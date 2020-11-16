Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Jan. 13. The House also conducted its work virtually during the special session that concluded earlier this month.
A news release from Filler-Corn’s office said the decision was made after conversations with the Clerk of the House and experts at the Virginia Department of Health.
Her announcement comes as both cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 are increasing in Virginia and around the U.S. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced substantial new restrictions statewide that took effect Monday, including an alcohol curfew, expanded mask mandate and a tighter restriction on the size of gatherings.
