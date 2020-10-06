Whirlway Dr., 3699-David and Liane M. Hendry to Nicholas David and Danielle K. Peterson, $515,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Apple Way, 2601-John T. and Jo Anne Smith to Andrea M. Busch, $359,000.

Three Doctors Rd., 10261-Clayton E. Payne Jr. to Patrick and Dana M. Hutchinson, $425,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Fortuna Ct., 3512-Raymond E. and Emma E. Black to Daniel Joseph Greene, $385,000.

Hunting Creek Rd., 3135-Jarred Morgan and Abby Taylor Goff to Richard M. and Paige Kathryn Yeatman, $550,000.

Mayberry Ave., 3050-Bernard Jeffrey Reid and estate of Bernie Reid to Seth Randleman, $423,850.

Solomons Island Rd., 3252-John D. Wheller to Mark A. and Tabitha L.J. Suchter, $515,000.

LUSBY AREA

Antelope Trail, 536-Estate of Jennie O. George to Carl D. Thatcher, $164,000.

Cardinal Dr., 479-Daniel Lopez to Makenzie Kitts, $223,000.

Deadwood Dr., 11633-Steven D. and Claudia G. Servis to Sarah Kimberly Marsh, $324,900.

Gray Dr., 351-Lawrence E. Gateau to Jeremy and Vera Hopple, $175,000.

Lazy River Rd., 719-Courtney J. Hillebrand to Joseph Phifer, $310,000.

Mill Bridge Rd., 11280-Michael Chester Reusing to Zac L. and Sarah B. Godwin, $312,000.

Planters Wharf Rd., 1020-Daniel E. and Cynthia A. Stivers to Michael Jon Beall, $290,000.

Red Rock Trail, 667-Troy N. and Mary Sutton to Curtis W. and Excelsa A. Cruthirds, $310,000.

Senora Lane, 11546-Shad and Melanie Montague to Deborah L. and Richard W. Radvany, $273,000.

Tomahawk Trail, 11521-David Mokshefski Lambert to Nathan A. Welliver, $253,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

10th St., 3833-Jennifer Renee and Nora A. Bevard to Kody R. Powers and Patricia R. Ballute, $277,000.

OWINGS AREA

Bluegrass Way, 7120-Michael J. and Rita C. Flynn to Paul A. Rodgers, $480,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 7611-Phillip J. and Luann G. Boyd to Zachary D. Wyvill and Eleanor S. Henschel, $400,000.

Tiffany Park, 1010-Holly Howlin to Kevin and Donna Marvin, $629,900.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Independence Dr., 4765-Nicholas M. and Susan G. Paraskevas to Charles and Jennifer Gilbert Duran, $459,990.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Clay Hammond Rd., 970-John T. Reynolds and Rebecca C. Parks Reynolds to Jacob L. Boswell, $389,000.

Preakness Way, 2509-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Phillip Boulais, $612,155.

Squaw Valley Lane, 1830-Debra J. Dean to Christopher H. and Kellie M. Parsons, $400,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Windjammer Ave., 13101-Jeffrey Allen and Jaime A. Myers to Danielle Pickerall, $255,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Morello Way, 910-Richard W. and Deborah L. Radvany to William L. and Michelle L. Styles, $395,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Creekside Dr., 17255-Amanda Lynn and Eric Jonathan Carter to Cody and Summar Nixdore, $335,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Bolinbrook Ct., 2520-Keyona Lucas Peoples to Kesha Jones, $246,000.

Judi Dr., 7313-Douglas and Christine A. James to Tracy C. and Eugene S. Gutrick, $265,000.

