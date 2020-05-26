HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Duchess Lane, 1300-Joseph T. and Susan A. Bergstrom to Zachary A. and Chelsea Crockett, $439,900.

Ponds Wood Rd., 675-Andrew Jelonek and Daniel Sanders to Daniel Bricker and Rachel Cox, $200,000.

Smoky Rd., 2625-Victor and Lori J. Villarreal to Keith A. and Karen M. Lewis, $375,000.

LUSBY AREA

Chart Ct., 914-Elwood C. and Mary Ellen Hokanson to Adrian Durrell and Ashley Brown, $386,750.

Gunsmoke Cir., 664-Jason Porter to Jason T. and Katherine F. Nelson, $212,000.

Rimrock Rd., 1044-Curtis L. Thompson to Kenneth T. and Kendra L. Hofmann, $230,000.

Running Fox Cir., 15536-Anthony R. Marinelli to Walter Blake Rullman, $195,000.

Tomahawk Trail, 11554-Wesley Alden Fancher to Carol Smith, $275,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3645-Katie Lynn Hildermann and Peter Lehmann to Brie Anna Rice, $290,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Howard Dr., 3580-Donna Mae and Paul Hewey King to Harry A. Gray Jr., $328,149.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Baythorne Rd., 1991-Williams Road Development Corp. and Kaine Homes Inc. to Nicky Dale and Faith Catherine Norton, $470,313.

Henry Hutchins Rd., 2200-Department of Veterans Affairs to Alberto Luis Borrero Vidal and Crystal Lee Borrero, $310,000.

Sylvan Pl., 490-Mark W. and Paige E. Folkman to Gregory D. and Corraine A. Jones, $518,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Back Creek Loop, 1135-Foundation Property Investments Corp. to Mark R. Benedict, $307,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Arbor Cir., 5645-Ryan J. Van Gorden to Sean P. and Lindsay D. Sturgeon, $335,000.

Peace Ct. E., 1861-Richard E. Mongello Jr. to Thomas and Sarah Henley, $364,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Old Landing Rd., 1270-Karen and Thomas Cypull to Daniel and Eleanor Fishman, $392,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Dakota St., 2618-Ryland D. Hock and G. Mitchell Wood to Vincent Outerbridge, $279,900.

Lantana Dr., 6808-U.S. Bank Trust and 1900 Capital Trust III to Cheryl Crawley, $390,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Crayfish Ct., 6000-Mary P. O’Brien and Darrell W. Hewitt Jr. to Monica Y. Smallwood, $430,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Church Rd., 9855-Steve D. and Mary D. Burch to Jennifer Guy and Michael Gibbs, $450,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cedar Brook Pl., 15075-Kenneth F. and Elizabeth G. MacFarlane to Kenneth H. Loy, $425,000.

Naylors Pond Pl., 6504-Kenneth D. and Raquel R. Brooks to Kevin L. Coy, $445,000.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6157-Franck D. and Patricia A. Combs to Seth M. and Megan M. Titus, $375,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Joann Ct., 3-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Katrina L. Bacon, $220,000.

Meadowside Ct., 24-Peter A. Hamelman to David Neil Whitford, $173,000.

ISSUE AREA

Limestone Ct., 11940-Caroline A. Gregg and Dudley Nigg to Ross Simone, $765,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Carol’s Pl., 101, No. 35-Valerie Ann Anderson Plumer to Saeid Karimi, $187,000.

Grandview Ct., 4825-Jon Marc and Lesley McKeel to Derek A. and Megan McKinney Dyson, $490,000.

Horseshoe Dr., 6660-Walter B. Norris to Alison E. and Eric R. Brown, $324,000.

Norfolk Dr., 1068-Terrel K. and Joanne Roberts to Alex Bozick, $420,000.

Rupert Dr., 12280-Robert L. and Helen Elise Pepper to Calvin R. and Judith A. Hicks, $376,000.

Station Dr., 1107-Austin Ray and Eman Youssef Newhart to Jocelynn D. Young, $322,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Cedarwood Dr., 10765-Jack Hicks to Jose O. Chavarria Isquierdo and Emma I. Villatoro, $279,900.

Devonshire Rd., 3208-Roger D. and Nancy E. Porter to Von Parker, $355,000.

Hickory Ave., 13070-John C. and Donna J. Pickeral to Andrew James and Ashley L. Littleton, $325,000.

Meadow Pl., 8-Kathryn R. Mathis Fenstermaker to Brehona Brown, $214,000.

Rabbits Run St., 2452-U.S. Bank Trust and 1900 Capital Trust II to Victor De La Torre, Anahy Omayra De La Torre Trujillo and Lizbet Yanina Congona Paucar, $365,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 2266-Teresa Brooks and Che R. Miller to Jennifer Delacruz, $253,750.

Tanglewood Dr., 2096-Isidoro Menjivar Montoya to Xiomara Michele Williams, $200,901.

Westdale Ct., 3153-Latoya M. Edwards to Iris Young, $215,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Bowie Rd., 8445-Aaron J. and Kalin N. Organ to Genna L. Frodyma and William B. Cregan III, $216,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Sylvan Turn, 9999-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. to Karen and William Holt, $265,125.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barrington Dr., 920-Robert James Taylor Jr. and estate of Lena M. Marston to Patrick M. Egadidze and Gateka Fidia, $261,200.

