DUNKIRK AREA

Carronade Ct., 12760-Adam J. and Jennifer T. Boerckel to Michael J. and Kathleen Casagranda, $560,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Abbey Lane, 1457-Jason L. Thomas to Dennis Wick and Camille Elizabeth McMains Wick, $449,990.

Carson Rd., 819-Steven R. and Louis A. Messineo to Daniel Wilson, $276,000.

AD

Hoile Lane, 130-John M. McInerney III to Jeffrey Bryant O’Brien and Bridget Marie Todd, $741,032.

AD

Small Reward Rd., 640-Lynn E. and Shirley A. Alexander to Michael T. Bobrowski, $370,050.

LUSBY AREA

Golden West Way, 1159-Justin Brock and Ashleigh Clohessy to Jammie Morin, $235,000.

Sitting Bull Trail, 11361-Norman P. and Patricia K. Ostroff to Kamil and Tasneem Luto, $268,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A403-William J. and Hally S. Dolan to Denise and Dana G. Cherington, $212,000.

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8774-Bevan D. Reitz to Kimberly Ann Dimauro, $235,000.

Ninth St., 3711-Estate of Joan M. Clarke to Marcia J. Shepherd, $360,900.

OWINGS AREA

AD

Good Shepherd Way, 795-Gregory B. Jones and Eva M. Rodriguez Jones to Eric M. and Kimberly B. Ruffer, $682,500.

Winery Ct., 635-Christopher W. and Melissa L. Poole to Michelle L. Wiland, $480,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Augustus Dr., 902-Kevin James Frostbutter and Jessica Viola Skyrm to Ian Stelmack and Mahealani Gaestel, $249,990.

AD

English Oak Lane, 422-Blake Andrew and Lindsey Ashton Messmore to John Lawrence and Deanna N. Whistler, $312,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Curtis Rd., 965-Tim M. Lane and Laura J. Reece to Lisa Ann and Theodore Arnold Urban, $640,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BEL ALTON AREA

Fifth St., 9110-Elizabeth A. Walter and Jeffrey M. Bittner to Alexis N. and Michael W. Higdon, $355,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Heather Dr., 7044-Lesley Brooks Spinks to Shekia N. and Troy Owens, $349,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oden Run Pl., 10110-Roslyn and Christopher Malloy to Dishawn Dunmore, $410,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

AD

Deborah Dr., 15245-Carl M. and Kimberly A. Cooksey to Sidney Andre and Takema Vondel Butler, $352,490.

Swanson Creek Lane, 6003-Adam and Pamela Lee to Okiima S.P. and Paul S. Trotter Jr., $450,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Marvin Dr., 4000-Juin W. and Henry Lai to Larry F. Hite Jr., $435,000.

Rison Dr., 6915-Erica and Mark Hughes to Lillian M. Welch and Gunner Kerig, $300,000.

AD

LA PLATA AREA

Hickory Cir., 909-Paul A. Heller to Tonya Furgess Alton, $306,000.

Wildflower Dr., 3002-Michael L. and Linda S. Turner to Joshua E. and Olivia D. Wright, $459,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Delight Ct., 2247-NASA Federal Credit Union and Douglas Nahas to Patricia E. Cook, $300,000.

Greenmont Dr., 1329-Michael S. and Marcella D. Ellis to Anthony J. and Linda Vaughn, $300,000.

Leonardtown Rd., 4875-Robin T. Holoman and estate of James Gray Thompson Jr. to Elvis Inri Lopez, $260,000.

AD

Pin Oak Dr., 1698-Brooke Wilkinson to Derek L. Brown, $300,000.

Ryon Ct., 3277-Katrina J. Botts to Franco A. Butler and Dyone Cornelia Woodson, $209,000.

Silver Spur Pl., 12004-Jerry Alcindor and Kathy Fuentes to Harry V. Jackson III, $235,000.

AD

Topaz Ct., 12460-Gary M. Cook Jr. to Pablo Javier Garrido Garcia and Rosa Idalia Ruiz Garrido, $280,000.

Young Rd., 4570-Malcolm and Dorothy Becker to Julie A. Bergling, $520,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Green Manor Dr., 1650-Kenneth W. and Elvira Prien to James Peterson and Jessica Hudson, $363,000.

Moores Point Pl., 9550-Robert L. and Corri E. Roberts to Brent A. Stovall, $379,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Overlook Cir., 9430-Joseph E. and Nancy C. Moose to Benjamin Edwin Lucky, $365,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bryan Ct., 1552-Joseph Benzing to James Conrad and Jessica Mone Perry, $199,950.

AD

Cornell Lane, 1102-John William Gallagher to Rebecca Lucinda Cruz, $287,500.

AD

Heathcote Rd., 3054-Karen Y. Whitsett to Carlton M. Gray II and Cierra A. Crutchfield, $167,755.

King James Pl., 4-Onya S. Scarborough to Merary L. Leiva Molina and Franklin Mendoza Rubio, $184,000.

Maddox Ct., 3468-Kce Inc. to Kevin Alan Conrad, $212,000.

Olympia Pl., 4928-Adam Anicich to Ashley L. Owens and Derrick L. Green, $325,000.

Pimlico Ct., 2442-Marcus Jonte Elbert to Tremain L. Strong, $309,000.

Royal Birkdale Ave., 5121-Fernando and Michelle Rocha to Mildred White Somerville, $345,000.

Vale Ct., 2325-Ramon Arturo Pineda and Nelly Guisela Rivera to Michael L. Moses, $255,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Apple Creek Lane, 3149-David B. and Sandra J. Carter to Darryl Robinson, $417,000.

AD

Bluebird Dr., 4177-Hanrong Cao and Shu Hua Zhang to Kelli Wright, $230,000.

AD

Cheryl Turn, 10732-NVR Inc. to Etop Tristen and Kai D. Ekanem, $511,607.

Cottongrass St., 8961-Amando M. and Cynthia A. Soriano to Maya L. Hauser Garland, $375,000.

Elsa Ave., 3125-Alfred L. Smith Jr. to Joaquin Mendez, $433,000.

Goldeneye Pl., 4608-Frank Earl and Susan Dorrin to Edawna L. Oliver, $215,000.

Irish Lord Pl., 5502-Wayne A. and Virginia D. Burwell to Tashika V. Lewis and Doris Ann Olds, $255,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Barclay Pl., 7913-John M. and Niloofar Sowti Roth to Ra Kiesha Shamel Sylver, $265,000.

Esprit Pl., 10747-Benjamin and Lauren Milarch to Kisa Hyman, $269,900.

AD

Pepperwood Ct., 4880-Maria A. Jones and estate of Charles Louis Thompson to Melvin Clark, $350,000.

Sir Michael Pl., 8225-Kim C. Riggs to Natalie Perkins, $259,900.

Thousand Oaks Ct., 4966-Darlene Anderson to Robert and Millicent K. Sykes, $365,900.

AD

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Bushwood Wharf Rd., 37336-George Lawrence Quade III and Jennifer Shannon Vickers to Amber Lawrence, $265,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Crestwood Lane, 23157-Paul Benjamin and Samantha Gail Fisher to Russell Raymond and Brittany Lynn Gilbert, $405,000.

Marguerite Way, 43578-Jacqueline Albers to Maria Standafer, $255,000.

Springsteen Ct. N., 45835-Richard E. Harrington to Prince J. Armstrong and Tamieka Carter, $179,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Douglas Ct., 22342-Brandi M. and Michael R. Williamson to Devin and Danelle Gray, $299,900.

Taras Ct., 45606-1995 Property Management Inc. to Stephen and Jordan Mefford, $279,900.

AD

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Arunah Way, 23940-Charles Russell to Eric R. and Brandy Michelle Frederick, $306,200.

Clarkes Landing Rd., 44459-Kenneth Michael Smythers to Lorene Gail Rye, $339,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Army Way, 40125-Christopher R. and Terra E. Neely to James H. Bolin II, $690,000.

Hansel Ct., 23630-Brett C. and Erin G. Johnson to David Larson and Erica Bourgeois, $460,000.

Marigold St., 21117-Jennifer B. and Sean Ryan Hill to Sean M. and Kierra B. Considine, $400,000.

Spring House Lane, 40835-Kelly W. and Kirk E. Windsor to Keysha C. Thomas, $299,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Devin Cir., 47741-Christopher P. and Jennifer M. Titus to Harold Thomas and Jennifer Thraikill Leonard, $146,000.

Legerton Lane, 45630-Bernard S. and Krystyna S. Morgan to Billy M. Bilich, $285,000.

Olde Hewitt Rd., 22483-Michael C. and Sherry McGrew Carter to Micky De Jesus and Jopet Salvacion Santos, $335,000.

Red Cedar Lane, 47918-John Russell Levay and Nell Ann Levay Chaconas to Won K. and Yoonmi H. Lee, $523,000.

Shady Knoll Pl., 47310-Dale Benjamin and Pamela J. Bradley to Robert E. and Maggie D. Koutnik, $285,000.

Weatherby Lane, 21655-Peter S. Youssef to Jordan A. Vu, $245,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cecilia Ct., 26683-Joseph and Jessica Bowie to Matthew Langella, $310,000.

Ellen Ct., 39595-Michael A. and Laura A. McNey to Julie R. Piper, $305,000.

Whippoorwill Ct., 36671-Harvest Homes Inc. to Betty Ann Willman, $269,900.

SCOTLAND AREA