River Rd., 5950-John and Patricia Thiel to Louis M. and Brena L. Monroe, $449,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Sugar Cane Ct., 7480-Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. and Guadagnoli Properties Inc. to Ruby C. and Darrick W. Wallace, $732,955.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Potomac River Dr., 14918-Jeanne F. and Herman D. Cash to James C. and Marilyn T. Simpson, $459,960.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Hughesville Manor Dr., 15181-Federal National Mortgage Association to George Jackson Jr., $180,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Boykin Pl., 4165-Estate of Mathew Krikstan to Cody Roark and Jennifer N. Krikstan, $310,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Ashwood Pl., 6714-John C. and Michelle L. Richards to Antoinette and Jonathan Johnson, $566,000.

Grant Chapman Dr., 6351-Jeffrey T. and Kathryn A. Blanton to John William and Dana Marie Wendell, $430,000.

May Day St., 9440-Michael J. and Sherry M. McCahill to Michael C. and Lindsey E. Vaira, $505,000.

Preswicke Lane, 5927-Carl J. and Kim N. Proctor to Robert F. Nagy and Kerrie M. Vandermeiden, $454,900.

Valente Ct., 6351-Forrest Builders Inc. to Luis A. and Cindy R. Cruz, $537,818.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5108-Krystal and Walter V. Guillen to McKenna and Gabriel Lara, $355,000.

Bunchberry Ct., 11155-Daniel Strong to Adriene Colbert Elias, $375,000.

Frontier Trails Ct., 14364-Thomas O. and Tami S. Langhorne to Connie A. and Deborah Brown, $585,000.

Pinefield Cir., 3207-Donnette D. Willis to Roderick Eugene and Sara Passmore, $303,000.

Westdale Ct., 3253-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Monette Cain, $245,000.

POMFRET AREA

Marshall Corner Rd., 7790-DASD Investments Corp. and DASD Realty Corp. to Benjamin D. Fox, $319,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Ann Harbor Dr., 7710-Federal National Mortgage Association to George Jossa, $212,000.

Shirley Blvd., 7406-D.M. Dream Homes Corp. to Jeffrey Thomas Riemer, $325,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Berkshire Ct., 3045-Dwight T. Conrad Jr. and Heather A. Conrad to John A. and Lisa M. Mendez, $257,000.

Jefferson Rd., 134-Eva A. and Yvonne Mason to Breyona T. Green, $270,100.

Monterey Ct., 4776-James E. Selby to Kevin Brian Molloy, $377,000.

Violet Pl., 3453, No. B-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Karen R. Heath and Rodney Brice, $279,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Apple Creek Lane, 3109-Tonya McBride to Elaine Jackson, $359,900.

Blacksmith Ct., 5115-Flagship Investments Corp. to Troy M. and Angie V. Finley, $310,000.

Charterhouse Alley, 3755-NVR Inc. to Shantia and Christian White, $360,130.

Dolphin Ct., 6720-Curtis and Nicole Hebert to Johnny C. Kammunkun, $335,000.

Golden Eagle Pl., 11318-B-Cynthia Ann Ross to Tiana P. Jackson, $280,000.

Jack Pine Lane, 10605-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Walter S. Champion, $465,000.

Linden Grove Dr., 3473-Jeffrey T. Reimer to Annetta Mungo, $407,000.

Puma Ct., 6696-Gina S. Simpson to David and Barbara Mesa, $367,900.

Silvervine Ct., 10453-Britni McMullen Griffin to David R. and Kennita Johnson, $415,000.

Talister Ct., 9343-Allan L. Mason and Beverly D. Freeman to Cynthia O’Brien, $412,000.

WELCOME AREA

Poynton Manor Farm Pl., 6200-Poynton Manor Farm Inc. to Joseph John and Dianna Lynn Herbert, $1.95 million.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Commanders Lane, 11077-Michael J. and Dale M. Sullivan to Reginald and Veleana Hurd Whitaker, $377,000.

Gauntlet Pl., 8441-House Buyers of America Inc. to Adilah Sharneek Najiy, $280,000.

Musselburgh Lane, 5579-DR Horton Inc. to Alicia J. Scott, $449,990.

