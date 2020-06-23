DUNKIRK AREA

Chesapeake Beach Rd. W., 2800-Sean P. and Kathryn M. Doyle to Eric C. and Reagan McElroy, $379,900.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Allday Rd., 3450-Evelyn Vazquez to Bee Venell Brogdon Robinson and Edward Williams, $375,000.

Colonial Oak Ct., 1651-Norman R. Roy and Bartola Bone to Tyler M. and Ashleigh Wilson, $425,000.

Hunting Creek Rd., 3935-Karen Ann Depaulo to Frank J. Anastasi, $385,000.

Small Reward Rd., 721-Daryl A. Glenn to Christopher J. Chipouras and Amy E. Whitehead, $415,000.

LUSBY AREA

Beech Dr., 589-Jacqueline Marie Parks and estate of Josephine Marie Ruggieri to Amitav Acharya and Ying Dai, $460,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11144-Mathias G. Mueller III to Christopher Ronald Wolf, $270,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 13122-Ralph E. and Jeanine W. Smith to William Carroll and Latosha Starr Davis, $351,000.

Sycamore Rd., 8275-Norman Eugene and Bethany Bauer to Justin Brock and Ashleigh Clohessy, $285,000.

OWINGS AREA

Archers Lane, 6052-Christopher M. and Casey A. Gerns to Douglas D. and Kristina Graul, $580,000.

Manor Ct., 2611-Jason L. and Stephanie L. Katzer to Michael R. and Clare A. Ralston, $505,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Easterbell Rd., 4006-Guy and Anna Marie Tomassoni to Benjamin J. and Michelle A. Nemec, $399,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Hallowing Point Rd., 5825-GCM Ventures Corp. to Anthony and Devon Marinelli, $420,000.

Westlake Blvd., 201, No. 49-Ella Jane Bowen to William Austin and Sandra L. Brady, $223,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Ruxton Rd., 700, No. 71-Carol Ann and Michael Thomas King to Richard D. Noonan and Jeanette Kaufmann, $420,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Maryland Ave., 4812-George T. and Margaret E. Groom to Joshua D. Howard, $269,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Bolinbrook Ct., 2532-Pauletta Clarke to Tiaundra Shirley, $236,000.

Jessica Ct., 6516-Ralph T. and Constance T. Davis to Lefred Hepburn, $233,000.

Woodberry Dr., 2337-Richard W. and Tina M. King to Shellee M. Swanson, $249,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Rainwater Pl., 10489-Daniel E. and Nicole C. Hartmann Harding to John Marshall and Jessica L. Ascenzo, $449,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Carrico Mill Rd., 6926-Robert D. Kreider II and estate of William Stanley Fraser to Charles E. and Kerri McKenzie, $320,000.

Entzian Pl., 17645-Christopher M. Kenny to Keith and Shelly Wade, $369,000.

Trotters Glen Dr., 6142-Milan J. and Cynthia L. Murphy to Jason and Brandy Hunter, $392,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Doncaster Dr., 4015-Cheryl Ann Scott to Jose F. Ramirez Garcia, Henry Manolo Carrillo Lopez and Maria Magdalena Chicas Cornelio, $211,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 6175-Maria R. Zabala to Cecelia Maryland Twyman, $375,000.

Woodland Rd., 119-Cori A. Guy to India T. Kerrick, $187,200.

LA PLATA AREA

Camden Cir., 104-Coro HG Partnership II to Patricia Lanzara, $350,590.

Glen Oak Ct., 1004-Marc Labelle to Carl Russell, $355,000.

Holly Dr., 842-Merganser Builders Corp. to Melissa B. Stokes, $210,000.

Morgans Ridge Ct., 210-Christopher Tzafaroglou to Marcus and Nakiah Elbert, $395,000.

Rainey Pl., 7270-James and Darlene Langley to David W. Cabbell Jr. and Amanda A. Della Volla, $342,720.

Skylark Dr., 5016A-Casey A. Sanders to John W. and Haley L. Copani, $315,000.

MARBURY AREA

Bicknell Rd., 4590-Walter Vasquez to Jose M. Perez Cruz, $309,999.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bonnie Lane, 2196-Paige Gwathmey to Leo Bunting, $285,000.

Cedarwood Dr., 10762-Richard and Sharon A. Summers to Angelique Redmond, $253,000.

Dennis Rd., 2106-Carol A. Dodds to Cody G. and Madeline J. Palmer, $309,000.

Hens Rest Lane, 15687-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Hilldale Trust to Abdul Tanko Al Makura, $495,000.

Mattawoman Beantown Rd., 2176-61 Properties Inc. to Emmanuel G. Caraballo Davis and Isamar Otero Marrero, $284,000.

Nicholas Rd., 1511-Tammie McGuigan to Alvaro and Miranda Aguilera, $325,000.

Plumage Lane, 15800-Veleana and Reginald Whitaker to Joseph C. and Benita V. Proctor, $475,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Belvidere Dr., 9560-William M. and Christine M. Albrittain to Richard T. and Christin E. Lesko, $287,400.

Riverview Dr., 12143-Richard L. and Michelle L. Lamotte to Luke Jordan Wren, $405,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Elaine Ct., 7715-Bank of New York Mellon and the Cwalt Inc. to Lanford Thompson, $370,500.

