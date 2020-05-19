Richfield Lane, 2655-Susan D. Smith to Landon Scott Yearsley, $443,500.

27th St., 3910-Nancy Lachenauer to Sheri Rene Martin, Ronny Mark Martin and Michael Hall, $284,900.

DUNKIRK AREA

Longleaf Lane, 12010-Randall J. Sweetman and Akvile Siulyte to Debra D. and Richard R. Hyde, $595,000.

AD

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Bowie Shop Rd., 951-Conor G. Bernstein to Alicia Rohde, $444,000.

Little Falls Rd., 4355-Stuart and Michele Miller to Marla Patricia Winner, $455,000.

AD

LUSBY AREA

Algonquin Trail, 12366-Wanda C. Hunter to Jurel D. and Kim Y. Bowman, $239,900.

Brians Way, 2100-Gailanne Gothard to Julie L. Simon, $280,000.

Grape Ct., 7825-Randal G. and Lura K. Harris to Pedro Luis Santiago Santos, $299,995.

Jurallo Ct., 2495-Roy A. and Carolyn M. Fraley to Debbra Lynn Riewerts, $280,000.

Red Rock Lane, 12401-Nicholas Rocco and Kali Jessica D’Amato to Tyler Flemming and Taylor Hollady, $240,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12978-Deborah Baxter to Casey J. Puckett, $192,000.

AD

Silver City Trail, 12753-James E. Carter II to Ryane Joseph and Breanna M. Sipes, $260,000.

OWINGS AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. E., 500-Terry Eugene Andrade Jr. to Matthew John Zenker, $430,000.

Good Shepherd Way, 765-Victor and Evelyn M. Scalia to Robert and Erika Williams, $845,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

First St., 3341-Kelly Theriot to James M. Dorsey Jr., $258,000.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Bridgeport Pl., 525-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Robin R. Childress, $204,620.

English Oak Lane, 425-Dustin Lee Jones to Diana Marie and Anthony Michael Jeffers, $305,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 533, No. 402-John Stenson and Carrie Jennison to Barry and Lisa Thurston, $425,000.

AD

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Arbor Lane, 6897-Michael E. Lavarn to Raja, Linda and Gerald Collins, $300,000.

Carroll Dr., 7264-Jose D. Rodriguez to Karla Vanessa and Juan Francisco Arreaga, $225,000.

Edgewood Rd., 2932-Jack and Kimberly A. Hay to Kattie K. Kornegay, $239,400.

AD

Heather Dr., 7061-Aisha Development Corp. to Arga D. Jackson, $352,000.

FAULKNER AREA

Faulkner Rd. S., 10825-Jeffrey C. and Kelly A. Robertson Slagle to Taylor S. and Rachel M. McCandless, $385,000.

AD

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Bullfeather Pl., 7360-James A. and Arlene C. Truhett to William B. and Crystal M. Saunders, $439,500.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Beth Ct., 5-Jeffrey Robert Brummel to George M. and Timothy J. Thomas, $290,000.

Gail Lane, 6090-Rance Culver to David Richardson, $317,300.

Mason Springs Rd., 5990-Jessica Edman and Robert William Hales to Tyler Smith, $299,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Butternut Ct., 401-Anthony J. and Mary M. Galeano to Cody Montana Trahan, $359,900.

Heather Ct., 225-Anna Jane Kephart to Julie Kae Verras, $255,000.

Kline Dr., 9628-Hector and Jasmine Seguin to Adam E. Sanderson, $365,000.

AD

Morgans Ridge Rd., 155-Lawrence O. and Donna S. Liberman to Glen L. and Stacy Lee Garner, $375,000.

AD

Rye Dr., 1050-Agricopia Towns Corp. and RDR Corp. to Hunter D. and Caitlin M. Mohler, $329,900.

Steeplechase Dr., 40-Heather E. Deabay and Mark D. Mudd to James L. Connors, $280,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bridle Path Dr., 2269-Carolyn Ann and Thomas E. Tavenner to Robert Lee and Nichole Hazard, $233,675.

Flagstaff Pl., 11254-SM Hamilton Corp. to William Padilla Jr., $366,410.

Golden Gate Pl., 2735-SM Hamilton Corp. to Jeffrey Lynn Thompson Jr., $388,685.

Hunters Harbor Lane, 15030-Douglas D. Mullens Sr. to Brian Frayer and Sowande Philip Brown Lawson, $305,000.

Mirkwood Ct., 2632-Gail L. Carlisle Smith to Mattie V. Lancaster, $234,000.

Sagewood Ct., 2462-Sean Patrick and Corrie Anne Wutka to Deidre Butler, $233,000.

AD

AD

Shearwater Dr., 11527-Sherron L. Thompson to Tyler W. Reehl, William Milton Reehl III and Kathleen Barbara Tresnak, $345,000.

