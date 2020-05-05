10th St., 6564-Timothy L. and Kelly J. Proctor to Rabab Almusawi and Majid Alrubaye, $198,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Fielder Ct., 10619-Leslie P. Crierie to William G. and Anita D. Dwyer, $489,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Abbey Lane, 1525-Kevin E. and Dawn M. McGrory to Jason and Amanda Leigh Iarossi, $380,000.

AD

Huntingtown Rd., 6085-Patricia K. Ellis and Camillo R. Di Lodovico to Christopher McCall and Teresa Donaldson, $537,500.

AD

Plum Point Rd., 2630-Kevin P. and Audrey L. Kadjeski to Jennifer Bevard King and Nora A. Bevard, $370,000.

Welchbrook Dr., 2900-Steven and Tamara Clements to Zedrick and Kimberly Deleon, $559,900.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11705-Marlo N. Thornton to Mikel Matthew Meister and Heather A. Donovan, $245,000.

Catalina Dr., 12549-Kingdom Property Services Corp. to Nicholas Kozak and Kayla Kirkland, $286,500.

Cordova Dr., 1194-Susan L. Dixson to Eric Harris, $267,000.

Golden West Way, 1201-Lisa M. Enriquez to Sheila Starks, $194,000.

Mears Creek Rd., 11100-Margaret C. and Richard Wilson to Sonya M. Smith, $275,000.

AD

Rio Grande Trail, 12842-David A. and Natalie Jo Myers Cameron to Michael Thompson, $195,000.

Secret Ct., 1002-Cynthia M. and Christopher S. Welch to Bryan A. and Crystal L. Desellem, $385,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

AD

Sea Bream Ct., 3945-Tyler H. and Ashley N. McKinney to Lorraine M. Sevigny, $233,900.

OWINGS AREA

Bright Lane, 1841-Robert B. and Rhonda Lynn M. Saunders to Lewis and Noelia R. Cantaro Escobar De Barzola, $390,000.

Market St., 1706-Jason M. and Alison K. Fields to Jonathan Joshua Plummer, $375,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Balsam Dr., 3715-Richard Wayne and Pilar P. Crook to Beau W. Sanders and Brianna L. Pickeral, $301,000.

Winding Oak Way, 3710-Nicholas A. and Melody A. Baron to Depree S. and Telia R. Savoy, $474,900.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clydesdale Lane, 76-Kris Lei Corp. and Built Rite at Prince Frederick Crossing to Corinthia Briscoe and Jake Cornellier, $302,200.

Shore Dr. N., 4223-Samuel T. and Ginger K. Manifold to Travis Carter Pope, $315,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13480-Edward Norman and Deborah K. Schinner to Kathryn E. Rivers, $250,000.

AD

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Hilltop Ct., 4255-Erica L. Hahn and Mark Austin to Jason Neil and Kristy Lee Lanham, $394,900.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2395-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joseph Carter III, $428,443.

Hampton Dr. S., 2324-Rochell D. Young to Douglas Pierre and Mary Chappell, $355,000.

New Stead Ct., 5142-George Adusei and Chaddrick Dickens to Christopher Dongmo and Lilian Mbokou, $325,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Beverly Dr., 14086-Ben Christopher Bunnell Jr. and Amanda Mercedez Heiss to Elizabeth Kelleher, $233,000.

Prince Frederick Rd., 17745-Sharon L. Murphy and estate of Joseph B. Mattia Jr. to Tina Marie Robertson and Steven Martorano Jr., $450,000.

AD

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Jenkins Dr., 1-A-Evangelical CHR Rivers of Living Water to Claytria S. Mercer, $275,000.

AD

LA PLATA AREA

Bran Dr., 1008-Dorothy L. Warrington Bellerose to Helene A. Cameron, $340,000.

Glen Albin Rd., 7411-Casey S. Foote Offitzer to Noah O’Neil and Laura Gore, $300,000.

Huckleberry Dr., 103-Dewayne Martin Braithwaite and Sharon Turner to Eric M. Arnold Sr., $239,000.

May Day St., 9465-Philip Gordon Rigby Sr. to Debra M. and Herman C. Hoefert, $382,000.

Oak Ave., 101-Jason R. Moore to Charles Kennard and Ramona Zelda Jones, $435,900.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 6262-Robert James Huber Jr. and estate of Robert James Huber Sr. to Tashiana D. Carter, $290,000.

MARBURY AREA

Piper Lane, 4300-Jack O. and Elizabeth J. Hatcher to Darius J. Robinson, $190,000.

AD

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Flagstaff Pl., 11260-SM Hamilton Corp. to Cole Alexander, $366,880.

AD

Hitching Post Ct., 2152-Pedro Garay to Roland and Diana Proctor, $320,000.

Ryon Ct., 3361-Derick Peterson to Kevin Gerard Daniel, $205,000.

