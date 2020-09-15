Sansbury Dr., 2307-Christopher J. and Rebecca L. Stein to Matthew G. and Amanda S. Johnson, $476,000.

Third St., 6110-Cathy L. Rogers to Anthony Joel Amaro, $280,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Golf Club Dr., 2310-Quality Built Homes Inc. to John F. Parkerson, $1.02 million.

AD

Old Jones Rd., 3502-Patricia L. and Joseph Moore to Emily Angell, $555,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Birch Dr., 4043-James D. and Christina R. Baggerly to Brian Joseph Kelly and Kristina Lee Beall, $300,000.

AD

Drawfield Lane, 3152-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Melody Teague and Michael Barnett, $441,500.

Hillside Dr., 2558-Robert W. and Erin L. Ward to Brennan Skyler and Alexandria Cherie Georges, $292,000.

Leola Helen Way, 3145-Melanie L. Holland to James R. Herberson, $399,000.

View Dr. S., 60-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jenny Leapley and Tyler Zitte, $395,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bison Ct., 817-Nathan G. Roth to Claude Walcott and Duane Jack, $240,000.

AD

Cattle Drive Lane, 1055-Joseph F. Mitchell and estate of Iris Michele Harris to William J. Fitzgerald, $157,500.

Field Rd., 608-Melvin Home Management Inc. to Jonathan Thomas Brick, $173,300.

Lessin Dr., 345-Betty J. and Warren D. Stapf to Christopher William and Jennifer A. Sautter, $192,900.

Old Mill Rd., 10750-William M. Rizzetto to Brooke Anthony, $290,000.

AD

Range Rd., 1123-Lisa M. Deyo to Kevin M. Zylich, $245,000.

Round Up Rd., 475-YRC Enterprise Corp. to Steve Bryant Darby, $282,250.

White Sands Dr., 1259-Darren L. Richnafsky and Christine E. Richnafsky to Priscilla Gago and Mark Kevin Reed Jr., $372,400.

OWINGS AREA

Baker St., 9240-Laura Marie and Randy Louis Ogle to Alissa M. and Erik S. Schuttpelz, $540,000.

AD

Easy St., 9123-Marilyn A. Taylor to William J. and Heather G. Lamb, $295,000.

Ridge View Dr., 9726-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust and US Bank to James Blackwell Jr. and Tina Thompson, $205,000.

Waverly Rd., 8405-Jimmie R. Junior Jr. and Michelle Marie Lordan to Nicholas G. and Beverly G. Valltos, $470,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Broomes Island Rd., 5882-Gregory T. and Veronica M. Phelps to Lanita D. Hance, $410,000.

Winding Oak Way, 3755-Samuel L. and Ruby Black to Roger J. Readerden and Wendey S. Adams, $475,000.

AD

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

English Oak Lane, 414-Mary Lula Tobin and Marshe M. Greene to Scott William Slater, $332,500.

Sandy Point Rd., 4825-Sarah Beth Formy Duval Godwin and Zachrey Louis Godwin to Angela Carle, $125,000.

AD

Whispering Dr., 3105-Matthew Robert and Saloumeh Decicco to April Adeline and Steven Scott O’Neal, $440,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Ruxton Rd., 610, No. 52-Malalai Azmi to Troy T. Bekel, $307,500.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Quaking Dr., 7340-Casey J. and Jill I. Moton to Andrew and Elizabeth Trent, $474,900.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Bel Alton Newtown Rd., 9795-Robert W. and Kathy A. Jones to Meladeh R. McKinnon, $183,000.

AD

BRYANS ROAD AREA

AD

Amherst Rd., 6801-Dallas Capital Bank to Jerel Poteat, $267,500.

Corner Lot, -Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Geraldine M. Menone, $450,245.

Knight Ct., 2966-Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Jimmy Louis and Ramona L. Little, $444,990.

Wolsey Ct., 5859-Sylvester and Tsige Jackson to Erika T. Vaughn, $246,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Audrey Rd., 17440-Allce M. and Edward L. Payne to Joseph Carroll Wise, $168,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Archies Pl., 16111-Robert Earl Tankersley and estate of Julie Ann Tankersley to Jeanette Hall, $299,900.

