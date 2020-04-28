Moffat Run, 8156-Robert M. Lahmann Jr. to Rachel Husted, $310,000.

Woodland Ct., 2466-Robert D. and Geraldine A. Long to Laura V., John C. and Freddye L. Getsinger, $442,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Ferry Landing Rd., 3185-James C. Stoner and Sandra L. McBride to Kenneth Scott Louvar, $410,000.

Shields Dr., 2250-John R. Gatto to Robert J. and Janice M. Lane, $530,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Holland Cliffs Rd., 3421-Federal National Mortgage Association to William and Sharon Sweet, $353,000.

Paul Hance Rd., 4828-Debbie L. Rosnage to Athena Latise Lewis, $460,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bald Bluff Rd., 11618-Julie M. Soden to Justin Quintana, $303,000.

Catalina Dr., 12526-Joseph F. Klopfer Sr. to Thomas Angelo and Chasity Nunziato, $273,300.

Durango Lane, 578-Shawn Naegele to Bryan Rangel, $212,000.

Hawthorne Ct., 410-Stephanie M. and Francis A. White to Chelsea Leigh and William Glenn Wysinger, $250,000.

Longhorn Cir., 387-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Frank G. King, Janet Ramos and Carmichelle Parachini, $249,995.

Sapphire Ct., 1675-Matthew R. and Crystal L. Wilkinson to Sean and Ashley McKeown, $399,999.

Tahoda Trail, 998-Raleigh Courtney to Tyler Kenneth and Ashley Michelle Morgan, $220,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8594-Joan Reese Bigsby to Jessica A. Thomas, $244,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clearview Dr., 2125-Merrill Wells to Micala and Jessy A. Moreland, $329,900.

Wilderness Ct., 7009-Patricia A. Granan and Nelson Delvalle to Alboino L. and Grazia Miglietta Deulus, $680,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Poplar Ct., 3631-Benlee Corp. to Damion and Adrianna Griffiths, $330,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clay Hammond Rd., 905-Raphael Arocho to Karl N. and Allison M. Van Haute, $433,500.

Saint Margaret Blvd., 2184-Michelle L. Pederson to Adrian T. Blount and Linda Washington, $555,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Runabout Loop, 605-Jennifer L. and Thomas W. Jones to Neil E. and Lourie W. Reichenberg, $345,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Laurel Trail, 5431-Kelly Hance and estate of Sandra Lynn Button to Joanna L. Parker, $197,000.

Regency Dr., 1132-Gary L. Wynn Jr. to John K. and Linda W. Bass, $350,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Wills Rd., 9185-James H. and Michael K. Burch to Rebecca Starborne, $344,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2387-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Yvette Q. and Richard T. Veloza, $445,116.

Cornell Rd., 6571-John S. and Doris Malloy to Yvonne Kenner Walton, $260,000.

Lantana Dr., 6814-Rodney Charles Waters and Lashon Richardson to Dareon L. and La Nija Johnson, $365,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Stines Store Rd., 11600-BFF Associates Partnership and Mable E. Bridgett to Dwain E. Blankenship and Karen J. Smith, $382,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Ambleside Ct., 16020-Wilkerson Builders Inc. to Demetrius E. and Daphne J. Weeden, $466,450.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Charles Pl., 110-Samierah O. Bryant Yabar and Samierah Y. Moran to Raymond C. and Pauline R. Quartey, $165,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 4234-B-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kymberly Valentine, $190,000.

Sun Dew Ct., 5195-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Derrick and Nichelle Hammiel, $352,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bobwhite Ct., 17-U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Dev to Michael R. Horgan, $275,750.

Dobbins Ct., 6500-Trevor O. and Genna M. Ibsen to Jason R. and Kristen M. Moore, $540,000.

Hibiscus Ct., 206-Terry and Kathleen Joyce Delay to Destiny and Rodney Wood, $249,950.

Maiden Grass Dr., 1004-Joshua J. and Jennifer Roark to Oral O. and Robbi Brittany Ingram, $485,000.

Norfolk Dr., 1037-Jeffrey C. and Barbara E. Demoss Johnson to Shawnette Harrington Tillman, $459,900.

Sharon Ave., 9620-Gary W. and Helen E. Reick to Christopher R. Foss, $269,900.

Wood Duck Cir., 125-Heidi N. and Robert W. Atkinson to Joy Stueckler, $230,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Flagstaff Pl., 11258-SM Hamilton Corp. to Angela Battle, $346,100.

Harwich Dr., 4606-Thomas A. and Connie B. Carr to Keonia Evette McGhee, $249,000.

Lockmere Pl., 5829-Zymax Realty Corp. to Maury Topaz McFarland, $580,000.

Ryon Ct., 3275-Frasier Shantel Johnson to David Coley, $210,000.

Wellfleet Dr., 1205-Daniel Edward and Joyce S. Hooton to Vonita Alston, $295,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Forest Dr., 14475-U.S. Bank and the PRP Pals Investment Trust II to Dominique McLean, $189,000.

Victory Pl., 12351-M. E. Mohler Co. Inc. to Timothy R. and Cheryl M. Hoepfl, $399,900.

POMFRET AREA

Warren Dr., 8500-Katherine E. and Mark Hemsley to Manuel D. Arriola Hernandez and Telma V. Hernandez Artiga, $234,789.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Heathcote Rd., 3033-Christopher Adam Toone to Corey D. Fenwick, $180,000.

