Karen Dr., 2885-Seth Randleman to Jeremy and Lisa Weisenberger, $365,000.

12th St., 3814-Constance A. Sullivan and Constance Roper to Stefon D. and Latoya G. Ryan, $318,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lexington Dr., 11851-Peter V. and Boonlieng M. Ritzel to Jerome A. and Larraine Jones, $550,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

AD

Covered Trail Lane, 1900-Brett and Michelle E. Pyka to Charles Patrick and Lauren Marie Bahr, $624,700.

Saber Rd., 3240-Carmelo and Linda J. Ciancio to Jonathan D. and Natalie R. Coder, $755,000.

AD

Teal Dr., 1851-Delaney Burgess and Edgar W. Steele Jr. to Michard Luke and April L. Johnson, $495,000.

LUSBY AREA

Comstock Dr., 508-Michael Anthony Jansheski to Walter Cory Ivanov, III, $259,900.

Hickok Trail, 759-Bridgette and William B. Judd to Courtney and Antwon Boone, $230,000.

Lake Dr., 440-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Rushmore Management Services Corp. to Jennifer L. Brown and Genil N. Walker, $140,000.

Parran Dr., 12939-Kelly A. Velazquez to Gerald P. Mitchell, $221,800.

AD

Schooner Dr., 7845-Evelyn E. and Michael P. Coyle to Darrell L. and Diane L. Bowen, $249,900.

Ventura Trail, 11514-Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015 4 and U.S. Bank to Chermane Mason, $150,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Sea Oat Ct., 9352-Steven J. Sandvik to Leonard Alan Mathesius II and Sanna Kaisa Inkeri Mathesius, $225,000.

OWINGS AREA

AD

Boyds Turn Rd., 9330-Tracy E. and Charlotte A. Litton to Jonathan and Angel Crissman, $349,900.

Journey Dr., 11733-Britt W. and Krista S. Boughey to Lonnie and Tara Taylor, $495,000.

Whitney Way, 9115-Cindy L. and Eddie Velasquez to Karl and Jessica Wiegand, $410,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Balsam Dr., 3810-Stephen M. and Shannon J. Steele to Robert Herd Jr. and Yanie Safitri, $400,000.

AD

Shore Dr. S., 4006-Mark M. and Kathleen A. Atkisson to Aram E. Ter Minassian and Maria Portela Martinez, $530,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Chesapeake Ave., 271-Michael Stephen and Tamara Louise Myers to Shala E. Davis and John F. Kochmansky, $875,000.

Sequoia Way, 2664-Ronald E. and Stephanie A. Fansler to William James Hanlon Jr. and Mary Angelina Scaccetti, $505,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

H.G. Trueman Rd., 13750-Richard B. and Elaine A. Greene to Mac D. and Victorie E. Brown, $492,500.

AD

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Oyster Bay Pl., 332, No. 403-Joseph F. and Linda S. Ludford to Aleida Snell, $399,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Mattapany Rd., 4565-Eric and Jennifer Curran to Sean Michael Quinn, $373,000.

AD

SUNDERLAND AREA

Dalrymple Rd., 2750-David and Ebbe Divins to Nicole Curry, $432,500.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Belden Lane, 2401-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Dawnita S. and Raymond N. Shumaker, $498,542.

Danberry Ct., 2253-Carl E. and Pamela J. Taylor to Carl Taylor Jr., $215,000.

Hedgerow Pl., 2857-Alan Crawley Jr. to Yvonne Blake, $295,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

AD

Budds Creek Rd., 13341-Connie Lucas and Joseph R. Kubican to Curtis L. Thompson, $235,000.

AD

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Goelling Pl., 6351-Ekistics Construction Inc. to Michael Andre Wells, $425,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Breezewood Ct., 5096-Keith A. and Tonia R. Riley to Hossein and Marilyn June Faris, $375,000.

Helen Ct., 22-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Jing Ke, $122,342.

Red Hill Dr., 5281-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Joseph S. Kinder and Amanda Grace Self, $329,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Camden Cir., 19-Coro HG Partnership II to Karen A. Allison, $383,999.

Heather Ct., 233-Cathy L. McGowan to Sherry Lynn and Zachary R. Rahm, $243,000.

La Plata Rd., 10411-Patricia A. and Carlton R. Yowell to Kevin R. and Heather L. Guiffre, $371,355.

AD

Steeplechase Dr., 8-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Steven R. and Pamela A. Ossmus, $396,000.

AD

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bryantown Rd., 4999-William F. and Marcia E. Holt to Edin Alex Ipina Ardon and Maria O. Guerra Perez, $284,900.

Flagstaff Pl., 11268-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Robin Harrison, $347,305.

Marbella Dr., 2150-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tanginika Gorham and Patricia Foster, $239,900.

Pipestone Pl., 3562-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Bigelow, $280,000.

Springbrook Ct., 2309-Carole M. Libelo to Singman T., Theresa L. and Uriah T. Roberts, $310,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

AD

Popes Creek Rd., 12220-Donald Raymond and Catherine Ann Hill to Katherine Ann Beeson and Melinda Townsend, $413,000.

POMFRET AREA

Pleasant Hill Ct., 4424-Saleem I. Naviwala to Ricardo E. Roberts Sr., $455,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7618-John E. and Christina M. Licalzi to Jordan P. and Rachel M. Bradley, $387,000.

AD

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cambridge Dr., 1114-Jennie F. and Clint Padgitt Berry to Jose Martin Gomez Chicas and Dinora Argueta Tobar, $235,000.

