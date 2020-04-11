Five months later, Fingland repeated the process with another carcass, this time of a gray squirrel, Sciurus carolinensis. Out came the spleen. Off it went to Cambridge.

Together, these two squirrels were about to make scientific history.

Today marks the beginning of my yearly celebration of the squirrel world. And as it’s the 10th annual Squirrel Week, it’s fitting we begin with some big news. Those two dead English squirrels? They provided the DNA that was used to sequence — for the first time ever — the complete genomes of their respective species.

The announcement was made in February by the Wellcome Sanger Institute, a genetic research center on the banks of the Cam River, just outside Cambridge.

Why would anyone bother to sequence the genome of something so ubiquitous — so seemingly unmysterious — as a squirrel? The answer has a lot to do with how differently the two species are viewed in Britain.

“Red squirrels are embedded within our cultural psyche,” said Rob Ogden, head of conservation genetics at the University of Edinburgh. “Red squirrels are characters in our childhood cartoons and books.”

Squirrel Nutkin from Beatrix Potter is a red squirrel. If Nutkin were around today, he’d likely be bullied by a gang of ravenous gray squirrels. The grays were imported from America in the 19th century to adorn the stately grounds of English aristocrats. Since then, the rapidly reproducing grays have pushed the smaller red squirrels out of their native habitat.

Today, there are more than 2 million gray squirrels in Britain, compared with 140,000 reds. That includes the roughly 300 red squirrels in Formby’s pine woodlands and a similar number in the nearby town.

“The red squirrel is like the poster child for an iconic species,” said Mark Blaxter, who directs the Wellcome Sanger Institute’s Tree of Life genomics program. “Everybody recognizes a red squirrel and goes, ‘Awww.’ When they see a gray squirrel they go, ‘Ewww. Tree rat.’ ”

While it is technically possible that the newly sequenced genetic code could be used to intervene in the lives of squirrels — decreasing fertility in grays, for example, or making reds resistant to disease — that’s not what the scientists intend. They promise they are not declaring genetic warfare on grays or planning to manufacture a genetically modified race of super reds.

“There are huge ethical and safety implications of doing any sort of intervention in the wild,” Blaxter said.

Rather, an animal’s genetic code holds information that can prove useful in conservation efforts. For example: What is it that makes grays immune to deadly squirrel pox? Is it better to select certain red squirrels for reintroduction into areas where they have become thin on the ground?

Said Ogden: “If we look at different parts of the genome and compare, we can start to understand how they are structured in terms of different regions being more or less diverse genetically.”

DNA also holds clues to how populations have grown over time. Said Blaxter: “The history of a species is written in its genome.”

The data has yet to be examined in detail, though one thing has already jumped out: The two genomes are not as different as might be expected. The DNA is what scientists call “highly conserved.”

It will be interesting to compare the findings to the genomes of some of the world’s more than 200 other species of squirrels. That’s something that will be possible, since the genomes are open source, available for download by scientists. Each fills 2.8 gigabytes. Printed out, the near-endless succession of A’s, C’s, G’s and T’s would fill 300 hardback volumes.

“If somebody wants to study black squirrels in Canada or red squirrels in Korea, the same data is available to them,” Blaxter said.

Added Ogden: “We’ve already had enquiries from a number of different countries asking about access.”

The vast majority of squirrels live anonymous lives and suffer anonymous deaths. Not these two. Their DNA will live forever.

And so will their bodies, carefully preserved and shelved in London at the Natural History Museum.

