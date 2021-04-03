It is true that for a few morning hours, particularly before sunrise, the mercury found itself in a chancy spot for a day in the springtime.

But while fearfully close to the temperature at which water freezes, it remained above that significant mark. Barely. Washington’s official low was 33.

So by a single degree we were excused from the need to reconcile the joyous, springlike qualities of the day with the possibility that it was also freezing.

At Dulles International Airport, about 25 miles to the northwest in Virginia, the thermometer told a different tale.

At Dulles, the mercury sank in the morning to 24 degrees. Anyone could call that wintry.

Few would demand that the arrival of springtime is achieved through constant, if small gains. But the low at Dulles seemed suggestive of a bit of meteorological backsliding.

The 24-degree reading was the lowest at Dulles in several weeks, the coldest since March 8, when the mercury fell to 19.

Even at Dulles, as the hours went by, the thermometer proved capable of providing reassurance.

Hour by increasingly warm hour it pushed upward, making a 32-degree ascent to a high of 56.

That was only one degree lower than the high at Reagan National Airport, where it certainly felt springlike.

In Washigton, of course, spring in a sense departs just as it is arriving.It is the cherry blossoms that symbolize spring.

In a ritual, repeated here every year, just as the season is finding its footing, the cherry blossoms say their farewells.

Much more could not be asked of them this year. Their glories have been on display for almost a week, in defiance of strong winds and cold hours.

On its Twitter feed, the National Park Service’s National Mall unit showed a photo of blue water flecked with fragments of white blossoms.

It tweeted this elegiac message: