11th St., 3605-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Frederick and Laura Duthoy, $329,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Knight Ave., 1427-Lisa Ruth Draper to Andrew Sutherland, $350,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Birch Dr., 4230-James Hogenson to Patricia M. Pereira, $319,400.

Joy Lee Pl., 770-Gregory and Donna Hill to Benigno Ayala Meza, $810,000.

Queensberry Dr., 2801-Matthew M. and Sarah I. Holben to Stephen T. and Emily E. Eide, $569,000.

Wilson Rd., 1310-Wayne Tabor to Nicholas Frederick Reider, $349,900.

LUSBY AREA

Big Bear Lane, 11715-Cody A. Charette and Ceara L. Labreck to Alexander J. and Alicia M. Westbrook, $120,000.

Cove Lake Rd., 11135-Jerry and Stacie Kackley to Ronald and Zonetta A. Moore, $284,900.

Golden West Way, 1300-William Henry Martineau and Elizabeth Ada Snyder Martineau to Yael Foa and John Croddy, $283,500.

Johnswoods Rd., 976-Van Wie Enterprises Inc. to Thomas J. Granados, $290,000.

Mills Creek Dr., 13004-John J. and Shawna M. Rubenstahl to Karen R. Hooper and Tamara L. Myers, $249,900.

Soundings Rd., 13088-Gisela T. Spann to Timothy T. Mitchell and Debra Woodard, $537,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Bream Ct., 3957-Elizabeth A. and Charbel Chaaya to Andrew R. Pasqualle, $220,000.

OWINGS AREA

Flint Hill Rd. S., 7295-Peter J. and Janice E. Shannon to James C. Stoner and Sandra I. McBride, $725,000.

Old Solomons Island Rd., 9521-Katie A. Hoad to Cory Y. and Kadie A. Tsark, $401,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Chippingwood Dr., 820-Michael W. Eaton to Timothy and April Sullivan, $425,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Adelina Rd., 400-Sidney L. and Michelle L. Belcher to Dale M. and Michelle M. Wood, $540,000.

Crofton Ct., 1820-Rock Hall Builders Corp. to Bruce Sellers, $283,000.

Stoakley Rd., 2415-Thomas Michael Davis and Meagan Elizabeth Radisch to Elizabeth Rosenberg, $365,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Osprey Lane, 13509-John M. and Janet S. Wills to Nicholas Edward Crim Sr., $360,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Locust Rd., 6055-Joretta L. Meyer to Jesse Buff and Kati Cole, $275,900.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Ray Rd., 610-Langston W. Ray II to Nicholas W. Eells, $255,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Sarah Ct., 15820-Rookewood Corp. to Jamison and Tyra White, $349,900.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Bucknell Rd., 6642-Michael and Alexis Higdon to Christopher K. Harley Jr. and Kaelei M. Linkins, $239,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15207-John F. and Anne M. Szpiech to Diane N. Kresh and Colleen E. Donnelly, $371,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Box Elder Ct., 14585-John C. and Teresa A. Grimes to Rodney Waters and Lashon Richardson, $588,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Ben Doane Rd., 1555-Michael Baulsir to Brenda and Edward J. Blunt, $800,000.

Jenkins Lane, 3076-Xclusive Corp. to Jesse Andre Williams and Marla Denise Bowens, $286,000.

ISSUE AREA

Bachelors Hope Ct., 11625-Michael and Katie Christiansen Davis to Richard J. and Tonya K. Smith, $459,950.

LA PLATA AREA

Buckeye Cir., 244-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Rebecca A. Stoddard, $343,875.

Goose Creek Dr., 304-Jack Hicks to Jackie L. Willett, $174,900.

Huckleberry Dr., 105-Ashley Price and Judy Gerber to Glenn E. and Valerie J. Adams, $277,000.

Millet Pl., 105-Jessica S. Newsome to Latoria K. Wiggins, $318,000.

Robin Rd., 7445-Mary F. Zentkovich and George A. Barnas III to John W., Joyce B. and Adam McConnell, $245,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 33-John A. and Megan Chappelle to Niavanni Harley, $275,000.

MARBURY AREA

Richard Lawrence Dr., 4465-Elsa Ault to Peter Anthony and Angela Joy Irvine, $221,490.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brewster Cir., 3812-Robert Golas to Olivia C. Seufer and Trenton A. Threadgill, $352,500.

Country Pines Ct., 2110-Lawrence W. and Patricia L.V. Day to Marshall R. and Melissa L. Robinson, $404,000.

Gallant Lane, 14500-Joseph Chad and Savaun Perry to Dalita M. Piper, $570,000.

Holly Ave., 8019-Linda S. and John H. Boswell to Diane Norris, $270,000.

Ryon Ct., 3365-Iyana Davis to Elsy D. Figueroa, $210,000.

Shade Oak Ct., 2408-Kathryn L. and Anthony Wagner to Lisa A. Chase, $289,000.

Westdale Ct., 3169-D. and T. Investments Corp. to Erika Nevolia Hudgens, $231,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Overlook Cir., 9319-Louis A. and Anne M. Machetto to Jonathan Edward and Jennifer Black, $327,000.

