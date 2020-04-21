CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Forest Ridge Dr., 8043, No. 8-Thomas L. Mertz to Chandra Mauli Nautiyal, $230,000.

Silverton Ct., 8224-Curtis and Brittany Sharkey to Roslynn L. Bowens, $277,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 2810-Mark V. and Lisa R. Zobrisky to Kaitlyn M. and Kerry Ann Phipps, $477,000.

Lyons Creek Rd., 3920-Carl L. Pagliaro and Mary Jane Palmigiano to Neil E. and Angela Frillman, $382,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Marlboro Ct., 6490-Mary J. Walker to David J. and Ingrid Richards, $469,000.

LUSBY AREA

Algonquin Trail, 12508-Real Estate Growth Fund Corp. to Benida D. Johnson, $156,000.

Chestnut Dr., 402-Marsha E. Russell and estate of Richard Russell to Randall and Katherine Clark, $85,000.

Deer Dr., 171-Beverly A. and Thomas E. Gagnon to Frederick M. and Danni J. Wynkoop, $425,000.

Gringo Ct., 1009-Francisco L. and Melissa M. Capuano to Cassaundra Wilkins Marshall, $245,000.

Redlands Rd., 11417-Ann Marie Derfler to Mark Alan Robb, $239,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Atlantic Ave., 9312-Denise M. Bowyer and Amy M. Gifford to Michael P. and Michele O’Brien, $760,000.

Seventh St., 3808-Adair Duckett to John Edward and Constance H. Stone, $314,900.

OWINGS AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., 523-Patricia J. and Bert T. Shaffner to Samuel W. and Sarah M. Kramer, $417,000.

Hampton Way, 7850-John Richard and Kathleen Gallagher to Matthew Ronald and Crystal Wilkinson, $524,900.

Pushaw Station Rd., 8422-Robert T. Thorpe to Michael Ray and Janet Elaine Belt, $349,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mallory Sq., 3101-Michael E. Moore and Jonathen Davey Robinson to Gerad L. and Valerijs Anne Paulk, $300,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Foxtail Lane, 1451-Jennifer M. Bowman to Albert N. Tardiff III and Samantha M. Finn, $495,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Danielles Way, 105-Crystal L. and Bryan A. Desellem to Ryan Matthew Schwenk and Ashley Laigle, $360,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Long Beach Dr., 6395-Marvella M. Hawkins to Brett Nathaniel Gay, $245,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Soapberry Ct., 9075-Karen L. and Philip D. Hulsey to William and Christine Albrittain, $345,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2383-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Bradley and Tiffany Swint, $533,470.

Chippewa St., 2863-Barbara A. Harris to Joseph Johnson Morgan Jr., $230,000.

Euston Ct., 2750-Joseph E. and Angela D. Hardy to John A. and Carole L. Diaz, $382,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 7325-Catherine E. Jenkins to Juan Lucas and Reina Lucas Coca, $225,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Olde Mill Rd., 12390-Montgomery Arms Holdings Corp. to Mark S. and Cecelia Davis, $429,000.

FAULKNER AREA

Lomax Rd., 10000-Charles W. and Tammy E. Selkirk to Gene A. and Lynn M. Hopkins, $375,990.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Paternoster Lane, 6035-Lakesha L. Bailey to Damian D. Chapman and Danielle Brown, $390,400.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabinwood Ct., 5710-Justin R. Head and Darul T. West to Juvart T. Mingledolph II, $419,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 10242-Patrick K. Wyman to George J. and Melissa Linneman, $360,000.

Heather Ct., 235-Dorothy A. Moats to Christin J. Waltersdorff, $247,950.

Linden Lane, 405-Michael D. and Crystal L. Muth to Ashley M. Gilbert, $249,900.

No Pl., 11864-Timothy James Rush to John Andrew and Maria Asuncion Leighton, $370,000.

Wiltshire Dr., 1025-Curtis J. and Debra K. Cheesman to Vicki L. Chance, $360,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Beechwood Ct., 10962-Dwayne and Patricia A. Session to Joseph Paul Ditter, $280,000.

Calico Woods Pl., 11978-Nicole Woods Adkins to Markquonda Mathis, $272,000.

Flagstaff Pl., 11256-SM Hamilton Corp. to Veronica Denise Smith, $344,280.

Golden Gate Pl., 2737-SM Hamilton Corp. to Karl Lawrence and Latoya Tiara Austin, $365,045.

Ironwood Dr., 2363-Patrick H. and Tonya Loveless to Kevin T. E. and Stacy Maria Southard, $335,000.

Mount Eagle Lane, 14087-Dennis M. and Mary J. Brady to Lucy and Joseph Citta, $435,000.

Sagramore Lane, 2064-Kevin J. and Latora S. Vigil to Vernon T. and Schrie Branson, $452,000.

Sprague Dr., 2718-Vitali Korobov and Anna Kurchinskaya to Kyle and Breanna Carter, $321,000.

Truro Lane, 917-Doris T. Spriggs to Terri K. Bailey, $245,000.

