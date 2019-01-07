Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Delores Ct., 8016-Brian W. Bishop to Rodney W. Shaffer and Joanne S. Lowery, $258,500.

DUNKIRK AREA

Empire Ct., 9811-Lisa L. and Michael J. Yankanich to Kevin and Brigid Brown, $450,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Great Reward Way, 3106-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Raymond J. and Marie Sosa, $535,000.

Walton Rd., 65-Sara Kay Clark to Angela M. Sterling, $320,000.

LUSBY AREA

Calvert Blvd., 3156-Gregory A. Andrews and estate of Dana R. Andrews to Leslie D. Milofsky and Kristen D. Dill, $225,000.

Crystal Rock Rd., 928-Robert G. Ballard to Nicholas R. Mabry, $175,000.

Heron Lane, 8204-William P. Burke to Jason K. Rogers, $229,100.

Ropeknot Rd., 11523-Equity Resources Inc. to Raleigh Warren Courtney III, $145,247.

San Jose Ct., 12506-Mabel E. Gatton to Cara M. Elder and Timothy R. Clark, $218,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Frederick Ave., 8827-Gina S. Smith to Kimberly M. Walk and William A. Thomas, $306,500.

OWINGS AREA

Earl St., 6255-Ryan B. and Christy C. Bredahl to Mitchell E. and Ina Miller, $510,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Simmons Ridge Rd., 135-W. Michael Royer to Steven B. and Meghan E. Schuster, $572,699.

SOLOMONS AREA

Schooner Loop, 1352-Kenneth Barnett to Polly R. and Raleigh Harold Heyward, $269,900.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Kings Creek Dr., 1024-Karen L. Gregory to Eboni Michelle Merritt, $399,900.

Charles County

BENEDICT AREA

A St., 18523-Christopher Nicholas and Andrea May Bell to Breenna Rae Smith, $199,900.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

McCormick Dr., 6698-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Katrina Hood, $411,605.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Leonardtown Rd., 6945-Kenneth A. and Carole Ann Allston to Christopher Burnett, $259,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Trinity Church Rd., 10250-Raymond S. Denniston III to Amos L. and Esther A. Kurtz, $185,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Belle Ridge Ct., 7490-Andrew and Heather Beckett to Mason S. and Amanda M. Hanson, $400,000.

Mohr Oak Lane, 17690-Gregory K. and Lisa A. Slaughter to Randolph Sena, $380,000.

ISSUE AREA

Jennifer Ct., 14735-James M. and Virginia B. Sciascia to Kevin and Guadalupe Limrick, $322,450.

LA PLATA AREA

Edelen Station Pl., 600-Joan Sherbert to David and Dianne Bokan, $239,900.

Leicester Dr., 1305-Daniel Hamm to Brian V. and Jamie K. Dunn, $430,000.

Northampton Dr., 1014-Travis W. Bivens to Amber Rae and Justin Allen Lemons, $360,000.

Warren C Eller Dr., 6500-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Corin V. and Anja N. Turner, $217,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Alfred Dr., 5108-Anthony R. Williams to Walter V. and Krystal Guillen, $250,000.

Fish Hawk Ct., 5615-ERPi Corp., Fee Simple Owner and Quality Built Homes to Denise B. Green, $569,000.

Michael Rd., 1909-Federal National Mortgage Association to Tanisha N. Lynch, $254,000.

Sewickley St., 11190-Gary L. Griffin to Eric Monte and Sharon Nicole Boggs, $365,000.

Vest Lane, 5100-Cornelius Campbell to Linzy D. Youmans Sr., $595,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Cliff Rose Pl., 10535-Steven and Amanda Davis to John F. and Kristin Mudd, $360,000.

POMFRET AREA

Guinevere Lane, 4390-Mark J. and Mary P. Belton to Michael P. and Victoria V. Looney, $415,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Simms Landing Rd., 7780-Mildred C. Head to Orlando and Kendra P. Perez, $320,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Blue Crab Lane, 5384-Alonna M. Fisher to Forrest C. Baggerly, $365,000.

Dorsey Ct., 3063-House Buyers of America Inc. to Stanley L. Pope, $265,900.

Gateview Pl., 3837-Sydney L. Hardesty II to Tasha A. Barrett, $168,000.

Jones Ct., 2960-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to James Alston, $259,900.

Kings Wharf Pl., 45-Daniel Alan Weiss to Owolabi N. Olabiran, $170,000.

Ottawa Park Pl., 5086-Courtney S. Jones to Kristal Denise Scott, $320,000.

Savoy Pl., 4905, No. B-RRcap SFR II Corp. to Aaron M. Williams, $165,000.

Violet Pl., 3453-John K. Juneau to Jean Pierre E. Mbei, $265,000.

Wintergreen Pl., 3935-Evan M. Tranner to Ryan S. Bascombe and Stacy V. Francois, $205,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Deerwood Ct., 6213-Robert E. and Michelle A. Develbis to Twinel C. Bradford, $225,000.

Flier Ct., 5101-Tracy L. Lambert to Angela Dionne Rhodes Thoms, $315,000.

Homecoming Lane, 2803-Larry and Annette L. Copper Fauntleroy to Andrea R. Matos, $400,000.

Maytide St., 9175-NVR Inc. to Eugene and Hilda Tackie, $410,000.

Ocelot St., 6430-K. Hovnanian Homes of Maryland to Salah Ali Alqublani, $455,000.

Red Squirrel Pl., 6087-Barbara Dyer to Vernon C. Smith, $249,000.

Saint Patricks Park Aly., 10948-NVR Inc. to Braunilyn Baker, $309,000.

Starlight Pl., 10529-Phyllis M. Cohen and Shary S. Weisman to Marjorie E. and Kevin Howard, $295,000.

Woodchuck Pl., 6259-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ronald O. Davis, $170,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cascades Ct., 5435-NVR Inc. to Oscar and Chona Torralba, $415,000.

Derrico Pl., 4050-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Dipen Patel, $525,398.

Friars Lane, 5478-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Ashley and Nicolas S. Williams, $399,990.

King Arthur Ct., 7820-Jung Soo Lee to Tiffany Simpkins, $415,000.

Penzance Lane, 11267-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Kevin and Melissa White, $438,930.

Tottenham Dr., 7318-K & P Kingsview Corp. to Patrick D. and Katrina L. Strong, $635,771.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Capps Ct., 45372-Matthew and Emily Dobson to Andre and Cassandra Cary, $279,000.

Elkton Lane, 45274-Michele L. Baird to Patricia A. Nelson, $175,000.

Ocelot Way, 44368-Christopher J. Eller to Melanie Reyes, $264,000.

Wooded Way, 23290-Matthew J. and Jacqueline C. Fowler to Steven Kyle and Chelsea M. Dorn, $379,900.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Indian Creek Dr., 37770-James L. Coofren to Donald and Elizabeth Lilley, $289,999.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Athlone Dr., 22681-Nicholas J. Green to Juan A. Segura, $264,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Anne Ct., 42544-James S. and Sheryl A. Goss to Tammy L. Johnson, $270,000.

Joy Chapel Rd., 44692-Jacklyn Sue and Richard Russell Bushway to Scott and Jaclyn Rotier, $410,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Belmar Dr., 23677-Paul C. and Jessica L. Henning to Jerin Timothy James, $439,000.

Coventry Dr., 23693-Mark and Megan Monahan to Ryan and Tisha Ogden, $465,000.

Gum Spring Dr., 43107-Charles C. and Katherine E. Springer to Teresa Kay and David Washington Sukhram, $415,000.

Potomac Ave., 39534-Daniel R. and Ladonna M. Hinz to James Francis Fitzgerald, $227,000.

Woodmere Dr., 21064-Michael E. and Dora Overs to Christopher L. and Marla Ballard, $452,500.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Rominger Ct., 21512-Edward M. and Mahalia Sangalang to Mark Richard and Larcy Sinlao Kusluch, $230,000.

Weatherby Lane, 21626-Thomas and Christina Wolfrum to Claudette and Alexander Hall, $255,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Aviation Yacht Club Rd., 36143-Hallmark Homes & Development Inc. to Mark A. and Katherine E. Kaufmann, $472,800.

Chaffee Ct., 25947-William David and Jennifer Elizabeth Glass to Lawrence R. and Tonda L. Nelson, $479,900.

Dewey Pl., 27401-John D. Klein to Cole Parker and Cameron Marie Anderson, $320,000.

Hills Dr., 25820-LRT Corp. to Charles and Sabrina Davis, $309,933.

Parlett Morgan Rd., 40341-Darrell W. and Robin S. Melton to Justin Alan Fraley and Nichole Louise Smith, $389,900.

Stillwater Way, 39850-Hallmark Homes & Development Inc. to Joseph W. and Nicole Lynn Rumaker, $392,880.