But forays from cozy abode into the world beyond confronted us with coolness, wind and chill.
Only a single degree saved us from a freezing morning. The official morning low temperature in Washington entered the books at 33 degrees, at 6:23 a.m.
From there, the mercury struggled up, but it did not get far. The day’s high, reached at 3:41 p.m., amounted to only 44 degrees.
At this time of year, anticipation of spring often overwhelms memories of winter. But that 44, seven degrees below average, seemed to counsel patience.
It served perhaps to remind us that no switch suddenly transforms winter into spring, and that the unusual warmth of only a few days ago is not yet our due.
And the wind seemed strong and cold. A peak wind of 26 mph and gust of 32 mph enhanced the chill. Both came out of the north, the home of winter. Both served notice that although we were bound for spring, we had certainly not arrived.
But speaking only of Saturday’s wintry aspects meant ignoring a major meteorological messenger.
That was the sun. As spring approaches, whether the day is warm or cold, the sun climbs steadily higher in the sky and shines with a growing radiance.