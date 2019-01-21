Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Carson Rd., 630-Stephanie Kay Kirscher Heigh to Rebecca Lynn and Trent Blankenship Caswell, $399,900.

Matthew Dr., 1222-Brian P. Ferguson to Patrick Turley and Erin Benjamin, $489,900.

LUSBY AREA

Anchor Dr., 276-Robert L. Sweeney to Steven W. and Annette M. Schneider, $268,850.

Cedar Lane, 334-James Frank Michael Baker to Paul S. Spear, $240,000.

Gunsmoke Trail, 639-Christopher M. Jones to Deshawn and Lacgratise Hawkins, $220,000.

Rawhide Rd., 11404-Joshua A. Williams to Carrie Anne and Michael E. Kelly, $318,000.

Rousby Hall Rd., 12115-Donald and Karla Garrett to Jacob E. Biggs and Sharon B. Grover, $182,000.

Sidewinder Lane, 11630-Crystal L. Spring to Tanya J. Bronson, $215,000.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Oak St., 3806-Joan L. Zanelotti and Auldie M. Cook Jr. to Travis and Alisha McIlmail, $295,000.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Almond Rd., 3740-Roy John and Lloyd Bateman to Zachary Shea and Brittany Sherrill Pfister, $230,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Leeward Way, 1034, No. 1054-Teresa M. and Eugene F. Coughlin to Karen Trubisz, $260,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Calvin Ct., 5630-Kenneth R. and Rebecca A. Summers to Raymond and Hannah Leigh Curtis, $400,000.

Stone Ct., 7330-Kurt R. and Sherry Jo Kuykendall to William F. and Elizabeth A. Lang, $615,000.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

McCormick Dr., 6862-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Karen Humes Dancy, $490,000.

CHARLOTTE HALL AREA

Ivory Run Dr., 12195-Kenneth and Sherry Owens to Brittany L. and Steven R. Cavanaugh, $325,000.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Wicomico River Dr., 18796-Bruce H. Saul and Joseph T. Vanderslice to Konstance S. McCarthy, $405,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Buffalo Pl., 14165-Metropolitan Exerior Inc. to Robert Ellis Jr., $351,000.

Webbs Pl., 5980-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Sunset Mortgage Loan Trust to Armand James Gordon III, $224,900.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Indian Head Ave., 701-Andrew and Joan A. Esser to Charles Derwin Wood, $164,000.

Oakside Lane, 9-U.S. Bank National Association to Marilyn H. Weimer, $115,000.

Rison Dr., 7120-Kevin J. Toups to William H. Hayes and Caitlin Marie Pike, $281,500.

LA PLATA AREA

Brittingham Ct., 9475-Joseph Anthony Conhana to Josue F. Velasquez Jr. and Alejandra Portillo Salinas, $415,000.

Hawkins Gate Rd., 6657-Gerald Alford to Nicholas W. and Monica Holloran, $408,000.

Martin Dr., 1006-Bradley P. and Cynthia A. Flaherty to Chinweuba Amos and Ebere Ogechi Amos Uhegbu, $399,000.

Parkway Subdivision Rd., 9295-Marilyn V. Gilroy to Robert C. and Meyri Y. Castro, $290,000.

Rose Lane, 6980-George R. Custis III to Scott E. Tyk, $325,000.

Stonestreet Rd., 9420-Wilkerson Construction Inc. to Tiffani B. Petrucha and Keith D. Chaney, $524,450.

Wiltshire Dr., 1027-Edward G. and Cheryl L. Ruf to Ronald and Rachel Settle, $403,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Golden Gate Ct., 2854-SM Hamilton Corp. to Timothy L. Collier Jr., $356,796.

Kilt Pl., 9780-DR. Horton Inc. to Richard Pinkney, $317,160.

Moondance Pl., 12266-NVR Inc. to Dwon L. Weston, $372,643.

Trefoil Pl., 378-Three Gee Properties Corp. to Andrea Romar, $200,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Overlook Cir., 9303-Justin Matthews to Capucine Bernal, $267,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Norwich Ct., 7915-Jordan C. Warren to Jason S. and Buffy M. Wells, $475,000.

Wooddy Rd., 8230-Stephen and Larisa J. Pfeiffer to Stephen A. and Lisa C. Sweeney, $320,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Barnstormers Lane, 5613-NVR Inc. to Pierre Holland, $327,814.

Bucknell Cir., 332-Anthony S. Gray Jr. to Jesper J. and Sharon D. Courm, $285,500.

Milstead Ct., 3405-Cemanino L. Douglas to Thomas Felder Sr., $182,000.

Paddington Ct., 2394-Tracey A. Bogans to Frankie F. Eskridge, $279,000.

Rooks Head Pl., 2637-Peter A. Hamelman to Marian Smith, $170,000.

Stoddert Ave., 118-Beth Ann and Otto L. Ortiz Giron to Fred O’Dell Scott Sr. and Beverly A. Douglas, $250,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Amberg Ct., 9763-KB Home Maryland Corp. to Christina and Abayomi N. Salu, $369,990.

Brigham Ct., 2499-Michele D. Carter to Leslie Noble and Amos Lee Broady, $345,000.

Eagle Ct., 4388-Muhammad Rashid to Maureen J. Murray, $216,000.

Frankfurt Dr., 9771-KB Home Maryland Corp. to Walter and Carmen Ingram, $430,580.

Gray Wolf Ct., 6108-Elizabeth Gilpin to Kim Felicia Williams, $260,000.

Katsura Pl., 10765-Nina M. Kirby to Jammie D. and Michael L. Catoe, $390,000.

Marlborough Pl., 3702-NVR Inc. to Heather Bailey, $353,600.

Mckinley Ct., 3506-Joel K. and Melissa A. Freund to Cleon Janelle Woodbury, $399,900.

Pintail Pl., 2958-Emad M. and Rebekah L. Younan to Elwin A. and Zainab Rose, $269,000.

Rocky Road Pl., 10200-William Boyd and Amy S. Wagner Hones to Sheila M. Washington, $263,500.

Seal Pl., 6221-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Frances and David Thompson, $225,000.

Talister Ct., 9340-Sean A. Thompson to Wayne and Kiana Gailard, $375,000.

WELCOME AREA

Port Tobacco Rd., 7435-Vicki Mills to Estelle Cobey, $185,900.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Creek Ct., 8601-John J. and Sherian D. Brittle to Terrence O. and Sheree A. Turner, $465,000.

Flag Ct., 11357-DR Horton Inc. to Michael Dantonio and Alicia Princetta Jackson Hadley, $412,990.

Hanson Rd., 4048-Derek and Aretha S. Larsen to Kimberly Gillum, $424,900.

Saddlebrook Ct., 5575-US Homes Corp. to Shajuan Chance and Reginald L. Underwood, $435,860.

Wamsley Ct., 10072-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Cheryl D. Lacy, $419,900.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Creeping Ivy Way, 43889-Mary H. Ott to Patricia H. Chamberlin, $320,000.

Foxglove Way, 23098-Derrick Roberts and Hannah Shaw to Mark A. McBride, $220,000.

Woodstown Way, 45274-James S. and Linda A. Ross to Nishmer K. Burgess, $144,900.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Morgallion Way, 45573-Anna Rosam M. Charles to John A. Wolff III, $210,000.

Strickland Rd., 45865-Carrie Maines Morrissett to Phillip A. and Rebecca M. Henry, $229,900.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Fox Run Lane, 24740-Chris and Marcy Perrygo to Jaime L. and Geoffrey O. DeGarmo, $687,000.

Read Ct., 44294-William S. and Susan L. Dillon to Dennis and Sara Brady, $440,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Brandon Ct., 23215-Jean H. Coates to Lakeesha C. Wilson, $355,000.

Funny Cide Way, 41460-Kevin C. and Ashley Lyons to James S. and Sheryl A. Goss, $489,000.

Gunnell Dr., 23576-David and Wendy Drys to Melissa L. Joy, $450,000.

Saint Andrews Church Rd., 43383-Wendell Walter Raum to David Benjamin and Diane Elizabeth Raum, $38,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Bellevue Ct., 21456-Patrick J. and Lynne M. Murphy to Jill Arvisais, $300,000.

Hermanville Rd., 20790-Cheryl E. Rose and estate of Thomas Gerard Frederick to Terance Harvey, $40,000.

Mako Way, 46266-A-Plus Properties Corp. to Daniel M. Yeager Jr., $125,000.

Seabiscuit Ct., 46124-Leonard E. Ferris Sr. to Mark H. Jackson Jr., $275,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Bethel Church Rd., 36648-Henry S. and Sallie H. Hertzler to Stephen A., Fannie N. and Elam A. Hertzler, $685,000.

Cresent Lane, 26074-Brieana Gass Wood to Shelby A. Jacobs, $242,000.

Glebe Farm Lane, 27680-Mil-Mar & Sons Builders Inc. to Anthony D. Lusk, $425,040.

Laurel Grove Ct., 26606-William D. and Laurie C. Wathen to William B. and Kimberly Fugera Matthews, $290,000.

Ridge Rd., 42111-Gregory Lawrence Shedd to Michael Robert McNeil, $135,000.

Winston Dr. E., 37165-Christopher James Connor to Samuel W. and Kristen R. Howell, $330,000.

TALL TIMBERS AREA

Deagles Boatyard Rd., 45041-Jessica A. Staples and Michael J. Vogt to Heather Renee Tennyson, $284,000.