen Knight Russell to Robin Ann Coleman, $237,000.
RIDGE AREA
Bayne Rd., 49669-Timothy Joseph Burnell to Delbert J. and Ashley A. Nusbaum, $202,000.
TALL TIMBERS AREA
Bellview Ct., 44581-Marilyn L. and Larry R. Cox to Michael Trent and Donna Marie Vanmeter, $500,000.