Charing Cross Ct., 2074-Alpha Housing Corp. to Jacob J. and Cindy J. Yeager, $325,000.

Gateview Pl., 3846-Pierre A. Lucceus to Carlise Nichols Jr., $235,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3134-Deborah Ann Witcher to Anthony Jones Morris, $175,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3805-Andranik Drummondreid to Tasha L. Hill, $208,000.

Middleton Rd., 220-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Craig and Frances Bell, $275,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11714-Cherise Hill to Craig L. Harris Jr., $290,000.

Red Lion Pl., 2803-Carleefran Property Services Corp. to Allison Vanessa Cheek, $229,289.

Scottsdale Pl., 4635-Clifford Lockett to Warren Gary II, $320,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Abell Way, 8501-Salvador Ricardo Acosta to Eleyas Ayele Shenbu and Mesfin Negatu Geberwold, $308,500.

Bel Aire Ct., 11154-Vivian D. Cross to Jessica D. Smith, $336,000.

Bremen Ct., 9835-Tawana Herring to Robert E. and Shanell L. Hunt, $485,000.

Dorchester Cir., 5010-Andrea Adams to Teisha A. Branch, $355,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3137-Edgar Gomez Martinez to Keisha Broadnax, $299,000.

Grouse Pl., 4525-Manisha J. and Jayesh A. Jariwala to Lakeisha Agnew, $222,600.

Knollwood Ct., 10617-Benjamin and Anne Marie Patterson to Hannyel Amalia Benavidez Vargas, $391,500.

Pebblebrook Terrace Ct., 2628-Conrad Louis and Ella Bright Westerman to Freda Denise Collins, $395,000.

Seal Pl., 6191-Patricia A. McReynolds to Lareva Melanie Smith, $244,000.

Tallahassee Pl., 10004-Delores Huston to Adriana Angelica Lazo and Martha Celsa Molina Romero, $293,000.

Yorkshire Lane, 2003-Phillip A. and Jeanette K. Trujillo to George L. Costin, $400,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Hanson Rd., 3965-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Katie Stickel, $252,000.

Jacksonhole Pl., 10684-Tiffany Vanzego to Tonyetta Sharee Fewell, $255,500.

Sandhurst Pl., 11388-Sonia Ratliff Martinez to Keith L. Perkins Jr., $340,000.

Windsor Heights Pl., 4168-Russell Henson to Antwain Needum Hodges, $270,000.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Farrell Way, 21900-Sandra K. and William M. Hayden to Michael C. and Leslie E. Serpico, $431,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Ambrosia Lane, 23206-Orion J. Adams to Wanrong and Hui Fang Lin, $277,565.

Forest Way, 23032-Andrew and Kelli Benckert to Nicole K. and Zachary R. Andrews, $375,000.

Ocelot Way, 44305-Guillermo Guerrero to Nicholas Roger Hammons, $238,000.

CALLAWAY AREA

Boxwood Dr., 44478-Matthew H. and Laura M. Weeden to Cynthia Ann Zwick White, $355,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Barkentine Ct., 21989-Carlos A. and Kimberly D. Urdaneta to Jason Henson Sr., $240,000.

Greenview Ct., 22440-FTB Homes Corp. to Johniece Verona Simms and Dominic Waddell Zeigler, $175,000.

Oliver Ct., 45769-Depree S. Savoy to Sharon Smith and Willie R. Knight, $249,900.

Westmeath Way, 45485-Kristen M. Dziedzic to Robert Curtis and Maybelline Mariam Harris, $135,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Brixton Ct., 23025-Lee A. and Tanya J. Bassett to Christopher M. and Jennifer A. Wilson, $635,000.

Luckton Ct., 23151-Reita G. King to Caitlin and Dale Nutt, $419,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Bobwhite Lane, 40720-John M. and Jessica L. Austerman to Zachary Addis and Megan Marie Kennan, $539,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 22717-Bernard Lee and Lynn E. Hellbaum Huntt to Nicholas C. Gould and Hannah E. Spranger, $195,000.

White Tail Lane, 23465-Deborah S. and William D. Yoder to Curt and Brenda Winecke, $224,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Havirland Rd., 48803-Kevin E. and Ardella S. Fry to Collin Martinez, $209,900.

King Dr., 45770-Allen R. and Dorothy Jean Dulaney to Matthew B. and Kaitlyn R. Ford, $315,000.

Middlegate Dr., 20810-Robert J. and Bonnie K. McGraw to Stephen and Kristin Bell, $360,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48289-Benjamin and William Tennyson to Deonarine Sahdeo, $215,000.

Robert Leon Dr., 46652-Osvaldo Caballero to Kathryn Meyers, $276,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Allen Rd., 29799-Michael John and Robin Lynn Holzbeierlein to Ryan Alan Waggener, $300,000.

Claires Dr., 39744-Nathan and Lauren N. Smith to Kyle R. and Leah M. Knopp, $429,900.

Floral Lane, 39415-Charles J. Guy Jr. to Tracy B. Browne, $287,000.

Guy Way, 39050-Eric J. and Jayne E. Jones to Joseph Alan Bowie, $379,900.

Old Village Rd., 28250-David Lee Hall Jr. to Stephanie and Gary McNutt, $300,000.

PINEY POINT AREA