17th St., 4010-Reynaldo A. and Bonnie R. Misajon to Barry L. Talley, $442,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Abbey Lane, 1503-Andrew D. and Christina M. Blocher to Jessica L. Carapella and Brandon H. Wilson, $496,000.

Huntsman Dr., 3291-William R. and Bonnie M. Conner to Shawn Patrick and Rose Marie Davenport, $705,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cardinal Cir., 8082-Hot Heads Corp. to Eric and Desiree Terracciano, $250,000.

Cove Point Rd., 2729-Jason D. Clark to Kaley A. Smith, $258,000.

Lubbock Lane, 956-Robert Coleman to Sarah Jones, $205,000.

Pawnee Lane, 248-Palmas Properties Corp. to Roderick and Anita Pinkney, $250,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Fifth St., 4013-Diane Lynn Bowen and Richard Thomas Keefe Sr. to Gene S. and Suzanne D. Mead, $388,000.

OWINGS AREA

Lucky Lure Lane, 9900-Christian and Christa Gautrois to Jennifer A. and Kenneth W. Beall, $449,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BENEDICT AREA

Patuxent Ave., 18808-John Michael Harrington to Michael C. Wagner, $180,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belford Aly., 6578-Daryl and Renay Paul Barnes to Jamaur D. Jackson, $277,070.

Monmouth Ct., 5809-Uchenna Okezie to Jemero Curtis and Lashawn Wynett Harris, $220,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Traeleigh Lane, 7810-Department of Veterans Affairs to Marc C. and Michaela C. Volpe, $330,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabinwood Ct., 5653-Derrick E. and Malaika Oliver to Jose Luis Gutierrez Avelar and Mayra Avila Silva, $342,300.

Indian Head Ave., 812-Laquacious Thomas to Lyzette D. and Christopher Nelson Moore, $160,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Camden Cir., 98-Coro HG Partnership II to Dorothy A. Moats, $320,360.

Charles St., 710-Kevin R. and Heather L. Guiffre to Shaquida Ano, $251,150.

Edelen Station Pl., 100, No. 204-Julie Marshall and estate of Mary E. Hall to Veronica Jones, $239,000.

Hopewell Pl., 10880-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nicole E. Defayette, $242,000.

Margaret Ct., 8815-Clinton Jenkins to William Henry Dobyns Jr., $349,900.

Prospect St., 303-Decorous Properties Inc. to Cassandra and Paul Morris, $299,900.

Rye Dr., 1058-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Steven M. Diantonio, $329,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Avon Pl., 2667-Chon Hui Sun to Linda Holmes, $286,150.

Bridle Path Dr., 2272-Delmar Lee Dingess to Pamela D. Washington, $249,900.

Duckhorn Ct., 2156-Mohammed Mokaddem and Jamila Islam to Sean A. and Shanna T. Brown, $315,000.

Flagstone St., 3452-Lindsay Hanson to Tonya Lynnette Combs, $320,000.

Greenwood Ct., 11017-Steven Sedwick to Lazara Y. Someillan Garcia, $245,000.

Lancelot Dr., 11726-Noemi Thompson Green to Marcus Smith and Jasmin Washington, $329,900.

Mirkwood Ct., 2667-Aisha Ali to Damien Dock, $230,000.

Sequoia Grove St., 2347-Krista L. Harmon to Richard Chandler, $410,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Benny Gray Point Rd., 4945-Jerome Leonard and Daria Lee Deason to Charles August Nagelvoort, $390,000.

Port Tobacco Rd., 4035-William T. and Cynthia M. Devane to Daniel P. Casey Jr., $214,900.

POMFRET AREA

Lowell Rd., 8830-Robert F. Kibler III to Phillip Michael Rea and Nhung Thi Kim Bui Rea, $352,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Holburn Ct., 2907-David G. and Teresa A. Marcos to Isidoro Menjivar Montoya, $280,000.

Mansfield Pl., 3653-Shirley Ann Jenkins and Lowell Thomas to Rashanda T. Dunn, $209,000.

Rookewood Pl., 4706, No. C-Goldsmith Investments Inc. to Jacqueline Marie May, $180,000.

Scottsdale Pl., 4601-Derrick L. Hall to Erica L. Crim, $333,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Becard Ct., 4106-Arc Investments Corp. and Steven Bildman to David and Tyisha Williams, $339,900.

Bluebird Dr., 4158-Myra Marquez to Amm Mehedi, $230,000.

Courtney Dr., 8710-Charles M. Adams to Carlene Bernadette Pryor, $700,000.

Lancaster Cir., 4120-Asif Ali to Shavon Nichole Deal, $294,900.

Ocean Sunfish Ct., 3840-Shantoyia Adewunmi Gates to Charo Campbell, $330,000.

Sea Raven Ct., 5322-Kenneth Lee and Howard Archie Shaw to Chester D. Coard, $375,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Gateway Blvd., 4162-Melissa A. and Mark S. Flagg to Gloria R. Reyes, Oscar R. Lopez, Evelyn Patricia Villatoro and Isaac Villatoro, $280,000.

Marble Arch Ct., 8844-Tennyson I. and Shawnise I. Thompson to Winslow J. and Melissa R. Revell, $397,111.

Saint Luke Dr., 11285-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bonnie Dugay Esmedia, $340,140.

Saint Luke Dr., 11301-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Gail Daicia and Frances Irene Wise, $333,890.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Ambrosia Lane, 23177-Bradford L. Howell to Wesley Michael Harris, $240,000.

White Oak Ct., 44693, No. 5B-Hollis J. Bernstein and estate of Thomas F. Delaney to James Hayden, $90,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Fore Edwards Ct., 45554-Jeffrey J. and Amalia M. Carty to Donovan Gaspard, $279,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24406-Matthew Lee Muscavitch to Paul Anthony and Cheryl Griffin Reynolds, $450,000.

Meredith Ct., 23936-John P. and Bethany K. Feeney to Timothy M. McKimmie Jr. and Kayla Marie Murphy, $378,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Culpepper Way, 41457-John E. and Alison L. Thoe to Steven J. and Lacy A. Stiles, $435,000.

Lake and Breton View Dr., 40794-Estate of Mary Jean Crowley to Michael W. and Jeanne Shiloh Kelly Menard, $360,000.

Washington St., 22535-Herbert Charles Winnik to Charles H. and Kerry P. Eible, $375,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Jenna Ct., 21099-Lulues Suhani to Allison J. Kicak and David Poole, $136,000.

Pembrooke St., 46975-Douglas M. and Alisa F. Gerald to Erica Hughes, $366,000.

Willows Rd., 20372-Benchmark Property Corp. to Jose Luis and Nadine Kamila Ramdhany Perez, $328,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cross Woods Dr., 29890-Clifton A. and Judith L. Skinner to Keith Foster, $250,000.

Hills Dr., 26096-Russell B. Young to Stephen G. Brookbank Jr. and Rebecca A. Callow, $254,900.

Leeland Rd., 40805-Joseph A. and Linda Williams to Peter Faulkner, $475,000.

PINEY POINT AREA

River Dr., 17493-Swann Marie Evans and Marie Tippett to Anthony and Julie A. Palangi, $355,000.

SCOTLAND AREA