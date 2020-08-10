Cardinal Way, 2312-Donna and Jason White to Otini A. Abu, $286,000.

Harrison Blvd., 8411-Keith McCray to Ivan R. Abreu, $420,000.

Old Bayside Rd., 7320-Phoenix Property Developers to David M. and Elise Sako Hernandez, $389,900.

Windward Key Dr., 8089-Joseph Wayne and Martha Jean Johnson to Joseph R., Mary Ellen and Joseph R. Valent, $540,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Edinburgh Lane, 1731-Alexander K. Dunning to Jon Porter, Kristine Jacobsen and Jon Porter Jr., $450,000.

Plantation Dr. S., 1731-John Charles and Colleen Crowley Derber to Paige N. and Eric J. Allegree, $527,500.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Biltmore Ct., 1515-Kevin Dean and Tammy Marie Morgan to Rachel and Nick Venturini, $560,000.

Sunrise Ct., 1511-Kathleen F. Costello and estate of James F. Costello Jr. to Adam and Jennifer Boerckel, $333,000.

LUSBY AREA

Brians Way, 2135-Howard J. and Wendy D. McGrath to Russell T. and Deborah L. Morgan, $289,000.

Cove Lake Rd., 11140-Constantine A. and Nicole L. Chigounis to Paul N. Stewart, $420,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 410-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Prashami Gupta, $165,786.

Horseshoe Trail, 11441-Blue Heron Homes to Raechel Teresa Lewis and Christopher Alan Johnson, $340,000.

Longhorn Cir., 346-Karen Bishop to Kyle L. Munson, $207,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11109-James Ingram Banning Jr. and Nancy Sales to Tyler C. Perry, $243,500.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12991-Sarah B. Kumar to Mary A. Pickering, $232,500.

Sollers Wharf Rd., 811-Steven A. and Anna K. Newton to Archie N. and Maile M. Bowen, $477,500.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Atlantic Ave., 9320-Katharine M. Knight to Ronald Charles and Carola G. Wilson, $525,000.

Fifth St., 4012-James W. and Janet S. Talbert to Thomas Earl Wines and Sherril Lynne Lilly, $375,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clearview Dr., 2110-Stephen Kent Tucker and estate of Deborah Lynn Tucker to John R. Gallagher, $183,333.

Ontario Ct., 1100-Leonard L. Fleming III and Cherie A. McLaughlin to Jeramy Don and Rebecca Thigpen, $525,000.

Fifth St., 2341-Paul R. Dailey to Adam D. and Jennifer L. Luckwaldt, $360,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Mallory Sq., 3173-Cheryl Darlene Miller and Paul David Gregory to Colin D. Adkins, $360,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Burr Oak Ct., 584-Takisha Chapman to John Maynard, $263,000.

Henry Hutchins Rd., 2196-Robert E. and Gail S. Martini to Kerry Jay Nelson, $405,000.

Spyglass Way, 1000-Donald E. and April C. Williams to Obiajulum Diei and Onweazu Diel Anene, $520,000.

Westlake Blvd., 217, No. 44-Dawn L. Ratliff and estate of Louise Y. Pfeifer to David Alvoy and Brenda Streat, $242,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Schooner Loop, 1371-Andrew L. Waugh to Edna Primrose, $304,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Avenue E., 1532-Mike and Shelly A. Seay to Wilfredo Vidal Medina and Zuleicka M. Vidal, $229,900.

Regency Dr., 1138-Barry S. and Pama L. Barrett to Tyler J. and Amanda J. Lanigan, $381,000.

Charles County

This sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March was provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Iowa Rd., 3685-Patricia Mitchell and Joyce Sampson to Apolonio P. Manzano, $190,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Garden Lane, 2209-Pamela D. Young to Brenda Ochoa, $206,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Hearst Pl., 13612-Christina M. Calderone and Shayne Robert Odell to Stacy Heilmeier, $415,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barney Dr., 6845-Nathan M. and Jennifer A. Petersen to Daniel E. and Lauren A. Moore, $410,000.

Leonardtown Rd., 7337-Allwyn Lynn and Gladys H. Baskin to Jing Xi Qin, $239,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Beecher Ave., 102-Paul M. Vanasse to Katrina Fleet, $247,000.

Crake Ct., 3512-Jacqueline Williams to James Kirksey, $215,000.

Indian Head Hwy., 4820-Margaret T. Marshall to Jose Roberto Munoz Gramajo, $72,100.

ISSUE AREA

King Charles Dr., 14800-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust to Thomas Joseph and Allien Diane Eul, $193,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Clover Cir., 1001-RDR and Agricopia Towns to Gale L. Wallace, $359,900.

Hopewell Pl., 10900-Kevin L. Breaker Jr. to Eleanor Ebotarrey and Oyak Lionel Etta, $480,000.

Llano Dr., 1011-Pauline W. Hollinger to Marquetta and John Wright, $350,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5123-Leonard Clark to Quincy Sion James and Natasha Latoya Knights James, $310,000.

Chamberlin Ct. W., 10364-Stephen M. and Julie A. Mulvey to Marvin E. and Boneita Daniel, $437,000.

Echo Hill Pl., 12374-Franklin S. Sablan to Tiffany L. Pitts, $353,000.

Hickory Ave., 13125-Dale G. Proctor Sr. to Andrew B. and Megan N. McCoy, $322,000.

Myrtle Oak Ct., 11613-Reggie D. and Lorissa Steward to Rafael Miguel Pichardo and Stephanie Saliva, $310,000.

Saint Peters Church Rd., 3260-Federal National Mortgage Association to Quentin A. and Ebony Fowlkes Harley, $250,000.

