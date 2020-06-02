Eighth St., 6228-NRH2MD Corp. to Dakota C. Cornett, $262,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Ben Oak Dr., 3211-Michelle Marie Wood Murray to Sheri S. and Stephen S. Scrivener, $410,000.

Robshire Manor Rd., 13-Michael E. and Gayle V. Young to Justin and Joyleen Longfellow, $330,000.

Stephanies Lane, 3149-Donna C. Armiger to Jeffrey and Jannifer Butler, $350,000.

LUSBY AREA

Laurel Way, 12838-Eddie R. Evans to Sandra Dee Gale, $235,000.

Ropeknot Rd., 11595-Fredy Montero to Gabrielle M. Parent and William H. Garrison, $230,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bedford Dr., 3777-Jeffrey J. Crawford to Turkessa Thompson, $345,000.

Seventh St., 3648-David R. Stream to Gary O. Ferguson and Erika N. Hensley, $270,000.

OWINGS AREA

North Side Dr., 9543-As Is Home Buyers Corp. to Harrison Collien, $331,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mills Field Lane, 5657-David J. Sacks to Marvella M. Hawkins, $359,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Cambridge Pl., 431-Davis Real Estate Corp. to Robert B. Whitley Sr., $278,000.

Terrace Dr., 220-Patrick G. Vernier to Lawrence S. and Shirl L. Brown, $330,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Williams Wharf Rd., 3570-Rindy and William Montgomery to Brandon K. Solomon, $289,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Bel Alton Newtown Rd., 9550-Barbara J. and Richard L. Muller to Christina Maureen Dale, $457,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2405-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jennifer T. and Leslie Richardson, $455,587.

Garden Ct., 7102-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Karen Nohelia Leon Gutierrez, Enoc Elias Marquez Serrano and Yenny Lorena Gutierrez, $233,000.

Pomonkey Creek Pl., 2370-Beth A. Robishaw to Andrew T. and Amber E. Parry, $360,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Stiles Pl., 6310-Brian A. and Jennifer Ransom to Nichole and Ryan Threatt, $461,000.

Wood Glen Dr., 7020-Sharon J. Carpenter and William R. Wootan to Douglas L. and Joyce D. Krouse, $245,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Potomac Ave., 18-Dana Marie and John Mark Dennison to Roxcelle and Daniel Nino, $260,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Charles St., 11757-Hykel Mulugeta and Amanuel Mammo to Michael A. and Rebecca M. Collins, $304,000.

Hawthorne Dr. W., 111-Matthew L. Hoyle to Thomas Kennard Councillor Jr., $235,000.

Kalmia Ct., 143-Sidney A. Butler to Adrian Jevon Thornton, $172,000.

Peachleaf Ct., 102-Alejandro and Tuyetanh W. Camacho to Joseph L. Proctor Jr., $290,000.

Rye Dr., 1054-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Tricia L. Rogerson, $329,900.

Steeplechase Dr., 19-Joshua E. Wright to Aaron Patrick Johnson, $295,000.

MARBURY AREA

Chicamuxen Rd., 3965-Aziz Properties Corp. to Richard A. Swann Jr., $245,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Brewster Cir., 3814-John R. and Kristine L. Bennett to Sharon Hogan and Eugene Howard, $265,000.

Coachmans Path Ct., 4483-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Felicia Arnesia and Erica Nicole Edmondson, $655,000.

Falmouth Rd., 1117-Cynthia Greene to Donna Proctor, $329,000.

Kipling Dr., 11641-Joyce A. Cusato to Brayan Samuel Sanchez, $277,500.

Meadow Pl., 12-Tina Woodley to Jenee B. Tyler, $215,000.

Onset Lane, 3706-Donald R. and Faith H. Keyser to Daniel V. and Dallison Halley Pierce, $307,000.

Rosewood Dr., 1989-Fatoumata Nelson to David Andrew Thompson II, $375,000.

Sandwich Cir., 4214-Donald Thomas Raley to Melvin J. Cole, $239,900.

Tawny Dr., 2343-Vivian Ashe to Alvin and Toren Blunt, $316,000.

Wetherburn Pl., 4108-Marie E. Reilly to Daniel Negroni, $475,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Furbush Rd., 13591-Joseph and Jon Shenski to Christopher M. Connick and Rachel A. Hartsock, $255,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Longmont Ct., 7858-Glen L. and Stacy L. Garner to John E. and Christina M. Licalzi, $519,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Brandon Rd., 817-Luis A. and Blanca Lidia Cornejo Barahona to Abel Hernandez, $245,000.

Compton Rd., 213-Robert W. and Frances A. Ward to Luis A. Cornejo Barahona and Alma D. Herrera Perea, $290,000.

Kempsford Field Pl., 3713-Delonte Elijah Jupiter to Sabria Bell, $220,000.