Persica Lane, 16725-Derek Michael and Lindsey Arndt to Kyle Schuhmacher and Shannon Tompros, $384,990.

AD

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Cabinwood Ct., 5678-Edward W. and Candy W. Oliver to Abass Cisse and Louise Ann Marshall Cisse, $446,000.

Livingston Rd., 4545-Michael Thomas Jr. to Veronica Nicole Jimenez, $220,000.

AD

ISSUE AREA

Bar Harbor Ct., 14655-Joseph Knott Jr. and Sue Stennett to Charles W. and Shawn D. Hinely, $400,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Burning Bush Pl., 109-Ngoy Kumbakisaka Useni and Nafisa Bina Ramazani to Marlene A. Jameson, $345,000.

Charles St., 10322-Ethan B. and Krystle M. Ratliff to Brandon Rice and Tiffany Keesee, $310,000.

Floyds Quarter Ct., 8014-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Kelly Ann Robertson Slagle and Jeffrey Calvin Slagle, $580,401.

Hidden Valley Dr., 6290-Henry M. Gannon to James W. Shelton Jr., $359,900.

AD

Patuxent Dr. E., 1207-Kenneth C. Roberts and estate of Dorothy F. Roberts to Gordon Schrader, $215,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 6-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Emma S. Svec, $450,000.

Wheatley Rd., 8340-David B. and Stephanie M. Weinberg to Ryan William Kempker, $419,900.

AD

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Bassford Rd., 14758-George and Clara M. Thomas to Cecilia Romero Morales, $180,000.

Chalkstone Pl., 2868-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Vonda X. Feazell, $326,335.

Flagstaff Pl., 11274-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Michael James Paige Jr., $366,320.

Golden Gate Ct., 2801-Anthony and Jacquelyn Kennedy Russo to Diamon N. and Darwin E. Garrison, $370,000.

AD

Lisa Dr., 2525-Glenn C. Smith to Jose A. Cruz and Verlynn K. Luck, $274,900.

Poplar Hill Rd., 13223-IPMD Corp. to Jessica Anne Erbacher, $295,000.

Williamsburg Dr., 3436-Alvin B. and Kimberly B. Bean to Veronica Young, $349,999.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Chedworth Pl., 8305-Robert C. and Marianne R. Gibbs to David and Bethany B. Myrda, $525,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Bantry Ct., 10-Harry R. and Jeanette Hunsberger to Devaunte J. Briscoe, $280,000.

AD

Brightwell Ct., 1710-Mia Jones and Khiry Ford to April Day, $192,000.

Hamlin Rd., 1104-Allen A. Washington to Fabiola H. Aguilera Mondragon and Jose Miguiel Hernandez, $274,500.

Knolewater Ct., 3100-Mary Moses to Michael E. Childs, $303,000.

Palm Desert Pl., 11742-Tonya M. Sullivan to Reginald R. Farmer II, $335,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alava Ct., 2303-Ak Investments Corp. to Rosanne Marie De Venecia, $430,000.

Arron Ct. N., 10501-Drew David and Kristen Ann Robertson to Jonah Justus and Danisha Monica Gordon, $395,000.

Bluebird Dr., 4133-John H. and Jennifer Howard to Hermie Lutchmaya, $210,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3759-NVR Inc. to Irene Charles, $420,145.

Eton Alley, 10887-Jay Erwin and Soon Ok Erwin to Kimberlynn V. Barnes and Taylor A. Browne, $350,000.

Halibut Pl., 5307-Three Gee Properties Corp. to Rafiat Akindele and Afees Sule, $289,900.

AD

Lubbock Pl., 2674-Carl L. Brown to Cidney Beckham McNeil, $310,000.

Porpoise Ct., 6455-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Joshua and Patricia Corpus, $295,000.

Quillback St., 10630-Curits and Priscilla M. Matthews to Robert Frisby and Helena Gee, $335,000.

Sugarberry St., 10465-Dencil and Robin Harrison to Vanessa Morel and Jesse Lopez, $449,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Brideshead Ct., 5127-Lynn Holloway Kirkland to Sidney A. Hunt Jr. and Terri Towana Peebles Hunt, $466,000.

Jacksonhole Pl., 10667-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Brij and Suchitra Mohan, $185,900.

