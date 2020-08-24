Ivy Lane, 2227, No. 12-Stephen Guy and Rayseen I. Reynolds to Christina Pennington, $289,000.
Pinewood Terr., 4120-Kurt F. Nielsen to Aaron J. and Tiffany Janelle Jones, $350,000.
DUNKIRK AREA
Lena Ct., 12775-Dawn C. and Kenneth R. Lieberman to Thomas Preston Haaf, $832,500.
Stayman Ct., 9801-J. Barry and Oralee J. Haslup to Vanessa Aucella, $359,950.
HUNTINGTOWN AREA
Christines Way, 3250-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy A. Beckwith and Elizabeth V. Sharp Dunning, $290,000.
Ponds Wood Rd., 2115-Renee M. Bouchard and David D. Salmon to Martin Reed and Anna M. Walker, $665,000.
LUSBY AREA
Ebbtide Lane, 8169-Scott Dean and Mary Ruble to Jake E. Dunn, $205,000.
Lake Dr., 406-Ozzies Corp. to Alexis M. Nadeau, $237,550.
Monterey Ct., 12123-Linda Marie Roberts Hofmann to Nickolas Arthur Fanelli, $240,000.
Ridge View Rd., 8320-Melody Gallipeau to Glynn Richard and Evelyn Adele Shoemaker, $249,900.
San Jose Lane, 12443-Shannon Harley and estate of Jody Lynn Kelly to Taylor J. Sultz, $198,000.
OWINGS AREA
Bayberry Crossing, 6895-Daniel E. Wilson to Troy Taylor, $499,900.
Sanford Pl., 3017-Gerald C. and Susan K. Headley to William A. and Maura P. Smith, $569,000.
Fifth St., 2601-George T. Jolliffe III to Jesse Smith and Jennifer Ziebell, $320,000.
PORT REPUBLIC AREA
Shamrock Lane, 3934-Patrick Rooney and Nancy Highsmith to Leslie N. and Minako Nakamura Hull, $435,000.
SOLOMONS AREA
Windjammer Ave., 13133-Roland W. Courtney to Karin Ryon, $240,000.
ST. LEONARD AREA
Sedwick Ct., 7450-Vest Group Corp. to James Allen and Patricia Diane Priddy, $685,000.
Charles County
These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.
BRYANS ROAD AREA
Coldstream Ct., 6891-Magnus D. Nnolim to Xiang Liang and Sheng Yong Cao, $395,000.
Shiloh Church Rd., 2805-Turnout Holdings Corp. to Sophia Ann Wright, $294,000.
BRYANTOWN AREA
Lewisville Pl., 5650-Renee A. Wood to Kristin M. Douglas, $272,000.
COBB ISLAND AREA
Audrey Rd., 17412-Jones Team Real Estate Corp. to Kristen Hamby and Edward Haskins Draper Jr., $235,000.
HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA
Corinthian Ct., 12906-Ladonna Dawn and Gregory Robert Ferguson to Kwasi and Charlene Bernice Davis, $575,000.
INDIAN HEAD AREA
Blocker Pl., 5320-David W. and Tracy A. Zeigler to William Campbell, $300,000.
Ellerbe Dr., 113-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Germain C. Dubose, $234,000.
Old Doncaster Pl., 2980-Christopher W. Alexander to Richard Daniel and Ruth Ann Robey, $239,900.
LA PLATA AREA
Camden Cir., 9-Coro HG Partnership II to John and Gladys Nichols, $591,282.
Knollcrest Lane, 11870-Robert G. and Victoria M. Shipp to James W. and Megan E. McDaniel, $389,900.
Pollen Dr., 120-Darrell and Marjorie Lewis to James Wendell Thompson and Susie Eileen Martin, $497,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Branchwood Pl., 4540-Jeffrey A. and Stacy E. Heilmeier to Craig Winkels, $439,900.
Cygnet Dr., 11666-Sharon L. Millis to Teresa A. Klopfer, $290,000.
Flagstaff Pl., 11266-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Deshawn Nicole Thornton and Sean Michael Poe, $347,620.
Holly Ave., 8006-Edwin Santos and Angelo V. Gerona to Elizabeth Regina and James Rickey Swann, $270,000.
Pineview Ct., 2171-Brett D. Ford to Andre Paul and Janai Symone Jennings, $264,950.
Sandwich Cir., 4200-Julie Beasley and estate of Clifford Earl McNeal to Joseph F. Klopfer Sr., $238,000.
Thistle Pl., 444-Gilberto Rivera to Alexis X. Miller, $225,000.
NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA
Mount Victoria Rd., 11255-Matthew E. and Jessica L. Finkbeiner to Justin Kyle and Brittany Dugstad, $403,000.
PORT TOBACCO AREA
Russell Croft Ct., 7251-Jonathan and Natalie R. Coder to Jacob Allan and Asia Danae Cotumaccio, $629,000.
ST. CHARLES AREA
Blue Mount Ct., 12081-Kurt G. and Rhodea B. Vicha to Hector Reyes Carballo and Cristian Camilo Tobon Lora, $435,000.
Jefferson Lane, 1214-Mark S. and Cecelia Davis to Joseph Anaruwe, $278,000.
Seagrape Ct., 3544-Uthman Yusuf Nkosi Lockett and Antoinette N. Wilson to Christopher David Miller, $315,000.
Turkeyfoot Lake St., 5264-Cory and Heidi Slocum to Natalie R. Akin, $380,000.
Westmont Ct., 11464-Kurt E. and Cheryl Anderson Solis to Mia A. Jones and Khiry D. Ford, $385,000.
WALDORF (WEST) AREA
Berry Thicket Ct., 2416-Cheryl S. and Michael Micknick to Brittney and William Harper, $425,000.
Catfish Pl., 5412-Lorenzo E. and Rosanna Pittman to Erin Jamison and Randall Jones, $285,000.
Doctorfish Ct., 5009-Mark W. and Pok C. Huffman to Gie L. Ramirez Salgado and Gena Maria Burns, $289,500.
Fordington Pl., 3348-Reniery Cevallos to Lajuan Alexis Russell and David Emanuel Johnson Jr., $275,000.
Ocean Sunfish Ct., 3830-Joy Arlene Adams to Kevin F. Fernandez Bonilla and Amilcar Fernandez, $333,000.
Red Squirrel Pl., 6071-Shannon E. Lavender to Aiesha Bynum Wimbley, $255,900.
Springdale Lane, 2321-Nikia M. Perkins to Sheila Springs, $285,000.
WELCOME AREA
Cold Lake Dr., 5770-Daniel A. Arnold to Darrell and Marjorie Lewis, $717,000.
WHITE PLAINS AREA
Chesham Ct., 7639-NVR Inc. to Michael and Katherine Shick, $423,475.
Markby Ct., 10440-John T. and Stephanie C. Pantaleon to Matthew D. and Rebecca L. Smith, $435,000.
Saint Luke Dr., 11261-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Rafael A. Santiago Aguayo, $337,490.
Whittier Ct., 10300-John William and Susan Policarpio Clayton to Raymond Grindle and Jenielle D. Brooks, $437,888.
St. Mary's County
CALIFORNIA AREA
Audrey Way, 23451-Joseph P. Roberts to Roberto and Carol Christine Leal, $374,900.
Canna Ct., 23413-Kellie Lynn Keller to Ben Ochora and Barbara D. Latigo, $380,000.
Kingston Shores Lane, 23612-Devin M. Webber to Tyler W. and Anne E. Davenport, $425,000.
Patuxent Beach Rd. N., 23772-Tristan L. Brandenburg to Alan Ngo, $325,000.
Sugarbush St., 23314-Robert and Karen L. Stack to William J. and Mary Jennifer Kersch, $379,900.
Victorian Dr., 22121-Stuart C. Britt to Austin J. Lawrence, $230,000.
CHARLOTTE HALL AREA
Indian Creek Dr., 38080-Robert John Wilson and estate of Frances Wilson Hahne to Michael L. Van Duzer Jr., $287,500.
GREAT MILLS AREA
Flat Iron Rd., 20370-Shawn M. and Machiko Hasegawa Graf to Alejandro J. Leandrez Parada, $265,500.
Kilbeggan Ct., 45527-Matthew D. Leddy to Mitchel G. Weate, $295,000.
Westmeath Way, 45462, No. K32-Kathleen M. McClernan to Jack W. Shuck, $143,750.
HOLLYWOOD AREA
Goldsborough Pl., 43137-Kimberly G. and Dale Short to Paul and Leandra Ferreira Miller, $520,000.
Joy Chapel Rd., 44627-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to William K. and Molly A. Gillingham, $220,000.
Sotterley Heights Rd., 26083-Gray Partnership LLLP to James A. Kenney III and Karen H. Abrams, $500,000.
LEONARDTOWN AREA
Duke St., 22815-Cale Lewis to Katherine A. Smith, $191,900.
Orchard Ct., 22278-Tracy Ellen Jones to Jason Alvey and Melissa Ann Hayden, $439,900.
Zacks Way, 22270-Joseph H. and Julie R. Walter to Darren Michael and Sara Camille Reed, $230,000.
LEXINGTON PARK AREA
Chase Point Lane, 47100-Robert S. and Chelsea A. Schultz to Edwin Ruiz Rodriguez and Krisiam Ortiz Martinez, $279,000.
Gooseneck Dr., 46123-Steve Kowalik to Daletasha Michelle and Duane Jerrod McGee, $300,000.
Jenna Ct., 21093-Erika M. Bryant to Yu Shi, $165,000.
Middlegate Dr., 20809-Anthony and Sonal Joshi Stachowski to Arthur Roy and Heather Elizabeth Stiffel, $387,000.
Sandalwood St., 46711-Jonathan David and Bethanie Kaitlynne Rasche to Allyson Price and Raheem Ramsey, $259,000.
Three Notch Rd., 18515-Carla Wilson and estate of Carl D. Myers to Brian Flora, $265,000.
MECHANICSVILLE AREA
Laurel Ridge Dr., 38400-David M. and Elizabeth A. Cardinale to Gregory Brice Ritter, $285,000.
Pastor Ct., 28067-James A. and Candice D. Patterson to Daniel Aaron and Kathy M. Allen, $365,000.
ST. INIGOES AREA
Saint Inigoes Rd., 17698-Jeffrey and Jessica Tomcsik to Andrea J. Davis, $246,900.