Calvert County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH AREA

B St., 7603-Bruce E. Cropf Jr. to Todd and Alene Peters Post, $639,000.

Delores Ct., 7972-Judy Laurie to Tracey Michelle Dolina, $272,500.

Ivy Lane, 2247, No. 10-James and Anna Colliflower to Chandler Hines, $295,000.

Willows Rd., 4575-Amy Jo Borge and estate of Robert B. Uhler to Nichole Wilson and Joshua Zajac Simmons, $380,000.

DUNKIRK AREA

Dunleigh Dr., 2835-Matthew A. and Katie DiStefano to Marc C. and Katie B. Austin, $642,000.

Rivershore Dr., 11622-Michael James Campbell to Kenneth L. and Genieve E. Jones, $392,600.

HUNTINGTOWN AREA

Barberry Dr., 4283-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Adam G. Davies and Nicole Eddy, $588,801.

Foxglove Dr., 3620-Nicholas A. and Judith K. Adams to Shawn K. and Brandy M. Haaksma, $425,000.

Marley Run, 655-Gary and Kelly Augustine to Monte Lee and Editha P. Bolt, $555,000.

Old Town Rd., 4200-Land Dev. Co. Corp. to Deborah Mikell, $535,000.

Shady Lane, 4311-Donald W. and Violet A. Downs to Elizabeth Ann Blank, $475,000.

Twin Oak Lane, 3218-Donald and Beatrice Paddy to Jeffrey H. Larson, $510,000.

LUSBY AREA

Catalina Dr., 12273-Christian M. and Alicia B. Andal to Melinda K. Quinn, $139,900.

Hickok Ct., 11213-Pamela L. Wood to Ciera C. Phillips, $169,900.

Park Chesapeake Dr., 2390-Gerald David Seinwill to Morris and Carole Hornik, $707,000.

San Jose Lane, 12418-Wells Fargo Bank to Dusty M. Milling, $180,000.

Sky View Lane, 13024-David and Deborah P. Wirsing to John Edward and Amy McGuire Porter, $500,000.

Taos Trail, 12018-Brenda A. Dow to Susan and Georgino Dos Santos, $337,900.

NORTH BEACH AREA

Greenwood Ave., 9213-Paul R. and Francine Levy to Tina Benton, $345,000.

Third St., 3800-Anna F. Jennings to Elizabeth S. Gresham and Jennifer Argueta, $347,500.

Eighth St., 3831-Dennis W. and Gina M. Fealy to Thomas P. Scanlon and Brittany L. Farrell, $299,000.

OWINGS AREA

Clyde Jones Rd., 7041-James P. and Maureen M. Taylor to Frank C. Munoz and Tiffany L. Manriquez, $540,000.

Harmony Ct., 8930-Charles E. and Linda H. Roberts to Mary McHugh and Paul Vanderveen, $575,000.

Ridge View Dr., 9635-Kenneth and Dawn Marie Murvin to Robert C. Mosely, $342,500.

PORT REPUBLIC AREA

Aspen Rd., 2688-Anne C. Johnston to Michael Patrick and Julianna Maria Carney, $716,000.

Mills Pond Dr., 3165-Mark A. and Heather Y. Halverstadt to Kevin R. and Jessica D. Maxwell, $360,000.

PRINCE FREDERICK AREA

Grays Rd., 2645-Rebecca K. Gray and Kathleen F. Marshall to Dorothy N. Lanthier, $415,000.

Patuxent Reach Dr., 600-Daniel and Kathleen Kletter to Joseph R. and Julia N. Byrd, $445,000.

SOLOMONS AREA

Sedwick Ave., 14382-Linda C. Gauchat to Michael T. and Judith A. Derrico, $560,000.

SOLOMONS LANDING AREA

Curtis Rd., 975-Sheila Sue Thompson to Robert Hendershot and Karen Lundgren, $410,000.

ST. LEONARD AREA

Bayview Ave., 5404-Stacey Lynne and Brian Andrew Read to Timothy Michael Wayson, $249,900.