Light Arms Pl., 3886-Linda L. Abbe to Latica Shanee Reeves, $232,000.

Mordyshire Pl., 11834-Katrina and Edna Morse to Juanita Bowman, $300,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11738-Jennifer Lynn and Robert Keith Brown to Mickey Grayson, $315,000.

Roxbury Ct., 801-Paul Leonard and Shirley A. Salo to Duero Turner Sr., $253,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Antelope Ct., 6652-61 Properties Inc. to James D. Graham, $328,000.

Bergamont Ct., 9669-Lisa A. and Robert L. Gaulke to Namon and Maria M. Jones, $419,000.

Carthage Ct., 9020-Shavonda N. Thompson to Leontyne E. Reaves, $369,900.

Eagle Ct., 4407-Venus Housing Corp. to Jasmine Sanders, $234,000.

Fendley Way, 8712-Daren Domanski to Gerald Jerome and Chandra Rahynes Rouse, $364,978.

Grouse Pl., 4534-James L. Bowen II to Michael Clarence Soodeen, $225,000.

Lake Hill Ct., 3071-Antonio Robles Esquilin and Elsa Cintron to Mshindi Manning, $296,000.

Peccary St., 6020-Stephen G. and Eileen F. Gralewski to Christopher David Howard, $298,000.

Sedgewick Dr., 3141-Kenneth D. and Michelle S. Snowden to Semia L. Hackett, $429,950.

Tapir Pl., 6090-Deanna M. Smith to Karen Ballard and Elisha D. Lamar, $234,900.

WELCOME AREA

Governors Grant Pl., 5105-Christopher M. Grossman to Robert and Marianne Rose Gibbs, $707,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Clifford Dr., 9335-Prime Street Properties Corp. to John D. and Evelyn Xiomara Marco, $275,000.

Keswick Ct., 4917-Diane Graham to Kenneth Lee Scott, $370,000.

Sharpstown Park Pl., 5367-Dominique Nichole Harris to Rodney and Sabrina Clark, $350,000.

Stoneybrook Rd., 3860-David and Angela Cummings to Karen Bernadette and Emily Trundle, $345,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5565-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Crystal Ronette and Larry Terrell Millington, $331,340.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Golden Thompson Rd., 20914-Patricia S. and John P. Casciano to David W. Rush and Maureen Hunt, $625,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44230-Kayla Kistler and Russell Nelson to Albina and Leo Kisilenko, $242,000.

Grey Squirrel Lane, 23150-Geoffrey A. Chandler and estate of Hartwell F. Chandler Jr. to Jairo P. Uzhca Pulla, $295,000.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Charles Hall Rd., 38254-Rosalie A. Delwarte and estate of Ronnie Howell to Thomas Brick Jr., $110,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Saint Elizabeths Ct., 22063-Miguel A. Cardenas to Agnes Butler, $180,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Allston Lane, 25323-Kelly M. Selby to Jason R. and April L. Coleman, $202,000.

Broad Creek Dr., 24466-Lorene Rye to Brandon A. and Kylie E. Teston, $383,000.

Greenview Dr., 24670-Alan R. and Margo H. Newhouse to Christopher T. and Tracy L. McKay, $600,000.

Morgan Rd., 24950-Lawrence E. and Brenda J. Raley to Robert Allan and Courtney Gayle Hayden, $364,800.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Chestnut Hill St., 41305-Steven and Melissa Bakalian to Emily M. Cox, $440,000.

Lindsay Dr., 23257-Haylee L. Coffey to Cole A. Jessup and Samantha B. Estacion, $310,500.

Potomac Ave., 39563-John Christopher Sadler and Elizabeth Sadler Baker to Larry Richard Ulm, $100,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Amy Rd., 21508-William K. Gillingham and Molly A. Hancock to Anthony Swann, $214,900.

Essex Dr. N., 21648-Jesus Torres to Kenneth Long Jr., $180,000.

Kingfisher Ct., 45833-William T. and Anna M. Grimes to Michael S. and Janet Nicholson, $295,000.

Munley Lane, 46445-Drew and Cathy Ann Dobbins to Pamela Winder, $220,500.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20426-Department of Veterans Affairs to Andrew J. and Leah M. Patterson, $255,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47205-Joseph R. and Shelley Anne Mascaro to Richard and Page Forbes, $294,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bruce Rd., 29735-Tammy L. Bevington Payne to Dean Holzbeierlein, $269,150.

Deans Way, 38350-Ben N. and Shannon M. Dewitt to Kimberly Ann and Carl Michael Cooksey, $460,000.

Golden Beach Rd., 39454-Kimberly Austin to Christopher Burroughs, $255,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 30120-Mark Anthony Markovich to Chad Russell Knodle and Shelby Nicole Farrell, $305,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA