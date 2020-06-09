G St., 7356-Aaron and Kristina Hartman to Donald Lee Edwards Jr. and Kiera Rojas, $400,000.

16th St., 6323-Jonathan E. and Danielle R. Forester to Han Zheng, $210,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lacrosse Ct., 3115-Tara M. Remagen to Brownhilda E. Tanyi and Enowtabong Benjamin Egbe, $675,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Bowie Shop Rd., 981-Molly Moran and Garry Winfield Lemasters to David E. and Molly Kunselman, $485,000.

Hillside Dr., 2546-Tanya Wallace to September Ferrante, $300,000.

Sablewood Dr., 465-Elwood W. and Kathleen B. Land to David and Vickie Beard, $515,000.

Warren Dr., 5551-Jared C. and Anna E. Ashby to Branden Lee and Amorette Deellen Barger, $413,000.

LUSBY AREA

Dry Ford Lane, 12116-Kevin Lee Warren to Sean Holloway and Malika Lessey, $250,000.

Olivet Rd., 13290-Astrid Burnette and estate of Natalia George to Paul D. Wroten, $300,000.

Round Up Rd., 482-Anthony Napolitano to Michael Benjamin Abbott, $229,000.

Wohlgemuth Rd., 575-Barbara Ann McCoy and John Raymond Lankford Jr. to William and Amber Scaggs, $310,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8694-Stephanie E. Tayman to Jeffrey Allen York Jr., $225,000.

Eighth St., 3730-Christopher E. Colaianni to Ian Patrick Kelly, $310,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Thoroughbred Dr., 133-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Ezzard Charles and Felecia Lynn Finch, $310,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

C St., 270-MKG Corp. to Jackie Randell, $455,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Pushaw Station Rd., 380-Michael P. O’Brien to Lance C. and Shannon Emery, $507,500.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Soapberry Ct., 9115-Cary L. Hower to Roy L. and Lois A. Budd, $360,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2409-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Tiara Logan, $523,505.

Heather Dr., 6992-Karma Clayton to William Calvin Carroll, $239,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Dubois Rd., 9565-Elisabeth I. Millard to William and Catherine Herman, $396,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15337-Terri J. and William D. Farri to Michelle M. Ruble and Gregory S. Silcox, $425,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Coatbridge Pl., 7610-Robert M. and Charlotte M. Moorman to Dorethea B. and Marquette N. Henderson, $425,000.

Swanson Creek Lane, 5981-Kevin R. Jensen to Thomas William, Elizabeth Arnold, Darlene and James Langley, $565,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Biss Ct., 3404-Henrique M. and Rose B. Togba to Colin Trice, $215,000.

Hard Bargain Cir., 6415-Lawrence V. Harris to Andre Emerson and Tiffany Wade, $480,000.

Maple St., 10-Shawn and Krystal Smith to Catherine D. Hawkins, $257,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Austin Dr., 4456-Arthur D. and Irene A. Larson to Denise M. Rands, $289,000.

Pollen Dr., 111-Roel and Laura Cuevas to Nitinkumar N. Patel, $384,900.

Rye Dr., 1060-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Pamela Diane James, $327,900.

Steeplechase Dr., 63-Vivian A. Davis to Lauren Breznak, $290,000.

MARBURY AREA

Marbury Run Rd., 5120-Patrick Phelps to Ashley Roberson, $201,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Broadstone Pl., 12280-Tunicia Lashun Williams to Lagretta J. Simms, $285,000.

Green Woods Lane, 15320-Julie A. and John L. Bergling to Gary Robert Pendleton and Karyn Louise Molines, $390,000.

Lancelot Dr., 11721-Byron J. and Rhonda A. Lawrence to George S. Bernard II, $307,000.

Michael Rd., 5931-JLG Investments Corp. to Starr Dionne Williams, $317,500.

Ryon Ct., 3257-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ajax E. Master Trust to Kim Ford, $209,900.

Shafer St., 2405-Ryan Adams to Carolyn S. Washington, $347,995.

Temi Dr., 1716-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Jose and Jessymar Perez, $305,000.

Whistling Ct., 2709-Patricia D. Martin to Jennifer Johnson and Darrick Barnes, $375,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Green Manor Dr., 1645-Timothy H. and Kristin L. Perrier to Kennyenoh Mercy and Stephen V. Hilliard, $345,000.