Eucalyptus Dr., 5801-Robert and Dorothy D. Zwissler to Sandra S. Toth, $295,000.

Liberty Ct., 1985-Daniel R. and Rachel L. Sloan to Steven L. and Christina L. King, $494,000.

Morello Way, 933-Jonathan C. and Loretta M. McClellan to Allison D. and Edwin C. Smith, $399,000.

Yew Ct., 2006-Matthew David and Shannon Kelley to Alexander Feliciano, $269,900.

SUNDERLAND AREA

Trace Dr., 7069-Andrew V. and Katherine S. Knicley to Leo D. and Gina M. Ritter, $499,999.

Charles County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRYANS ROAD AREA

Basingstoke Lane, 2615-David Wayne Scott to Nichole Yi Sevilla, $383,000.

Coppersmith Pl., 2732-Cassondra Lanette Gainey to Vernon C. Suggs Jr., $328,000.

Jousting Ct., 6535-Caruso Builder Windsor Manor Corp. to Misha Briona and Gordan Franklin Green, $403,371.

BRYANTOWN AREA

Edelen Rd., 12672-Gina Donofrio to Robert Mathershead, $384,900.

COBB ISLAND AREA

Audrey Rd., 17432-Canes Purchase Corp. to Jens R. and Nancy B. Knudsen, $239,000.

HUGHESVILLE-PRINCE FREDERICK ROAD AREA

Stanley Run Pl., 6010-Karl B. Stark to William and Naomi Stratton, $547,000.

Windjammer Ct., 13292-Marrick Properties Inc. to Joseph L. and Marilyn A. Lassiter, $668,493.

INDIAN HEAD AREA

Meadowside Ct., 30-George and Alda Lynch to Betheina Carroll, $155,000.

Riverside Run Dr., 88-Angeline Bacatano to Tanisha Burleigh, $163,500.

ISSUE AREA

Lord Baltimore Dr., 11215-Michelle L. and Walton L. Merchant to Rosemary A. Hersey, $383,000.

LA PLATA AREA

Clarks Run Rd., 705-Diane M. and David E. Skulski to Andrew A. and Amy Newton, $374,900.

Derby Dr., 50-Steeplechase Development Co. Corp. and Berkshire Homes Corp. to Brian M. Garza, $371,815.

Kent Ave., 508-Robert A. and Melinda Jackowski to Andre F. and Adrienne Perry, $250,000.

Quince Ct., 524-Erin M. and Jason R. Bunty to Jonte Kristi Gray, $283,000.

Stonestreet Rd., 9400-Paul F. and Tina C. Gray to Hakim Kevin Burgess, $549,900.

Westmorland Ct., 103-Jens R. and Nancy B. Knudsen to Marshall and Pamela Cavit, $389,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Beechwood Dr., 10515-Deutsche Bank Trust to Monica Carino and Gabriela L. Saavedra, $248,600.

Bridle Path Dr., 2270-Thomas R. McIntyre and Kenneth E. Wirsing to Clyde Jackson, $204,500.

Debra Dr., 1617-Jeffrey Allan and Mellie L.D. Davis to Jorge Luis Mejia Hernandez, $255,000.

Fish Hawk Ct., 5596-ERPI Corp. and Quality Built Homes Inc. to Armen D. and Andrea H. Ross, $690,405.

Golden Gate Ct., 2847-SM Hamilton Corp. to Pratapchandra Pradhan, $300,245.

Golden Gate Ct., 2864-SM Hamilton Corp. to Therion M. Mustafa and Mary Nichols, $344,272.

Havensbrook Dr., 13405B-Mable E. and Ernest Sigmon to Jose Guadalupe Garcia, $285,000.

Kilt Pl., 9762-DR Horton Inc. to Joseph and Edilberto Calma, $324,990.

Ryce Dr., 2512-Ryan P. and Amber L. Luby to Tabitha D. Hamlett, $354,900.

NANJEMOY AREA

Greenleek Hill Rd., 8260-Alfred T. and Steven Willett to Karl Hoppel, $95,000.

NEWBURG-ROCK POINT ROAD AREA

Crain Hwy., 10985-Edith L. Turi to Walter P. Yerkie, $285,000.

Shiloh Church Rd., 12505-Shawn P. McDermott to Dawn M. and Norman L. Dyette, $325,000.

PORT TOBACCO AREA

Locust Pl., 7700-Luther M. and Sally Ann Grainger to Gay L. and William K. Gordon, $622,000.

ST. CHARLES AREA

Acadia Rd., 206-Jerry J. Jarman and estate of Joy Ann Jarman to Carlos R. Sierra Corea and Kathleen Sierra, $240,000.

Blue Crab Lane, 5247-NVR Inc. to Lajuan Prince Williams, $381,040.

Diamond Oaks Ct., 4981-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Wayne Booth, $395,900.

Hyacinth Pl., 3443-Baltimore Home Wholesales Corp. to James Michael Dahl and Danielle E. Benedetto, $305,000.

Melrose Ct., 900-South Potomac Investments Corp. to David S.A. Ratliff, $304,000.

Olympia Pl., 4866-Kristin D. Peoples to Lamont B. and Deborah O. Wray, $265,000.

Ruston Pl., 4502, No. B-M and B Properties Corp. to Sean Jenifer, $170,000.

Yarmouth Ct., 2461-Flagship Investments Corp. and Steve Bildman to Amber Washington and Kriston Lewis, $257,000.

WALDORF (WEST) AREA

Cottongrass St., 8826-Marco Gorni to Rudolf E. and Nekesha A. Tucker, $369,000.

Frankfurt Dr., 9794-Raynard D. and Astrid M. Gaines to Ursula and Aaron Martin, $435,000.

Grouse Pl., 4545-Donald Jacks to Tameka N. McLeod, $191,000.

Maytide St., 9174-NVR Inc. to Lakesha T. McCoy, $510,710.

Pep Rally Lane, 9501-Richard and Judy M. Apple to Andrew K. and Letitia Freed, $425,000.

Sea Lion Pl., 6176-Brian A. Bautista to Dovie S. Harris, $220,000.

WHITE PLAINS AREA

Cascades Ct., 5428-NVR Inc. to Rennard Greene, $429,550.

Flag Ct., 11365-DR Horton Inc. to Alton E. Bryant and Erica M. Crudup, $389,660.

Jambeau Pl., 4228-Sonya L. Ford and Joan Crowder to Henna Yousfi and Sheraz Wayyum, $227,250.

Old Colony Ct., 5524-US Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Michael and Erika Juan, $443,390.

Penzance Lane, 11292-DR Horton Inc. to Brian Dior T. Lassiter and Danielle Norman Lassiter, $444,990.

Stewards Chance Lane, 10312-Chestnut Hill Land Corp. to Pin Chen and Yan Xu, $423,000.

Tottenham Dr., 7513-North Star Properties Corp. to Katrina L. Strand, $467,500.

St. Mary's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AVENUE AREA

Bills Way, 38680-Richard M. and Sharyn P. Hutson to Brent Alexander Spalding and Taylor Danielle Keen, $135,000.

CALIFORNIA AREA

Bethson St., 45540-Corey M. and Amber M. Tice to Alexander J. Broderick, $359,000.

Foxglove Way, 23026-Paul and Angela D. Seals to Theresa Nicole Johnson, $250,000.

Indian Bridge Rd., 22405-Anthony M. Denierio to Tanja Dillingham, $262,500.

Long Bow Dr., 22164-Franklin Louis and Carol Renae Huebel to Ryan Matthew Carter, $415,000.

Sycamore Lane, 44088-Michael E. Corbett and estate of Thomas E. Corbett to Nathaniel and Heather Nobary, $265,000.

Woodhaven Dr., 45189-Curtis Development Corp. to Lisa M. Brown, $453,440.

COLTONS POINT AREA

Beach Rd., 38058-Joan L. Fortner to Guity N. and Alireza N. Shahbaz, $230,000.

GREAT MILLS AREA

Autumn Mill Ct., 20847-Jonathon and Charito Rees to Renard Washington and Lisa Johnson, $295,000.

Knockeyon Lane, 45563-Jason L. Fersa and Stephanie Shian to Audonna Lowe, $168,000.

Westmeath Way, 45521, No. E32-Michael J. Vascinec to Erin Mallory, $110,000.

HOLLYWOOD AREA

Greg St., 43482-Quality Built Homes Inc. to Stephen B. and Cynthia C. May, $480,000.

Red Hill Ct., 24688-Ruth M. Gray to Bruce and Margaret Hildreth, $745,000.

Spriggs Ct., 24563-Roberta Lynn Rubala to David J. Laux, $360,000.

LEONARDTOWN AREA

Beauvue Ct., 20270-Michael P. O’Donnell to Brett M. and Tabitha Woodard, $333,000.

Charismatic Way, 41480-Michael D. Wagner to Ryan M. and Mairi A. Stofferahn, $429,000.

Jenifer Ct., 23261-Franklin J. and Mary Beth Bowen to Gerond D. and Lindsay A. Morris, $364,900.

Little Pond Lane, 18981-Jack R. Summers and Breanne M. Vallandingham to Bruce A. and Elizabeth D. Walter, $292,000.

Sunset Dr., 19381-David W. and Mildred Petchel Myers to Levi and Robin Uffens, $295,000.

LEXINGTON PARK AREA

Carmarthen Dr., 20548-Deborah A. Golde to Michael D. and Roselyn L. Phillips, $369,900.

Dayflower Pl., 21379-John A. and Shelagh D. Fallon to Kimberly J. Short, $319,765.

Galatea St., 21685-Jennifer Doneth Grimland to Scott McQuinn, $265,000.

Lynn Dr., 21481-Samuel Elisha Nosek to Sandra Brizan Miller, $198,000.

Picketts Harbor Ct., 48233-Jenifer Kearns to Ryan K. Hogan, $215,000.

Robert Leon Dr., 46680-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Linwood E. Battle III, $319,900.

Rue Woods Dr., 22602-Bobbie E. and Felicia D. Watson to Juan C. Ugarte, $320,000.

Snow Hill Manor Rd. N., 20210-Estate of Janet Travers Felix to Jennifer R. Wise, $152,000.

Westbury Blvd. W., 46086-Joe J. and Leeann Murillo to Roland A. Gross Jr., $213,000.

MECHANICSVILLE AREA

Allison Dr., 42370-Robert J. and Laura Jo Coffren to Daniel S. and Kaylyn E. Vail, $297,300.

Burroughs Ct., 28659-Paul C. and Patricia A. Hilton to Robert J. and Candace E. Oberti, $625,000.

Dandelion Dr., 28993-Tricia M. Morrison to Marcus Anthony and Christina H. Castro, $310,000.

Edinborough Dr., 30000-Roxann L. Porter to Benjamin H. Meinhardt, $285,200.

Meadow Wood Dr., 26286-James Ray Tanner Jr. to Trent A. and Ashley L. McKee, $279,900.

Old Village Rd., 28304-Kenneth E. and Nancy B. Mueller to Jeffrey S. Burroughs and Robyn D. Hanson, $185,000.

Saint Thomas Dr., 39249-Marie E. Davis to Andrew James Potts, $511,000.

Tin Top School Rd., 27089-Seth and Resnik Alan Shaw to Aaron and Sarah Shumaker, $260,000.

Yowaiski Mill Rd., 26884-James Joseph Batch to Addison W. Maith, $261,850.

PINEY POINT AREA

Ball Point Rd., 16440-Sandra B. and Frank H. Anderson to George K. and Sandra G. Abell, $600,000.

Thomas Rd., 16146-Kelly A. Davis to Derek J. Rucinski and Tara A. Morgan, $405,000.