Harrison Ct., 2425-Theresa M. Spinola and Kathleen Roehling to Terry Steven Burka and Mirian Bernal Gonzalez, $455,000.

Woodland Lane, 8189-Daniel E. Wilson to Cullen B. Oliff and Carolyn A. Sarbacher, $284,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Southern Maryland Blvd., 12611-Christopher Andrew and Oksana K. Cody to Stephen Clifton and Kate Marie Palermo, $680,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Dr., 1010-Joseph P. and Carol H. Jiacinto to Lloyd E. and Amanda C. Deans, $620,000.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 1975-Department of Housing and Urban Development to James D. Hamor, $301,000.

Sunrise Dr., 3890-Jeffrey Crescenze to Cierra Kinchen, $375,000.

LUSBY AREA

Cree Dr., 12951-Jason M. Burton to Jose J. Vargas, $255,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 627-Kirmic MD 1 Corp. to Lauren Ashley Crim, $192,500.

Jurallo Ct., 2480-Justin R. Bridgers and Gregory R. Tuttle to Alec Jon and Caitlynn Buersken, $337,500.

Rawhide Rd., 11211-Salvatore P. and Nicole J. Rafanello to Danielle N. Simpson, $272,500.

San Angelo Dr., 1091-Darlene A. Lazard to David Cox, $278,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9100, No. A404-William J. and Hally S. Dolan to Maria A. Apostolaros, $335,000.

OWINGS AREA

Good Shepherd Way, 650-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Theresa Michelle Spinola and Kathleen Jo Roehling, $525,000.

Portland Ct., 8014-Fifth Street Properties Corp. to Jacqueline Marie Lafave, $470,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Maryland Ave., 3217-Daniel and Holly Harper to Emma Sciannella, $149,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Burr Oak Ct., 616-Jeannette and Terry D. Austin to Austin and Jessica Standing, $290,000.

Pin Oak Ct., 741-Job and Kristin M. Welcome to John Charles Bennett, $287,000.

Winslow Pl., 177-Richard E. and Laura Peruzzi Logan to Sarah A. Dorwart, $249,900.

SOLOMONS AREA

Stowaway Ct., 13409-Michael D. Juron and estate of Christine A. Juron to Virginia K. Gutter, $256,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvert Beach Rd., 1234-Ethan T. Leonard to Michael A. Lanier and Rachael L. Reardon, $265,000.

Saint Leonard Rd., 3805-Rook Rei Corp. to David R. Stream, $400,925.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Turner Rd., 3994-Mary Elizabeth Makle Pasteur and estate of Christine M. Johnson to Kenneth M. Hawkins, $299,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Cataway Pl., 1100-Cataway Investments Corp. to Nathan and Sarah Wethje, $875,000.

Hampton Dr. S., 2353-Darin W. and Dawn W. Adams to Brianna R. Jackson, $350,000.

Rattan Ct., 2242-Innovation Homes Corp. to Justina L. and Clarence F. Pollard, $428,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oaks Rd., 15170-Brandon M. and Kristen Law Thomas to Robert C. Buckler, $355,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Cooke Sweetney Pl., 13580-Bethany K. and Bryson L. Webber to Jordan and Jennifer Rainey, $354,000.

Pale Morning Ct., 6745-Michael E. and Kathy L. Weimer to Michael J. and Latasha Lee, $510,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Bicknell Rd., 5950-Jack Hicks to Brandon J. and Morgan R. Cundiff, $274,900.

Doctor Andrews Way, 316, No. A-Demetrius Blue to Kenyetta D. Petty, $217,000.

Jenkins Lane, 3205-Ronald T. Sweeney and estate of Edna C. Sweeney to Walter Alfaro, $250,000.

ISSUE AREA

King Charles Dr., 14855-Richard B. Williams Jr. to Christopher J. and Marianne Martin, $400,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Cloverdale Ct., 4930-John S. Hurley and Connie G. Bowling to Michael B. and Karen L. Seman, $882,500.

Hawthorne Rd., 5430-Glenn T. Harvison to John Paul Dupuy, $210,000.

Old Stagecoach Rd., 8715-Ruth A. and John M. Goudie to Conrad Darwin and Felicia Kathleen Messina Dhaiti, $825,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bell Tree Lane, 2140-Shawntale M. and Ross Saxton to Joel Richard and Diana Lynn Steinbach, $295,000.

Cormorant Ct., 2905-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Mohammed Hamed, $335,000.

Edmont Pl., 11840-Xila Corp. to Tikia J. and Andre Maurice Hardy, $325,000.

Hoffman Rd., 15096-Ronald Clayton and Maurice Grant Wade to Ciara L. and Travis D. Crosby, $320,000.

Onset Lane, 3708-Patricia L. Mycka to Aaron Jackson, $320,000.

Sandstone St., 12278-Gregory Price to Lucas Jetson, $355,000.

Thistle Pl., 442-Steven R. Mosedale to Brittany J. Smith, $242,500.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Crain Hwy., 10975-Adrian M. and Helen E. Coulby to Lance Gregory Nogosek, $475,000.

View Rd. S., 13505-Janet L. Virgin and Thomas H. Quade to Justin Dejausserand, $244,876.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Reading Ct., 6360-Edward L. and Lauren L. Berg to Christopher and Kelly Ellison, $662,500.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Adams Rd., 1235-Renita E. Henderson to Veronica E. and Jeffrey L. Patten, $272,950.