Monterey Ct., 4757-Ricardo Rivera to Blaise C. Desouza, $321,000.

Rivermont Dr., 318-Scott A. and Autumn L. Vanhorn to Michael and Tonya Carter, $252,500.

Saint Matthews Dr., 5013-Donald John Simko to Tad Jason and Lori A. Lefor, $409,900.

University Dr., 715-Bruce M. and Margaret A. Cole to Juan F. Orellana Orellana and Nancy Patricia Guardado, $230,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bancroft Dr., 8860-NVR Inc. to Damian and Jeri Bachman, $435,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10733-NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Lee Deloff, $511,397.

Gray Wolf Ct., 6106-Sasha M. and Mauro Daros to Jean P. and Jose Mari H. Berdin, $298,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2626-Jackson Bleckley and Marisol Morales to Adrian Eugene Robinson, $425,000.

Lois Ct., 2725-Damon C. and Tamika Able Douglas to Katrina Ward, $375,000.

Puffer Ct., 5923-Diane E. Countryman Thomas to Laurie P. and Gary D. Richardson, $315,000.

Sea Lion Pl., 6172-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Jalyn Robertson, $209,945.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Ford Terr., 10229-Troy and Jennifer Gillissen to Yanira E. Ventura Flores and Guillermo M. Rodriguez Ventura, $279,900.

King Arthur Ct., 7875-Gary R. Pomrenke to Anthony Demetrius Payne, $383,500.

Tioga Lane, 11138-NVR Inc. to Tyice Stover, $454,320.

Wordsworth Pl., 5533-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Frances Marie Winters, $329,960.

Wordsworth Pl., 5556-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Burton Darrell Moody Sr. and Shaunna Sheree Dolby, $378,300.

Wordsworth Pl., 5563-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Connie Lynne Heggs, $309,295.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Bushwood Rd., 22455-Robert Eugene and Brenda Kay Elwood to Keith Bridger and Nancy Jean Simpson, $275,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

F D R Blvd., 23580, No. 106-Alice B. and Theodore A. Viverette to Hae Sook Kim, $170,000.

Othello Way W., 45293-Sarah M. Tedder Layne to Mary L. Piper, $149,900.

Yulan St., 43674-Lawrence Bernard Ames, III and Joi Nicole Lowe to Adebola E. Bond, $380,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Three Way Lane, 45040-Troy Thomas and Michelle Renee Bekel to Daniel Lee and Linda M. Morris, $604,900.

CLEMENTS AREA

Dorothy Mae Ct., 38517-Kenneth I. and Andrea S. Watts Wallace to James Christopher Brady, $400,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Belvoir Rd., 45833-Jesse L. Powell to Lori Thomas, $245,000.

Flour Mill Ct., 20827-Nitish K. and Garima P. Sinha to Jason D. and Sarah M. Tedder, $309,900.

Westmeath Way, 45502, No. C31-William A. Robinson to Kacie Lynn Stuckey, $136,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Plainview Dr., 43216-Thomas W. and Richard M. Benefield to Brad S. Renninger and Toni Viland, $247,760.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23598-Margaret A. Cecchini and Margaret A. Nosko to Jeffrey Michael and Sara A. Webb, $465,000.

Gunnell Dr., 23588-Bank of America to Adetokunboh and Irene Wong Lawal, $344,900.

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39944-Jake and Savanna Jenkins to Robert C. and Valerie A. Vanderheyden, $305,000.

Spalding Lane, 23235-Jin Hui and Li Li to Philip and Scottie Kolbe, $233,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Christian Way, 48147-Sandcastle Place Corp. to Najee Spriggs and Kaneesha Brooks, $252,500.

Holly Rd., 45526-Jason Clark Miller to Julia M. Sinclair, $211,000.

Ramsey Dr., 20632-Calvin S. and Valerie L. James to Octavia K. Jones and Marlin D. Jefferson, $370,000.

Schwartzkopf Dr., 47229-Norma Kingery and estate of Rondall Dee Kingery to Jacques L. Holder, $262,000.

Sunrise Dr. E., 45985-Susan Kelly Yekstat and Dennis V. McGinn to William A. Harris, $165,000.

Weeping Willow Lane, 21910, No. 21-Chadwick Hodgkins to Andre Johnson, $235,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Arlington Dr., 38532-Daryl J. Gebhardt and Christine Sanner to Jessica Gerard, $273,000.

Friendship Ct., 41195-Billy Don and Diane Maria McKissick to Andrew Kelly, $440,000.

Hancock Dr., 28705-Venus Housing Corp. to Carl and Carl J. Howard, $334,000.

Oxley Dr., 27108-Catherine E. Smith to Tonya and Glen D. Lyles, $279,000.

Ronald Dr., 29941-Diana L. Rock to Sara J. Tawney, $190,628.

Tin Top School Rd., 27323-Jessie C. Palmer Siminari to Cooper Morton Long, $289,900.

RIDGE AREA

Millers Wharf Rd., 16250-Andrew G. Schofield to Thomas A. Salvo, $154,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Loblolly Ct., 45111-David P. and Ana P. Kyser to Todd G. and Heather A. Pilesky, $363,000.