Trumpeter Ct., 2812-Guy William and Joanna E. Yesse to Charles Anthony and Clara G. Marshall, $355,000.

Westdale Ct., 3180-61 Properties Inc. to Joshua and Tiffany Worrell, $245,500.

POMFRET AREA

Hickory Acres Ct., 9555-Yvette L. White to Clinton G. Waldorf, $343,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Greenwell Pl., 11090-Andre R. Campbell to Thomas Parham Jr., $259,900.

King James Pl., 1-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Ryan and Valencia McClarry, $212,000.

Rusty Leaf Ct., 3671-Christian Irizarry Perez to Odane Kamar Millwood, $285,000.

York Ct., 2429-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Sonya Matthews, $259,900.

AD

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bluebird Dr., 4194-Maurice Rodgers to Tamika Marie Wellington, $208,000.

AD

Drake Ct., 4293-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Janice Daniels, $230,000.

Goral Ct., 6341-Matthew S. Koniecki and Kristina L. Cipriano to Manuel Antonio Talocco, $305,000.

Henry Ct., 2916-Daniel Michael McDonald and Lynda F. White to Bernard D. Bryan, $355,000.

Humpback Whale Ct., 6173-Jason Edward and Judine Chapman Brockhaus to Herbert Nathaniel Law III, $251,000.

Robstown Pl., 9909-Brenda S. Townes to Eve Belton, $264,500.

Sirenia Pl., 6024-Yvonne Cecila Halsey Jackson to Tierra L. Strother, $228,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Highgrove Dr., 3414-NVR Inc. to Wesley and Diana Armstrong, $420,695.

AD

Saint Luke Dr., 11265-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Christopher Devar Linton, $366,490.

Stockport Pl., 11454-Valisha Price Jackson to Brandon Hawkins, $300,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5523-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Antoinette Denise Johnson, $368,640.

AD

Wordsworth Pl., 5550-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ronald Anthony Wills and Amanda Marie Poole, $364,640.

Wordsworth Pl., 5560-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Revonda Shernette Watts, $388,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5570-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Eric Leo Bryant, $363,640.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44171-David R. and Emily Crider to Maxwell B. Gaston and Julie Verbos, $270,000.

Catalina Lane, 45606-William J. Kenney III to Carl Montiel, $245,000.

Lilliflora Dr., 23465-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Jacqueline Rae Albers, $414,345.

AD

Saint Andrews Church Rd., 44782-House Buyers of America Inc. to Brice C. Trossbach and Cheyenne L. Sederbaum, $244,400.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mohawk Dr., 37950-Samuel C.P. Baldwin Jr. and estate of Linda D. Davis Reno to Todd R. and Tanya Ely, $345,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Vernon Ct., 18747-Stephen A. and Allison H. Polomsky to Kerstin Theresa and Adam James Howard, $437,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Deerpath Ct., 22401-Karen L. Roberts Boone to Kelley K. Rogers, $275,000.

Morgallion Way, 45565-Stephen and Lindsay Krum to Vincent Joseph Palombo, $265,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Ewell Lane, 23850-Alma Jean Ewell to Kera J. Cherrey and Eric W. Beasley, $324,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Jenifer Ct., 23255-Carlos E. and Diana L. Ayuso to Leslie and Ronald Hess, $419,000.

Montana Way, 44560-BKM Enterprises to Thomas Joseph Boothe, $250,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Devin Cir., 47740-Sean H. and Catherine E. Roark to Dominique O. White, $151,000.

Gooseneck Dr., 46076-Jainarine Singh to Stephen M. Caraballo and Ny Thanh Cat Luong, $310,000.

Lyard Rd., 47410-Cannetti King to Robert Eugene Wilson Jr., $164,000.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20794-Matthew D. and Brittney A. Briscoe to Joseph Anthony Bell, $335,000.

Saltmarsh Dr., 46044-John D. Burroughs Jr. to Crystal R. Mills, $212,000.

Tippett Rd., 20178-Polly L. Traynham to Mark A. and Janice A. Ramirez, $520,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Edinview Ct. E., 38049-Rita S. Mattheu Hunnicutt to Michaela Anne Kurtz, $252,500.

Golf Course Dr., 35597-Jeremy C. and Erica L. Dean to Robert Dylan Lowmiller, $295,800.

New Market Turner Rd., 38761-Gregory and Christine M. Young to Wendy C. Wicks, $540,000.

Primrose Lane, 27221-George F. and Judith S. Kraus to Jack Grimes, $358,000.

Shoreview Dr., 30133-Estate of Grace E. Nolan to Raymond Bucci, $325,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

Dory Lane, 45211-Luis Quintero to Justin Knappenberger, $299,900.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Saint Inigoes Rd., 17727-Robert Bryan Wimberly and William Cooper McMurray to Brandi and Grant Gerstner, $529,900.