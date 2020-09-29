Forest Ridge Terr., 2296, No. 11-Tyler J. Weems and Olivia M. Baker to Esthefanie Zapata, $265,000.

Napa Dr., 7053-Caruso North Calvert Builder Corp. to Janelle M. King, Lorenzo King and Mattie M. Newman, $694,990.

Silverton Ct., 8257-Elizabeth Ann Foster to John Cunningham, $310,000.

28th St., 3716-James Russell and Laurie Willey to Jacob A. and Amy E. Scott, $328,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Legacy Dr., 12692-Michael and Cheryl Dumas to Peter G. and Christine M. Knight, $825,000.

Rivershore Dr., 11706-Juannita L. and Terrence Michael Keehn to Carols H. Ramirez and Sara J. Campson, $475,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Channel Ct., 3275-James R. and Daisy M. Hardenstine to Bethany and Vincent Deright, $555,000.

Folkstone Dr., 967-Ramsey Aaron and Karen Elizabeth Brown to Juston J. and Kimberly A. Ellis, $538,000.

Hunting Creek Rd., 2175-Christopher Milstead to Shalyn M. Ivey, $540,000.

Lowery Rd., 1806-Robert B. and Marie C. Bryson to Julia Rose Liggio and Tyler C. Trask, $394,900.

Rolling Knolls Ct., 2005-Gregory A. and Melissa A. Russell to Chad E. and Brenda Lucier, $489,900.

LUSBY AREA

Golden West Way, 1151-Maria Wysong to Sherman J. and Valerie M. Mackall, $289,900.

Lazy River Rd., 714-Robert Ian Gibson to Audra J. and James T. Shaw, $288,000.

Mesa Trail, 11618-Michael Arthur Stup to Steven G. Elliott and Ashley J. Brown, $270,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11227-Barry James Walters to Michael C. Thorne, $235,000.

Ten Penny Lane, 12131-Carolyn J. Francella to Warren D. and Jessica Shipman, $415,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Bay Ave., 9000, No. 405-Larry E. and Karon Cumberland to Joseph Peter Henle, $333,200.

10th St., 3741-Federal National Mortgage Association to Perry Parker, $265,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bear Claw Ct., 9188-Eric and Christina M. Hemberger to Chelsea Busier and Stephen Kingsbury, $575,000.

Skipshawn Lane, 1875-Lynda K. and Ronnie Vu to Craig V. and Cheryl Ann Broder, $602,500.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Bay Rd., 3810-Mary Louise Stevens and Michael J. Flynn to Rachel L. Spalding, $275,000.

Consent Dr., 5205-Jane A. Ervin to Michelle Lynn Murray and Paul Howard Oakley, $400,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Calvert Towne Dr., 830-Jack and Jack C. Le to Eduardo Francisco Howell Rose, $170,000.

Equestrian Way, 362-Jeremy and Kristie Fox to Dimitri D. Sefrin and Priscilla Alves De Araujo, $395,000.

Slade Dr., 850-Bryan McHale and Spencer Thomas Wolfe to Samuel Lee Black Jr., $449,950.

SOLOMONS AREA

Sedwick Ave., 14234-MKG Corp. to Rebecca S. Ruth, $545,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Eucalyptus Dr., 5801-Sandra S. Toth to Melvin B. Latson, $320,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Blueberry Dr., 4824-John J. and Alice C. Bailer to Jacob David Karnitz and Theresa Marie Bruce Karnitz, $340,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Auburn Ct., 5532-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Michael D. and Bretanya L. McCoy, $352,000.

Heather Dr., 7031-Robert Harris to Shade L. and Neshea L. Jenifer, $305,000.

Red Spruce Ct., 2053-Eric E. and Alison Hornecker to Lorenzo James Parrott and Clenesha Elizabeth Vollin, $262,650.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Sugar Cane Ct., 7440-Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf and Guadagnoli Properties Inc. to Dina D. and Kevin E. Moyers, $570,667.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Delmarva Ct., 16555-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group LLC to Djuna Brizzi, $365,000.

Yellow Rose Ct., 7374-Marrick Properties Inc. to Marvin C. and Deena M. Payton, $527,879.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Medway St., 3489-Daryl L. Hawkins to Daniel Mosey, $215,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Agricopia Dr., 1075-RDR Corp. and Agricopia Towns Corp. to Franklin Salas Sablan, $475,000.

Calverts Run Ct., 12278-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Stephanie P. and Edwin A. Jackson, $578,645.

Colebrook Dr., 5173-Joshua and Samantha A. Boyd to Kyle T. and Megan R. Swinea, $310,000.

Grandview Ct., 4820-Robert M. Dinneen Jr. and Maureen E. Dinneen to Thomas Otha and Tami Langhorne, $515,000.

Kent Ave., 600-Frank Nesbit to Jonathan Davis Tanner, $244,500.

Port Tobacco Rd., 8885-John A. and Vesna Rye to Daniel Mark Brown, Ashley Anne Furner Brown and Howard Furner, $279,000.

Terri Dr., 9610-Nicholas W. Otey and Anna Deaton to Thomas E. and Alysia Baggott, $375,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Community Dr., 2290-Sabrina Lynn Hatfield to Vanzell John and Arnice Nicole Duncan, $370,000.

Fox Ridge Rd., 3506-Melvin A. Brooks Jr. and Marla R. Weaver to Cynthia R. Williams, $352,000.

Ironwood Dr., 2313-SBW Enterprises Corp. to Derrick and Aria Cook, $302,000.

Montreat Pl., 12211-Nikole N. Armfield to Shenica Monica Shaifer, $320,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Emerald Lane, 9777-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Donald Bowling, $123,000.

POMFRET AREA

Woodland Rd., 9319-Hugo Acevedo and Yanira Liz Correa to Rachelle Renee Stephens, $334,975.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Penn Manor Ct., 7770-Graham and Co. Custom Creations to Catarino and Cetroya Lopez, $384,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Cardigan Ct., 7-Dkzacc Enterprises Corp. to Ellen Javier and Noel D. Rama, $289,900.

Heathcote Rd., 3109-Jesseca L. Patrylo Rodriguez and Alex A. Rodriguez to Corey D. and Johnetta A. Fenwick, $175,000.

Laquinta Ct., 11753-Raymond and Jennifer E. Orie to Roland and Mamadi A. Kpundeh, $398,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Alyssa Lane, 10709-KM Property Investments Corp. to Kristal Boyd, $387,000.

Beaugregory Ct., 5124-James L. Abbott to Quinn Beckles, $275,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3753-NVR Inc. to Marboo and Ebony Whisnant, $368,000.

Constitution Dr., 10734-Kevin and Denise D. Reeves to Gregory Ellis and Eric Braint Hemphill Jr., $380,000.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3141-David W. and Kristeen M. Smith to Karen L. and Brian M. Saar, $300,000.

Hapsburg Ct., 2041-Guangcun Sunny Lin to Jeffrey Royster and Vikki Martin Moore, $465,000.

Knollwood Ct., 10603-Rachelle F. and Alvin L. Logan to Jamaal J. Rich and Fallon C. Styles, $433,000.

Merchant Ct., 2840-Christina J. Williams to Silean Anna Eaves, $459,900.

Prairie Dog Ct., 6574-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group LLC to Ashley M. Branch, $276,100.

Silvervine Ct., 10425-James B. and Lindsey H. McKelvie to Kevin D. Barry and Loren A. Taylor, $455,000.

Super St., 9463-Damian and Tamika Dickerson to Beiling Liu, $450,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Friars Lane, 5498-Kirk Rhoden to Vandora Nicole Rothwell, $465,000.

Randall Dr., 9648-Larry W. and Alexandra N. Sizemore to Howard N. and Garrett D. Barr, $295,000.

Smugglers Notch Ct., 10858-Heather Williams and Garry Soldiew to Tyesha and Delvin Hackett, $365,000.

Wordsworth Pl., 5566-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michelle Patricia Harris, $320,140.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Delphinium Dr., 44024-Danny Sinisi to Michelle and Eric L. Myers, $274,900.

FDR Blvd., 23520, No. 307-Jeffrey David Keinberger to Timothy Lee Walters, $205,000.

Louisdale Rd., 44116-Buckler Properties Corp. to Nicholas Vincent and Ashley Elizabeth Pizzigno, $299,900.

Myrtle Point Rd., 23770-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Timothy Russell Herten, $337,590.

Yulan St., 43685-Thomas G. and Jennifer N. Worthington to Scott Christopher Inman and Deborah A. Riston, $429,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Serenity Lane, 30560-DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. to Maura Enriquez, $291,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Cecil Mill Ct., 45673-Kevin and Marcelina C. Ramsdell to Jeffrey Manalansan, $370,000.

Knockeyon Lane, 45503-Lauryn Hunnicutt to Charles J. Cooper, $175,000.

Sara Ct., 22444-Shawn and Sophia Johnson to Klaus Sexton Jr., $249,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

F.W.D. Dr., 24384-Quality Built Homes Inc. to John G. and Jessika A. Hall, $457,730.

Mustang Ct., 43839-Springhaven Homes Inc. to Carols A. and Carol K. Ramirez, $299,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abell St., 22935-Whitney Hall to Corey A. Kelch and Maura Jean K. Kelch, $299,000.

Busy Corner Rd., 40345-Larry D. Lainson and estate of Daniel L. Ridgell to Luvina Margaret and Norman Albert Lacey, $160,000.

Gunnell Dr., 23611-Howey and Carol Raymond to Kyle and Mary Kate Shepard, $380,000.

Loveville Rd., 25525-Ethan W. and Mary Karen Brubacher to Mark R. and Lucy G. Sloan, $322,000.

Sassafras Lane, 39950-JRW Properties Corp. to Brian L. Pierce, $242,500.

40 Dr. S., 40748-Sarah Danielle White and estate of Adam Casey Furr to Harry C. Battin III, $295,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Gwynns Island Way, 21504-Travis T. and Theresa A. Blofsky to Jordon Dollen and Taylor Meyr, $320,000.

Monte Carlo Lane, 20411-Aaron and Angela Sample to Corey James and Ashley Taylor, $412,000.

Powhatan Ct., 47151-Melanie Bowes and Melanie Miller to Connor S. McKissick, $290,000.

Shakle Lane, 19377-Elmer C. and Wendy Victoria Holt to Christopher David and Teresa B. Holt, $500,000.

Snow Hill Manor Rd. S., 47255-Patricia A. Cole II and Susan M. Grier to Patricia A. Cole II, $430,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bay Dr., 40391-Heart and Home Corp. to Tyler J. and Brittney P. Bennett, $267,500.

Circle Rd., 40060-Melanie M. Thompson French and Kenneth D. French to Austin M. Wathen, $229,000.

Grandview Haven Dr., 39893-Aron J. and Kathryn A. Rose to Jeremy James and Maria C. Schroo, $495,000.

Laurel Ridge Dr., 38580-Jeffrey A. and Jessica L. Gagnon to Lauren Wilson, $240,000.

Park View Lane, 36884-Village Capital & Investment Corp. to Joshua Lee and Lindsey Erin Tayman, $370,900.

Three Notch Rd., 27505-Linda M. Johnson to Christopher Lee Pinkney, $272,700.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Troopers Rd., 45006-Charlotte Krumke and Melissa Ann Kerr to Sally Browne, $320,000.