Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Cardinal Way, 2300-Cheryl L. Castner to Matthew and Catherine Winchell, $270,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Empire Ct., 9801-Colleen H. and Charles Raburn Palmer to Jeremy and Kara Wilmoth, $395,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Dairy Barn Dr., 4405-Michael J. Kjellander to Anthony M. Hartley, $410,000.

Robshire Manor Rd., 19-Jesse T. Sullivan and Joyce Hamor to Emily A. and Justin Dupree, $230,000.

LUSBY AREA

Big Sandy Run Rd., 11619-Gerald Wayne Dement Jr. to Steven and Taylor A. Gray, $195,000.

Redlands Rd., 11408-Sandra S. Hooe to Lynn Charisse Parsons, $206,000.

San Angelo Ct., 12675-Christina Geer to Randall and Katherine Clark, $165,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr., 8666-Susan M. and Michael S. Shatzer to Jamie Moore and Bruce Kohrn, $225,000.

Second St., 4111-Dan R. Williams to Linda J. Owens and John D. McLean, $565,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Shore Dr. S., 4026-James E. and Martha G. Walker to Colin W. and Meagan M. Byxbee, $495,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Simmons Ridge Rd., 88-W. Michael Royer and Quality Built Homes Inc. to David M. and Debilu S. Ashley, $545,191.

SOLOMONS AREA

Schooner Loop, 1322-Shriver Brothers Porperties Corp. to Ardavan Azarsa and Jacquiline A.M. Black, $302,500.

Charles County

BEL ALTON AREA

Twinberry Dr., 9215-Theodore W. and Rebecca M. Reed to Angela M. Connell, $355,500.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Jousting Ct., 6536-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Aaron Y. Sawyer, $422,500.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Bonifant Pl., 6835-Brian M. and Kaylee B. Meverry to Rodney L. and Katherine Tracey, $499,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Poplar St., 7670-Richard E. Sharpe to Salvatore Lagana III, $310,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Barney Dr., 6890-Marvin E. and Dona K. Harris to Bryan and Amber Crawford and Anthony M. Phillips, $460,000.

Masontown Pl., 6620-Robert A. and Maria J. Grinder to Charles S. and Victoria L. Rozanski, $118,000.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Hwy., 6620-Cory J. Kalin to D’Andre M. and Tara L. Gibbs, $269,900.

Pueblo Cir., 2-NS 161 Corp. to Terence L. Beaty, $195,000.

ISSUE AREA

Beacon Hill Ct., 11569-James E. and Lucy H. Richmond to Dax D. and Sarah A. Eckel, $430,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Dulles St., 128-Elizabeth A. and Robert L. Stephens to Robert P. and Jeuleene S. Bowling, $218,000.

Innsbruck Ct., 4610-William D. and Robin D. Benton to John T. Blakeney and Veda Garrett, $445,000.

Myrtleleaf Cir., 107-John G. and Elizabeth L. Janschek to Willard B. Burton Jr., $327,500.

Patuxent Ct., 433-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Gongwei Wang, $87,500.

Shannon Ct., 11318-Gregory G. Dorsett to Edward A. Lustig and Dawn R. Reposky, $560,000.

Turkey Hill Rd., 8935-Aziza Alam to Lawrence F. and Laura A. Williams, $310,000.

MARBURY AREA

Grinder Rd., 5440-Mary F. McCassie to Rafael Alojado and Charito V. Custodio, $290,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Marion Lane, 4235-John W. Foreman and Amanda B. Allen to Jose Eduardo and Aranibar Vega, $225,000.

Sequoia Grove St., 2355-Phillip L. and Jessica R. Samuel to Lamout Wilson, $310,000.

Tumbleweed Pl., 312-Vivian C. Wilson to Colethea D. Flythe, $155,000.

NANJEMOY AREA

Woodbury Rd., 11851-Bank of America to Cheryl and David Thomas, $128,500.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Riverview Dr., 12130-Joshua A. Barrett to Brandon Hayden, $255,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Silverthorne Ct., 7558-Brian E. Grogan to Bridget M. and James R. Jones, $405,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Blue Crab Lane, 5253-NVR Inc. to Wendell and Samia Yanez Lopez, $372,435.

Dorset Dr., 1030-Rashid S. Siddiqui to Raymond L. Jones and Bianka E. Delgado Romero, $210,000.

Kings Wharf Pl., 44-Southern Maryland Home Buyers Inc. to Barbara Ann Swann and Michelle Swann Renee, $200,000.

Northgate Pl., 3954-Jessica L. Gross to Victoria Polite, $198,500.

Quinn Ct., 4460-George A. and Virginia A. Parson to Aaron Kinchens, $249,900.

Satinleaf Ct., 3621-Shannon D. Boyd to Shakira M. Johnson, $290,000.

Victoria Pl., 1014-Marlene and Efren Pineda to Keshaun L. Vanentine, $209,000.

Wilson Rd., 1328-Timothy Strong to Kenya Courtney, $285,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Corner Lot, -NVR Inc. to Alicia and Verro Love, $341,942.

Eutaw Forest Dr., 3060-Rachel Cezar to Brian Daniel Garvey and Kyla E. Oehms Hickman, $360,000.

Goldeneye Pl., 4601-Patrick F. and Tanya C. Brinson to Wilson James Moore, $173,999.

Lion Ct., 6561-Theodore R. and Rachel Hubbell to Lisa Kirby, $310,000.

Marsh Hawk Dr., 2965-Nicholas W. and Monica S. Halloran to Beletshachew T. Mengistu, $345,000.

Mourning Dove Pl., 2980-Sherine Elmasry and Emad Younan to Joshua M. and Miranda R. Fritch, $280,000.

Rabbit Ct., 6705-Leonard James and Grace R. Logan to Tanya L. Campbell, $300,000.

Saint Patricks Park Alley, 10944-NVR Inc. to Jose Hamilton and Yvonne Torrence, $355,285.

Skate Ct., 5601-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alyssa Holleran and Courtney Young, $265,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cardinal Lane, 8483-James B. Hooper Jr. and Kenneth Nicholas Cross to Terry D. Starr Jr., $305,000.

Curtin Dr., 3611-NVR Inc. to Audrey Golsby, $457,812.

Flag Ct., 11376-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Florence E. Amapanga and Timothy I. Kamara, $449,990.

Housely Pl., 10357-D’Andre M. Gribbs to Stephen A. Barry, $250,000.

Silverado Ct., 4923-Frederick Dominic Hoffmann to Terrence D. Peterson and Judine V. Barton, $339,900.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Baringer Dr., 45526-John Henry and Jill K. Zitnick to Sean B. and Naomi A. Thompson, $292,000.

Dahlia Cir., 23450-Matthew B. and Kimberly Fehrs to Jed C. and Gracemary A. Constantz, $236,250.

Long Bow Dr., 22031-Kevin F. and Dorian A. Moore to Anthony R. Williams, $465,000.

Starry Way, 23286-Christine Bell to Gina Fioravanti, $225,000.

CHAPTICO AREA

Roosevelt Blvd., 36005-Gwendolyn Ann and Garland L. Coleman to Joseph Baker, $100,160.

DRAYDEN AREA

Porto Bello Dr. N., 19005-Curtis Building Co. Corp. and Porto Bello Estates Corp. to Agenia L. Drakeford, $509,307.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Anne Ct., 42541-Dennis P. and Sara Brady to Beth L. McKee, $265,000.

John Cameron Way, 24081-Joshua M. and Emily Kasnick to Dylan T. Klock, $274,900.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Beauvue Ct., 20335-Alonzo E. and Candice Moneymaker Windsor to Clarence Alfred and Brittany Michelle Goddard, $312,000.

Calvert St., 22565-Michael Glaze and estate of Walter Francis Duke to John M. and Ann M. Slaughter, $160,000.

Kentucky Ct., 41917-Bradford T. and Penny D. Brown to Ignatius V. and Susan M. Bricker, $372,000.

Washington St., 22560-Mearl Eugene Wood and Patricia Ann Fowler to Judith A. Combs, $252,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Creeping Primrose Lane, 46315-NVR Inc. to Derrell, Jaelyn Aria and Jaron Denel Marshall, $178,900.

Holly Rd., 45537-Kenneth A. and Kelly B. Bennett to Julio Cesar Miramontes, $163,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48273-Paige M. Painter Boyer to Priti Bhatnagar, $207,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bryan Ct., 26087-James A. and Charlotte A. Schaffer to Kenneth M. and Jennifer L. Norleen, $225,000.

Decoy Way, 39249-Berlaunder Barnes to Adam M. and Castiese Williams, $197,221.

Hearts Desire Lane, 39792-Kraft Property Preservation to William Julian Moore and Michelle Wolff, $153,000.

New Market Turner Rd., 38761-Kenneth Walter and Rosa Maria Graves to Gregory and Christine M. Young, $520,000.

Skyview Dr., 29693-Steven P. Miller to Thomas Watt, $250,000.

PARK HALL AREA

Manor Dr., 20065-William C. and Alice B. Caplins to Jeffrey A. Rothstein, $372,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

River Rd., 18379-Charlotte L. Kohler and Richard Asen to Rebecca L. and Charles M. Darrah, $320,000.