RICHMOND, Va. — Sports commentator Bob Costas and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Peggy Noonan are among the speakers scheduled for the 34th season of The Richmond Forum.

Costas will kick off the 2019-2020 season of the speaker series on Nov. 9, sharing his thoughts on the state of sports in America.

On Jan. 18, the forum will host a panel on storytelling. Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will speak on Feb. 22.

Noonan, a former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, will speak on March 21. She’ll share her political analysis before the 2020 presidential election.

The final speaker is violinist Vijay Gupta, the founder of Street Symphony. Gupta will speak about the connection between music, mental health and healing.

All of the talks will be held at the Altria Theater.