Menagerie Farm Pl., 11850-Jordan W. Lee to Cristian A. Pleitez Cortez and Monica E. Batres Rivas, $295,000.

POMFRET AREA

Marshall Corner Rd., 8250-Candace Kasten and estate of Anna M. Welch to Sandra L. Willett, $181,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cooper Ct., 1804-James Joseph Newman to Michael A. and Destinee Savage, $285,000.

Lightner Ct., 3650-Christine E. Turner to Ronald Womack and Adrienne Mack, $260,000.

Muirfield Ct., 11717-Andrew C. and Shirley Alegre to Robert Tolbert, $399,000.

Peanuts Lane, 5555-Travis and Patrice Thompson to Shenique Wedderburn, $330,000.

Stoddert Ave., 209-Willow Creek Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman to Zane Pugh, $275,400.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Apple Creek Lane, 3100-Charles Francis Scheimreif III to Mark Antonio Mitchell and Christine Colbert, $401,000.

Citrus Pl., 11050-James Global Investments 5 Corp. to Kevin Lamar Brunson, $385,000.

Eagle Ct., 4423-Catherine and Gilbert Bowling to Ciera Shine and Sharon Daniels, $200,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11318-Arthur E. Baylor Jr. to Robert David Green, $264,990.

Homecoming Lane, 2730-Keith S. and Beatrice Turlington Wynn to Amber Lynn Bautista and Kevin Janel Lloyd, $435,000.

Leighland Ct., 9801-Pharas L. Davis to Andre Wayne Barnett, $475,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9611-Department of Veterans Affairs to Porscha Bianca Logan, $410,500.

Sirenia Pl., 6003-NRG Associates to Malcolm A. Coker Sr., $249,000.

Teakwood Ct., 11324-Stanley and Yolanda Tolliver to Nyaradzo T. and Shawn M. Purvis, $330,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Diamond Ridge Lane, 4663-Kathleen and Charles R. Talton to Sean B. Rollins, $336,900.

Hearthfire Ct., 3458-Vincent D. and Whitney S. Cruse to Michael and Yolanda Fikes, $395,000.

Knighthood Pl., 8314-Kamaljeet Singh and Sangeeta Gupta to Joseph R. and Rebecca L. Williams, $264,900.

Shelburne Ct., 8321-Sankuratri Corp. to Bryan W. Tate Sr., $419,900.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Catalina Lane, 45548-Yvonne and Danny Erb to Kristi and Natalie Parsons, $256,000.

DAMERON AREA

Bay Creek Lane, 16841-Gregory P. Havens and Ellen P. Havens Living Trust to John A. Edwards, $195,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Longfields Village Dr., 45615-Carolyn P. Wilmore to Cristian Velazquez Morales, $173,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Amys Way, 43255-Nicholas A. and Emily M. Cox to Bradley C. and Katherine Nelson, $489,000.

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44297-David R. and Sandra L. Bohnke to Shylah R. Smith, $199,900.

Wheatherby Dr., 24155-Patrick A. and Mary M. Lindauer to Carlee Gittings and David Burrows, $355,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Coventry Dr., 23656-Richard C. and Richard C. Martin to Russell Henson, $462,000.

Loveville Rd., 25606-Frances L. Owenbey to Lawrence Bryan and Patricia Lynn Thomas, $60,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Barberry Lane, 47302-Michael Oberhausen and Jacquelyn Gisoldi to Jacob Peter and Ashley D. Cristina, $320,000.

Defender St., 21580-Federal National Mortgage Association to John Lohr and Megan Pietryka, $234,950.

Freedom Run Dr., 20980-Joseph Martin to Brett A. and Brianna M. Manche, $319,000.

Jettison Dr., 21335-Luis Baltodano to Anna Tendongfack, $209,200.

Scott Cir., 22299-Juan G. Argueta to Lisa J. Moore, $290,000.

Simmons St., 20810-Michael Harris to Janee Jones, $380,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cecilia Ct., 26634-William A. and Barbara M. Eaton to Marcus A. Campbell Jr., $310,000.

Grandiflora Ct., 25686-Milton E. and Suzanne Marie Wolfe to Justin William and Ann Marie Culbreth, $350,000.

Laurel Ridge Ct., 38460-Alicia N. and Clarence L. Wilkinson to Edward L. and Susie Smith, $180,500.

Sage Way, 38895-Adam Joseph and Brittany F. Swartz to Dillon R. and Erica L. McDaniel, $305,000.