Restmoor Pl., 10504-Haynes Construction Inc. to Cameron I. Lawrence, $443,400.

Stockport Pl., 11489-Emilio J. Contreras to Melat Woldetsadik and Nahome Mekonnen, $312,450.

Wordsworth Pl., 5577-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Jennifer M. and James J. Newman, $497,280.

St. Mary's County

AVENUE AREA

Dent Rd., 39184-Walter Burch to Janice Burch Flamand, $133,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethfield Way, 45632-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Karen M. Perdomo, $264,000.

Eucalyptus Way, 43882-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Karen Day, $311,975.

Foxfield Lane, 45569-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Amy Nicole Greene, $321,577.

Magnolia Dr., 21803-Charles M. and Patricia Ann Kiers to Christopher Lars Brothers, $310,000.

Myrtle Point Rd., 23772-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Dale Michael and Susan Elizabeth Allison, $355,490.

Sugar Maple Ct., 23311, No. 6B-Harald Anthony Bromley to Michael Anthony Ryce, $130,000.

Yulan St., 43697-John L. and Jana M. Thiessen to Richard E. and Elizabeth L. Griffith, $395,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Whalen Rd., 29485-Daniel Brian Unkie and Karen A. Allison to Daniel Whitman Walker III, $330,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Church Dr., 45839-Joshua N. Ricci and Larissa L. Chobany Ricci to Zachary Allan and Erin Nicole Mead, $275,000.

Madison Dr., 21526-Robert Richard Petrzala to Michelle Lee Hammon, $295,000.

Westmeath Way, 45472, No. I-Ashley Burgan and estate of Ryan J. Haley to Diane Hewitt, $110,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Greg St., 43506-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Christopher Maxwell Kelly and Jennifer Leigh Lelly, $490,193.

Pine Ridge Ct., 43243-Lorena Jane Pear and Kip Edwards Pears to Bryan D. and Cassandra D. Smith, $410,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Abraham Dr., 23589-Theresa L. and Timothy J. Johnson to Michael R. and Nicole Silvis, $399,900.

Charismatic Way, 41457-James R. and Jessi L. O’Brien to Andrew D. and Kelli D. Weatherholt, $447,000.

Heritage Dr., 43190-Kevin A. and Theresa L. Boissonneault to Anthony Patrick and Annmarie Trombino, $550,000.

Margrove Cir., 41404-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Erin L. Strassel, $363,624.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Alydar Dr., 22370-Mary G. Thomas to Angeline M. Brown, $326,000.

Foxglove Ct., 21350-Carleytta Chevalier Goldring to Sylvia R. Barnes, $345,000.

Hillary Ct., 21463-Charles and Linda Nelson to Savannah A. Elliot, $285,000.

Munley Lane, 46407-Janice Gucwa to Andrew M. Carpenter, $220,000.

Primrose Willow Lane, 21850, No. A-Ronald Adams to Oyeniyi Adediji, $205,000.

Sheeran Dr., 45800-New Life Builders & Home Improvement Corp. to Justin T. Turing and Megan E. Reed, $299,000.

Sunburst Dr., 48392-Stephen M. Combs and Corey E. Rader to Bonnie A. Keinberger, $262,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Beach Dr., 40140-Harry and Tammi Grant to David J. Martin, $265,000.

Deans Way, 38335-Rook REI Corp. to Cody Michael and Karti Denise Douglas, $412,500.

Harvest Lane, 28600-Martha Long and Luther Kenneth Burroughs to Joshua and Marie Brackett, $310,000.

Lindsey Way, 39565-Joshua D. and Marie S. Brackett to Wesley B. and Lauren N. Wilkes, $460,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 26815-Don O. Norman to K. Von D. Kinard, $328,000.

SCOTLAND AREA

Chesapeake Bay Dr., 15092-Michael J. Daras to Gordon Thomas and Hyong Suk Yim, $383,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA