February turned fickle on Saturday, suspending its imitation of spring and sending a chill through Washington. Passengers shivered on a Metro shuttle bus, while college students defied the cold with a soft-serve confection.

The Marymount University women’s basketball team celebrated a victory by asserting that it was “never too cold for DQ blizzards after a win.” An online photo, showing the exuberant players, confirmed the claim.

Five consecutive early February days had gone by in Washington without the mercury falling to the freezing point. But Saturday morning it dipped to a low of 28 degrees.

Cold enhanced the inconvenience of Metro Red Line passengers, forced into shuttle buses by stations closed for upgrades.

At one point between Dupont Circle and Union Station, said passenger Geneva Kropper, a door wouldn’t close, and the chill wind blew through the vehicle.

