Napa Dr., 7041-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Larissa Fernandes Da Silva, $604,003.

Silverton Ct., 8217-Charles R. and Kayla K. Groce to Jennifer N. and John H. Howard, $300,000.

15th St., 6314-Gwendolyn B. Bautista to Laura Marie and Randy Louis Ogle, $308,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Lacrosse Ct., 3125-Paul Sikora to Anthony John and Kerri Lynn Pasquale, $676,000.

Overlook Ct., 4106-Larry and Wilma N. Vespermann to Brady Scott Grubb, $552,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Buttonbush Lane, 4445-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Andrew Ulrich, $643,400.

Fairwood Dr., 1245-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Mariole Nzuwah and Loveness Guzha, $707,912.

Holland Cliffs Rd., 2680-Wendy S. and Brian Randolph Lott to David O. and Vivian A. Edmonds, $455,000.

Leola Helen Way, 3155-Brooke Home Buyers Corp. to Bryan Michael and Kaitlyn Dalton Akers, $514,250.

Queensberry Dr., 2759-John F. Knott Jr. to Jake and Emily Hathaway, $480,000.

Wildflower Lane, 2525-David O. Edmonds to Joseph and Linsey Grainger, $710,000.

LUSBY AREA

Bonanza Trail, 12175-Stanley A. Maxwell to Nicole MJ Dyer, $205,000.

Clubhouse Dr., 359-Mark Anthony Cockrell Jr. to Christian Palka, $292,000.

Foxwood Lane, 1950-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Michael T. and Rebecca C. King, $459,900.

Lubbock Lane, 955-Darrell and Melody White to Andrew Scott and Caitlin N. Wilson, $319,900.

Ottawa Dr., 12925-Elsie Yvonne Davis to Michael S. and Linda K. Ramos, $253,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11224-Donna Y. Norris to Rachel Etta Hautmann and Jean M. Swartz, $249,900.

San Joaquin Lane, 952-Larry Anderson to Jasen A. and Kathy M. Watson, $148,000.

Striped Bass Ct., 1810-Kellie and Christopher Parsons to Bryce Walter Hanley, $285,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Annapolis Ave., 9221-Robert E. and Patricia McMahon to Robert S. and Maria L. Gray, $315,000.

Sixth St., 3641-Atsek Corp. to Krista S. Pfunder, $276,500.

OWINGS AREA

Haleys Way, 2185, No. 13-Glenn C. and Cynthia B. Leach to Deanna N. Stone, $237,000.

Shade Tree Ct., 800-Matthew David Kuczynski and Rebecca Hasbrouck Wise Kuczynski to Jason Harris Bagshaw and Sara Kristine Mickey, $501,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

August Dr., 4440-Andrew J. Brown III to Sherbrooke L. Kardinal, $350,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Abbott Lane, 292-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Douglas J. Newton, $493,950.

Sandy Point Rd., 5730-Hal L. and Cynthia Marlene Shields to William T. Bourne, $535,000.

Winslow Pl., 141-Susan L. Hostetter to Levi M. Brickner, $235,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Twin Cove Lane, 620-Merry Souder to Kevin and Hayley Becraft, $365,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BEL ALTON AREA

Redbay Run, 8840-Melissa Gue and estate of James Alfred Gue Jr. to Marsha Denise Huffin, $340,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Gabriel Dr., 7344-Richard Bennett to Crystal Amanese Ennis, $299,990.

Marshall Hall Rd., 2787-Phyllis Elizabeth and Philip Howard Thomas to Jonathan Thomas, $81,540.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Budds Creek Rd., 13495-Vickie Lynn Marshall and estate of Richard Blane Barlow to Steven Sedwick, $233,800.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Carrico Mill Rd., 7510-Justin and Vanessa Bressler to Denise L. Hanson, $276,000.

Quicktree Pl., 7098-David Lee and Megan Helen Thomas to Scott Allan and Robin Michelle Hamilton, $380,625.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Chinaberry Lane, 18-James T. Lancaster to Chanell K. Turner and London D. Washington Sr., $195,000.

Meadowside Ct., 2-Bonnie L. Hufty to Andrew Anderson, $192,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Calverts Run Ct., 12233-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Anthony L. and Natosha R. Carter, $674,244.

Clover Cir., 1007-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Robert William and Heidi Nicole Atkinson, $367,400.

Glen Albin Rd., 7338-Wanda A. Jenkins to Meegan R. Lyles, $309,950.

Kalmia Ct., 138-Derek D. Willard and Valerie M. Dyson to Destiny J. Morgan, $178,000.

Pocahontas Ct., 18-Neal and Meredith Bankenstein to David M. and Elizabeth A. Cardinale, $375,000.

Sycamore Lane, 900-Derrick A. and Aria S. Cook to Jamie Alberta Pettus, $184,900.

Winners Cir., 73-Jean Y. Bouet to Leondra Milton, $389,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Chalkstone Pl., 2870-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. and SM Hamilton Corp. to Jasmine R. Forbes, $318,035.

Flagstaff Pl., 11276-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Torri Jones, $331,830.

Lisa Dr., 2528-Carol Jean and John Zachary Scheer to Andres R. and Stephanie L. Aquino, $257,000.

Shawnee Lane, 2483-Doris J. Santimays to Brianna Murphy and Robert Christopher Lee, $275,000.

Wimbledon Pl., 10257-Carolyn M. Barnett to Jamar Hazelwood, $234,000.

POMFRET AREA

Rollingwood Dr., 9280-Bank of America to Jammie A. Reedy, $215,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Elkstone Pl., 8150-Brian Jason Oestringer to Meredith N. and Neal C. Bankenstein, $649,999.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5628-Department of Veterans Affairs to Christopher S. Wilkerson, $303,000.

Camelback Ct., 4808-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Kevin L. Bass, $411,350.

Harvard Rd., 1171-Alisa Hayes to Thanh D. Bui and Lan Thichi Le, $276,000.

Knolewater Ct., 3106-Iron Gate Development Corp. to Jaenna Young, $285,000.

Pelham Ct., 12104-Linda L. Bailey to Maurice A. Graham, $418,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alexis Lane, 9152-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Jeremy Roscoe Scaife and Lisa Edouard, $588,840.

Ashford Dr., 2370-Fred and Ann K. Sawyer to Mario N. Mondal, $384,900.

Charterhouse Alley, 3749-NVR Inc. to Antwane and Geneva Mueller, $365,495.

Cheryl Turn, 10754-NVR Inc. to Carlos and Pamela Rogers, $490,790.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 2993-Jeffrey M. and Marcie A. Cox to Mahawaduge Gunawardana, $329,000.

Hammerhead Ct., 5801-Rebecca Katt to Francine Denise Morgan, $365,000.

Kaspar Ct., 3011-Juan Argueta to Nathaniel J. Waugh, $455,000.

Meadowlark Lane, 4840-Christopher and Jodi A. Irwin to Cody Contique and Sherlette L. Fenwick, $230,000.

Poundberry Camp Pl., 11148-Vernell Teixeira to Shailendra K. Singh and Sunita Kumari, $283,000.

Red Squirrel Pl., 6065-Real Estate Market Corp. to Thomas E. and Shameka L. Yarbrough, $288,000.

Super St., 9454-Danika Lashawn Byrd to Ebony Nicole and Marcus Walker, $470,000.

WELCOME AREA

Gunston Rd., 8905-St. Charles Sportman Club Inc. to Ryan Grant, $75,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Calvada Ct., 5227-D.R. Horton Inc. to Sofia F. Mailk and Muhammad Musharaf Naeem, $525,000.

Foxhall Dr., 3745-Estate of Mary S. Dugan to Kevin A. Kriegh, $350,950.

Keswick Ct., 4904-SoMd Homes Corp. to Gina S. Simpson, $309,000.

Park Ave., 4180-Bernice M. and Robert B. Branch to Robert C. Landis, $310,000.

Sandestin Pl., 11355-Delvan L. and Angelle C. Dorsey to Shabani H. Biboze, $312,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5547-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Renee Latanya Everett, $336,640.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Creeping Ivy Way, 43872-Denise C. Morrisette to Kory Lee and Kelly Lynn Keymer, $310,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43918-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Robert Gregory Carlson, $296,550.

Kingston Creek Rd., 23809-Wilbur J. and Eileen Tippett to Sonal and Anthony Stachowski, $619,000.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 23109-Jennifer L. Gibbs and Jennifer L. Guy to Aaron J. Rose, $275,000.

Woodstown Way, 45276-Pascal John Mazuc Jr. to Sabrina Bannister, $161,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Boyne Ct., 45546-John H. Smyth to Michael D. and Pauline Frances Keleher, $225,000.

Greenview Ct., 22412-Mary L. Walter to Erica N. Brown, $166,000.

Saint Gabriels Cir., 22021-Joshua E. Buyert to Matthew R. Keates and Jessica M. Clarke, $187,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Emma Lane, 44707-Richard Morris to Jaclyn Maynard, $349,000.

Kirksted Rd., 43762-Rebecca A. and Thomas C. McClay to Timothy N. and Sarah A. Tucker, $386,000.

Three Notch Rd., 25033-Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Stephen Wayne Howe, $227,500.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Breton View Dr., 40419-Chrisotpher E. and Teresa J. Dyson to Kathryn A. Rose, $275,000.

Evergreen Ct., 42510-Brian K. Gagnon to Diana Lynn Stewart, $270,000.

Lawrence Ave., 22794-Sarah R. Tollefsen to George J. Erskine, $165,000.

Point Lookout Rd., 25545-Louis F. and Elizabeth Ann Burris to Kevin F. Hassler, $180,000.

Wilderness Rd., 42601-Jacob A. and Deanna L. Boles to Anexys Ellier Torres Castro, $309,900.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Essex Dr. S., 21505-James L. and Deborah C. Espey to Ashley Ziur, $236,000.

Gunston Dr., 22880-William Samuel and Tracy Lynn Harding to Billy W. and Kimberly Ann Morlong, $310,000.

Mary Margaret Ct., 21462-Amber and Dillon G. Looker to Clifford White, $305,000.

Poplar Ridge Rd., 20775-Travis David Jobe to Kevin R. and Teresa L. Parsons, $283,000.

Silver Slate Dr., 47204-John I. Abella to Mark J. Dear, $269,000.

Willis Wharf Ct., 21508-Dvid Mark and Jennifer Lynn Angersbach to Edgado Luis Acosta Ramos and Lucia A. Gonzalez, $317,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Forest Hall Dr., 26293-Katie Stickle to Francisco Felix and Yarelis Maldonado, $484,900.

Lakeland Dr. W., 36758-JLG Investments Corp. to Joshua Morrison, $305,000.

Oema Ct., 28492-Dylan M. and Mary Fanning Sacadura to Blessing T. and Joanna D. Mupanduki, $610,000.

Thomas Dr., 39410-John M. and Michelle Ann Planchart to Jenna Michelle and Curt Thomas Lavigne, $327,000.

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 27070-Christopher R. and Angela L. Kalnasy to David and Anita Ruff, $319,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Piney Point Rd., 17527-John J. and Jacob A. Cullison to Abbey Neale Liverman, $220,000.