POMFRET AREA

Columbia Park Rd., 4296-Dawn Rene Schaeffer and estate of Joan Millard to Chloe Hernandez and Moises Maittre, $329,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chapel Point Rd., 7820-Gerald N. and Agnes C. Higdon to Erica Johns and James Meade, $445,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Abbey Ct., 2044-Derrenzo G. and Cierra Hines to Branden Coates, $300,000.

Ferrell Ct., 2420-Tina Tremblay to Malcolm J. Vazquez, $202,000.

Royal Birkdale Ave., 5046-Cameron C. and Gilma L. Davis to Illya L. Edwards and Ayana S. Parker Edwards, $405,000.

Scottsdale Pl., 4557-Department of Veterans Affairs to Stuart A. Broome, $280,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cottongrass St., 8920-Bhupinder Singh Brar to Joseph and Marian L. Robinson, $431,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11302-F-Vonda Feazell to Jamar R. Hazelwood, $271,000.

Gray Wolf Ct., 6129-Steven L. Chapman to Lucio E. Diaz Santos and Zayda A. Mejia De Diaz, $290,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 4729-Kia and Joshua Williams to Samuel A. Salmeron, $275,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 4239-Kathleen Nagle and Dennis R. Fay to Michael, Natasha and Latesha R. Dean, $262,500.

Redhorse Ct., 5033-Walter R. Hibner III to Tonia Maria Newman, $298,000.

Seal Pl., 6241-Christopher M. Ostrander to Aziza Adnan, $248,500.

WELCOME AREA

Welcome Woods Pl., 8355-Lorri Ann Robey to Mary M. and Mark A. Hashagen, $400,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Hedgemeade Ct., 3924-Dana Nicole Page to Sylvester and Cynthia W. White, $420,000.

Riva Pl., 10604-Christopher Brandenburgh to Levette M. Thomas, $275,000.

Sandhurst Pl., 11398-Lajuenne M. and Sahar Z. Sherzai Harding to Donavan Akeem Hutchinson Jr. and Gillian E. Alston, $340,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5511-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gregory Emmanuel Finney, $352,640.

Wordsworth Pl., 5549-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Trevor Lee Hood, $314,890.

Wordsworth Pl., 5559-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Tom Wright Hopkins III, $378,890.

Wordsworth Pl., 5568-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Sherika D. Stapp, $357,990.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

By the Mill Rd., 23293-Jess B. Davis Jr. to Andre Proctor, $219,900.

Insurance Ct., 45261-Katherine M. Keefe and Ryan Drury to Dominick J., Colleen T. and Joseph J. Longhi, $245,000.

Rosewood Ct., 23241, No. B-9-Dennis I. and Deborah J. Mattingly to Kevin, Linda and Hannah Davis, $145,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Harlequin Lane, 20860-Claudio J. Lira to Michelle L. Nelson, $168,500.

DRAYDEN AREA

Cherryfield Rd., 18254-Daniel F. and Jane M. Ichniowski to Jeremy Scott and Emily Parker, $460,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Circle Dr., 45811-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Michael I. Gonzalez, $256,000.

Harrison St., 21533-Anthony D. and Adrina Sabb Allen to Clayton Earl Brass III, $285,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Beechwood Lane, 41612-Jean W. and Carolyn M. Vezzosi to Jessika I. Birge and Benedict F. Greenwell, $274,900.

Lindner Lane, 25100-Yvonne P. and Frederick Walter Coykendall Jr. to Ryan B. and Bruce Nicol, $485,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Cartwright Rd., 22145-David J. and Margaret M. Kelnberger to Bradley A. and Elizabeth J. Moore, $275,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Anita Ct., 46869-Peter Detemple to Mary L. Dawkins, $245,000.

Defender St., 21625-Joseph Patrick Feehan to Sheryl Marie Pope, $245,000.

Jillian Grace Ct., 46847-Grant A. and Brandi L. Gerstner to Brittany Nicole and Christopher Anthony Miles, $375,000.

Morris Dr., 21559-Floyd Murl Hilburn to Julia M. Fawehinmi, $192,000.

Skipjack Dr., 45886-Jonathan A. and Juli H. Blanke to Barry E. and Lynnette R. Clayton, $307,000.

Three Notch Rd., 21085-Brian D. Dreyer to Manfred Christopher Weber, $325,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Avonlea Ct., 27608-William B. Saunders to Thomas R. and Cheri Nichol Reece, $414,750.

Dogwood Cir., 29607-Wells Fargo Bank to Alyssa Labille and Darren McCauley, $240,000.

Golf Course Dr., 35455-Sara M. Baxter and Ronald D. Downs Jr. to Nicholas A. Jerome, $291,900.

Majestic Oak Ct., 26828-Albert J. Rossi to Cory A. and Tiffany M. Poncheri, $340,000.

Pocahontas Dr., 39435-Cynthia A. Neely and Louis F. Copsey to Norris G. Bond, $265,000.

Sandgates Rd. S., 27075-Joan Wallace Dixon Bailey to Jeffrey Winfield and Claudinne Miller, $650,000.

Wolfe Dr., 40286-Denise Shearin to Virginia J. Smith, $259,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Saint Inigoes Rd., 17690-James D. Greis to Scott Steven Bonk II, $229,900.