Woodley Rd., 3644-Ani Real Estate Investment Corp. to Antonio R. Hill, Tammy Moss Hill and Keaira Kittrell, $352,800.

NANJEMOY AREA

Starry Night Pl., 2910-Austin Davis and Dominique Traynham to Christina Crystal Johnson, $267,770.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Simms Lane, 13588-Robert L. and Joann M. Andrews to Sharan V. Blohm, $321,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Locust Grove Dr., 8668-Peter F. Murphy to Edgaredmanuel Troche and Belmari Gonzalez Maldonado, $547,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bannister Cir., 1147-Kirk Shartzer to Dana L. Turner Harvey, $189,000.

Hackney Lane, 2831-Flagship Investments Corp. to Nyema Stanton, $329,990.

Mansfield Pl., 3651-Robert Tolbert to Ashley M. Armstrong, $265,500.

Quillen Cir., 4402-Kevin T. Gallagher to Brittany A. Davis, $249,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11891-NVR Inc. to Todd Leland Frasier, $471,000.

University Dr., 706-Geoffrey C. Pershing to Norma Shorter and Jaymara Perry, $265,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cedar Run, 8108-Donali Corp. to Anthony Darneil Woodward, $345,000.

Elsa Ave., 3145-Dayne and Jessica Pogue to William Hopson, $389,900.

Grassland Ct., 8771-Harold L. Boyd Jr. to Jesse Jerome Cobb Jr., $399,975.

Herring Ct., 5906-Rac Closing Services Corp. to Clint J. Regennitter, $381,000.

Kenbrook Ct., 2470-Gregory A. and Wanza D. Johnson to Abner Isai Gonzalez Velasco, $359,900.

Rushland Ct., 2470-Antonio M. Webster Sr. to Brett Alan McLean, $355,000.

Springknoll Ct., 10602-Randall A. and Donita J. Ogden to Yomi and Akintoye Akinribide, $361,500.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Duley Dr., 4628-David E. Arnold to Delores A. Onianwah, $345,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11275-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michelle Krystal Couser, $373,240.

Sunridge Lane, 4110-Nilsa and Joseph Jimenez to Cesar Gustavo and Ashley Theurer Moreno, $415,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5525-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Honesty M. Wells and Chanel Jackson, $327,990.

Wordsworth Pl., 5554-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tishia Dominique Richardson, $359,940.

Wordsworth Pl., 5561-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tyrell Emmanuel Mcrae, $338,640.

Wordsworth Pl., 5572-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Corey Terrell Brown, $363,990.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44289-Morgan B. Valeski Green to Bennett Donald Schultz, $241,000.

Elizabeth Hill St., 21204-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Tina Brown, $323,400.

Myrtle Point Rd., 23531-Ronald A. and Nancy A. Hickman to Barbara C. Abell, $440,000.

Willow Oak Ct., 44672-Brian M. Norris to Ryer A. and Emily D. Schelling, $199,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Rickle Hill Lane, 44868-Tracy A. and Amy L. Neal to Stephanie M. Wells, $340,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Edge Mill Ct., 45652-U.S. Bank and Wachovia Bank to Ryan B. and Hannah W. Anderson, $300,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Mervell Ct. E., 44062-Steven F. and Barbara A. Reilly to Valerie Sharps, $425,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Army Way, 40111-Eugene N. and Mary J. St. Clair to Peter and Eileen Carroccio, $1.1 million.

Ferber Ct., 41640-Katherine C. and Matthew J. Dickens to Garrett M. and Ciara L. Bacon, $420,000.

Klear Ct., 40645-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Rajesh Dharia, $270,000.

Reins Ct., 41505-John A. and Mary Ada Candela to Jeffrey M. and Erin L. Colvin, $499,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Cecil Rd., 46259-John B. and Cathy E. Crim to Brian J. Granados and Alexandra B. Philipson, $325,000.

Hillary Ct., 21483-Bret and Jill M. Clingen to Abdulkalim Zakari, $237,000.

Princess Ct., 48406-Chad B. Reed to Caroline I. Remeika, $387,000.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47134-Graham & Co. Custom Creations Corp. to Bret and Jill M. Clingen, $325,000.

Spitfire Ct., 20255-Stephen L. and Laurie E. Elwin to Kelley Ann Wallen, $265,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Allen Rd., 29769-Neil A. Myers Jr. to Neil Brandon and Rebeckah D. Myers, $285,000.

Ben Oaks Dr., 28417-Zachary A. and Megan M. Kennan to Christopher Matthews and Felicia Howard, $465,000.

Faith Hills Way, 38860-Jason P. and Carolyn Lorraine Rose to Ali Moasser, $385,000.

Old Village Rd., 28743-John D. and Vincent C. Hungerford to Byron V. Day Sr., $343,000.

Ronald Dr., 29931-Brett C. and Carmen Knight Russell to Robin Ann Coleman, $237,000.

RIDGE AREA

Bayne Rd., 49669-Timothy Joseph Burnell to Delbert J. and Ashley A. Nusbaum, $202,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Bellview Ct., 44581-Marilyn L. and Larry R. Cox to Michael Trent and Donna Marie Vanmeter, $500,000.