Pages Ct., 10025-Me Sook Kim to Young Mi Kim and Yoo Hyo Ha, $450,000.

Saint Luke Dr., 11297-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael Dean Richeson, $324,330.

Tree Frog Pl., 10194-Cecile A. Collier to Kim E.Pinkney and Warren I. Hurd, $285,000.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Almond Ct., 23080-Douglas C. and Sarah Hamilton to Kayla R. and Russell A. Nelson, $375,000.

Cattail Lane, 22945-Robert B. Waxman and estate of Robert E. Waxman to Jody and Thomas Brouwer, $430,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43900-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Bailey Spalding, $311,975.

Havenridge St., 45455-Daniel N. Olver to Bennett and Caitlin A. Thomas, $430,000.

Misty Pond Lane, 23293-Jason L. and Kimberly F. Rider to Thomas Elijah and Amy Nichole Begnal, $385,000.

Oak Tree Ct., 23175-Noel Mendoza Corpus and Angela K. Corpus to Gregory Gibson, $290,000.

Woodlake Ct., 44763, No. 7A-Debra J. and James E. Younkins to Nicholas G. Stellway, $143,340.

CHAPTICO AREA

Zach Fowler Rd., 37537-Mildred E. Harrison to Edward L. Smith, $105,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Blue Flax Way, 45444-Stacy R. Cortez to Calvin W. Dickerson, $345,000.

Glen Oak Ct., 22231-Bank of New York Mellon and CWALT Inc. to Ruben Anthony Romero, $155,004.

Saint Elizabeths Ct., 22056-Kathryn E. Nutter to James L. and Mary C. Wills, $187,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 24325-Kevin L. Kjose to William O. Currey, $420,000.

Ivy Lane, 24876-Barbara L. and Anthony Ralph Marino to Trent E. Tebeau and Stacy Rene Cortez, $650,000.

Sotterley Rd., 24941-T. C. Long Construction Corp. to Christopher Joseph and Bethany Lynn Parkinson, $335,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23552-Mingqiang Zou and Maggie C. Yang to Jonathan Swigert and Caitlin Munzer, $432,000.

Enoch Rd., 22331-William A. and Maura Smith to Jennifer L. and Mark R. Roy, $429,375.

Lanedon Dr., 43901-David T. and Jessica L. Williams to William Cephas Thomason, $258,000.

Tower Hill Rd., 19889-Amelia F. Von Gohren to Wayne Taylor, $255,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Chickadee Cir., 22589, No. 1-2-Milton Eugene Wolfe III to Dean A. Graham Jr., $155,000.

Essex Dr. N., 21849-John Mason to William E. Scriber, $93,500.

Gooseneck Dr., 46099-Hung Tuan Phan to Tylen Carroll, $300,000.

Piney Orchard St., 47936-Richfield and Susanna Agullana to Isaiah Cabral, $175,000.

Quincy Terr. W., 45892-House Buyers of America Inc. to Aaron C. and Tiane Sheay Quiroz, $230,000.

Shining Willow Lane, 46395, No. 96-Department of Veterans Affairs to Waqar A. Qureshi, $169,100.

Wickshire Dr., 47765-Mark H. and Maria E. Jones to Jose S. Morales Rivera and Patricia O. Rivera, $338,900.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Chaptico Hill Lane, 25676-Timothy W. and Katherine A. Norton to Dustin Tyler Edward Arant and Kaitlyn Arant, $600,000.

Foley Mattingly Rd., 38959-Dkzacc Enterprises Corp. to Kevin Michael and Amanda Blythe Greathouse, $414,000.

Mechanicsville Rd., 26214-Cody M. and Karli D. Douglas to Kelly L. Lambert, $279,000.

Shenandoah Dr., 25910-Timothy N. and Sarah A. Tucker to Kevin R. Bragg, $299,000.

Woodland Ford Lane, 37616-Anthony W. Malpasso to Rebecca R. Hoover, $206,500.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Waterview Dr., 47898-Kimberly Scriber and estate of Larry Andre Rice to Candace M. Mason, $439,000.

VALLEY LEE AREA

Saint Georges Church Rd., 19220-Timothy H. Pearson to Shelbee D. Bowles, $120,000.