The 100-meter run starts. The U.S. Naval Academy hosted the annual Maryland Special Olympics competition for the weekend. On Sunday, April 28 they were at Ingram Track. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Lila Nowak started her day in a parade of athletes led by the Naval Academy’s marching band and was soon crossing the finish line in the 100-meter run.

It was a tight race, and onlookers cheered loudly.

“She didn’t tell me she could run like that,” said CJ Williams, a midshipman who was Nowak’s assigned buddy as the Naval Academy hosted its 49th annual Special Olympics competition Sunday in Annapolis.

Nowak, 21, wearing a gray running suit trimmed in pink and bright-blue headband, finished fourth in the close contest. She was among more than 300 participants from around the region competing in track and field events on an overcast day.

The mood was upbeat as the athletes vied for the top spots in multiple events, including races, the shot put and javelin, softball throw and bocce. Participants included children as young as 8, young adults and people in their 50s and 60s.

“I feel great — and I love it!” exclaimed Melissa Sachs, 40, of Rockville, as she and a partner won a game of bocce, 6 to 4, on one of the makeshift courts laid out in the grass. The pair lost their second game, ending up second in their division, though Sachs remained positive. “I feel proud,” she said.



Jacob Owens, 10, left, of Anne Arundel County gets ready to participate in the event, Volunteer Hassam Syed, 20, cheered him along. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Across the field, near the running long jump, Khang Le, 41, proclaimed the event his favorite. Fellow competitor Francisco Robles, 32, agreed about the thrill.

“It feels like you’re flying,” Robles said.

The joy of competition was a counterpoint to the uproar of late March, when the Trump administration proposed slashing $17.6 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics program, which serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The idea set off a bipartisan furor and was quickly abandoned.

Some parents said the episode left them worried.



Kirsten Smith, 27, left, and Sarah Pagan, 29, both of Howard County, embrace after the 100-meter run. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

“I was truly appalled that someone would even think about eliminating a program that does so much good for a vulnerable population,” said Carol Murphy, who was there with her daughter, Siobhan, 21. “The fact that they even thought about it means they might consider doing it again.”

Jeff Connolly, an assistant bocce coach from Montgomery County, said some athletes were concerned when they first heard about the budget proposal, and he sought to assure them that they would not see any changes.

“For some of them, this is the highlight of their year,” Connolly said. “I said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to keep going.’ ”

Sunday’s track and field activities marked the second day of a Special Olympics weekend that started with swimming contests on Saturday. Competitors were largely grouped by gender and ability level. The event is considered a qualifier for a state tournament in June.

The festivities were arranged through Special Olympics Maryland, Anne Arundel County, with the help of the Annapolis Jaycees and the Naval Academy Midshipman Action Group, a service organization.

Students, parents and supporters urged the athletes on. Before long, names were being announced for ribbons, one after another.

Hundreds of ribbons went home, said Gregg Meade, area director for Special Olympics Maryland, Anne Arundel County.

Nowak’s older brother, Stephen, 25, also took a fourth-place ribbon for the 100-meter run — and both took were recognized for multiple other events. Both have Down syndrome. Stephen is a huge football fan and loves the Baltimore Ravens; Lila loves westerns and wants to one day live on a ranch, or become an author.

“This provides an opportunity they don’t find anywhere else,” said their mother, Marla, of southern Anne Arundel County. “It’s a unique combination — it’s recreation and it’s social. And it gives them an opportunity to succeed. All the athletes work hard to do well.”

One of the best aspects was the midshipmen bonding with the athletes, she said. About 200 midshipmen were paired with athletes.

“They send the message, ‘You’re an important part of the community,’ ” Nowak said, adding that she hopes the inspiration goes both ways. “I think it’s humbling to see the effort the athletes put into it.”

Her son Stephen’s buddy — midshipman Sam Mertz, 22 — escorted him throughout the day, giving a fist bump as his name was called for a ribbon.

Other parents were similarly appreciative.

“The attitude they take toward the kids and the time they give them is spectacular,” said Abe Totah, whose 10-year-old son, Jacob, was competing in his first Special Olympics.

As the lunch hour neared, midshipman Amy Skaggs, 23, headed toward the food table with her buddy, 9-year old Spencer Robinson, a fourth-grader who attends school in Howard County.

Spencer competed in two running events, along with the softball throw, in which he won first place.

He arrived at the lunch line with Skaggs giving him a piggyback ride, and as he climbed down, the two danced.

It was Spencer’s first Special Olympics competition. His parents, Tresa and Whitney, and older brother, Trevor, were there to cheer him on.

“It exceeded our expectations,” Tresa said.