Tanglewood Dr., 2094-U. S. Bank and RMAC Trust to Larry Gibbs, $163,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Sylvan Turn, 9827-Darren W. Bell to Tyler C. Holson, $229,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Port Tobacco Hills Ct., 7510-Hollene Huseman and Patrick P. Behi to Denise Marie, Donald Xavier, Christopher and Christopher Schuhart, $549,900.

Wooddy Rd., 8345-James M. and Julie Pearson Kines to David William and Elizabeth Victoria Constantine, $499,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Huntington Cir., 3086-William McGee to Ebony C. Robinson, $263,400.

Light Arms Pl., 3888-Christopher R. Kackley to Clare Rios, $217,000.

Roy Hobbs Pl., 12005-St. Charles GEG to Cherria and Corin A. Day, $305,000.

Snowbell Ct., 3563-Raymond K. Bryant to Andrea L. Petruso, $277,500.

Valery Ct., 2319-Michael D. Boyd to Tilvonne Jaque Tillery and Floyd R. Jackson III, $230,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Augsburg Ct., 9766-Mark Thomas and Inna McGlinchey to Sabrina Angelete Posley, $435,000.

Bremen Ct., 9818-Tonya Renee Fuentes to Marvin Michael R. Caulder and Mehret Caulder, $437,000.

Cottongrass St., 8811-Donald C. and Frederick L. Miller to Christine A. Johnson, $395,000.

Locust St., 8945-Monica and Karon Moses to Ralph E. and Kelly K. Webb, $217,500.

Morristown Pl., 9950-John A. and Susan C. Davis to Shannon Nicole Morris, $299,900.

Silvervine Ct., 10405-Anthony and Ibbet Fair to Jacobi R. and Blair Thrower, $415,000.

Sweetbay St., 2910-Adrian K. Griffin and Jonelle C. Bryant to Thomas L. and Wanda M. Morris, $425,000.

Whistlers Pl., 6302-Michele Palmateer to Signet Lowe, $233,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Bensville Rd., 7130-Charles K. and Michael T. Inderrieden to Brian Ganzler, $324,900.

Lonsdale Ct., 3432-NVR to Michael Andrew Prunty, $427,415.

Saint Luke Dr., 11257-U.S. Home and Lennar to Naomi Ruth Vanduser, $324,390.

Silverado Ct., 4923-Terrence D. Peterson and Judine V. Barton to Mary Gibson, $359,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5585-U.S. Home and Lennar to Diedre Diane and Brandon Gregory Davis, $461,090.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Clarence Gass Rd., 20718-Philip K. and Kayleen A. Edwards to Todd E. and Kelli D. Mattingly, $669,900.

BUSHWOOD AREA

Woodbush Dr., 36652-Bernardette T. Sanders Briscoe to Lloyd M. and Ana Kerr, $102,897.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethson St., 45573-Eric J. Zernhelt to Russell E. and Lauren A. Achee, $359,000.

Indian Bridge Rd., 21457-George L. Bonds Sr. to Oneyda Patricia and Gregory Ortiz, $110,000.

Ocelot Way, 44356-Craig M. and Kathleen H. Snyder to Donna J. and Alexander L. Houck, $264,900.

Rosewood Ct., 23243, No. C-4-Robert Dale Kirkwood to William Miles and Patricia Ann Mattingly, $131,000.

Ventura Way, 22735-Scott C. Buttrill to Felipe Colon Morales, $239,900.

CALLAWAY AREA

Hewitt Rd., 44988-Todd George Pilesky to Patricia L. and Michael J. Montalbano, $173,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Three Notch Rd., 29764-Richard T. and Elizabeth A. Mueller to Andrew Jeffrey W. Buckler, $299,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Cecil Mill Ct., 45682-Leonard Kevin and Karen M. Hewitt to Gregory Andrew and Chengyuan Powers, $365,000.

Greens Rest Dr. N., 46140-Kevin S. and Jaime N. Douglass to Joseph D. and Rebecca A. Daniels, $420,000.

Lilac Way, 22203-Rose Hill Properties to John R. and Kristine L. Bennett, $229,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Clarks Mill Rd., 45172-Thomas Kraft to Brandon Tyler and Lauren Frances Foor, $465,000.

Joseph Way, 25394-Michael D. Phelan to James T. Francisco, $249,900.

Reeder Sanders Lane, 44591-Thomas J. Farrell to Prescott William Weishaar, $269,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton View Dr., 40437-Heather Gilbert and Michael Tresanky to Janice M. Nowlan Haff, $285,000.

Lady Baltimore Ave., 39770-Bonnie M. Quinn to David A. and Jennifer L. Paulk, $225,000.

Timberline Ct., 22225-1995 Property Management to David L. Sorrells, $237,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bay Forest Rd., 48771-Carley A. Dodge to Allen Joseph Nance Lai and Juliana Lai, $315,000.

Esperanza Dr., 23075-James M. and Michelle K. Parish to Tyler Vitti, $335,000.

Lookout Dr., 21360-Jason P. Snyder to Eric G. Gardner, $239,900.

Park Pines Dr., 48804-Doris Frances Shorback to Leonardo Jasso Salinas, $125,000.

Sunlight Ct., 20838-Sara Desavage to Suzanne R. Baxter, $289,000.

Winter Bloom Lane, 21770, No. 88-Crystal Denise Courtney to Ryan Bearon, $225,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Claires Dr., 39820-Heyward C. and Dyonne L. Blassingame to Christopher W. Alexander, $399,500.

Morganza Turner Rd., 25811-Owen G. Hardy to Carol Absher, $325,000.

Village Lane, 38450-Colby and Kimberly Shaw to Tina M. and Erik I. Williams, $370,000.

RIDGE AREA

Hatties Lane, 48769-Raymond L. and Jean O. Curry to Cassie Susan Carter, $200,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA