Where this may lead is probably best left to meteorologists. But any account of Washington’s potential for atmospheric surprise probably ought to devote a moment to the record for Tuesday’s date. It was 93 degrees.
In a demonstration of the almost unlimited range of environmental possibility, 114 years ago Tuesday, Washington reached a high only seven degrees short of 100. It was and is the hottest day ever recorded here in March.
It inspired a story in the next day’s editions of The Washington Post. On March 24, 1907, The Post told how “suffering humanity did its best to accommodate itself,” and noted such efforts to beat the heat as the appearance on Pennsylvania Avenue of the “first masculine straw hat of the season.”
But Tuesday ought not be dismissed merely because of the achievement of its ancestor. Tuesday was 11 degrees above average and, despite day-long cloudiness, undeniably pleasant.