Copley Ave., 1112-Almeta Echols to Ismael B. Garcia Guzman and Maria Cristabel Garcia, $293,000.

Federal House Ct., 3103-House Buyers of America Inc. to Krista Jane Steele and Jerry Allen Brownell, $272,600.

Ivy Lane, 1010-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust Inc. to Allejandro Jose Stanford and Tiarra Latoy Dunston, $289,000.

Mansfield Pl., 3661-Community Development Administration to Nnate Ebi, $195,000.

Palmetto Ct., 3596-Carlos L. Carroll to Kathline Elaine Jones, $299,999.

Pimlico Ct., 2438-Frenzetta H. and Bruce A. Coward to Troy J. Rose, $225,000.

Saint Linus Dr., 11809-Jennifer M. Lawrence to Traci E. Smith, $377,400.

Sweetbriar Pl., 12313-Naeemah A. Lee to Shawn Kelly, $272,500.

Walnut Ct., 3429, No. A-PNC Bank National Association to Michael Saunders, $165,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Bel Aire Ct., 11202-Patrick D. Baker to Ayana Pickett, $360,000.

Caribou Ct., 6911-Sarah Beebe Van Camp to Laura Gray, $240,000.

Dement Ct., 8804-Rcity Homes Corp. to Delaney R. Quinn, $385,000.

Finsbury Aly., 10878-Linda Bryant to Guy R. Burton, $342,500.

Kelso Ct., 10462-Nancy Ann and Albert Levell Hannans to Richardson Philius, $396,000.

Mourning Dove Pl., 2982-Janae D. Tolson Thompson to Gale A. Harris, $283,000.

Prickly St., 3966-Cindy Huong Tran to Miya A. Raspberry, $455,000.

Tallahassee Pl., 10010-Lisa M. Romano Arnold to Stephanie A. Davis, $294,000.

Winding Trail Ct., 10672-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Tammy Yvette Lomax, $402,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Brideshead Ct., 5115-Tony Ramon and Barbara Jean Hamilton to Latisha R. Holt, $430,000.

Feathers Ct., 5244-Zane and Jennifer Whetstone to Davante Stanback and Bria Smith, $452,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11259-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kadeana Laverne Baker and Dafonso Turhan Davage, $375,470.

Sunridge Lane, 4093-Thurman C. and Tara D. Tripp to Sean Williams, $439,990.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Acorn Lane, 23027-Jennifer L. Shepherd and estate of Terry A. Shepherd to John A. and Loraine Cespedes, $325,000.

Butternut Lane, 22983-Jarrad and Alaina Winman to Aaron and Rachael Okun, $329,900.

Jasmine Way, 23117-Randy S. Pilkerton to Monica M. Paro, $284,000.

Patuxent Lane, 45852-Douglas and Michelle Roberson to Joanne Williams and Robert Bolton, $325,000.

Silverwood Lane, 44001-Kady M. Harris to Christopher W. Eaton and Sarah L. Parker, $359,900.

Ventura Way, 22747-Kristin A. Zelenakas to Bruce J. Adams and Jayne Helen Young, $215,000.

DRAYDEN AREA

Hyatt Ct., 46437-Brenton G. and Heather A. Borror to Thomas Ray Oakley and Valerie Ruth Hockgraver, $495,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Douglas Ct., 22378-Jeffrey K. Kirkpatrick to Afroza Rahman and Abul Kalam, $295,000.

Kayak Ct., 46165-Arrowhead Corp. to Zachary L. Nicholson, $370,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Fox Run Lane, 25015-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Brittney L. Ridgell and Thomas Louis Bellere Jr., $312,000.

Joseph Way, 25466-Tiger Paw Properties Corp. to Kimberly Bailey Kaspar, $295,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Duke St., 22755-Robert Mitchell to Brett R. and Eva Schmidt, $182,000.

Nazareth Ct., 41930-David Matthew and Mary Elizabeth Merckson to Ryan C. and Rebecca A. Goldsborough, $359,000.

Woodbury Pl., 42550-Arlie C. and Kimbra L. Williams to Brandy N. Johnson and Colin S. Maxfield, $389,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Brooke Ann Ct., 20947-Jason Ziemann and Julia Long to Aly Joseph, $297,000.

Mandalay Lane, 20501-Thomas A. Ferretti Jr. to Jeffrey Kummer and Caitlin Sue Kirkpatrick, $366,000.

Sunrise Dr. E., 45950-Richard R. and Masae G. Fuller to David J. Hayes and David R. Coxen, $208,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Cresent Lane, 26075-Patricia Ann and William M. Mattingly to Jordyn Smith, $252,500.

Golden Beach Rd., 40061-Gary M. and Sherri A. Waid to Lori Payne, $268,500.

Laurel Ridge Ct., 38445-Kiela Christine Proctor to Shawn A. and Tina McDonald, $239,900.

Openview Dr., 40093-Corey D. Dauphinais to Christopher Ryan and Andrea Michelle Kackley, $280,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Cross Manor Rd., 48030-Marian Ann Blair to Harold L. Rosenstadt, $513,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA