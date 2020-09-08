DUNKIRK AREA

Crown Dr., 11904-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Justin Wood, $345,000.

Lyons Creek Rd., 3915-Wayne V. and Kimberly A. Darmstead to Brittany M. and Bryan S. Darmstead, $500,000.

Uncle Charlies Spur, 12431-Christopher J. Rainmondi and Stephanie W. Yu to Spencer Southerland, $497,700.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Defense Lane, 3820-Mark B. and Catina L. Stefanik to Christopher J. and Rebecca L. Stein, $715,000.

Higgens Lane, 1825-Caleb and Angela Roeder to Richard William and Carrie Lee Haiber, $510,000.

Oxford Way, 35-Mark Schlossberg and estate of Mark Perkins Dempsey to Traci Fiammetta and Richard Alvarez, $585,000.

Stephen Reid Rd., 5756-Pelican Real Estate Resources Inc. to Logan D. and Madeline M. Farrar, $392,000.

LUSBY AREA

Beech Dr., 525-Benjamin and Sarah Talbert to Allen Fine and Alisa S. Anania, $307,000.

Cattle Drive Lane, 1036-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Michael Carl Seay, $180,960.

Gunsmoke Trail, 623-Burleigh Homeworks Corp. to Blaine S. and Teresa O. Haarz, $249,900.

Lazy River Rd., 738-S&A Horak Properties Corp. to Rhonda D. and Levern Nelson Hall, $260,000.

Mill Bridge Rd., 11350-Aubrey A. and Mary Thoams Posey to Vincent and Lara Bowen, $299,900.

Preston Dr., 12148-George T. and Lisa A. Wright to James C. and Cynthia B. Winton, $833,500.

Ridge Ct., 822-MTB Builders and Home Improvements Corp. to Debhora Baxter, Linda K. Ball and Melanie White, $165,000.

Shortbow Trail, 525-Steven E. Carle Jr. to Calvin Joseph Gorman, $380,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

10th St., 4001-Bill Hyunsik and Youn K. Kim to Mark W. Folkman, $366,000.

OWINGS AREA

Cabin Ct., 9040-David C. and Patricia J. Marcian to John William Deoudes and Joni Nicole Shockey Deoudes, $595,000.

Perspective Pl., 1795-Dale W. and Lisa F. Moore to Daniel Patrick and Aimee Lynne Clancy, $685,000.

Waverly Rd., 8310-Earl Lee Sampson to Rebecca A. and Timothy Drew, $550,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Bluebell Rd., 2179-Eric Rodenburg to Timothy R. Shea, $345,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clydesdale Lane, 51-Builtrite at Prince Frederick Crossing I. and Kris Lei Corp. to Tasha R. Womack, $380,000.

Salisbury Pl., 534-Wing Chan to Nichole L. Saunders, $278,000.

Westlake Blvd., 402, No. 31-Lillian Heins to Helen Menningen, $250,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Foxhall Rd., 14150, No. 1-Michael T. and Rebecca C. King to Charles Henry and Helen Elizabeth Lederer, $365,000.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Lake Ridge Dr., 1145-Gary A. and Judy A. Sansburry to William Christopher and Brenda S. McCoy, $426,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Old Landing Rd., 1245-Rebecca Ann Malara and estate of Harry W. Ivey to Nathanael and Brooke Bennett, $396,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Knight Ct., 2928-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Anthony R. and Cloteal Elaine Jackson, $492,962.

Tree Vista Ct., 2451-Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Lakia Barber and Christopher E. Lyle, $406,408.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Openfield Pl., 6120-Marrick Properties Inc. to Elom L. Lawson and Akossiwa Fiaty, $546,460.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Butterfly Pl., 2795-Tara B. Finkle to Amanda L. Dominelli and Benjamin J. Head, $297,500.

Fallen Timber Way, 5010-Pinnacle Estates Corp. to Stephanie and Nhiya Smith, $395,000.

ISSUE AREA

Annabelle Dr., 11335-James L. and Florence C. Dement to Charles E. and Theresa M. Adams, $399,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Bridgett Lane, 9040-Gerald Tyler Bowling to Preston and Karen Postl, $435,000.

Camden Cir., 102-Coro HG Partnership II to Lutz Troschuetz, $327,598.

Durham Church Rd., 8715-Mary Beth Thompson Knopp and Kyle R. Knopp to Danielle Lee Cashman, $325,000.

Hickory Cir., 300-Richard A. and Jean M. Winkler to Nicole Marie Senior, $301,000.

Mimosa Dr., 9188-Ron Kans Custom Homebuilders Corp. to Catrina D. Wright, $442,800.

Quail Ct., 102-Candi L. Rye to Caitlin Aileen Flaim Hasselberger and Chad Sebastian Hasselberger, $385,000.

Washington Ave., 900-Encore Home Solutions Corp. to Michael Pollard, $243,700.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Anne Marie Cir., 1802-Romona S. Simmons to Juan F. Alvarez Argueta, $265,000.

Diamond Back Ct., 4860-Marrick Properties Inc. to Rashaud C. and Kimberly R. Shirley, $623,000.

Gallant Lane, 14650-Turtle Creek Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Kenneth Daryl and Michelle Sherrie Snowden, $604,401.

Leman Lane, 12785-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Antonio E. Henson, $313,000.

Pinewood Dr., 2675-Laverne J. Battle to Megan R. Parsons, $289,275.

POMFRET AREA

Nebraska Ct., 4324-Damien and Marion T. Villanova to Keith A. Swann, $364,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Ann Harbor Dr., 7719-Jeffry F. and Lori A. Guido to James C. and Carlie Buchanan, $359,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Allen Ct., 1266-Springwood Property Investors Corp. to Dakita Watson, $305,000.

Blue Crab Lane, 5275-Erica D. and Royal G. Crawford to Lekeisha A. Hargrove, $350,000.

Dornock Ct., 12132-Anthony E. Geiger and Stacey Lynn Kahl to Janice R. Curtis, $310,000.

Northgate Pl., 3964-Xavier McGruder to Erica W. Fitts, $211,000.

Red Bud Ct., 3681-Kevin M. and Jennifer Cannon to Richard S. and Corinn Finlason, $332,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Apple Creek Pl., 8305-Bernard E. and Christine N. Meyers to Benjamin Dwight and Andrea Christine Blake, $345,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4098-Terry D. and Jane C. Rohr to Angela M. Jackson, $225,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3757-NVR Inc. to Angela Jackson, $345,900.

Dorchester Cir., 5010-Andrea Adams to Teisha A. Branch, $335,000.

Halford St., 3502-James G. and Ziyadah H. Joynes to Kevin Wallace Jr. and Brittany Mcadoo, $432,000.

Joy Lane, 3670-Sang Jin Choi to Juanita L. Green, $399,000.

Panther Ct., 6222-Craig J. and Traci A. Renner to Hester M. and James A. Dunn, $287,001.

Pupfish Ct., 5005-Anthony Hedlesky to Ogechukwu and David Oyediran, $330,000.

Stavors Rd., 2898-Tammy Ashworth and estate of Gertrude M. Hammett to Brittany Michelle Wagner, $260,000.

Tilapia Ct., 5407-Jason Cross to William Henry Nicholls, $297,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Aldgate Ct., 3317-NVR Inc. to Jarrod Dale and Jessica Darnell, $415,815.

Dundee Lane, 5459-Zachary and Abigail Ohannessian to Ronnie L. McMiller and Nicole M. Lopez, $439,000.

Oxon Ct., 7858-Kelli Spangler and Lawrence Ballard to Couami Serge Agbokou Dade N. Medetongnon, $370,000.

Rippling River Ct., 11299-D.R. Horton Inc. to Evett and Joel K. McGuire, $474,940.

Wordsworth Pl., 5589-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Derrick Augusta Lyons, $431,870.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45639-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Omar Vega Manzano and Deborah Alicea Rodriguez, $290,850.

Eucalyptus Way, 43894-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Joseph David Ullmann, $304,515.

Gray Wolf St., 44505-Joseph Aaron and Larissa Boland to Sarah Tollefsen, $265,000.

Mill Cove Harbor Rd., 45281-Matthew I. Tifford and estate of John Ivon Tifford to Edwards S. and Michele S. Henderson, $510,000.

Norhill Lane, 21125-Richard A. and Beth A. Paquette to Thomas and Kelly Forsythe, $41,000.

White Oak Ct., 44693, No. 5B-James Hayden to Torrey R. Shipman, $140,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Mark Way, 19621-Wayne D. Taylor to Vincent and Karen A. Pischl, $489,000.

Wren Ct., 45952-Thomas E. and Ann Wilson to Timothy P. Boss and Arunyarat Nookong, $328,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Hunt Ct., 24280-Regina M. and Glenn P. Brown to Zachary Kyle and Abigail Ohannessian, $325,000.

Sandy Bottom Rd., 43737-Scott M. and Karin A. Raley to Z. Jenkins, $360,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Bayberry Ct., 43536-Ricardo Solis and Michael Dufour to Robert Josepit Bates, $368,000.

Klear Ct., 40660-Eric F. and Marcia M. Rennie to Erin Gonden, $390,000.

Swans Ct., 41955-Gilbert J. and Charlotte M. London to Aaron and Angela Sample, $680,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chickadee Cir., 22539, No. 5-2-Nancy L. Slabaine Ames to Marcus Strother, $155,000.

Galatea St., 21680-Rose Hill Properties Corp. to Tracy Hurtt, $249,900.

Hilton Run Ct., 20718-Sturbridge Willows Road Corp. to David John and Josephine Cazares Adams, $374,773.

Pembrooke St., 46996-Amy Marie and John Paul Fournier to Kristen E. and Jason R. Stone, $380,000.

Shining Willow Lane, 46385, No. 98-Owen Michael Denham II to Robert Harris, $239,900.

Whittemoore Ct., 46887-Jennifer C. and Michael C. Campbell to Michele L. Hoefer, $389,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bruce Rd., 29783-Paul J. and Deborah K. Arcand to Melissa M. Walt, $265,000.

Edison Ct., 29553-Marie A. Herman Russell to Larissa Celeste and David C. Williams, $260,000.

Hills Dr., 26098-Amber A. Hanbury and Amber A. Osborne to Taylor Logue and Daniel Lepiscopo, $261,500.

Mechanicsville Rd., 25683-Tammy Barbour to Kenneth William and Brenda Lee Long, $310,000.

Shannon Ct., 28910-Darin P. and Courtney Caitlin Feustel to Xavier Casarrubias and Aimee G. Castillo, $335,500.

Wood Duck Ct., 39355-Cassandra D. and Bryan D. Smith to Zachary Blake and Kristen J. Bailey, $262,500.