Coronado Ct., 4931-Karlene Thomas to Tonya L. McGhee, $425,000.

Jones Lane, 12797-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Claude B. Barnes Jr., $222,640.

Northgate Pl., 3940-Kce Inc. to Deborah Dunmore, $239,999.

AD

Pawtuckett Lane, 12131-Tracey E. Haynes to Rita Lasker, $435,549.

Quigley Ct., 4202-Thomas W. and Tracy A. Dennis to Richard Ludd, $150,000.

Wilson Rd., 1316-Robert Brown to Justin Marcus Proctor, $312,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Biltmore St., 9460-Lensworth O. and Lattaya Vincent to David and Amanda Hill, $410,000.

Cheryl Turn, 10736-NVR Inc. to Kesha Vanessa Spann, $480,085.

Doctorfish Ct., 5019-Sankuratri Corp. to Terrell Romelo Reid, $302,400.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11310, No. F-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Cynthia Greene, $295,000.

AD

Larson Pl., 9823-Timothy P. O’Brien and estate of Shaniqua Thomas to Tiffani Monique Johnson, $260,000.

Mockingbird Cir., 4214-Jeffrey Wright to Aurelio Ornelas Lopez and Leticia Salas, $293,000.

Pep Rally Lane, 9402-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Lashaun A. Alexander, $460,354.

Springfish Pl., 5790-Jerome Paul and Dawn Marie Watson to Linda Harrison, $33,000.

Tapir Pl., 6108-Cherie Kaloz to Ronnell D. and Ranisha L. Mallard, $226,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Aldgate Ct., 3301-NVR Inc. to Linda Ann Jackson, $419,990.

Chesham Ct., 7647-NVR Inc. to David Jerome Thomas Jr. and Evelin Lazo Zelaya, $457,064.

Pickeral St., 4555-Allison Kay Messick to McKenna L. Fischer, $225,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11287-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Willy B. Peterson Jr., $352,990.

Wordsworth Pl., 5548-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Traci Nichole Mallard, $314,185.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

BUSHWOOD AREA

Owens Dr., 36668-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Charles Merkle Sr., $183,900.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Beaver Creek Dr., 44222-Thomas C. Baldwin and Emily C. Sunderland to Karla M. Dejesus Santiago, $240,000.

Deerhaven Lane, 22672-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Linda D. Cotugno, $90,000.

Lizson Ct., 21115-John A. Turner to Anthony Frank Piscopo Bann and Kaitlin M. Bann, $348,000.

Piney Wood Cir., 22891-Colleen G. Singleton and Colleen G. Nawrocki to Dale A. and Hannah C. Coon, $379,900.

Susie Ct., 45247-Rolando Castro Salas and Zulma L. Acuna to Justin M. Winslow and Ivana M. Cusick, $220,000.

White Pine Ct., 44526-Arthur H. Richardson to Donna P. and Kevin W. Elliott, $229,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Oaks Rd., 37510-Bernard S. and Dorothy L. Moore to Jennifer Pinera and David Wayne Smith, $250,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Garfield St., 21691-Myriah E. Zelinsky and Jack W. Shuck to Nahum Francisco Valladares, $355,000.

Knockeyon Lane, 45575-CitiMortgage Inc. to Jesus Torres, $128,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Anne Ct., 42518-Walter Roy Powell Jr. to Anthony E. and Charlett L. Vittatoe, $245,000.

Henry Ct., 42554-James W. and Megan E. McDaniel to Troy S. Cook, $280,000.

Nats Creek Rd., 45280-Heather Marie Brensinger and Heather Casselman to Rachel L. Neugent and Jacob Andrew Garrett, $262,000.

Vista Rd., 25699-Melissa R. Decker to Wesley William McGregor and Cammyelle Elizabeth Sweeris, $269,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Heritage Dr., 43005-Paul J. and Leslie M. Fancella to Mark C. and Hannah R. Picinich, $432,500.

Red Oak Rd., 39730-Michael R. Sweeney to Travis Allan and Jacqueline Rae Robinson, $385,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Altman Ct., 45911-John Gregorio to Jason Scott Wynegar, $259,900.

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46350, No. A-Justin Dugstad to Robert J. and Morganlee Pazdur, $204,000.

Helen Dr., 48306-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Charles A. and Donna K. Sasscer, $60,000.

Jillian Grace Ct., 46818-Derek Glenn Catt and Candice Elena Chisholm to Donald Bernard and Medelyn Mewhort, $349,000.

Middlegate Dr., 20817-Angel D. Boso Ramos and I. Iada Chanthapa Buso to Amber Nicole Moore and Stephen Warren Day, $370,000.

Scarborough Dr., 21292-Richard E. and Maria B. Rickson to Melody Khashana Charles, $235,000.

Three Notch Rd., 19619-Timothy Kendrick to Jacob Boucher, $165,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Beach Dr., 40135-Rita Paolillo and Sheryl Adelman to Frank Nesbit III, $137,500.

Cusic Lane, 25845-Larry Joe Wagner Jr. to Larry Joe Wagner III, $375,000.

Hillview Dr., 29883-Ashley Nicole Miles to Jacob Levi Keyes, $229,990.

Leon Dr., 25462-David W. and Barbara J. Robinson to Benjamin and Jessica Tennyson, $375,000.

Persimmon Creek Rd., 39240-James R. and Patsy D. Raley to Stephnie L. Therres, $284,900.

PINEY POINT AREA

Larimer St., 17267-Jennifer L. Thomas to Matthew Alden Burgan, $155,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA