Silverton Lane, 3420-Phyllis E. Jackson to George M. Cruz Jr., $249,000.
Huntsman Dr., 3170-Mark E. and Kathryn Carl to Duane A. and Karen L. Johnson, $669,000.
Wineberry Ct., 2525-Jacob Ritzler to Stephen Dale and Sheila Kay Hensley, $475,000.
Catalina Dr., 12286-Willis K. and Amy Marburger to Nikoi Kotei, $229,000.
Overlook Dr., 377-Patrick G. Smith to Crystal Barrett Spring, $252,000.
Round Up Rd., 491-Pelican Real Estate Resources Inc. to Howard and Nancy Kurt, $215,000.
San Jose Lane, 12422-Brett E. Bonnett to Jennifer R. McCulley, $229,900.
Madison Ave., 9318-Keith A. and Nikole J. Levan to Michelle and Joel Jakowitsch, $305,000.
Mission St., 1601-William H. and Geni C. Stevenson to James Michael and Julia Johnson Farrell, $545,000.
English Oak Lane, 382-Curtis Development Corp. to Michael C. Elliott and Monica Simonds, $299,900.
Sonoma Lane, 555-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph and Sarah Smigielski, $320,000.
Osprey Lane, 13513-Charles M. and Valerie D. Leischer to William F. and Kellie D. Baca, $395,500.
Lancaster Dr., 4390-Ronald B. and Michel R. Brady to John J. Slavik, $315,000.
Inheritance Dr., 16260-Brandon and Julia Gray to Jeremy and Chelsea Smith, $284,000.
Dakota St., 2663-Judy and Martin Halloran to Sylvia Louise and Pirassa Fernando Hicks, $230,000.
McCormick Dr., 6742-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Collin C. Cole, $395,000.
West Cir., 13060-GCM Ventures Corp. to Michael Jamison and Jamie Brown, $369,900.
Cypress Dr., 18025-Lawrence H. Lee to William M. and Teresa M. Burdette, $234,000.
Sandy Bottom Ct., 7400-U.S. Bank to Charles Allen and Jessica E. McCoy, $393,750.
Hawthorne Rd., 4400-Cynthia A. Williams to Wilson Lee Redmond, $214,000.
Munahan Cir., 324, No. A-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Shayla Booze, $129,900.
Linden Lane, 417-Dennis J. and Madison R. Shelton to George W. and Erica C. Rizor, $349,000.
Oriole Lane, 99-Sean and Corrie Wutka to Menen Emanuel, $392,000.
Quail Ct., 112-Steven Smalling and Brittney Vincent to Garrett Stillings and Schyler Nunziata, $400,000.
Broadstone Pl., 12277-Justin E. and Brittany Jae M. Inman to Natasha M. Denny, $309,900.
Golden Gate Ct., 2844-SM Hamilton Corp. to Flora L. Oliphant, $338,000.
Kilt Pl., 9778-DR Horton Inc. to Robert K. Webster Jr., $316,280.
Mirkwood Ct., 2623-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Robert L. and Dana Dotson, $219,900.
Wembly Pl., 7965-Stephen Harding and Bonnie Lee Guthrie to Joseph A. Frederick, $558,900.
Barnstormers Lane, 5599-NVR Inc. to Tyreen and Kayo Taylor, $349,500.
Bucknell Cir., 309-Carlos D. and Kimberly A. David to Joshua D. and Maia R. Smith, $255,000.
Fair Oaks Way, 11708-Hakim Burgess to Felicia Smith, $426,900.
Gateview Pl., 3843-Jerome K. and Tiffany N. Session to Maninder Dheer, $197,999.
Oyster Reef Pl., 5004-Joshua Miller to Huisheng Wang and Ning Xu, $227,000.
Robinson Pl., 2591-Neffra Edwards to Johnny F. Arevalo Perez and Jenny R. Ramirez Gomez, $200,500.
Willow View Pl., 12626-Clyde A. Paul to Nevin R. Ewell, $245,000.
Amberg Ct., 9759-KB Home Maryland Corp. to Lamar Baskir and Kimberly Ann Roundtree, $401,925.
Bluebird Dr., 4171-Bridge Management Holdings Inc. to Aja D. Mills, $234,000.
Flour Ct., 8900-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Christiana Trust to Mubaarak and Valana Mulheron, $374,000.
Hummingbird Dr., 4765-Gregory A. and Maria Parks to Onari Lynea Jackson, $310,000.
Marlborough Pl., 3700-NVR Inc. to Marcus Murray and Niya Seymour, $396,149.
Maytide St., 9178-NVR Inc. to Cordelia Bostic, $471,550.
Pep Rally Lane, 9354-Mark M. Sweeney to Robert J. Theodore, $375,000.
Ridge Ct., 8554-Michael W. Jamison and Jamie L. Brown to Arturo Garcia Sanchez, $324,500.
Saint Patricks Park Alley, 10955-NVR Inc. to Lorenzo W. and Lisa L. Daniels, $400,000.
Yarnell Ct., 3418-Evergreen Capital Corp. to Derek and Stacey Campbell, $400,000.
Cavalier Ct., 4513-Johnny T. Lu to Daymond D. and Lorraine V. Parker, $370,000.
Flag Ct., 11353-DR Horton Inc. to Crystal Grandison Magruder, $412,980.
Genevieve Dr., 9050-William E. Marsten to Jason M. Denton and Michele N. Burdette, $355,000.
Tottenham Dr., 7390-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jeremy Trotter, $361,000.
Cobblestone Lane, 23140, No. 204-Evelyn T. Poe to Mildred E. Baldwin, $96,000.
F.D.R. Blvd., 23540, No. 206-Sturbridge Wildewood Corp. to Neena Roderick, $179,620.
Othello Way W., 45297-Philip M. Brown and estate of William M. Brown to Cory Yates, $149,000.
Woodhaven Dr., 45245-Curtis Buildings Co. Corp. and Curtis Development Corp. to Nick V. Nguyen and Yvonne Siu Ki, $433,470.
Mount Wolf Way, 30383-Spencer and Stephanie Quade to Henry Anthony and Phyllis Jean Romero, $639,900.
Guenther Dr., 45913-Deborah C. Kelly to Tommie L. and Delores E. Phillips, $195,959.
Saint Michaels Cir., 22084-Miguel Angel and Milagros Cortes to Brendan K. Purdy, $178,000.
Blackistone Rd., 24651-Kevin Wayne and Mollijo Candace Russell to Frederick Clarke, $248,000.
Big Pine Trail, 39854-Wells Fargo Bank to Lloyd Goble and Victoria Hamlet, $135,000.
Coventry Dr., 23755-Robert J. and Robin M. Gallagher to Joseph J. and Kelly Davin, $483,000.
Gum Spring Dr., 43310-Tracy T. and Diane Kay Wathen to Theodore George Dorics III, $509,900.
Rosebay St., 21080-Robert G. and Mary Ann Nash to Daniel J. Abell, $394,900.
Woodmont Dr., 44071-Steven M. and Stephanie S. Dallaire to David A. and Andrea M. Fleury, $475,000.
King Dr., 45765-Roger Walz to Michael D. Talbott, $285,000.
Saratoga Dr., 21730-Michael S. Cahall and Shawn A. Davidson to Crystal L. Jackson, $130,000.
Willow Wood Dr., 47314-Brent D. and Jana L. Coffey to Kevin Q. and Ebony M. Kelsey, $312,000.
Ben Oaks Dr., 28390-Workman Living Trust to Reece A. Colomo and Kimberly D. Dean, $445,000.
Claires Dr., 39837-Gerald Craig and Laura Ann Reese to Ronald E. and Julie C. Petersen, $610,000.
Donna Dr., 29797-Kenneth W. and Bonnie C. Harris to James and Arielle Crooks, $335,000.
Jarrell Dr., 39536-Reece A. Colomo to Brandon J. House, $260,000.
Rectory Ct., 27921-Gregory and Christine M. Young to Kevin B. and Linden T. Kline, $400,000.
Valley Cir., 26811-Richard S. Trafton and Milissa J. Dawson to Jessie Evan and Rachel L. Kirby, $270,000.
Point Lookout Rd., 15660-William P. Martin and Kelly Padgett to Lance John Pearce and Kristen Renee Boyer, $449,900.