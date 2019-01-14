Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

Silverton Lane, 3420-Phyllis E. Jackson to George M. Cruz Jr., $249,000.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Huntsman Dr., 3170-Mark E. and Kathryn Carl to Duane A. and Karen L. Johnson, $669,000.

Wineberry Ct., 2525-Jacob Ritzler to Stephen Dale and Sheila Kay Hensley, $475,000.

LUSBY AREA

Catalina Dr., 12286-Willis K. and Amy Marburger to Nikoi Kotei, $229,000.

Overlook Dr., 377-Patrick G. Smith to Crystal Barrett Spring, $252,000.

Round Up Rd., 491-Pelican Real Estate Resources Inc. to Howard and Nancy Kurt, $215,000.

San Jose Lane, 12422-Brett E. Bonnett to Jennifer R. McCulley, $229,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Madison Ave., 9318-Keith A. and Nikole J. Levan to Michelle and Joel Jakowitsch, $305,000.

OWINGS AREA

Mission St., 1601-William H. and Geni C. Stevenson to James Michael and Julia Johnson Farrell, $545,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

English Oak Lane, 382-Curtis Development Corp. to Michael C. Elliott and Monica Simonds, $299,900.

Sonoma Lane, 555-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph and Sarah Smigielski, $320,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Osprey Lane, 13513-Charles M. and Valerie D. Leischer to William F. and Kellie D. Baca, $395,500.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Lancaster Dr., 4390-Ronald B. and Michel R. Brady to John J. Slavik, $315,000.

Charles County

BRANDYWINE AREA

Inheritance Dr., 16260-Brandon and Julia Gray to Jeremy and Chelsea Smith, $284,000.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Dakota St., 2663-Judy and Martin Halloran to Sylvia Louise and Pirassa Fernando Hicks, $230,000.

McCormick Dr., 6742-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Collin C. Cole, $395,000.

BRYANTOWN AREA

West Cir., 13060-GCM Ventures Corp. to Michael Jamison and Jamie Brown, $369,900.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Cypress Dr., 18025-Lawrence H. Lee to William M. and Teresa M. Burdette, $234,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Sandy Bottom Ct., 7400-U.S. Bank to Charles Allen and Jessica E. McCoy, $393,750.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Hawthorne Rd., 4400-Cynthia A. Williams to Wilson Lee Redmond, $214,000.

Munahan Cir., 324, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Shayla Booze, $129,900.

LA PLATA AREA

Linden Lane, 417-Dennis J. and Madison R. Shelton to George W. and Erica C. Rizor, $349,000.

Oriole Lane, 99-Sean and Corrie Wutka to Menen Emanuel, $392,000.

Quail Ct., 112-Steven Smalling and Brittney Vincent to Garrett Stillings and Schyler Nunziata, $400,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Broadstone Pl., 12277-Justin E. and Brittany Jae M. Inman to Natasha M. Denny, $309,900.

Golden Gate Ct., 2844-SM Hamilton Corp. to Flora L. Oliphant, $338,000.

Kilt Pl., 9778-DR Horton Inc. to Robert K. Webster Jr., $316,280.

Mirkwood Ct., 2623-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Robert L. and Dana Dotson, $219,900.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Wembly Pl., 7965-Stephen Harding and Bonnie Lee Guthrie to Joseph A. Frederick, $558,900.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5599-NVR Inc. to Tyreen and Kayo Taylor, $349,500.

Bucknell Cir., 309-Carlos D. and Kimberly A. David to Joshua D. and Maia R. Smith, $255,000.

Fair Oaks Way, 11708-Hakim Burgess to Felicia Smith, $426,900.

Gateview Pl., 3843-Jerome K. and Tiffany N. Session to Maninder Dheer, $197,999.

Oyster Reef Pl., 5004-Joshua Miller to Huisheng Wang and Ning Xu, $227,000.

Robinson Pl., 2591-Neffra Edwards to Johnny F. Arevalo Perez and Jenny R. Ramirez Gomez, $200,500.

Willow View Pl., 12626-Clyde A. Paul to Nevin R. Ewell, $245,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Amberg Ct., 9759-KB Home Maryland Corp. to Lamar Baskir and Kimberly Ann Roundtree, $401,925.