Sandstone St., 12320-Howard Mebane II to Carolyn L. Holland, $355,000.

Wendy Lane, 12244-Semco Home Improvement Inc. to Brian and Lyndsey Theobald, $249,900.

POMFRET AREA

Chapel Springs Pl., 4495-Candace Kasten and Margaret W. Hurlburt to Christopher L. and Jessica A. Eby, $320,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Shirley Blvd., 7419-Eric J. and Christina Simon to Jonathan L. Taylor Sr., $305,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Heathcote Rd., 3085-Charlene Smith and Charlene Hill to Demitrius Dominique and Jasmine M. Thomas, $168,000.

AD

Mustang Creek Ct., 11662-Next Generation Investors Corp. to Kim and James Hall, $424,900.

Scotch Hills Pl., 11484-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Ronald A. King and Mary Deloris Williams, $287,000.

AD

Wonderboy Pl., 5637-St. Charles Geg Corp. to Kenneth Darnell and Nikki Wilson, $305,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Berry Hills Rd., 2785-Bells Hill Properties Corp. to Cedric Rodreques and Mary Ann Penny Shelton, $380,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10737-NVR Inc. to Tiffanie Ranae and Alan Barnard Johnson, $531,160.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3108-Jon A. and Mary K. Bergmann to Benjamin Deffor and Vivian Achiaa, $354,850.

Gray Wolf Ct., 6123-Zepora M. Jennings to Tiffany M. Ingram, $349,900.

AD

Hummingbird Dr., 4724-John D. Thomas to Fredys Perez Montoya and Carmen I. Hernandez De Perez, $307,500.

Lundt Ct., 3028-David E. and Beverly A. Stewart to Michael A. and Ardina B. Petty, $429,900.

Red Wolf Pl., 6052-Thuy Tran and Ha Nguyen to Leon L. Dunbar, $243,000.

Seal Pl., 6231-Sorretinia Blount Timmons to Donald L. Thornton Jr., $245,000.

AD

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Queens Grove St., 4644-Martin W. and Carolyn S. Carr to Mia Newman, $343,525.

Saint Luke Dr., 11281-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Albert Estes and Keyanna Shauntae Jones, $374,245.

Tottenham Dr., 7506-Egheosa P. Igbinoba to Asia C. Brown, $370,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5536-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Lavaughn Hughes Jr., $341,190.

Wordsworth Pl., 5558-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bridget Bernard and Cristine T. Reilly, $366,090.

Wordsworth Pl., 5564-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michelle Denice and Matthew Lee Williams, $340,640.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BUSHWOOD AREA

Hilltop Dr., 23264-Carlos and Catherine Mays to James B. Thompson Jr. and Kaitlyn E. Crowningshield, $199,900.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bent Tree Lane, 23214-Clara Louise Miedzinski to Camille Holt, $205,000.

Indian Bridge Rd., 21211-Wanda F. Mellies and Thomas Roland Langley to James B. Moeller, $290,000.

Potter Dr., 23138-Howard P. and Carmelita F. Slotnick to Brian Russell Beeson, $259,900.

CHAPTICO AREA

Dannys Lane, 36789-Larry J. Wagner III to Justin Welch, $310,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Brook Mill Ct., 20814-Bruce M. Boyle to Jesus and Charlina Salvacion, $359,937.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Steer Horn Neck Rd., 45454-Kenneth and Edna Wentworth to Ronald A. and Nancy A. Hickman, $825,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Loker Ct., 41952-Philip M. Brown and estate of William M. Brown to Kevin and Sierra Hammond, $325,000.

Woodmere Dr., 21284-John Edward Butler Jr. to Marsha L. Miller, $280,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46350, No. E-David Burrows and Carlee Gittings to Helen Seifu, $191,000.

Freedom Run Dr., 20987-Candice M. Wilson to Anthony M. Deken, $322,000.

Island Rd., 45740-Mathew S. Durbin to Robyn and Justin Mika, $282,000.

Sunrise Dr. E., 46005-Cary V. Baumgartner and estate of Barbara May Baumgartner to Caroline J. and Jeremiah L. Martin, $170,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35862-Cory A. Poncheri to Lindsey Michelle Forbes, $274,900.

Cochise Ct., 30185-Timothy J. Bauer to Matthew K. Hermann, $360,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 40153-Thomas R. Reece to Shayne and Angela Stanley, $245,000.

Jacqueline Ct., 26146-Janie A. and Harvey C. Schutte to Michael and Sharon Murdza, and Nancy L. Rodgers, $475,000.

Persimmon Creek Rd., 39279-Brian M. Kuhn to Carmen Knight and Brett Christopher Russell, $376,250.

Rooftop Cir., 29890-Justin Buckler to Emily L. Roof, $255,000.

Valley Dr., 42156-John O’Connell to David A. and Natalie J. Cameron, $319,900.