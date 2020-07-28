Sun Park Lane, 85-Megan S. and Ian P. Siders to Sean McKeever, $372,000.

Wineberry Ct., 2530-Scott Arthur and Tammy Lyn Brunstrom to Brandon C. Rodgers and Brittany M. Thompson, $475,000.

LUSBY AREA

Parran Dr., 12921-Christopher J. and Angel M. Ledwich to Kristen Jahairas, $319,000.

San Antonio Dr., 493-Navigator Private Capital Corp. to Grayson Wright, $224,000.

OWINGS AREA

Tonyas Terr., 9026-Department of Veterans Affairs to Chandler Sherman, $269,900.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Rachaels Way, 306-Charles W. and Betty A. Wood to Brittany Leeann Pritchett, $328,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Apple Ct., 1465-Donald J. and Donna L. House to Jamin Hartle, $410,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Hilton Ct., 1909-Willy B. and Emely S. Quiambao to Jessica and Ryan Imes, $331,000.

Matthews Rd., 6831-Tacettin Nuhan Demirkan to Mario Bonilla, $274,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Sweet William Pl., 8775-Courtney Coleman and Courtney Hayden to Jennifer A. Ogden, $414,900.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barney Dr., 6760-Edward J. Babczak Jr. to Yvonne C. and Cordell Jackson, $423,000.

Juliette Low Lane, 7104-Tammy Rae Roberts and estate of Agnes Marie Roberts to Jeremy Sean and Grace Robin Kerby, $353,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Hems Ct., 3913-Jack W. Hicks to Blonnie B. Walton, Douglas Walton and Keenan A. Nichols, $214,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Camden Cir., 93-Coro HG Partnership II to Richard Wayne and Catherine Elizabeth Jager, $382,523.

Chaff Way, 1004-Robert D. and Amber R. Hutchins to La Xenia Capri Ramos and Bryan Jarvis Smith, $390,000.

Dogwood Ct., 510-John S. and Debra W. Posey to William C. and Antoinette G. Benton, $342,000.

Rye Dr., 1052-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Harry Landon Lee II, $329,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 60-Roberta Ann Parsons to Leslie A. Andersen, $342,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Arbroth Ct., 2094-D.R. Horton Inc. to Huyen T. and Quang H. Nguyen, $490,000.

Bridle Path Dr., 2245-Daniel Lee and Mee Wan Redmond to Rosalba Velasquez and Zoila Flores, $240,000.

Flagstaff Pl., 11270-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Juanchy Medina, $357,860.

Goldstone Ct., 12259-Gene Kourtei to Michael D. Sims, $394,000.

Lancelot Dr., 11702-David M. Tidwell to Shenica Anya Knowles, $237,500.

Rolling Meadows St., 2260-Jocelynn D. Young to Ebere N. Erugo, $347,950.

POMFRET AREA

Bensville Rd., 6755-Rafael L. and Sharon M. Alaniz to Tavira Nicole and Hattie Tapley, $495,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bampton Ct., 9-Troy L. and Carissa L. Pilcher to Charles A. Belgrave III, $253,000.

Doubleday Lane, 5412-Kenneth J. McFadgen to Parnell Dewayne Porter Jr., $307,000.

Heathcote Rd., 3121-Louis J. Beinert and Wynnerson A. Catterton to Brian Cortez Hearns Jr., $179,900.

Kearnys Inn Pl., 3867-Marlon Bennett to Chrystal Chase, $179,000.

Sunset Ridge Pl., 11823-Angela C. Montgomery to Richard Burton, $319,999.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bancroft Dr., 8794-Terrence L. Johnson to Devin Woods, $404,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4056-Meldion Shehu to Elvis F. Bowman, $218,000.

Courtney Dr., 8665-Paul R. Kasten to William J. and Shirley C. Madison, $529,900.

Lacrosse Pl., 2635-Bryce K. Bevill to Shirley M. Barnhart, $300,000.

Sea Lion Pl., 6135-Surendra K. and Sarita K. Shrestha to Sean Kenneth Noel and Shardae Latrice Johnson, $245,000.

Sugarberry St., 10363-Aquanita T. Burras to Ben Koussoube and Fatimata Koussoube Derme, $415,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Saint Brides St., 4769-Samuel and Jannis Franklin to Ralph R. Washington Jr., $369,852.

Saint Luke Dr., 11299-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Curtis Harris, $320,565.

Tottenham Dr., 7446-Tameka N. Coates to Janeta and Laron Cousar, $365,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Audrey Way, 23481-Robin Bruce and Shari Mabel McAlister to Phillip Jack, $265,000.

Coati Lane, 44012-Eric J. and Leann M. Stone to Ross B. and McKenna K. Ellett, $439,900.

FDR Blvd., 23560, No. 201-Sandra L. Filer Pippen to William Bane and Sharon Yost Rhodes, $218,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Baldridge Ct., 43455-Charles H. and Kerry P. Eible to Geoffrey L. and Jaime L. Andrews, $496,000.

Leola Ct. E., 44056-Joseph G. and Valerie S. Buckler to Constance A. Sullivan and Glenn H. Johnson, $425,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Coach Ct., 41575-William E. and Deborah E. Shannon to Robert and Melissa Fritsch, $425,000.

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39820-James Petri Johnson to Melanie S. Kress, $235,000.

Rosebud Lane, 40165-Jason R. Fletcher to Dale R. Tucker and Rhonda S. Giles, $345,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Hilton Ridge Dr., 46431-Ann Bruno and Thomas Albert Ferretti to Matthew J. Cooper, $360,000.

Lynn Dr., 21396-Sean D. and Nicole Y. Moore to Jacob Allen Engle, $190,000.

Westbury Blvd. W., 46085-James Ireland to Dennis Arthur and Nancy Amoah, $310,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cox Dr., 27020-Aade RML Corp. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to David Frost Jr. and Nicole Marie Bell, $207,000.

Lawrence Adams Dr., 26585-John J. and Carol K. Douglas to Jason D. and Lisa N. Stewart, $285,000.

Sycamore Dr., 26076-Jason R. and Sherie M. Rajewski to Kyle Swann, $289,000.

SCOTLAND AREA