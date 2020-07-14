Cross Creek Dr., 405-John H. and Dee Roberta Gray to Scott and Courtney Eaton, $450,000.

Old Plum Point Rd., 1520-Wells Fargo Bank to Brett Michael Carter, $277,000.

Walton Rd., 520-Karen Stephens to Alana L. Schultz, $325,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bucks Lane, 1316-Angella D. Ivanick and estate of Randall S. Leimer to Michael T. and Carol King, $500,000.

AD

Catalina Dr., 12398-Phillip Steven and Shafica Chenell Long to Jonathan Neil and Sarah Elizabeth Wathen, $209,100.

AD

NORTH BEACH AREA

Eighth St., 3912-Transcontinental Property Group Corp. to Stacy Clark, $392,500.

OWINGS AREA

Prout Rd., 7030-Robert W. White to Karen L. and George W. Sullivan, $317,600.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Dark Star Way, 448-Michael Stuart Neall to Ryan P. and Dana R. Tippett, $319,200.

SOLOMONS AREA

Swaggers Point Rd., 500-Gary E. Tepner to James D. Tuttle, $877,500.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Coppersmith Pl., 2711-Mellonie Covington to Rajeedah D. Lisenby, $305,999.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 15220-Michelle M. Ruble to Kenneth S. Smith, $283,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

AD

Dillon Ct., 6884-Rodney Lee Koontz and Rebecca Kirby to John A. and Alesia S. Lewis, $470,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Green Meadows Dr., 3250-Patricia R. Rabasco to David N. Smith and Sharnice Kyneshia Geohaghan, $275,000.

Oak Forest Ct., 5783-M&T Bank to Georgina Lema and Stephen Brown, $399,900.

ISSUE AREA

Wollaston Cir., 11732-Jean Marie Russ to David Page Grant, $289,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Captain Newport Dr., 22-Tyree C. and Bridgette D. Royster to Trelaunda Beckett Jones, $329,999.

AD

Hawthorne Rd., 7655-John Sweeney to Meghan Griffiths, $315,000.

Jennie Run Dr., 327-Shawn B. Fitzpatrick and estate of William Fitzpatrick to Nakeeda Jones, $179,950.

Patuxent Ct., 439-Joseph and Leslie Weingarden to Scott Welcher and Alexis Staten, $190,000.

Savanna Dr., 1013-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Stephen Michael Colford and Micayla Claire Hanson Conrad, $435,000.

AD

MARBURY AREA

Creeds Mill Pl., 4070-Charles L. Satterfield and Terese Marie Proud to Patrick Barnes, $820,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Everett Ct., 2200-Valisa Farrington Lynch to Victor Clark and Mahlet Kahsay, $379,000.

Lucy Dr., 5401-Charles L. Sharon to Franklin Hernandez, $295,000.

AD

Pipestone Pl., 3560-Latasha Mitchell Bowens to Lee J. and Leslie Harris, $325,000.

Tyne Ct., 11710-Mark Steven and Tracy Cooper Robinson to Floretta Barbee and Wayne Mitchell, $344,999.

NANJEMOY AREA

Ironsides Rd., 8160-Melvin L. Hardesty and Michelle Dawn Hayden to Megan Savage, $185,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Brandon Ct., 13632-Adam R. and Jessica L. Clark to James and Mary Hojnowski, $336,000.

POMFRET AREA

Warren Dr., 8430-Norma S. Monroy to Luis Diego and Esmeralda Garza Limon, $292,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Jones Lane, 12801A-James H. and Jeanne M. Turner to Miko A. Mcormond, $295,000.

AD

King James Pl., 11-Carmina Arce and Jason Anson to Delonte L. Carr, $204,000.

AD

Oyster Reef Pl., 4999-Jeanette Curry to Richelle Dixon, $270,000.

Saint Matthews Dr., 4997-Desriann L. Stevens Bouadi to Ridley Edward Lassiter III, $430,000.

Silk Tree Ct., 3593-Edwin A. Salinas Rodriguez to Paulette L. Porter, $275,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bel Aire Ct., 11226-Taylor Cameron and Joseph M. Baskin to Hillary Elizabeth and Crystal Marie Gibson, $360,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10807-Lorna M. Newton and Arthur J. Flood Sr. to Aisha V. and Mica R. Ogburn, $429,900.

Elsa Ave., 3595-Howard B. and Claudia S. Garner to Chad Fuller, $395,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3508-Ryan P. and Crystal M. Curtis to Latoia Sudler, $420,000.

Porpoise Ct., 6456-Brian Hamilton to Thomas Tyler Tomasky, $252,000.

AD

Settle Ct., 8075-Matthew Helms to Veronica R. and Aletha L. Savoy, $374,000.

AD

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Barclay Pl., 7902-Kamaljeet Singh and Sangeeta Gupta to Erica Yuneek Brown, $289,000.

Esprit Pl., 10750-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Option One Mortgage Loan Trust to Lyuboslav Karamanov, $219,450.

Musselburgh Lane, 5591-Joshua Scott and Brittany Ann Leis to Henry Buntz and Kirstin Moore, $430,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11291-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Roy Edward Starkey III, $365,490.

Stoneybrook Rd., 3878-Marie Brosnan Leahy and estate of James J. Brosnan to Dion Latture Harrelson, $355,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BUSHWOOD AREA

Maddox Rd., 23000-John William and Tammy M. Weber to Michael Adam and Laura A. McNey, $680,600.

AD

CALIFORNIA AREA

F D R Blvd., 23510, No. 207-Wildewood Investment I. Corp. to Anita Marie Austin, $179,900.

Snow Leopard Dr., 22952-Brandon J. and Desiree Ann Colvin to Jesse Louis Crews Sr., $280,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Indian Creek Dr., 38026-DMV Home Improvement Contractors Corp. to Charles A. and Carrie E. Poisson, $329,990.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Governors Mill Ct., 20910-Eric N. Brickner to Claude Eric and Eunice Akitobi Ndoung, $329,000.

Saint Elizabeths Ct., 22055-Francis X. Bankins Sr. to Ronald M. and Nancy Morris, $152,500.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

AD

FWD Dr., 24419-Aaron R. Hinman to Richard C. Martin, $490,000.

Rascals Way, 43233-Carol G. Boehm Miller to Michael Wayne Gill, $325,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Dove Point Lane, 25180-Stanley B. Zimmerman to Carson H. and Anna B. Stauffer, $190,000.

Little Woods Lane, 40145-John Foxwell and Amy Diana McKinney to Caroline F. and Steven S. McPherson, $396,000.

AD

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Callas Way, 46079-Robert K. Hanks to Malisa T. Brown, $139,000.

Rolling Rd., 45989-Jennifer Dell to Catie Glass, $220,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Army Navy Dr., 35780-Anthony Robinson to Nichole A. Higgins, $300,000.

Spicer Dr. E., 37335-Derrick Tyrone Draughn and estate of Elsie Yvonne Draughn to Sean E. Berry, $410,000.

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27543-Timothy M. McKimmie Jr. to Alexia Lynne Buckler Garrison and Logan Nicholas Hubbell, $267,500.

VALLEY LEE AREA