Bluebird Dr., 4171-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Aja D. Mills, $234,000.

Flour Ct., 8900-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Mubaarak and Valana Mulheron, $374,000.

Hummingbird Dr., 4765-Gregory A. and Maria Parks to Onari Lynea Jackson, $310,000.

Marlborough Pl., 3700-NVR Inc. to Marcus Murray and Niya Seymour, $396,149.

Maytide St., 9178-NVR Inc. to Cordelia Bostic, $471,550.

Pep Rally Lane, 9354-Mark M. Sweeney to Robert J. Theodore, $375,000.

Ridge Ct., 8554-Michael W. Jamison and Jamie L. Brown to Arturo Garcia Sanchez, $324,500.

Saint Patricks Park Alley, 10955-NVR Inc. to Lorenzo W. and Lisa L. Daniels, $400,000.

Yarnell Ct., 3418-Evergreen Capital Corp. to Derek and Stacey Campbell, $400,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cavalier Ct., 4513-Johnny T. Lu to Daymond D. and Lorraine V. Parker, $370,000.

Flag Ct., 11353-DR Horton Inc. to Crystal Grandison Magruder, $412,980.

Genevieve Dr., 9050-William E. Marsten to Jason M. Denton and Michele N. Burdette, $355,000.

Tottenham Dr., 7390-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jeremy Trotter, $361,000.

St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA AREA

Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 204-Evelyn T. Poe to Mildred E. Baldwin, $96,000.

F.D.R. Blvd., 23540, No. 206-Sturbridge Wildewood Corp. to Neena Roderick, $179,620.

Othello Way W., 45297-Philip M. Brown and estate of William M. Brown to Cory Yates, $149,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 45245-Curtis Buildings Co. Corp. and Curtis Development Corp. to Nick V. Nguyen and Yvonne Siu Ki, $433,470.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Mount Wolf Way, 30383-Spencer and Stephanie Quade to Henry Anthony and Phyllis Jean Romero, $639,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Guenther Dr., 45913-Deborah C. Kelly to Tommie L. and Delores E. Phillips, $195,959.

Saint Michaels Cir., 22084-Miguel Angel and Milagros Cortes to Brendan K. Purdy, $178,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Blackistone Rd., 24651-Kevin Wayne and Mollijo Candace Russell to Frederick Clarke, $248,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Big Pine Trail, 39854-Wells Fargo Bank to Lloyd Goble and Victoria Hamlet, $135,000.

Coventry Dr., 23755-Robert J. and Robin M. Gallagher to Joseph J. and Kelly Davin, $483,000.

Gum Spring Dr., 43310-Tracy T. and Diane Kay Wathen to Theodore George Dorics III, $509,900.

Rosebay St., 21080-Robert G. and Mary Ann Nash to Daniel J. Abell, $394,900.

Woodmont Dr., 44071-Steven M. and Stephanie S. Dallaire to David A. and Andrea M. Fleury, $475,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

King Dr., 45765-Roger Walz to Michael D. Talbott, $285,000.

Saratoga Dr., 21730-Michael S. Cahall and Shawn A. Davidson to Crystal L. Jackson, $130,000.

Willow Wood Dr., 47314-Brent D. and Jana L. Coffey to Kevin Q. and Ebony M. Kelsey, $312,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Ben Oaks Dr., 28390-Workman Living Trust to Reece A. Colomo and Kimberly D. Dean, $445,000.

Claires Dr., 39837-Gerald Craig and Laura Ann Reese to Ronald E. and Julie C. Petersen, $610,000.

Donna Dr., 29797-Kenneth W. and Bonnie C. Harris to James and Arielle Crooks, $335,000.

Jarrell Dr., 39536-Reece A. Colomo to Brandon J. House, $260,000.

Rectory Ct., 27921-Gregory and Christine M. Young to Kevin B. and Linden T. Kline, $400,000.

Valley Cir., 26811-Richard S. Trafton and Milissa J. Dawson to Jessie Evan and Rachel L. Kirby, $270,000.

ST. INIGOES AREA

Point Lookout Rd., 15660-William P. Martin and Kelly Padgett to Lance John Pearce and Kristen Renee Boyer, $449,900.