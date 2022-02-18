So by 1 p.m. the mercury had skidded to a more typical Feb. 18 reading of 45, and in that zone it spent most of the daylight hours. On Friday, we might wish to say, spring was gone with the wind.

Of all of Friday’s meteorological components, the wind seemed least likely to be ignored. As of 4 p.m. the day’s average wind speed clocked in at more than 20 mph.

Story continues below advertisement

At its peak it blew at 33 mph, and at least once gusted to 49.

That seemed to squelch spring.

It seemed to provide an almost ceaseless hum, thump and thud in our ears.

Advertisement

Pauses did appear.

But then, like an earnest and unfulfilled orator, the wind seemed to add an “and furthermore,” and its battering resumed.

The sun certainly did its part to provide a warm experience.

It was the bright sun of a day almost exactly two-thirds of the way from the darkness of the winter solstice to the buoyant hope of the spring equinox.