Terry Dr., 8001-Jack C. Crutchfield to Douglas Wayne Lindamood Jr., $245,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barrington Dr., 703-Federal National Mortgage Association to Danielle Owens, $200,475.

Charing Cross Ct., 2066-Joseph C. and Benita V. Proctor to Terry M. and Anna Myrick, $315,000.

Derryfield Ct., 4973-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Fermon and Jarra T. Childs, $400,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3133-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Jacobi J. Simms, $189,000.

Lakewood Pl., 3825-Alexandria and Katsuji A. Summers to Garee A. Dugger, $280,000.

McIver Dr., 906-Dannie R. and Tammy R. Bowen to Ghydeon R. Stuart and Zophia Anna Galvan Lam, $259,900.

Paddington Ct., 2406-Deborah C. Walker to Danielle Nicole and Kevin Simms, $284,000.

Quillen Cir., 4442-Department of Housing and Urban Development & Urban Development to Tiffani Sykes, $200,000.

Rusty Leaf Ct., 3661-Liu Chun Tai and Mui Ngoc Tran to Katrina J. Botts, $254,000.

Tadcaster Cir., 41-Daniel Lawrence and Natalie Elaine McGrail to Antia Gore, $275,000.

Windsor Park Ct., 2383-Kelly D. Patrick to Cherie Banks, $245,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Ashford Cir., 10657-Colleen Nanette Jones Migas to Wayne A. and Stephanie Burwell, $433,500.

Cheryl Turn, 10745-NVR Inc. to Patrick J. Piaka, $484,000.

Declaration Ct. N., 3004-Denise M. Hunt to Stephan F. Berry, $369,900.

Elsa Ave., 3175-Community Development Administration to Robyn L. Bishop, $270,000.

Grebe Pl., 4587-Alice Moten to Tinisha Dent, $210,000.

Irish Lord Pl., 5505-Jarrett Reid to Brandi M. Coleman, $282,000.

Pooka Ct., 6112-Diana Boros to Brandon Eugene Wolfe, $337,500.

Sugarberry St., 10470-Linnell D. and Brenda C. Knox to Byron and Keishana Scott, $395,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Carberry Ct., 10498-Terri R. and Eric V. Flournoy to Oluchi Nwanajuobi, $375,000.

Inwood Lane, 11266-Henry F. Harris to Evelyn D. Andrews, $350,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11279-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Safariel Samone Berry, $329,640.

Stockport Pl., 11435-Demario V. McNair to Kamil D. Harrell, $262,000.

Valley Brook Pl., 4390-Gordon Banks to Eric J. and Erin N. Miller, $400,000.

St. Mary's County

BUSHWOOD AREA

Oscar Hayden Rd., 22087-Jason A. and Melissa A. Hayden to Jake A. and Savanna E. Jenkins, $299,990.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Fieldstone Way, 44045-Kenneth F. Anderson and Crystal M. Lennon to Elizabeth P. Armitage, $180,000.

White Elm Ct., 23275-Ashley Stopera Taylor to Kasey Hildreth, $299,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Cheyenne Ct., 38055-William Lewis Glotfelty and estate of Ruth Mae Glotfelty to Chelsi and Dustin Malvaso, $281,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Meadowlark Dr., 45817-Ronald W. and Virginia Y. Wines to Brian J. and Jill C. Abbott, $340,000.

Trim Way, 22577-Susan K. Green to Davar Mitchell Faulk, $189,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Briscoe Thompson Way, 25020-Steven Sedwick to Travis T. and Theresa Ann Blofsky, $415,000.

Clarks Mill Rd., 45355-David Charles Vollmer to Cynthia W. Smith, $716,800.

Lawrence Hayden Rd., 23693-Frank Nesbit III to Ryan M. and Katherine K. Drury, $300,000.

Skyview Dr., 26290-Gregory W. Campbell to Sarah Kathleen D’Antuono, $185,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Klear Ct., 40656-Hong Ye to Wesley Vernon and Aisha Smith, $389,900.

Point Lookout Rd., 22475-Hot Heads Corp. to Joel David McLain, $343,000.

Stephenson Dr., 43738-Bobbie Jo Goddard and estate of William Paul Goddard to William D. Alexander, $290,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chickadee Cir., 22529, No. 6-2-Paula Frank Roberts to Gary J. Coombs, $100,000.

Easton Ct., 48266-Benjamin Thomas and Elizabeth Ann Wolter to Brandon Cody Hydrick, $310,000.

Keel Dr., 48250-Kenneth Loy to Eric Anderson and Courtney Jennings, $254,000.

Lynn Dr., 21355-Cali Bros Corp. to Everlyn Louise Nolan, $222,900.

Robert Leon Dr., 46645-Dale A. Nutt to Stacy Marie Strolle, $289,000.

Sorrel Dr., 47113-Thomas D. and Lori E. Ball to Martin A. Rudoy and Magdalena K. Orbik, $329,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Chaptico Rd., 37785-Boyd Noonan Farming Corp. to Diane Leann Smith and Scott Matthew Wilson, $845,000.

Erin Dr., 26854-Wood Rental Properties Corp. to Kellen G. and Tara N. Cone, $389,000.

Marjon Ct., 36834-Charles Michael Kissinger and estate of Charles R. Kissinger Jr. to Anthony J. and Mary M. Galeano, $395,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Amanda Way, 47158-Dustin L. and Elizabeth G. Carter to Ann Bruno Ferretti, $450,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA